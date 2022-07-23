69 YEARS AGO
MARCH 26, 1953
On to national tourney
Dunbar High School’s Trojans left yesterday by special bus for the national basketball tournament in Nashville following a gala homecoming here Monday in recognition of their victory in the state tournament at Frankfort.
Dunbar won the state title 51-50 over undefeated Paris Western, winner of 31 straight games during the season.
The national tournament opens tonight at Tennessee State University.
Coach T, L. Childs said he had heard that the teams from other states had plenty of height.
A parade, talks by Mayor A. A. Offutt and others, and a dinner in the school cafeteria marked the homecoming celebration.
The team was treated to a parade from the Imperial House on Stanford Road where they were met at 1:30 p.m. by cheering Dunbar students and Somerset residents.
Principal G. P. Wilson said it had originally been planned for the team to ride into town on a city fire truck, with the Somerset High Band leading the way, but the plans had to be cancelled due to rain.
Jack Fitzpatrick led Dunbar in scoring in the championship game with 15 points. He was named to the all-tournament team along with Bobby Newell.
Frances fantastic
Frances Phillippi, 8th grade student at Pulaski High, defeated 42 others to win the county spelling championship on Saturday. Frances spelled “approximate” and then “organization” , missed by the runner-up, Lucille Ard of the Mt. Zion School. First prize was $10 and second prize $5.
Mrs. Margaret Carter is teacher of the 8th grade at Pulaski High, and Clyde Cooper is teacher at Mt. Zion.
Free x-rays popular
A total of 3,779 persons received free x-rays at the mobile x-ray unit during its stay in Pulaski County March 10 to 20. The unit was sponsored by the Tuberculosis Division of the State Department of Health, the Pulaski County Health Department and Pulaski Tuberculosis Association.
Local Selective Service Board No. 84 sent 18 men to Louisville for induction into the armed forces.
Windell Coye Raney and Vernon Stogsdill. Volunteers; Daniel Dewey Jennigan, Max Lee Smith, Robert Achilles Sowder, Albert Franklin Waddle, William Threeman Fox, William Bobbie Boyd, Ray Whitis, James Herman Bishop, M. C. Dye, Eugene Hargis, Robert Earl Hasty, Albert Decker, William Richard Singleton, Everett Adams, Clarence Floyd, and Doyle D. McClendon.
Rupp talks cattle
Coach Adolph Rupp of the University of Kentucky was the main speaker at the Annual Southeastern Kentucky Show and Sale of the Hereford Association held in Somerset. The Grand Champion bull was purchased by S. T. Noe of Stanford for $475.
A clean break
Mr. and Mrs. Douglass Holmes have opened the Holmes Dry Cleaners plant on East Highway 80. They purchased the Lee’s Dry Cleaners.
Tibbals Drug deal
Whitman’s, the best known, best liked box of candy in the world, only $2 for a one pound box at Tibbals Drug Store.
Educated enough
Starting this fall, persons with two years of college can teach in elementary schools in Kentucky.
Wright busy trooper
State Trooper Don Wright of Burnside has been assigned to highway safety duties in Pulaski and 29 other counties.
Woodstock auction
Homer Decker’s 125 acre farm located three miles southeast of Woodstock will sell at auction March 31. Formerly known as the John Lincoln Isaacs farm.
Cundiff coffee
Free cups of coffee each Saturday from 10 a.m.to 3 p,m, at Cundiff Appliance on the Public Square. “NO CARDS TO SIGN.”
New store in town
Nead & Holiday gas appliances grand opening celebration underway on French Avenue in Burnside.
Coming attraction
John Lair’s original Renfro Valley Barn Dance will be presented on the stage of the Virginia Theatre on April 21. Adult admission 45 cents, children 12 and under free.
April 23, 1953
Raid in Mintonville
Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a 150-gallon whiskey still near Mintonville and arrested Uke Robinson in connection with the raid.
Deputies making the raid were Bob Gaddis, Gilmer Slavey, and Ellis Reid.
Spy coming to Somerset
Matt Cvetic, who posed as a Communist for the F.B.I. for nine danger-filled years, will talk of Red treachery in lecture here sponsored by Kiwanis Club.
Lets play ball
Several good prospects will be on the field when Somerset High baseball opens the season on Friday at Albany.
Ford a hero
Pfc. Charles R. Ford of Owenton was recently awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement as a member of an assault squad in Korea. He is a grandson of County Judge C. I. Ross and son of the former Grace Ross.
Army man on mound
James McClung, manager of the Somerset Toppers, says Paul Burgess, an ex-Army hurler from Monticello, will be on the mound when the Toppers travel to Campbellsville Sunday for an exhibition game.
Stringer hurt
Woods Stringer, 101 Cotter Avenue, suffered severe injuries when struct by a car last Wednesday night at Monticello and South Main streets.
Odd Fellows celebrate
Somerset Lodge 238, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, will observe its 79th anniversary Friday night with a celebration at the Hotel Beecher.
Gingerly speaking
Dr. Lyman V. Ginger, re-elected president of the Kentucky Education Association, will deliver the commencement address at Pulaski County High School May 2 at the National Guard Armory.
Fine furniture
Complete new living room now $198 at A. Goldenberg.
Eight soldiers from Pulaski County have arrived at the 2053rd Army Induction Center in
Fort Meade, Maryland William B. Boyd,20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Boyd, Rt. 3, Somerset. Albert Decker, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Teddy Decker of Rt. 2, Somerset. Robert A. Sowder, 23, son of Sam Sowder, Liberty Heights, Somerset. Robert E. Hasty, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Hasty, Rt. 2, Eubank. James H. Bishop, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Bishop, Rt. 1, Eubank. M. C. Dye, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Dye, Pointer. William R. Singleton, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Singleton, Mangum.
Commented
