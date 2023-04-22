Somernites Cruise may be kicking off its 23rd season this weekend, but it’s not the first car show to rev up in Pulaski County. Other car enthusiasts have tried – some successfully and some unsuccessfully – to hold regular car shows in the area over the years. One example was one held in Eubank 30 years ago – called Cruisin’ 93, with organizers hoping to bring in more than 100 cars for its season opener.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 30 years ago, from the pages of the April 22-25, 1993, Commonwealth Journal. Next week, we will wrap up April with news from the last few days of April 1993 before moving on to another decade – one which you may or may not have lived through – in May. (I’m so anxious to delve into the news from May’s decade that I’m talking about it two weeks early!)
Landfill Seeks Permit for New Contained Site
Representatives of Pulaski Landfill Inc. are seeking permission to expand to an additional 42.71 acres for solid waste disposal. The executive summary of the landfill’s plan indicates that the proposed expansion will accommodate the area’s solid waste disposal needs for the next 16 years. Pulaski Grading Inc., which owns and operates the landfill, has asked the Pulaski County Garbage and Refuse Disposal Board to make a determination on whether the proposed expansion is consistent with the county’s solid waste management plan. Pulaski Grading is asking that the site be permitted to accept municipal solid waste from Pulaski and 22 counties and special waste. The waste streams anticipated are construction/demolition debris, asbestos contaminated waste, petroleum contaminated soil and industrial wastes. In addition to Pulaski, other counties which could opt to use Pulaski Landfill for waste disposal are McCreary, Green, Laurel, Rockcastle, Lincoln, Casey, Russell, Wayne, Whitley, Cumberland, Clinton, Adair, Taylor, Hart, Metcalfe, Barren, Allen, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe and Pike.
Man Burned in Grill Fire
A steakhouse employee is in serious condition in a Louisville burn unit today after a grill fire Monday. The man suffered burns when he attempted to clean a grill at Western Steer. Somerset Fire Chief Buddy Haney said the man was asked to clean a grill, and he picked up a cleaning fluid bottle that was instead filled with gasoline from a lawn mower. “It was clearly marked ‘gas,’ but in a cleaning fluid bottle,” Haney said. Fire erupted when the man poured the gas on the hot grill.
McDaniel Withdraws
A magisterial candidate in the 7th District has taken himself out of the crowded field of hopefuls to represent the county’s newest district. William Robert McDaniel gave County Clerk Willard Hansford written notice Thursday that he would be withdrawing from the race. “I’ve had a minor health problem this spring and haven’t been able to campaign like I wanted to,” McDaniel said in a prepared statement. The 57-year-old McDaniel, a Republican, is a lifelong resident of the Burnside area. He has worked with road contractors in the county and operated a water delivery service. The six other GOP hopefuls in the 7th District are Leslie D. Calhoun, Ralph W. Troxtell, Tom Gaskin, Bobby G. Wood, Ralph Bolen and Vestal Gibbins. Paul Ballenger and Jim Cundiff are Democrat candidates.
Candlelight Vigil to Focus on Abuse
Local residents will join others across the country Saturday night to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The fourth annual candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fountain Square in downtown Somerset. Its purpose is to promote awareness, courage and healing for those surviving childhood sexual abuse. The local event, free to the public, will feature remarks from abuse survivors and social service representatives. Refreshments also will be served. The event is being sponsored by The Adanta Group, with support from Somerset Community College, the Department of Social Services, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, GFWC-KFWC Somerset Junior Women’s Club, Bethany House Spouse Abuse Center and the City of Somerset.
Fruit May Not be Damaged
The county’s apple and peach crops may have escaped the brunt of last night’s unseasonable cool temperatures and heavy frost, according to Mark Haney, co-owner of Haney’s Appledale Farm in Nancy. While it is too early to assess possible damage, Haney said peaches have already bloomed and the apple crop has yet to bloom. According to the radio stations WSFC-WSEK, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service, last night’s low was 27 degrees. County Extension agent Keenan Turner said the amount of possible crop damage also depends on the length of time the temperatures were below the freezing mark, wind chill and other factors.
Cruise-in Set for May 1 at Eubank Park
The spring’s first cruise-in is set for May 1 at Eubank City Park. Sponsored by the Eubank Volunteer Fire Department, Cruisin’ 93 is open to all cars and trucks. The show begins at noon. John McCollum, one of the event’s organizers, is expecting a big crowd. “Our car show last fall really brought them in,” McCollum said. “We’re expecting more than 100.” Popular local DJ Charlie Napier will be on hand to fill the air with timely tunes from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Cloggers will also be entertaining the audience. Proceeds from concessions sales will benefit the fire department for the purchase of new turnout gear.
More Upcoming Events:
-Somerset Babe Ruth League’s opening day will be Saturday, April 24. Opening ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. with the first pitch being thrown by Somerset Mayor Smith Vanhook.
-Somerset Mall – Spring Charity Bazaar, April 30-May 1. Support local groups in their fundraising efforts! Baked goods, raffles, crafts.
-Downtown Development – First annual Run for the Roses, Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m. Line up at 8:45 a.m. at Café Max. Entry fee, $5.00.
-Signups are just around the corner for the Ferguson Softball League, although it had been rumored that the league had folded. Anyone interested in participating in co-ed, men’s and women’s leagues is welcome. Signups will be the first week in May.
State News:
The Kentucky Supreme Court offered some guidance yesterday, but no rules to follow, for trial judges when they consider granting joint custody of children in divorce cases. The court said joint custody should be given no greater or less preference than either parent in divorces. The determining factor, according to state law, should be the “best interest” of the child. But it is left to the trial judge to define that standard. Justice Joseph Lambert wrote the opinion for the 6-1 decision. “Just as it is now impermissible to prefer one parent over the other based on gender, it is now impermissible to prefer sole custody over joint custody,” Lambert said. Justice Charles Leibson said the decision ignored the growing opinion among experts that joint custody is harmful to the child.
Obituaries:
-Dennis P. Ikerd, a Pulaski County businessman, has died at the age of 74. Ikerd, of Hickory Hill Drive, Somerset, died Thursday, April 22, 1993, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington following a short illness. Associated with Ikerd-Bandy Company, he was a graduate of Startowne High School in North Carolina; a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, having served in Okinawa; and former owner and operator of Black Raven Coal Company in Pineville until 1968, when he moved to Somerset and merged with Ikerd-Bandy Coal Company. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and American Legion Post No. 38. Born in Newton, N.C., Dec. 17, 1918, he was a son of the late John Clarence and Edith Belle Rhodes Ikerd. Survivors include his former wife, Gladys Rudisill Ikerd; a son, John Gregory Ikerd, Somerset; a brother, Robey C. Ikerd, Newton, N.C.; three sisters, Sara O’Berry, Rena Robinson, and Iva McCree, all of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Charity May Ikerd, Alysia Jon, and Beth Ellen Ikerd. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, six brothers and a sister. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with the Rev. Jackson Brewer officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens with military services conducted by American Legion Post No. 38.
-John Thomas Salyers, West Hwy. 635, Science Hill, died Friday, April 23, 1993, at his residence. He was 70. Born July 18, 1922, in Casey County, he was a son of the late Luther and Mary Jane Floyd Sanders. He worked in a brake factory and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He was a member of the Pilot Baptist Church. His wife, Norma Laverne McKinney, survives. Other survivors include three sons, Thomas Delynn Salyers, Florida, Michael Salyers, Science Hill, and Mark Salyers, Eubank; a daughter, Connie Sue Bullock, Mintonville; four brothers, Norman Salyers, Somerset, Jesse Salyers and Clifford Salyers, both of Liberty, and Vernon Salyers, Middleburg; seven sisters, Bettie Meeks, Kings Mountain, Myrtle Salyers, Cincinnati, Ohio, Bertha Mae Fight, Cleves, Ohio, and Estie Elliott, Clytha Godbey, Martha Robertson and Elizabeth Carrier, all six of Waynesburg; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother. Services will be Monday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Morris and Hislope Funeral Home with the Rev. C.E. Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in Pilot Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-The list of candidates for the boys’ basketball coaching position at Somerset High School has been pared to six, according to SHS principal Chuck Eckler. Eckler said this morning that school superintendent Conley Manning had gone through the 27 original applications, and gave a five-person search committee six finalists for the job. “We’re in the process of interviewing those six applicants right now,” Eckler said. Eckler said he was very pleased with the final six who are in the running for the position which was vacated with Bob Tucker’s resignation last month.
-Somerset High School boys’ tennis team ripped homestanding Garrard County 9-0 yesterday. The Briar Jumpers’ number 1 seed Craig Hille added another win to his career, while junior Joshua Nichols and Dale Hille chalked up single victories as well. Other singles winners for the purple and gold team were Matthew Knight, Rob Dinkins and Warren Dobbs. Doubles team winners were Shohei Ejiri and partner Greg Grodits, Dale Hille and Nichols, and the team of Knight and Dinkins.
-Pulaski County boys’ tennis team faltered yesterday against the Mountaineers of Oneida Baptist 8-1. Senior Chris Tomlinson was the maroon and white team’s sole winner.
-Pulaski County’s Mandy Jones missed the entire 1992 track and field season with a leg injury. But she’s showing no ill effects from that mishap in 1993. Yesterday in the Heart of the Bluegrass Meet at Harrodsburg, Jones won the 1600 (5:38) and the 800 (2:33.42) and ran a leg on the first-place 3200 relay team (10:41) and the sixth-place 1600 relay team (4:48.) Ironically, Jones is having a little larger load to carry, due to a season-ending injury suffered by Julie Roberts. Last season, Roberts had to shoulder a big burden when Jones went down.
-Somerset High School’s baseball team toppled host McCreary Central 9-3 yesterday. Somerset netted nine runs off 13 hits while committing only three errors. Leslie Kirkpatrick banged out a homerun for the local team as the first batter up. Kirkpatrick contributed an additional two singles in the contest. Andrew Kinch supplied two singles and teammate Adam Davis banged out two singles and a double. Brandon Dugger netted a single and a double. Rodney Spaw pitched the first three innings for Somerset while Kirkpatrick pitched in the fourth and fifth innings and Davis completed the game. Somerset’s record now stands at 15-1.
-Pulaski County Maroons baseball team fell to host Corbin 8-6 Thursday afternoon. The local team scored one run in the second inning, three runs in the fifth and two runs in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to claim the win. Jeremy Flynn banged out a home run for his team early in the contest, followed by a two-run homer in the seventh.
-Homestanding Lady Maroons softball team aced victories in yesterday’s games against South Laurel. Tammy Brown scored two runs in the first game, as did Melina Rose, who was also the winning pitcher. Megan Carey, Tammy Maybriar, Shawna Taylor, Courtney Stringer and Jeanette Mofield all scored one run each. Jennifer Snell and Taylor hammered out doubles, while Maybriar aced three singles. The Lady Maroons record stands at 9-7.
-Somerset’s Lady Jumper softball team slid past the visiting Raiders of McCreary Central 13-11 in Thursday’s contest. Gretchen Brown netted the local team’s first homerun, while teammate Kelly Steele banged out three triples and Betsy Duell added a triple and a double. Christy Price contributed a triple and Jessica Davis was 3 for 4.
-The Dance Company’s advanced tap dance group won first place at the International Talent Competition in Louisville, and first in the Dance Makers Competition in Nashville, Tenn. Group members include Monica Burton, Julie Branscum, Kara Wallace, Melissa Godby, Stephanie Renner, Mary E. Bradley, Stacy Burton, Belinda Hyden, Kendra Ford and Leslie Daughetee. Julie Branscum, Kara Wallace and Stacy Burton also won first place in a trio tap dance. Their instructor is Patty Sallee Grider.
-The Somerset High School chess team has completed an outstanding first year of competition by placing fifth in state competition at Bardstown. Beginning this season with only one experienced player, Joshua Nichols, the other team members worked hard and demonstrated vast improvement by their upsets of higher ranked teams. Nichols went undefeated on board No. 1 and came in first place among the Junior Class Division at the State Individual Tournament in Owensboro. Shawn Rice played board No. 2 and had his best effort of the year against very strong competition. Craig Hille played board No. 3 and finished with three hard earned points out of a possible four points, while Jason McKenzie anchored board No. 4 and also gave a fine effort, winning three points.
-Fourth time was the charm for Susie Hogg in her effort to become the first lady bowler to score a 700 plus three-game series at Briar Bowl in Somerset when she rolled a 715, and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. The 24-year-old Somerset bowler rolled scores of 246, 245 and 224, and that came in a championship roll-off of the Monday Mixed League. Susie wasn’t the only hot Hogg. Husband Jimmy rolled a 652 series.
Advertisements from Local Candidates:
-Re-elect Magistrate Jim Slaughter, 6th magisterial district. Dedicated to serving the people of Somerset on Pulaski Fiscal Court.
-Keep Pulaski County First. Keep Darrell BeShears, Pulaski County Judge-executive.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-Cruiser’s Café – Grand Central Place. An American Tradition. Try our famous baskets starting at $2.93.
-L-Springs Pay Lake & Nursery – Hwy. 39. Now open every day. Big selection of trees, flowers and shrubs.
-Lace and Crafts – Tradewind Center. Going out of business sale. Shop now and stock up on craft and floral supplies.
-Thrifty Fashions – East French Avenue. Now open! Good used clothing and more at a low price.
-Quality Equipment – Science Hill. Your local Cub Cadet dealer, serving this area for 17 years.
-Cumberland Lumber Company – 1901 W. Hwy. 80. One day only. Spectracide 33 Plus Lawn Weed Killer, $4.99/quart. Fiberglass long handle digging shovel or bow rake, your choice $9.99.
-Shelter Insurance – Ogden Street. Rick Girdler. See us for your insurance needs for your car, home, life, farm, or business. We’ll always be there for you.
In the Classifieds:
-For Sale – 78 North Linnwood. $132,900. Beautiful brick home close to city conveniences. Four bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths, basement, and central heat and air.
-For Sale – Castlewood Court. $64,500. Three bedroom, two bath brick home in Woodridge Estates. Nice size lot, hardwood floors, carpet, vinyl, skylight in dining room, central heat and air and two car garage. If you want near the lake with access to a public dock then this is the home for you.
-For Rent – Large lakefront apartment, two bedroom, 1 ½ bath, no pets, appliances plus washer/dryer. $450/month plus deposit.
-Help wanted – Street sales. Local newspaper needs reliable individual age 18 or older for downtown Somerset. Optional daily guaranteed rate or commission per sale. Applications available at circulation department, North Maple Street.
Showing this week at 27 Twin Drive-In and Showplace Cinemas:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III – National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon I – The Bodyguard – Pure Country – Indecent Proposal – Cop and a Half – The Dark Half – The Sandlot
