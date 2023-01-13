A familiar face will will bring his vast banking experience back to the Somerset area. Citizens Bank President and CEO Corey Craig named Doug Parkey Lake Cumberland Regional President for Citizens Bank.
“We are proud to announce the appointment of Doug Parkey as the new Regional President of Citizens Bank’s Lake Cumberland region,” said Craig. “Doug brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, and we are confident that he will be instrumental in leading the region to success. Doug has been an active member of the community and has served in various leadership roles, making him the perfect fit for the position. We are excited to have Doug as part of our team and look forward to seeing the positive results of his leadership.”
Prior to joining Citizens Bank, Mr. Parkey had more than three decades of banking and sales experience in our markets. He served in Bank Leadership in Tennessee for the past 8 years most recently as Senior Vice-President Market President of Cumberland/Rhea markets in Tennessee for FirstBank after serving in a dual role as President/CEO of Cumberland County Bank in Crossville, TN, and Executive Vice-President of BPC Corporation based in Cookeville, TN.
Mr. Parkey has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Eastern Kentucky University along with an Associate of Arts and Associate of Applied Science Degrees from Somerset Community College. He has completed the KBA Commercial Lending School at Georgetown College; RMA Commercial Lending School at the University of Indianapolis and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking University of Wisconsin.
Doug has been very active in civic and non-profit organizations throughout his career most recently serving as a Board Member for the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Board of Trustees, and mentor for the Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class. Previously, Parkey was Chairman of the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council and Chairman of the Industrial Development Corporation Board of Cumberland County/Crossville. Parkey has also previously served as President of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce while also serving on the Board of Directors for the Somerset-Pulaski County CVB, Board Member for the Southeastern Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Somerset Community College Board of Directors, along with serving as Tournament Chairperson for the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Christmas Basketball Tournament.
Doug and his wife Sandi, are the parents of three daughters; Landry, a graduate of Belmont University and now an Editorial Assistant with Forefront Books in Nashville; Gracyn a Senior at the University of Tennessee, and Madyn a freshman at Bellarmine University. Doug and his family attend First Christian Church.
Citizens Bank was established in 1904 and has offices in Somerset, Mt. Vernon, Brodhead, and McKee with a new branch to open in 2023 in Berea, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.