Can you believe that school is already back in session? If you want to help kids to fare better in school this year, pay attention to nutrition. Research shows that kids that eat breakfast have better academic performance than students that don’t. What they choose for meals and snacks makes a difference too. Is there ever a time when Pop-tarts, doughnuts, or energy drinks are appropriate? Parents remember our schools serve a nutritious breakfast and lunch daily to our students.
Today’s article features the top 10 nutrients of focus for kids — which foods contain them, what roles they play in the body, and more!
Top 10 Nutrients of Focus for Kids:
Protein is key for growth, strength, and immunity as well as appetite management. Scrambled or hard-cooked eggs, cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, or peanut butter are all kid favorites.
Carbohydrates provide energy for the brain & body, plus fiber for digestive health. Cook with whole grain bread & cereals, pasta, brown rice, barley, bulgur, farro, quinoa, fruits, beans, and lentils. Low-fat dairy products also provide carbohydrates.
Healthy fats are needed for energy, fat-soluble vitamin transport, and even shock absorption. Add sliced avocado to toast or nuts and seeds to breakfast cereal. Use corn, olive, or canola oil for cooking.
Iron is vital to oxygen transport in the blood and normal immunity. Include iron-fortified cold or hot cereal or toast. Add cooked spinach to eggs.
Calcium is necessary for strong bones & teeth, along with proper blood pressure control. Use low-fat milk on cereal or yogurt and fruit. String cheese and whole grain crackers are also convenient sources of calcium.
Vitamin D is needed for normal calcium absorption, along with the formation and maintenance of healthy bones and teeth. Look for fortified dairy products and non-dairy products. Encourage outside play for casual sun exposure and be sure to be aware of the risks of UV exposure as well.
Zinc is important for growth, immunity, sexual maturity, skin integrity, and wound healing. Try chopped nuts in cereal or peanut butter on whole-grain toast. Make trail mix using pumpkin or sunflower seeds.
Potassium is necessary to lower blood pressure and for muscle contraction. Choose seasonal fruit like citrus fruit, melon, peaches, kiwi or bananas at breakfast.
Vitamin C is key for wound healing, a healthy immune system, and iron absorption. Encourage kids to eat citrus fruit, kiwi, melon, strawberries, peppers, spinach, or tomatoes.
Water is vital to digestion, along with the transport & absorption of nutrients. It prevents dehydration, maintains blood pressure, & regulates body temperature. Kids should aim for 6-8 (eight ounce) cups of water per day. Let kids choose a favorite water bottle to bring to school or try infusing water with fresh fruits and vegetables.
Our schools provide a daily feeding schedule for our students, and usually give them several choices. If your child does not participate in the food program at school, you might want to encourage them so they will be receiving hot meals. Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
The Farmer’s Market and other produce stands are booming and ready to serve you with fresh produce, canned items, meat and other food items. Visit the market uptown on
Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. Other markets are also located in our county and are open daily. To those people that have Farmers Market Food vouchers, you need to spend them now. You cannot carry the money over to next year.
Summer Salad
5 ounces fresh spinach
4 large apples
2 ounces sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded
½ cup slivered almonds, toasted (see directions below)
½ cup golden raisins
Dressing:
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
¼ teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon finely chopped garlic
10, 1 cup servings
Wash and Dry fresh spinach. Tear into small pieces. Core and chop apples into bite sized pieces. Do not peel. Mix spinach, apples, cheese, almonds and raisins. In a small bowl, stir together dressing ingredients and pour over salad mixture. Toss and serve. To toast almonds: Spread almonds evenly into a small sauté pan, over medium high heat for about 30 seconds, stir. Continue to heat almonds for an additional 3-5 minutes, stirring often for even browning. Remove from heat when almonds are fragrant and turning golden brown around the edges. Immediately pour almonds into a dish to cool.
We invite you to join our Pulaski County Extension Homemakers. Dues are $12 per year. Mailbox members can pay their dues at the Office. Active homemakers should pay their dues to their club treasurer.
Mark your calendar for our special Bag Luncheon on Thursday, September 29, when we will be donating all money to the ovarian cancer program. The cost is $10 and includes a barbecue sandwich, slaw, homemade cookies, chips and water. Lunches will be delivered to sites where 10 or more are ordered and at the time requested.
We will start a Beginning knitting class on Wednesday September 21 at 10:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. Call the office to register and supplies that will be needed. (679-6361).
Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD, contributed to this article.
