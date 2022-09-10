Imagine a county free from ovarian cancer by providing free detection? You can help support the Ovarian Screening Program in Kentucky by purchasing a bag lunch from the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers for $10 on Thursday, September 29. Included in the bag lunch will be a barbecue sandwich, cole slaw, bag of potato chips, two homemade cookies and a bottled water. For all sites, offices, schools, factories, banks, county and city offices, etc., that orders 10 or more bag lunches can have them delivered to you at the time requested on that Thursday. Call in and reserve your order at the Extension Office at 679-6361 by Friday, September 23. Bag lunches will be provided as a drive through at the Extension Office from 10:00 to 1:30. Please call in and reserve all lunches that will be ready for you. All money will be donated to the free Ovarian Screening Program at the University of Kentucky.
The UK Markey Cancer Center Ovarian Cancer Screening Program provides free annual sonographic screenings to women across Kentucky with the goal of detecting cancer early. When it is caught early, ovarian cancer is a treatable and curable disease.
This same screening from the University is also offered at our local Somerset Health Department. You call 1-800-766-8279 to make your appointment for either site. Since the program began in 1987 more than 49,000 participants have received more than 345,000 free screenings, more than 1200 per month, using transvaginal ultrasonography. TVS detects virtually all small ovarian cancers. The screening has saved lives of women in Pulaski County.
All women over the age of 50 are eligible for the free ovarian cancer screening. Women over the age of 25 who have a family history of ovarian cancer are also eligible for a free screening. Any woman in one of these two groups should contact the University at 1-800-766-8279 to schedule an appointment at the University of Kentucky or at your local health department. Early detection is vital to surviving ovarian cancer, and your help is needed to continue providing free screenings for Kentucky women like yourself, your mother, sister, daughter or friend. These screenings can save lives.
Your donation to the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers Ovarian Bag Luncheon will help support the Ovarian Cancer Screening Project Fund. The homemakers’ goal is to provide 500 bag lunches at $10 each. All monies will go to the Ovarian screening Program at the University of Kentucky to help continue this program locally and at UK.
“We have over 45,000 women in the study that’s enough to fill Rupp Arena twice,” reports Dr. Edward Pavlik who heads up the program at UK. “When I first came here Virginia McCandless was president of the Kentucky Extension of Homemakers and she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. I remember the day she visited us after that happened and said, “you guys must do something.” Decades later, the free screening program has led to earlier detection and treatment of what is often called the silent killer of women.
Help us help all eligible women to have a yearly Ovarian screening. Call your food orders on Monday through Friday at Pulaski County Extension Office 679-6361 before September 23.
The Farmer’s Market uptown is opened on Saturdays from 8:00 to 2:00. Be sure to spend your vouchers that are good for this year only. Meat, canned items and baked goods, candy, handmade items such as leather goods, baskets, candles, soaps are available at the market.
The following recipe will be demonstrated and sampled at our cooking class that will be Tuesday, September 27, starting at 11:30. Be sure to call the office and register if you plan to attend the class, 679-6361.
Honey Mustard Chicken Tenders
1/3 cup low fat Mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Honey
2 tablespoons Mustard
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 ½ pounds boneless chicken
Nonstick cooking spray
2 cups panko breadcrumbs
In a medium size bowl, combine mayonnaise, honey, mustard, garlic powder, and black pepper. Trim the fat from the chicken and slice your boneless chicken into chicken tender sizes of your choice. Coat your chicken slices in the sauce in the bowl and refrigerate the chicken in the sauce bowl for 30 minutes. Turn the chicken over in the bowl after 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly coat a baking sheet pan with nonstick spray. Place breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl. Lift chicken out of the sauce bowl, one piece at a time, keeping a good layer of sauce on the chicken, and roll in breadcrumbs. Be sure all sides are coated. Place on baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 15 minutes. Turn chicken over and bake 10 more minutes or until thermometer inserted in the thickest side reaches 165 degrees. Store left over chicken in the refrigerator within 2 hours.
We welcome you to join or renew your Pulaski Homemaker Dues. Yearly dues are $12 per year. Mailbox members can pay their dues at the Office. Active homemakers should pay dues to their club treasurer.
A Beginning knitting class will begin on Wednesday September 21 at 10:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. Call the office to register. The class is free to Pulaski Homemakers. For non-homemakers, the fee is $5. Call the office to register. The first class will knit the cotton kitchen dish cloth.
Can you make a crochet chain stitch? Bring your crocheting needle, size J, and take home a finished scrubby. Call the office to register at 679-6361. This class will be offered on Friday September 23, starting at 9:00 at the Extension Office, free to homemakers and $5 to others
Free card making class on Monday, September 26, starting at 9:00. You will be making a Halloween Card you can enjoy or give to a friend.
Homemakers will be making a scarecrow for their October members class, at 1:00 o’clock on Monday, September 26. Non-homemakers can pay $5 to make the craft. Call the office to register so enough supplies will be on hand for you.
Cooking class on Tuesday September 27 at 11:30. Call the office to register.
