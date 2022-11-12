November is National Diabetes Month, a time when communities across the country team up to bring attention to diabetes. This year’s focus is on managing diabetes by building your health care team.
Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. It affects about 37 million Americans, including adults and youth. Diabetes can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart, and is linked to some types of cancer.
Working with health care professionals who can offer you the personal care you need will help improve your health. And while it takes a team to manage diabetes, remember that you are the most important participant in your diabetes care.
Our local Pulaski County Health Department offers Diabetes Classes several times during the year. You can sign up for these free classes by calling 606-679-4416. Here are some tips to help you manage diabetes and build your health care team.
You are the center of your care and need to take care of your health daily.
Learn as much as you can about your disease and talk with your primary care provider about how you can get the support you need to meet your goals. Enroll in diabetic classes where you will gain lots of tips for managing your diabetes. Take steps to improve your health. Talk with your primary care provider about how you can manage your diabetes. Research has shown that taking action soon after being diagnosed can help prevent diabetes-related health problems such as kidney disease, vision loss, heart disease, and stroke. If your child has diabetes, be supportive and positive. Work with your child’s primary care provider to set specific goals to improve their overall health and well-being.
A team of health care professionals can tailor your care for your specific needs. Besides a primary care provider, your health care team may include a nutritionist and a certified diabetes educator from the Health Department. Ask your primary care provider if you should talk with other health care professionals about your diabetes.
When you see your doctor or attend a diabetic class write down any questions you may need to ask about diabetes. Your health is what is important so prepare for visits with your providers.
Before your appointment External link, write down a list of questions, review your diabetes self-care plan, and record your blood glucose results. Have a blood pressure check, foot check, and weight check. Talk with your team about medications and new treatment options, as well as the vaccines you should get External link to reduce your risk of getting sick.
Make physical activity and healthy eating part of your daily routine. Set a goal and try to be active most days of the week and follow a diabetes meal plan. Choose fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, tofu, beans, seeds, and non-fat or low-fat milk and cheese. Consider joining a diabetes class. This is where you will find lots of support. Sleeping for 7 to 8 hours each night can help improve your mood and energy level.
This content is provided as a service of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health. The NIDDK translates and disseminates research findings to increase knowledge and understanding about health and disease among patients, health professionals, and the public. Content produced by the NIDDK is carefully reviewed by NIDDK scientists and other experts.
Thanksgiving is just a few days away. Turkey will be served to lots of families, with leftover meat to be eaten during the week. The following recipe is a great dish for the diabetic person, and so easy to prepare.
Slow Pan Turkey Dinner
1 ½ cups of cooked turkey
- 3 cups chopped vegetables
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons garlic powder
Pepper to taste
Combine the vegetables and turkey with the olive oil, garlic powder and pepper.
- Put in crock pot and heat on high until vegetables are done. If you prefer you can place the combined vegetables and turkey on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender. (3 cups of frozen vegetables will save you time)
Looking for something to do this weekend? The Pulaski Habitat for Humanity will be sponsoring the Holidays Home Tour today (Saturday November 12) from 11:00-6:00 and Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00. Homes on the tour will include the Lynch House at 208 College Street, The Mount House at 301 West Columbia Street, and Thee Parsonage Venue and Suites at 301 East Mount Vernon Street. A Silent Auction will be at the Parsonage House. Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased at the tour site.
The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers will be sponsoring a Craft Bazaar at the Somerset Mall, Saturday, November 19. The Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crafters can rent a table by calling the Extension Office at 679-6361.
Follow us as we demonstrate how to make the Sheet Pan Dinner recipe for November. The class will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22 starting at 11:30 p.m. There is no cost but you need to register in advance.
Come make a Beautiful Christmas Wreath at the Extension Office on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 and being taught by Charlotte Brence. Space is limited. You must register and pay in advance.
Join the Cards R Us Class on Monday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. You will make several cards to send to your friends. No fees for the class.
The Jewelry Tree Class will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30 starting at 1p.m. You will need to provide the jewelry pieces you want included in your tree.
