The Somerset Police Department said ‘goodbye’ to Officer Billy Bolin on his recent retirement.
“We are thankful for his service to this community and commitment to the men and women of the SPD,” stated Somerset Police Chief William Hunt. “His wealth of knowledge and abilities will be greatly missed.”
Ofc. Bolin served many roles over the years for SPD, more recently he served as the School Resource Officer for Hopkins Elementary School. Prior to this, he served as a Field Training Officer, a Detective, a Patrol Sergeant, and a Patrol Lieutenant.
Ofc. Bolin was a member of the Tactical Team and High-Risk Warrant Team, Chemical Munitions and Less Lethal Instructor, member of the bike units, and more.
The most notable is Bolin’s length of service to his community. He began with the Somerset Police Explorers around 1994, then served with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher from 1997 to 2002, followed up with his career at the Somerset Police Department in December 2002 to June 2023.
