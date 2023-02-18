Welcome back to 1983!
There are so many interesting tidbits of information in this edition of Pulaski’s Past that it’s hard for me to pull a few out to mention specifically. While a lot was happening in the news, some of the more interesting things to me were those that didn’t necessarily make the front page – like a sandwich and salad from Arby’s for just $2.69! If we could go back to those prices, I might be able to eat healthier on the run.
Speaking of food, who remembers Joe and Ruth’s Midway Restaurant? Oh, and don’t miss the chili recipe at the end of the article.
Now that we are all hungry, let’s take a look at what was newsworthy in Pulaski County and beyond this week 40 years ago.
OSHA Begins Probe of Oakwood
Oakwood, a state-operated facility for the (intellectually disabled) in Somerset, is under investigation for reports that understaffing has led to injuries and unsafe working conditions. And in yet another investigation, state and Somerset city police are looking into the possible theft of a small amount of drugs from Oakwood’s pharmacy. The allegations currently under examination include statements that employees are often left alone with as many as 12 residents at a time.
Former Employees Seeking $120,000 in Alleged Unpaid Loans
Several former employees of a local trucking firm have filed suit in Pulaski Circuit Court, seeking a total of nearly $120,000 in unpaid loans to the company. The suit claims the men entered into a loan with the company, and believed they would be repaid in 12 monthly installments, beginning on May 1, 1982. The company withheld the loaned funds, which were based upon the number of hours worked for each man, and later started calling the disputed money a “cut” in salary, according to the suit. Twelve employees are suing the company and the owner.
Tecumseh Plans to Recall up to 60 More Employees
Somerset’s Tecumseh Products Company is recalling up to 60 hourly employees as the plant rebounds from last year’s recession. Bob Cummins, director of industrial relations, reported that last Oct. 8 employment at the local factory hit an all-time low. But as of today, the company’s labor force numbers 636 thanks to recent recalls. By later this month, employment should be pushing 670. Techumseh’s peak employment was 1,175 in April of 1979.
Board Claims Nursing Homes Must Pay for Ambulance Runs
Payment for ambulance runs, emergency or not, from the county’s nursing homes is now the responsibility of the nursing homes. That’s what the Somerset-Pulaski County Ambulance Board decided last night in an effort to curb the number of unpaid ambulance bills among nursing home residents. Local nursing home officials, on the other hand, disagreed that ambulance service should be funded by the nursing home budget. Local nursing home officials contacted this morning aren’t pleased with the new directive and they don’t feel they’ve abused the Pulaski County Ambulance Service with an inordinate number of non-emergency calls.
Ambulance Service Might Move
Home for the Pulaski County Ambulance Service could be the Somerset-Pulaski County Jaycee Fairgrounds if a proposal discussed last night is approved. Jaycee Fair Board President Gib Gosser made the suggestion during a meeting of the Somerset-Pulaski County Ambulance Board. A home is being sought for the ambulance service after the board of directors of the Parkers Mill Volunteer Fire Department ordered it to vacate the fire department building on South U.S. 27 by March 31. Parkers Mill said the department needs the space.
Pulaski Countians Celebrate National Black History Week
Stoner Hall Auditorium Saturday night was filled by spectators observing the culmination of National Black History Week, presented by the Somerset-Pulaski County Human Relations Commission. The crowd heard musical entertainment and two guest speakers. Dr. G.P. Wilson spoke on the history of blacks in Pulaski County. Dr. Wilson is a retired principal and teacher of the Dunbar High School, a school for blacks located where the present Pulaski YMCA stands. Jerry Gore of Morehead State University spoke on the purpose of observing Black History Week.
Reverend Munday to be Honored
The public is invited to attend two services at First United Methodist Church this Sunday to celebrate Human Relations Day. The Rev. George Russell of Lexington will speak at the 11 a.m. service, and the Rev. W.R. Munday will speak at the 5:30 p.m. service, where he will be honored for 50 years of involvement in ministry. The choir from Bethel AME Church will also be on hand. Rev. Munday is a native of Richmond. He has served at St. Paul’s in Richmond, Davis Chapel in Somerset, and St. John AME Church in Monticello, where he presently ministers. He was married to Janie Merritt in 1933. She died in 1963, and he married Clementine Bogle in 1965. They have one son, Walter R. Munday Jr., who is now in his first year of high school. Human Relations Day is intended to promote racial harmony among the community.
Venters to Seek Circuit Judge Post
District Court Judge Daniel J. Venters yesterday announced his candidacy for election as circuit court judge for Pulaski and Rockcastle counties before a crowd of approximately 70 people at the Pulaski County courthouse. “Because I know the people and the problems of this district, I feel I can better serve the people as their circuit judge,” Venters said.
Dean Stewart to Run for State Senate
Dean Stewart, 46 and a Somerset attorney, announced his campaign today for the Republican nomination for the state’s 15th District senatorial seat. Stewart expects his campaign against incumbent John D. Rogers, also a Somerset attorney, to be one of issues rather than personal matters. Stewart and Rogers once owned a building together and have shared office space as attorneys, though they’ve never been law partners.
Carter’s Store Must Move
Oscar Carter’s Store at Valley Oak is about as dyed-in-the-wool “Pulaski Countyese” as the names Meece, Haynes, Girdler or Goff. The 54-year-old store building alongside Ky. 461 in the eastern part of the county has been the subject of hundreds of photographs, published in newspapers and shown on television. Its weatherworn exterior smiles with pleasant faces of candidates on political posters from many past elections. It seems a shame that the old store must be moved to make way for highway improvement. But nothing stands in the way of progress, and Mr. and Mrs. Carter already have been informed by the Transportation Cabinet that their store building will be on the right-of-way of a to-be-widened Ky. 461. The building will be relocated back about 50 feet east. “We’re going to keep operating the store as long as we are able,” Mrs. Carter said.
Airport Board Abandons Hope of Buying Midway
Somerset-Pulaski County Airport Board yesterday abandoned hopes of negotiating the purchase of Midway Center on South U.S. 27. Instead, the board agreed to request that more than $150,000 earmarked for that purchase be used to repair runway lights, install security fence around airport property, and relocate a county road. The $150,000-plus originally was a supplemental grant to the airport board’s massive $1.622 million land acquisition project for future runway expansion. Last year, the board purchased several properties lying off the southwest end of the existing runway, including several houses at Happy Circle Subdivision, a farm, some vacant tracts, and some South U.S. 27 businesses including Floyd Maynard’s Skate City. Targeted for purchase with the other properties was Midway Village Inc., owned by Joe and Ruth Wallen. The commercial complex houses Joe and Ruth’s Midway Restaurant. But the Wallens rejected the board’s $226,500 offer.
Groundbreaking Scheduled for Grissom Medical Center
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new $1.2 million Grissom Medical Center are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. March 14 at the site on Bogle Street at Oxford Circle, according to T.B. Grissom Jr., who with Dr. E. Truman Mays, a local surgeon, are partners in the project. Grissom said that construction of the two-story medical office building will commence in April. The complex is scheduled for completion in early October. The building will be a 16,000 square foot steel structure faced with a surface-bonding cement finish. The facility will provide office space for 10 doctors. It will offer built-in security systems, pharmacy, public waiting area and special accommodations for handicapped persons. Grissom said the complex will be named for his father, the late T.B. Grissom Sr.
Police Dog Sniffs Out Suspect
A 39-year-old Monticello man was arrested Wednesday and charged with third degree rape, terroristic threatening and fourth degree assault after he was located in a wooded area by Bear, a police dog owned by Ferguson Police Chief Sam Catron. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Monticello Police and Kentucky State Police searched unsuccessfully for the man for about a day and a half. Bear was able to locate him in 32 minutes.
New Building for Newspaper
Workers are unloading drywall this week to be installed in the new Commonwealth-Journal building. The new location on the corner of East Mount Vernon and North Maple Street is being completely refurbished for expansion of the newspaper. The newspaper will also be receiving a computer system for use in its new location.
Name Change, New Chairman for Local UAB
When United American Bank opens its doors Tuesday morning it will be operating under its old name of First and Farmers Bank of Somerset. That decision was reached late Friday afternoon at a special meeting of the bank’s board of directors at which Tennessee banker Jake Butcher resigned as chairman of the board and CEO of the Somerset bank. Named to succeed Butcher was Alton Blakley, who has been associated with the bank for a number of years and currently is serving as a vice president of the bank. Sam Isaacs was elected CEO and will continue serving as president of the bank. He has been associated with the bank for 31 years.
Rash of Thefts Reported
Four hubcap thefts have been reported to Somerset Police recently. Jerry Down, Enchanted Drive, reported the theft of four wire-spoke hubcaps off his vehicle while parked at Cundiff Square. James P. Hogg, Richardson Drive, reported the theft of two wire hubcaps from his vehicle. Hollis Goodwin, Holmes Avenue, reported the theft of four wire hubcaps at Western Sizzlin’ Steakhouse or near Norfleet Drive. Rodney Growbridge, Rt. 2, Eubank, reported the theft of four wire hubcaps from his vehicle while parked at the Lake Cumberland Medical Center. Alice Mounce reported to the Pulaski Sheriff’s Department the theft of an Atlas battery from Raceway Trailer Park. Mark Manning reported the theft of stereo equipment from his car while it was parked at Touch of Class health center. Jody Weddle reported the theft of four wire spoke hubcaps from his car while it was parked at Touch of Class. Russell Martin reported the theft of a 7 horsepower boat motor. Morris Jones, Burnside, reported that an AM-FM tape stereo had been stolen from his car parked at his residence. Tim Ping, Somerset, reported the theft of a stereo from his car while parked at Pulaski County High School.
Record Enrollment
A record number of students have registered for Somerset Community College classes this spring. Information recently released by Joanne Story, assistant director for student services, showed a total of 1,147 students officially registered. Of the total enrollment for the spring semester, 565 students are from Pulaski County.
Teachers Needed
Somerset Community College announces record enrollment for their off campus courses this semester. Twenty-three courses with a total enrollment of 474 are being offered in six counties. Due to the growing interest from citizens desiring to get quality education at affordable prices in or near their own community, SCC is seeking to build a file of qualified instructors interested in teaching part time in their home counties. Interested persons may apply at the SCC Off-Campus Office.
Parks Events Slated
The Somerset Parks and Recreation Board met last night to plan special events and the upcoming summer program. Events this spring will include a 10 km. run on April 2 and an Easter egg hunt in Rocky Hollow Park April 3. The Parks Board also will sponsor Maydaze with a youth dance on Fountain Square in Somerset May 19 and Art on the Square May 20. Board members hope to have a square dance downtown Saturday night. The board also approved a 10-year master plan to provide recreational activities for Somerset.
Pillows Replaced
County Judge-executive John W. Garner has received word from Jail Services Specialist James W. Woodrum that polyurethane pillows in the Pulaski County Jail pose a life-threatening situation due to high flammability and toxic levels. Woodrom sent the notice following an inspection of the jail, and he recommended replacement of all the pillows with flame retardant brands. According to a spokesman at the jail, all the pillows have been replaced.
In Other News:
-The Pulaski County Young Republicans met Jan. 25 at the United American Bank Community Room. The 20 members at the meeting elected the following 1983 officers: T.W. Todd, president; Ray Carmichael, vice president; Mariessa Vaughn, secretary; and Carol Burton, treasurer. The officers will be installed by Judge Dan Venters at the Lincoln Banquet Friday night.
-The Trinity Pentecostal Church of God of Science Hill will be having a benefit singing today at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Bradshaw Family, the Rev. Joe McAdoo and Gospel Melodies. All other singers welcome.
-The Mt. Hebron Baptist Mission will be organized as an indigenous Baptist church Friday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The organizational service will take place at Oak Hill Baptist Church. The public is invited to attend this service. The church will be named West Bronston Baptist Church, as it will be located on West Highway 90 in the Bronston community. The infant church will begin revival Sunday, Feb. 13, with their morning service.
-The Sporting Spree Boat and Recreation Show is happening Feb. 17-20 at The Somerset Mall. See the latest models in boats and recreational gear on display.
-The Mt. Victory Over 50 Group will meet Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. at the fire house. A turkey and ham dinner will be served. Bring a covered dish.
-The Church of God of America on Sallee Street will have a barbecue chicken and meatloaf dinner on Saturday, Feb. 19, starting at 10 a.m. Everyone welcome.
Community News:
-Grundy — Mr. and Mrs. Charles McCracken of Lexington visited her mother, Mrs. Bertha Bates, Sunday. They were en route home from Nashville, Tenn., where they attended a ball game. Mrs. Iva Dean Phelps, who was in the hospital a few days for treatment, returned home Saturday.
-Nancy — Howard Daulton returned home from the Lake Cumberland Medical Center Thursday and is doing fine. Mrs. Bessie Norfleet is suffering with an eye problem. Mrs. Norma Daulton takes her to Lexington where she sees a physician. There were only 128 persons at White Oak Baptist Church Sunday, on account of the 1 1/2 inches of snow.
-Woodstock — Bennie and Freddy Caudill underwent a kidney transplant at the UK Medical Center in Lexington last week. Bennie donated a kidney to Freddy. Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Dick are the parents of a baby boy. He is their first child, and they have chosen the name Zachary Joe.
State news:
The government wants to aid more people in beating the financial heat of home energy bills this winter. It is offering $3 million to Kentuckians, through the Home Energy Assistance Program. Applications are now being accepted at the local Bureau for Social Insurance office from persons who meet income guidelines. Benefit payments usually range from $150 to $300 per household. Income restrictions for the program are generally as follows: one-person household, $500 per month; two persons, $600; three persons, $700; and four or more persons, $800.
National News:
-Pac-Man has a new life as a squirt gun. The Valley Girl is saying things like “Barf me out” to total strangers. Brooke Shields has a new smile. And E.T. simply refuses to go home. Welcome to the world of toys — 1983. The 80th American Toy Fair, the country’s largest toy trade show, opened Monday with the usual stuffed bears, soccer balls and train sets. And with E.T., wildly popular last Christmas, in every shape imaginable.
-Economists, citing new evidence of strong improvement in factory output and housing construction, are declaring that the recession has ended and the recovery has begun. President Reagan, at a televised news conference Wednesday night, seemed to agree. “As a result of the economic program we already have in place, the recovery is beginning to flex its muscle,” he said.
-Presidential assailant John Hinckley Jr. was in serious but stable condition today, hooked to a respirator, as authorities tried to determine where he got the drugs he took in an apparent suicide attempt. Hinckley, 27, was found semi-conscious from an overdose Sunday morning on the floor of his room at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he was confined after his acquittal by reason of insanity in the shooting of President Reagan. Authorities were unsure what he took. A spokesman for St. Elizabeth’s said it was a “reasonable assumption” that Hinckley had tried to commit suicide for the third time since he wounded Reagan and three other men outside the Washington Hilton Hotel in March 1981.
Obituaries:
-Clifford Early, 77, 122 Griffin Ave., died Saturday, Feb. 12, at Leesburg Regional Medical Center in Florida following a short illness. A native of Somerset, he was born May 13, 1905, the son of the late Joseph Emerson Early and Mary Isabelle Vaught Early. His marriage to the former Katherine Feese took place Oct. 30, 1926, in Oneida, Tenn. He was a retired maintenance foreman for the Kentucky Highway Department and attended the First Christian Church. Survivors include his wife; a son, Robert J. Early, Cincinnati; two daughters, Betty Tarter, Edgewood, and Mary Belle Howell, Mt. Pleasant, Mich.; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company with Robert Gates officiating. Burial will be in Somerset Cemetery.
-Mrs. Orpha Johnson, 93, mother of Pulaski County businessman Ted Johnson, died yesterday at her home in Glasgow. In addition to Ted Johnson, who owns and operates Johnson’s Dollar Stores in Somerset and Burnside, Mrs. Johnson is survived by another son, Cecil Johnson, and a daughter, Mrs. Lois Billingsley, both of Glasgow. Also surviving are seven grandchildren. The body of Mrs. Johnson is at Hatcher and Sadler Funeral Home in Glasgow where funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. CST Saturday. Visitation is at the funeral home today. Johnson’s Dollar Store in Somerset and Burnside will be closed Saturday.
-Curtis B. Ledford, a Lancaster resident who gained national attention because of his advanced age, died about 11 p.m. yesterday at the Garrard County Hospital. He had celebrated his 106th birthday last May. Ledford is survived by his wife, Addie King Ledford, 98, and nine children, including H.R. “Herb” Ledford and Carl Ledford, both well-known Somerset businessmen. Mr. and Mrs. Ledford had been married for 80 years. Besides his nine children, he is survived by 32 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
-Mrs. E.T. (Emily Frances) Smith, 57, Cardinal Hills, died Saturday, Feb. 19, at Lake Cumberland Medical Center following a long illness. She was a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Ga., and the University of Georgia School of Medical Technology. She was a medical technician at the former Somerset City Hospital. She was a member of the First Christian Church, where she was active in all church activities and taught a Sunday School class for 25 years. Her involvement in Girl Scouts included membership in the Wilderness Road Executive Council. She was also a training coordinator for a five-county area as well as being a Girl Scout leader. She was a member and former treasurer of the DAR and was active in PTA. Born July 6, 1925, in Augusta, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Annie Laura Roney Carswell and John Franklin Carswell. Her marriage to Dr. E.T. Smith took place in Augusta on Dec. 26, 1946. They moved to Somerset in 1947. Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Anna Mae “Susie” Reichlen, Friendsville, Pa., and Laurie Frances Smith, Somerset; two sisters; and three grandchildren. Four brothers preceded her in death. Services will be conducted Tuesday at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church with Robert Gates officiating. Burial will be in Pine Knot Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Somerset High School’s cheerleaders placed first in both the boys’ and girls’ varsity divisions in the Central Kentucky Conference cheerleading competition held Feb. 5 at Danville High. Somerset boys’ squad members are Mindy Smith, Brenda Betts, Suzy Glass, Jennifer Haney, Wendy Barlow, Ann Lamkin, Margaret Duff, and Trisha Cain. Somerset girls’ squad members are Kelly Gifford, Lori Duncan, Cindy Dalton, Robin Jones, Joann Smith, Linda Nutgrass, and Debbie Price.
-The Somerset boys’ and girls’ basketball teams travelled to Corbin last night for a doubleheader, but all they returned with was a double dose of disappointment as the homestanding Redhounds swept both games from the visitors.
-Things didn’t look so rosy for the Pulaski County Lady Maroons at halftime last night when they found themselves trailing a good Oneida Baptist team 24-18. Fortunately for PC, Kelley Voiers came to the rescue. Voiers scored 23 points in the game, and PC pulled away to notch a 55-46 victory.
-Arthur Hanson hit a 10-foot turnaround jump shot with 10 seconds to go to lift visiting Pulaski County to a 70-69 upset of 13th ranked Clay County last night in Manchester. Hanson scored 23 points to tie Steve Molen for team scoring honors. Senior Todd Wood added 12 points for Pulaski County.
-Ex-UK cheerleader Mona Wilson is a candidate for the Miss Lexington title at the annual Metropolitan Woman’s Club pageant to be held on March 30. Also vying for the Miss Lexington crown is Brenda Popplewell of Russell Springs. She is a featured twirler for the UK Wildcat Band.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-Arby’s — Regular roast beef and salad bowl, $2.69.
-Begley’s Drug Store — Westminster cassette recorder and AM/FM radio, $43.99. Smokers’ Polident tablets, $2.88.
-Denney and Barnett Appliance Sales and Service — Energy saving dishwasher, $457. Large capacity automatic washer and companion electric dryer, $739.
-Jerry’s — South U.S. 27. 21-piece shrimp dinner, includes fries, cole slaw and a dinner roll with butter for $4.29.
-Mac’s Village Pantry — Eggs, 69 cents/dozen. Bananas, 25 cents/pound. Totino’s frozen pizza, $1.09.
-Salutsky’s — Adult Kentucky T-shirts and jerseys, $4.97-$7.97. Ladies’ Levi and Rumble Seat jeans, $17.88-$19.88.
-Wal-Mart — Darth Vader, R2D2 or Chewbacca candle, 96 cents each.
In the Classifieds:
-For rent — Two bedrooms, unfurnished apartment, for adults, near downtown, $150/month plus deposit and reference.
-For rent — Three-bedroom house, 1 1/2 bath, living room, formal dining, family kitchen, nice lot and garden spot, Green Meadows, $325/month.
-For sale – Beautiful home on the lake, 3+ acres, 2-bedroom home with a lot of pine paneling, 1 ½ baths, electric heat, cistern water, air conditioned, has nice garage and also storage building. Two TV towers, good garden, approximately 530 feet of blacktop frontage, only a few hundred yards to nice park and boat ramp. Cumberland Point. Only $39,500.
-For sale – 400 N. Vine Street. Top location with a three-bedroom brick, formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, nice full walkout basement. Only $43,900.
-Students, housewives, etc. Earn extra money, part time, manning a booth at The Somerset Mall for KAYAK Pools. Must be articulate.
-Join our Atari Club — One year membership fee, $15! Rent your favorite Atari game cartridge, only $5.50 per cartridge per week, and if you decide to purchase that cartridge when returned, we deduct the rental fee and your five percent member discount, allowing you to try them before you buy them at no additional cost. We also rent video machines and movies. The Video Library, Somerset Mall.
Showing this Week at Showplace Cinemas and 27 Drive-In Theatre:
The Sting II – Tootsie – Suburban Wives – Bonnie’s Kids
Recipe of the Week:
What do you get when you cross a football coach with a culinary expert? The progeny of such an unlikely situation is Jerry Johns, veteran pigskin mentor at Pulaski County High School. Jerry has been coaching football for 27 years and cooking a lot longer. Here is one of Johns’ favorite recipes, from the kitchen of former Gov. Julian Carroll.
Julian’s Chili
Small box spaghetti
2 pounds ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 (8 oz.) can chili beans
¾ cup sugar
2 (3 oz.) cans tomato paste
1 quart home canned tomato juice
4-6 tablespoons chili powder
Salt and garlic to taste
½ cup red wine
Brown ground beef and onions together. Cook spaghetti in 3 quarts water with 2 teaspoons salt. Retain water for part of liquid. Add chili beans, sugar, tomato paste, tomato juice, chili powder, salt and garlic. Simmer for 1 ½ hours. Add red wine the last 30 minutes of cooking time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.