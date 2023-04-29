Emergency responders were busy in and around Pulaski County in the spring of 1993, dealing with everything from freak accidents to a mysterious report of a drowning. And then there were the accidents that apparently didn’t require medical attention… Can someone tell me who Mrs. Bumgardner is and whether she was ok? Bless her heart.
I hope you enjoy this last look at 1993 before we move on to a much earlier decade for the month of May.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 30 years ago, from the pages of the April 26-30 Commonwealth Journal.
Child Struck by Rolling Vehicle
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department responded to an injury accident yesterday involving a five-year-old who was run over by a vehicle. At 11:40 a.m., sheriff’s units responded to an accident occurring three miles south of Somerset on Enterprise Drive. A 1981 Datsun passenger car was parked in a driveway with a five-year-old and a three-year-old child left unattended in the vehicle. One of the two children apparently knocked the car in neutral, causing the vehicle to travel backwards across Enterprise Drive. The five-year-old was either thrown from or fell from the vehicle and was then run over by the vehicle. The child was treated at the scene and transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by the Somerset-Pulaski County Emergency Medical Service. He was later flown to the UK Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition this morning.
Driver Escapes Tense Cliffhanger Near U.S. 27/Ky. 80
A large crowd formed a single line along U.S. 27 at the Ky. 80 intersection and along the north side of Holiday Motel parking lot Monday to watch a rescue team rappel an embankment and retrieve a motorist trapped in a vehicle hanging over a 75-foot cliff. The crowd cheered as rescue workers lifted Timothy Tattersall, 19, of West Street, from the van and pulled the victim to the safety of a waiting ambulance. Tattersall was treated and released from the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital emergency room for possible neck injuries, according to a spokesperson there. The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 80 in the parking lot of People’s Loan Company. A report, filed by Somerset Police Officer Jeff Sears, stated Tattersall’s 1988 Ford Aerostar van was traveling west on Ky. 80 approaching the busy intersection. Tattersall applied the vehicle’s brakes, but apparently the brakes failed to operate properly. The vehicle then crossed over into the eastbound lane of Ky. 80, the report said, “to keep from hitting stopped vehicles at the intersection.” The van traveled onto the northbound lane of U.S. 27, turned left and went through the parking lot of People’s Loan Company, struck a fence and went over an embankment. A passing trucker, whose identity is not known at this time, secured a rope from the axle of the cab of his truck to the van to help keep it in place until emergency crews arrived.
Sheriff has Suspect in Death of Woman
Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron said his office has a suspect in the apparent murder of an East Bernstadt woman, but “not enough information to issue a warrant or obtain a conviction.” The body of the 32-year-old woman was found Feb. 21 beneath the Fishing Creek bridge on the Cumberland Parkway. The woman, naked except for shoes and a T-shirt around her neck, had been thrown over the bridge and had fallen about 100 feet to the east bank of Fishing Creek. The woman had been strangled, according to the pathologist’s report. The autopsy indicated she had been dead no more than 72 hours prior to discovery of her body by two youths in the area on bicycles. Catron said the woman did not die from injuries suffered in the fall, but that she was dead before her body was tossed from the bridge.
Reported Drowning Puzzles Authorities
Local rescue personnel have called off the search for a possible drowning victim in Buck Creek; however, there is a lingering concern that somebody may have been swept to their death in the cold, swift water. “I’m not satisfied. I’m concerned, but I can’t keep rescue people out there searching when there’s no evidence,” said Capt. Roger Pike of the Kentucky Water Patrol. Pike said there is no report of a missing person and no signs on the creek bank where someone might have slipped in the water. The drowning report was made in a telephone call to the 9-1-1 Communication Center at 11:12 a.m. yesterday. A 16-year-old boy who was fishing in the remote eastern Pulaski County area had reported that he saw a man fall into the rain-swollen creek about 45 minutes earlier. The youth described the man as about 25 years old and of medium height and build. Dennis Whitaker of the Shopville-Stab Volunteer Fire Department said the creek is about 30 feet across at the point where the drowning allegedly occurred and is running very swiftly at about four feet above normal. Pike added that the water is very cold, and hypothermia would quickly disable a person. Capt. Paul Coomer of the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad is skeptical. “There were no tracks, nothing. No grass was mashed down,” he said. “It was so muddy, and the ground was so soft that nobody could have walked along the bank without making tracks. We didn’t put any divers in the water. We searched up and down the bank. The boy who reported the incident kept changing his story about where it happened.” Despite a complete lack of physical evidence of a drowning, Pike still worried. “The boy was very sincere. I’m not going to mark it off. I’m not going to disregard it.”
Proposed County Budget Amounts to $10.5 Million
- Pulaski County Fiscal Court magistrates received copies of the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 1993-94 yesterday. Grand total for the budget is $10,530,469, which is somewhat misleading, Arlene Phelps, county treasurer, said. The current budget total was $10,614,226. However, that total reflects $1.5 million for the purchase of new fire trucks, Phelps pointed out. While the fire fund is included in the county’s budget, money in that fund is restricted since it comes strictly from fire premium taxes collected by the fire coordinator. The proposed budget is lean, Phelps said. The totals look like this: General fund — $3,830,024. Road fund — $2,313,774. Jail fund — $1,155,402. Local Government Economic Assistance fund — $286,700. Fire fund — $1,322,447. Industrial development fund — $1,520,500.
City Budget Draft is $16.2 Million
If a proposed draft of the budget for Somerset is approved, citizens won’t face a tax increase or any rate increases for water, sewer and gas, according to the draft sent to city councilors April 26. Taxes may even be less. Although figures are very preliminary, total revenue is expected to be $16,288,219, an increase of about $1.6 million over last year. This year’s figure, however, contains the $1.7 million Somerset-Pulaski County EMS/9-1-1 budget, which is just administered by the city at no direct cost; funds for the emergency service are from the county’s occupational tax, service fees and grants. If the budget is approved in its current form, all city employees will receive a $372 cost of living increase, which is about a 2 to 3 percent raise in total salary. In addition, some higher-level employees will receive adjustments to their salaries that could amount to thousands of dollars. Those with higher salaries need periodic adjustments to keep their salaries current with similar positions in cities of about the same size. There is money in the budget to increase salaries of the mayor and city councilors. The mayor’s portion, which will take effect in January, will raise the salary from $30,000 to $38,000 and will be the mayor’s salary for the next five years. City councilors will go from making $2,500 to $3,166 annually.
Planning Underway to give PCHS New Look
Planners of Pulaski County High School’s renovation project have begun the challenge of giving the school a new look on a limited budget. Assistant principal Larry VanHoose said that students and teachers alike are tired of the “institutional” look of the school. “This is not an attractive building,” he said. Contractor Doug Wilburn noted there are many ways to easily give the school a new look, such as window replacement and masonry work. Other suggestions have been offered, ranging from a new auditorium and a renovated cafeteria to more electrical outlets and water basins in each classroom. Funding is coming from local sources. If the district can avoid budget pitfalls, county Supt. Bert Minton said the board should be able to commit $1 million per year for the duration of what should be a four-year project. How much can $4 million buy at a school that has been put together in a piecemeal basis since World War II? Architect David Samokar was optimistic about the answer. “I can almost guarantee you won’t recognize the building,” he said. So that the school plans comply with state wishes, less glamorous items will probably jump to the head of the priority line. These include installing an elevator for the handicapped and removing non-friable asbestos tile.
Tourist Panels will Promote Lake
Somerset-Pulaski County Tourist Commission will team up at the first annual Kentucky Travel Showcase with its counterpart in neighboring Russell County to highlight recreational opportunities in the Lake Cumberland area. Julie Godby, executive director, said the local agency plans to share a travel booth with Russell County Tourist Commission at next week’s program at Louisville Gardens. The program is sponsored in observance of National Tourism Week and is designed as “a show of appreciation for our tourists,” Godby said. And tourism is appreciated in the Lake Cumberland area. In 1991, tourism accounted for $156 million of the area’s economy, according to Godby.
Isaacs to Appear on TV
Jerry “The Chicken Man” Isaacs of Somerset is scheduled to be interviewed Wednesday, April 28, on WLEX-TV Channel 18 during the 5:30 p.m. news segment. Interviewer Marvin Bartley will talk with Isaacs about his career and performance as “The Chicken Man.” Isaacs has entertained local audiences at Renfro Valley and travelers on the Big South Fork Scenic Railway with his comedy routine. Isaacs was also featured on “America’s Funniest People” in 1991, performing his “Chicken Man” act on national television.
Somerset Food Service Plans for Relocation
Somerset Food Service hopes to relocate from its South U.S. 27 site to a spacious 65,000-square-foot distribution center, under construction, in eastern Pulaski County off Ky. 461 by the first weekend in July. Tim Williams, chief executive officer, said the company had hoped to be in its new building by Memorial Day. However, inclement weather during the winter months and spring rains have delayed the construction schedule. Somerset Food Service’s nearest corporate neighbor will be Alumitech, formerly Asahi Motor Wheel Company. With a larger facility, Williams intends to expand the service area into western Kentucky and further into Tennessee. The company also plans to add fresh produce and meats to its food line. The company was founded in 1963 in Somerset and was brought under new ownership in 1988.
State News:
-A Burkesville father and son were killed Saturday when the truck they were riding in went over Wolf Creek Dam. The 50-year-old and 17-year-old died at the scene, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, Columbia Post. The accident occurred at 5:30 a.m., approximately 11 miles south of Jamestown on U.S. 127. The 1990 Chevrolet pickup, which was pulling a boat, was traveling north on U.S. 127 when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle due to a rain-slickened roadway, the release stated. According to KSP Trooper Ken Hill, the vehicle slid through a curve, struck an abutment, and went over Wolf Creek Dam. The vehicle came to rest 70 feet below the dam. State police could not determine the driver of the vehicle.
-Kentucky residents who participated in a gay-rights rally in the nation’s capital will return home “with a new energy” after joining the chorus of protests against discrimination, a marcher said. Carla Wallace, an organizer of the unsuccessful effort to pass a gay-rights ordinance in Louisville, estimated several hundred people from Kentucky took part in Sunday’s rally in Washington, D.C. David Rittner of Louisville, a march coordinator for the state, estimated “at least a thousand of more,” including representatives from all the state’s universities. Brian Throckmorton of Lexington, one of the marchers, said that what gays want is the right to marry, and not be fired from jobs or thrown out of apartments because of their sexual preference.
National News:
-Two months after a massive bomb blast rocked the World Trade Center’s landmark twin towers, New York is a more suspicious city. From the top of the 110-story towers down to the subway, from Manhattan’s plush Plaza Hotel to its historic Empire State building, security has been tightened. At the Trade Center, tenants must now show ID cards before entering the elevators. At a long counter, 14 newly hired security workers check the identification of every business visitor. Trucks are inspected and drivers are photographed and issued certificates. There are also more police officers keeping watch over the Trade Center, said police Capt. Joseph Martella.
-As President Clinton nears his 100th day in office, almost half of Americans in an Associated Press poll say he already has broken promises too often. But about the same number consider him a strong leader. Clinton complained Sunday that it was “just not realistic” to expect that he could have moved on all his campaign commitments in his first 100 days. “That’s why you get a four-year term, not a three-month term,” he said. Clinton gets higher marks for leadership among women in the poll than among men, possibly because of his push for spending on social programs that traditionally are more popular with women than men. Also, the president has taken favorable stands on controversial issues such as abortion rights and homosexuals in the military, in which polls show more male than female opposition.
-Female pilots could be flying Navy and Air Force warplanes within months and Army combat helicopters within a year under a new directive set to be signed Thursday by Defense Secretary Les Aspin, Pentagon officials say.
Happy Birthday:
Bro. Cecil Roundtree, Liberty Road, Pulaski County, will celebrate his 70th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the South Kentucky RECC community room. The event will be hosted by his wife, June, and their children, Ray Roundtree, London; Ruth Jones, Harrodsburg; Barbara Coffey, Mt. Vernon; Brenda Rose, Gray Hawk; and Joy Reynolds, Brodhead, and their families. No gifts are requested.
Obituaries:
-Benny D. Goff, Science Hill, died suddenly Sunday, April 25, 1993, at his residence. He was 51. A Pulaski County native, he was born April 6, 1942, son of the late Louis and Dora Mae Glover Goff. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, owner of Goff’s Used Furniture and member of Poplarville Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Ann Goff, whom he married April 18, 1963, in Pulaski County; two sons, Donnie Ray Goff, Science Hill, and Michael Wayne Goff, Somerset; three daughters, Pamela Annette Hall, Science Hill, Patricia Ann and Judy Lynn Goff, both of Somerset; three brothers, Clifford George Goff, California, Roy Carson and Jimmy Ray Goff, both of Cincinnati; a sister, Ruby Juanita Merritt, Poplarville; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Glenda Sue Goff; three brothers; and a sister. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with the Rev. Burney Manning officiating. Burial will be in White Lily Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post No. 38.
-Bertie Marie Phelps, 75, Norwood, Ohio, formerly of Somerset, died Sunday, April 25, 1993, in Norwood. She was born in Somerset Nov. 6, 1917, daughter of Janie Mize Snell and the late Virgil Snell. She was a retired schoolteacher and member of Norwood Baptist Church. Survivors include her mother; a son, Jack L. Phelps, Alabama; and two grandchildren, Lisa and Amy Phelps. She was preceded in death by her father; her husband, Ollie Phelps; and a brother, Edward Lee Snell. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Barnesburg Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Branch officiating.
-H.E. “Edd” Gallagher, Brandon Street, Ferguson, died Wednesday, April 28, 1993, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital following a short illness. He was 82. A native of Greenwood, Ky., he was born Dec. 24, 1910, son of the late Mike and Martha Louise Gallagher. He was a retired truck driver for Eagle Express Company; member of Sievers Masonic Lodge No. 491; a Kentucky Colonel; former member of Ferguson Volunteer Fire Department, where he received the Grayson Award; former member of Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad; and previously attended Ferguson United Methodist Church. Survivors include a son, John A. Gallagher, Burnside; five daughters, Frances Ferguson, Indiana, Edwena Dyer and Betty Gallagher, both of Somerset; Mary Ann Hyden, Mt. Victory, and Margaret King, Ferguson; 11 grandchildren; a step-grandchild; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maggie Abbott Gallagher, whom he married Nov. 13, 1942, in Georgia and who died March 3, 1980; three brothers; and a sister. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ferguson United Methodist Church with the Revs. Glen Singleton and Claude Mincey officiating. Burial will be in Somerset Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Somerset High School Briar Jumpers baseball team walked away with first-place honors in the Lafayette Classic in Lexington over the weekend. The Jumpers defeated Henry Clay, 9-1, in Friday night’s game. In Saturday’s contests, Somerset toppled Boyd County, 6-5, in the second game. Chris Honeycutt and Patrick Carlton both had singles for Somerset and David Waters collected a double for the winning team. Andrew Kinch banged out a single and a double and teammate Brandon Dugger netted a single and a triple. Adam Davis, who collected the win for the purple and gold team, also contributed two doubles in the victory. In the final match of the tournament, Somerset was halted by Lafayette, 5-2.
-Somerset Baseball Booster Club president Reggie Chaney will make a special presentation to Somerset High School baseball coach Charlie Taylor prior to the Pulaski County game tomorrow night. Taylor, who is in his 26th season at Somerset High, recently notched his 650th coaching victory.
-Pulaski County’s baseball team ripped homestanding Casey County 71-6 in yesterday’s contest. Kevin Platt was 2-for-4 and provided the winning team with a triple, while teammate Lucas Slavey added a triple. Brad Gover was 2-for-4 and provided a homerun for the Maroons in the sixth frame. Scott McAninch snagged the win as pitcher for Pulaski County and Joe Sloane entered the game in relief and hurled two innings. The Maroons’ record currently stands at 8-5.
-Brad Sanders is quickly becoming the ace of the Pulaski County pitching staff. Sanders scattered five hits yesterday and fanned eight batters as the Maroons downed homestanding North Laurel 9-2.
-Last night at Monticello, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons hammered the Lady Trojans 14-8 and 9-0 in a sweep. Kelly Morrison was the big hitting star in the opener, as she laced three doubles, a single, scored two runs and drove in four. Tammy Brown, meanwhile, delivered a run-scoring triple. Kathy Clark had a double, a single and an RBI, while Kasi Lovitt doubled, and Shawna Taylor had a two-run single. In the nightcap, Sherry Sumner drilled a two-run homer and Brown added a triple. Delana Warren doubled in the victory.
-After a rousing doubleheader sweep of visiting Corbin on Monday, the Somerset Lady Jumpers’ bats went silent as they were hammered in a twinbill by North Laurel on the road yesterday. “We just didn’t swing the bats yesterday at all,” said Somerset coach Glenda Hamilton, whose team fell to 7-11. “And our defense was terrible too.” Gretchen Brown, Rachel Treado, Shana Goggins, Betsy Duell, Jessica Davis, Christy Price and Shawna McWilliams all had base hits in the opener yesterday. Brown, Davis and Duell had singles in the second contest.
-The Somerset boys’ tennis team pounded McCreary Central 9-0 yesterday at Eagle’s Nest, after a rugged 7-2 victory at South Laurel on Monday. Craig Hille, Josh Nichols, Dale Hille, Jason Travis, Matthew Knight and Rob Dinkens all cruised in singles matches. Dale Hille and Travis, Knight and Dinkens and Warren Dobbs and Greg Grozdits all won doubles matches. The Lady Jumpers, meanwhile, dropped a 6-3 decision at South Laurel. Alice Mandt and Jamie Withers notched singles wins for the Lady Jumpers. Mandt and Holly Neikirk also came through with a win in a doubles clash.
-Pulaski County’s boys shined in yesterday’s track and field meet at Rockcastle County, as the squad came up with victories in the team standings. The 3200-relay team (Jeff Black, Jamie Phelps, Jason Cundiff and Jimmie Jackson) set a Rockcastle County track record with a time of 8:33, while Josh Smith set a record in the 110 hurdles with a first-place time of 15.17. David Evans’ winning times of 10:53 in the 3200 and 4:54.59 in the 1600 were also track records.
-Pulaski County’s Mollie Cooper and Somerset’s Gretchen Wright have both been selected to the All-12th Region Girls Basketball Team, as voted on by the region’s coaches.
-The 1992-1993 Pulaski Elementary cheerleading squad consists of: Allison Hunley, Makessa Stickley, Hillary Ross, Amber Hines, Charissa Mink, Erin Wilson, Jamie Harness, Christina Chaney, Kara Beth Edwards, Julie Rankin and Ashley Hammel. Sponsor is Beckie Fisher.
Marching Band News:
Somerset High School Band has had a productive year, competing at four contests and finishing well in each. The first contest was against crosstown rival Pulaski County at the Marching Band Invitational. Somerset’s brass section won best brass and the band placed second in its class and division. The second contest, the Adair County Marching Classic, was a success as well when the band received an excellent rating. The percussion section won best percussion and the color guard won best auxiliary. The band also placed third in its class and received an excellent rating. The Glasgow High School Marching Band Invitational was the band’s third contest. There the Jumper Band placed third and received an excellent rating. The color guard again won best auxiliary in their division. The final contest of the marching season, the Laurel County Marching Classic, proved to be successful as well. Here, after a long season, the band received an excellent rating and placed fourth in its division, competing against the top two and six seat bands in the state. The Jumper Band of 48 members beat 50 bands in Class A competition statewide.
Ads from Local Businesses:
-Radio Shack – Handy pocket spelling checker – just enter a word the way it sounds for quick and easy corrections. Reg. 29.95, now $23.88. Audio cassette 3-packs, $3.99 for 90 minutes, $2.99 for 60 minutes. Speed-dialing Slim-Fone – designed for desk or wall. Reg. $29.95, now $19.95.
-Nintendo Buy, Sell and Trade Show – At the Holiday Inn. Free admission. Bring your old games to sell or trade. Used games for sale starting at $5.00.
-Norma’s Music Center – Summit Drive. Have your own karaoke night at home, club, church or school with Sound Choice quality sing-along tapes. Featuring pop/rock, country, jazz, gospel, wedding, holiday and children’s musical selections made popular by your favorite recording artists.
-Belk Simpson – Ladies’ Esprit shoes, $12.99. Juniors Ocean Pacific swimsuit, reg. $40, sale $29.99. Misses’ Jantzen sportswear, 33 percent off.
-Food Fair – Ground beef, 98 cents/pound. Morton’s TV dinners, 69 cents each. Large eggs, 59 cents/dozen. Pepsi, $2.99/12 pack.
-Food Lion – Top sirloin steak, $2.99/pound. Strawberries, $1.29/quart. Turkey breasts, $2.99/pound.
-Collector’s Corner – 206 East Mt. Vernon Street. Affordable custom framing and limited-edition prints.
-Roberts Enterprises, Inc. – General contractor, construction management, commercial/residential, pre-engineered metal buildings. Gary G. Roberts, P.E., President.
In the Classifieds:
-Fantastic Cuts – Hairstylists needed. We guarantee $150/week plus commission. Managers needed. We guarantee you good money.
-Lakeview Restaurant – Now taking applications. Apply in person.
-Attention musical artists – T.K.’s Coffee House in conjunction with Cumberland Recording Studios is conducting a talent search. Looking for original musical material in all musical formats. Entered artists will receive tape of song recorded live at T.K.’s and a chance to be on “Recorded Live at T.K.’s Volume I.”
-For rent – Deluxe one-bedroom apartment, 105 Loveless. Wall to wall carpet, central heat/air, $250/month including water/sewer, lease and deposit.
-For rent – Nice 12x60 two-bedroom mobile home. Security lights, good location, $235/month.
-For sale – 1975 Chevrolet bus converted to motor home, excellent condition. Will trade for pickup.
-For sale – Recapture the elegance of Victorian beauty with this completely renovated home on Lakeshore Drive. Twelve-foot ceilings, crown moldings, all working fireplaces, and one of the most breathtaking views of the lake add to the majestic home. $215,000.
-For sale – Aldon’s Way. Close to shopping, schools, churches and recreation. This home offers three bedrooms, two baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and a two-car garage. Inground pool with concrete all around. $69,900.
Election Season:
-Vote for a new voice – Jerry “J.C.” Tucker, Republican candidate for magistrate in the 5th district.
-Notice – Grand opening of (Louie) Floyd for Judge Campaign Headquarters, Gateway Center, 6:00 p.m. April 30. All Republicans, friendly Democrats and all candidates for other offices welcomes. Refreshments provided.
-Elect David Trimble, Republican candidate for magistrate, 2nd district. Your voice in fiscal court.
-Rick Barker for Jailer – Rick Barker is the first jailer to implement inmate work programs. Rick has successfully initiated and oversees three inmate work programs which last year totaled over 115,000 man hours of service to Pulaski County. Don’t jeopardize the future of these programs and their tremendous benefit to the county. On May 25, vote for experience.
Showing this week at the 27 Twin Drive-In and Showplace Cinemas:
Groundhog Day – Amos and Andrew – The Bodyguard – Pure Country – Fire in the Sky – Indecent Proposal – Indian Summer – The Sandlot – The Dark Half
Recipe of the week:
Honey Oatmeal Cake
1 ¼ cups boiling water
1 cup uncooked regular oats
½ cup butter or margarine, softened
1 ½ cups honey
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1-3/4 cups whole wheat flour
1 tsp. baking soda
¾ tsp. sale
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
Commercial caramel-coconut frosting (optional)
Pecan halves (optional)
Combine boiling water, oats and softened butter in a large bowl; stir well. Set aside for 20 minutes. Add honey, eggs and vanilla; stir well. Combine whole wheat flour, soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg; gradually add to honey mixture. Pour into a greased-and-floured 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan. Frost top of cake with caramel-coconut frosting and garnish with pecan halves. If desired, cut cake into squares. This makes 15 servings.
Letters of Thanks:
-Dear Commonwealth Journal: I want to thank you for our newspapers. Your workplace is neat. I like it very much. I thought it was funny when Mrs. Bumgardner fell down. Your friend, Stephanie
-Dear Commonwealth Journal: Thanks for the tour. I would like to come back there – it was fun. It would be more fun if it was just me. It was crowded. Your friend, Larry
