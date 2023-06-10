Since becoming a “tourist town” with the creation of Lake Cumberland in 1952, Somerset and surrounding areas have continuously looked for ways to make visitors feel welcome and create plenty of activities for visitors and locals alike. Some of these efforts have been successful, while others have failed.
As early as the summer of 1953, people in town were dreaming big about the potential of the lake.
State officials made an attempt at making travel around Fountain Square easier for visitors. The plan seems quite complicated, and apparently it never came to fruition, because, well, we are still winding our way around the Square when we come to town.
At the same time, one forward-thinker, the author of the weekly “Drippings” column, voiced the need for a full-time individual to promote tourism. Today, we have multiple individuals in several areas of the county who work in the tourism industry.
As you read through this installment of Pulaski’s Past, you might, as always, find some familiar names. Particularly interesting is the mention of two well-known local educators, O’Leary Meece and Woodrow Allen, who were students themselves at the time, and of a young photographer named James Slaughter, who would end up documenting so much of our town’s history through his lifetime.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 70 years ago, from the pages of The Commonwealth, June 10, 1953.
Sandusky Gives Details of New Traffic Proposal
A plan drafted by the Traffic Division of the State Department of Highways to eliminate traffic problems in the public square here was explained today by H.H. Sandusky, district highway engineer. The plan was approved recently by City Council. After an intensive survey…, the Traffic Division proposed to City Council that a system of channelization, together with a change in traffic flow, might speed up through traffic and enable tourists, by a new system of destination markers, to get through the city with less difficulty. “Several years ago, the traffic circle was invented… to enable traffic of that day to get through a town,” Mr. Sandusky pointed out. “The public square in Somerset is an example of such a circle. … This system makes it rather difficult to properly place destination markers and directional signs.” The Traffic Division recommended that in Somerset on U.S. 27, or Main Street, northbound traffic be routed straight through the square west of the circle, and southbound traffic remain as it is. Traffic from West Kentucky 80 going north on Main Street or U.S. 27 would turn left just west of the square, on U.S. 27, and not go around the square as it now does. Traffic from West Kentucky 80 going south on U. S. 27 or east on Kentucky 80 would follow nearly the same route as it now does, except traffic going east on Kentucky 80 would turn right on Main Street and continue south approximately 50 feet before turning left on East Kentucky 80. Traffic from East Kentucky 80 would continue as at present, except traffic from East Kentucky 80 going south or either west on Kentucky 80 would cross at right angles the northbound traffic lane on Main Street and then enter the southbound traffic lane on Main Street and either continue south on Main Street or turn right on West Kentucky 80. “All this may sound rather complicated to the layman, but we think it is a feasible plan, and worth a try-out,” Mr. Sandusky said. He said proper signs will be erected at the time the change is made to advise drivers which lanes to enter. Traffic islands will be constructed temporarily of sand bags and low timber barricades and some parking meters will be removed to give additional lanes for traffic. … He said the proposed change will be tried experimentally for a while to permit traffic to develop its pattern. If conditions then seem to justify it, a study will be made to see if signalization is needed, Mr. Sandusky said.
Application for Extended Mail Service in City Approved
Commonwealth Attorney Russell Jones announced this week that he received a telegram Saturday from Senator John Sherman Cooper stating that the Post Office department had approved an application for additional city mail delivery service to become effective July 1. … Approved were two deliveries a day for the business district of the of the city and extended service on East Clements and Holmes Avenue in the city. The approval provides that a mounted route will be established to serve the section on both south and north sides of East 80 Highway to East Somerset. This extension will provide service on Liberty, Frederick and Hamilton streets. Ashurst and Carroll streets on the south side of East 80 and Young, Eaton and Carroll streets on the north side of the highway, Shadoan Addition, will also receive the service. Postmaster M.E. Burton said yesterday that all types of mail would be delivered by the new service, and that residents along the mounted route would be able to purchase stamps and money orders from the carrier.
Storm Hits County
A severe electrical storm accompanied by strong wind and heavy rainfall hit Pulaski County at noon today. No property was reported damaged.
No Draft Calls Slated This Month
No Pulaski County registrants are scheduled to be called for examination or induction this month, local Selective Service Board No. 84 said today. The board gave as the reason the reduction in the national quota and the fact that the board has been furnishing “more than its share” of men.
Money Returned to Those who Donated
Last year Somerset and Pulaski County business houses and individuals contributed approximately $12,000 to the Chamber of Commerce to be used toward the purchase of the Eva Taylor land for a plant site for the Clopay Company. It was understood at that time if the project failed to materialize the money would be returned to the donors. Through no fault of the Chamber of Commerce the Clopay Company abandoned its plans to locate a factory here. Keeping its promise, W.B. Jones, secretary-treasurer of the Chamber of Commerce, is returning by mail this week all the money to the donors. In his letter, he said: “It is gratifying to look back over our efforts and observe the splendid spirit of cooperation as exemplified by you and all those who so generously came to our assistance. … It is such faith and personal loyalty to your community spirit that enables those who work so diligently for a better city and county to carry on day in and day out. Even though our efforts were not crowned with success in this effort, I assure you that the Chamber of Commerce will continue to press forward in its efforts to strengthen Somerset and Pulaski County economically in every way possible.”
Bo McMillin Room Opened at Centre
Dedication of the new Bo McMillin Room, in memory of Centre College’s famous all-American quarterback who later became a great coach, was held Saturday in the Alumni Memorial Building at the college at Danville. McMillin died March 31, 1952. A native of Fort Worth, Texas, McMillin played on the Somerset High School football team in 1916 and was named to the All-Kentucky lineup. He was picked in a state-wide poll a few years ago as “the greatest athlete ever to represent Kentucky.” He was a highly successful coach at several colleges, his Indiana University team winning the Big Ten championship in 1945. … He also coached the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles professional teams. McMillin’s wife and Z.D. Clevenger, athletic director at the University of Indiana during Bo’s tenure as head coach there, were present for the dedication ceremonies. … The McMillin Room is located on the first floor of the Alumni gym at the left end of the hallway leading into the gym proper. The room contains a large portrait of Bo, trophies, pictures and other mementos. McMillin was instrumental in obtaining a sizeable gift for Centre in 1951 and it was decided to use a portion of the gift for the McMillin room.
U.K. Graduates 861 in ‘53 Class
Four Somerset students were among the 861 receiving bachelor degrees at the University of Kentucky’s 86th annual commencement program held Friday night at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington. The four Somerset students graduated were Jack Gregory, Sara Bobbitt, Madeline Harter, and Donald Dick. Other Pulaski County students receiving degrees were Harold Collins and Paul Hamm, both of Pulaski; Audie Price, Jr., Science Hill; and Jack Hardwick and James Denney, both of Burnside. James Willis and James Burks of Waynesburg also were graduated with bachelor degrees.
Trio Held in Theft of Local Car, 4 other Automobiles in 3 States
A trio being held in the Pulaski County jail admitted to Sheriff Onie P. Hamilton and Somerset Chief of Police Harold Catron Tuesday to being involved in the stealing of five automobiles in three states, said Sheriff Hamilton today. Donald Koren, 19, James Francis Shea, 18, and Pearl Brown, 18, all of Pittsburgh, Pa., have been held in the county jail since Thursday when they were brought from the jail at Albany. The trio was apprehended at Albany on Wednesday night by State Police after City Police had informed the State Police that a car, a 1952 Buick owned by Mr. Clay Shelton, pastor of Huffaker Church of God of Prophecy, 402 West Columbia, had been stolen Wednesday. Mr. Shelton reported about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to the police that his car, which had been parked in front of his house, had been stolen. A State Policeman … spotted them driving the car through Albany about 8 p.m. last Wednesday. … The three were taken before the grand jury on Friday, and Koren and Shea were indicted. … The two boys entered a plea of guilty Saturday and were each sentenced to one year on the charge of local auto theft. … The trio told officials that they were hitch-hiking from Pittsburgh and saw the car with the key in it, and Koren drove the car away. The prisoners told the officers last week that the girl and Shea were on their way south to get married, that in Pittsburgh they could not be married because of their ages without the consent of their parents. … They said that Koren took a Chevrolet station wagon in Pittsburgh on the night of June 1, and the three left Pittsburgh about midnight. They stated that they drove the station wagon to near Huntington, West Va., where they abandoned it when the gas ran out. About eight miles from Huntington, … Koren took a 1949 Chevrolet sedan and drove it to within about 30 miles of Maysville, Ky., where they again abandoned the car when it ran out of gas. Then … Koren took a 1952 Chevrolet near the place of abandoning the other Chevrolet, and the three drove in it to Olive Hill, Ky. Again lack of gas caused them to abandon a car, and at Olive Hill, according to their statement, they found an Oldsmobile Sedan which they drove to Richmond and abandoned. The three then said they hitchhiked from Richmond through Lancaster and to Somerset, where they said they arrived at about noon last Wednesday. Thus far no charges have been filed against the girl.
Playground Schedule to Begin June 15
Coach William Marshall Clark, Athletic Director of Somerset High School and supervisor of the city playgrounds, announced this week that the summer schedule will begin on June 15. The program is sponsored by the Somerset Boosters Club. Children between the ages of 8 and 17 are invited to use the playgrounds set up for them. At each school equipment will be available for aerial tennis, horseshoes, volleyball, basketball, darts, archery, shuttle loop, softball and other games. Coach Clark said Tuesday that money for the program is short and that the Boosters Club is asking the people interested in the youth of Somerset to donate money to the playground effort. … Softball leagues will be formed in conjunction with the playground program for the age groups of boys 8-12 and 13-17. … All boys in the city are invited to attend the organization meetings and get on a team.
Army Worms Hit Fields in County
Army worms have been found in several fields in Pulaski County, it was reported today by County Agricultural Agent Hugh Hurst. He urged farmers to be on the lookout for them. He said the worms can be killed with Chlordane, Toxaphene, Aldrin and Dieldren. Pastures should not be grazed or hay should not be cut within 30 days after spraying with these chemicals. Reports of army worms damage are coming in from almost every section of Kentucky and the invasion has been reported in at least seven other states.
Hughes Appointed Deputy Sheriff
W.D. Hughes was appointed a deputy sheriff of Pulaski County by the Pulaski County Court on June 3, at the request and nomination of Sheriff Onie P. Hamilton.
Police Court Handles 25 Cases
Twenty-five cases were handled in Police Court the past seven days. As usual the number of public drunken cases at 11 exceeded other law violations. City police had five cases in court for breach of peace charges, and eight on various traffic and parking ordinance violations. One juvenile case of disorderly conduct completed the list of court cases.
Jail Sentence Meted for Trash Dumping
(A Somerset man) was sentenced to five days in jail Wednesday in county court by Judge C.I. Ross on a charge of dumping cesspool residue into Pitman Creek between Highway 80 and Elihu.
Spear Candidate for Appellate Judge
Judge H.K. Spear, well known Somerset attorney, has authorized The Commonwealth to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Judge of the Court of Appeals in the 3rd Appellate District at the Aug. 1 primary. He formerly served as Assistant Attorney General and many friends will be greatly interested in his candidacy. He will make his formal announcement at an early date.
Strunk Announces for Magistrate
Dewey Strunk is making his formal announcement in this issue as a candidate for the Republican nomination for magistrate in the First District at the August Primary. He has many friends interested in his race.
Ten from County at Annual 4-H Event
Ten members of Pulaski County 4-H clubs are among more than 1,200 boys and girls, county agricultural and home demonstration agents, and club leaders attending the 30th annual 4-H Week which opened Tuesday at the University of Kentucky. … Delegates from Pulaski County are Tommy Smith and J.W. Grabeel, Science Hill; Frank Burkett, Roy Delk and C.P. Schoolcraft, Cedar Point; G.W. Halcomb, Cundiff; Larry Norfleet, Cedar Point; Fredda Sue Short, Waynesburg; Kay Correll, Oak Hill, and Gay Jewell Gibson, Quinton. Highlights of the week will be talks by Governor Lawrence Wetherby and others, the state-wide style revue, swimming in the pool at Memorial Coliseum, an evening party, a picnic and tour of the university farm and the Parade of Champions, closing with the impressive candle-lighting ceremony.
Community News:
-The Rev. John Parks, minister of the Presbyterian Church, is convalescing nicely at the Somerset City Hospital from an operation which he underwent June 2. He expects to return to his home on Harvey’s Hill Thursday.
-The Young Adult Class of the White Oak Baptist Church met at Pulaski County Park Wednesday night and enjoyed a wiener roast. Plans were made for B.T.U. Sunday night. Pictures were taken for the scrap book and games were enjoyed.
-Atty. Sam Kennedy, who has been at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, is expected home today. He will make the trip by train. Mrs. Kennedy and aunt, Mrs. T.O. Secrist of Louisville, have gone to Cleveland and will accompany him home. His many friends will be glad to hear that his condition is improving.
-Dr. J.F. White, who has been ill at his home on Crawford Ave., is reported as improving. His many friends are interested in his early recovery.
-Mrs. Mary Massey, who celebrated her 86th birthday June 9, was honor guest at a dinner Sunday at her home on the Rush Branch Road. Thirty-eight persons were present for the delightful occasion. Those present were her two sons, John and Tony Massey, her two daughters, Mrs. Bessie Rodgers and Mrs. Lovey Dressell of Cincinnati, fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Out of town guests included Mr. and Mrs. Luce Rodgers, Mr. and Mrs. William Dressell, Mr. and Mrs. William Dressell, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Johnie Massey, Jr, and daughter, Mrs. Virginia Keer and children, Mrs. James Flueharty and children and Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Rodgers of Cincinnati, Mr. and Mrs. Buford Hammond of Covington, and Sgt. Jack Massey of Camp Lejeune, N.C. A bountiful dinner was served at the noon hour.
-Misses Mary Ann Williams, Shirley Smith, Jane Cummins, Frances Ann Wise, Mildred Correll, Gene Belle Offutt, Jean Childers, Ann Craig, Kathy Jackson, Marcia McDaniel, Patricia Cross and Virginia Lee Phillips and Morris Burton, Raymond Correll, Jack Gregory, Arthur Salutsky, Charles Salutsky, Jack Dutton, Joseph Claunch, Bill Sears, Max Smith, Wallace Mitchell, Andrew Decker, Thomas Gover, David Hacker and Joe Simpson, students at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, arrived this week to spend the summer at home.
-Mr. and Mrs. Herman Schoolcraft, Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Dalton of Somerset and Mr. and Mrs. Barkley Colson of Campbellsville left Saturday on an eight day motor trip to Florida.
-Millard A. Shepherd received his Doctor of Medicine Degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine, June 7. Dr. Shepherd is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Shepherd of Somerset, Route 1, and is a graduate of Science Hill High School. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II. He received his pre-medical training at Berea College and the University of Louisville. Dr. Shepherd plans to serve a one-year internship at the Louisville Baptist Hospital before entering general practice. He married the former Miss Virginia Waddle. They have one daughter, Evelyn.
-Mr. James Denton left May 25 to accept a position at Oak Ridge. Mrs. Denton and the children will join him there during the summer.
-Mr. Woodrow Allen will resume work on his doctor’s degree in history on June 22 at the University of Kentucky. Mr. O’Leary Meece, who is studying for his doctor’s degree in education, will spend the summer at the university.
-Connelly Newton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Newton, has accepted a position with the Dawson Construction Company.
-Mrs. N J. Clark, who has been confined to her home on Jasper Street due to illness, was able to resume her duties at the Federated Store Wednesday.
-Dr. Ben Hieronymus took a seven-pound, 24-inch bass from Lake Cumberland at Conley Bottom near Monticello last Wednesday. He took the big one on a Neal Spinner while fishing with his brother, Paul Hieronymus of Washington, D. C. Last Sunday the local dentist, while trolling at Conley Bottom, took a five-pound, 24-inch Walleye Pike on a Shad Bayou Boogie.
-Miss Marguerite Williams entertained her Sunday school class with a wiener roast at Mill Springs last week. They reported a very enjoyable time.
-Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Caddell left last week for Detroit, Mich., to attend the wedding of their grandson, Eddie Caddell, to Miss Marilyn Buzzard.
-Mr. W.B. Oliver of Chattanooga spent several days with his cousin, Mrs. Anna Wyatt.
-Mr. and Mrs. George Shepherd and children, Carol, Larry and Barbara are moving here from Campbellsville this week. Mr. Shepherd is with the U.S. Geological Survey.
-Mr. and Mrs. S.I. Sexton entertained with a family dinner Sunday in honor of their sons, A/2c James H. Sexton and A/3c Charles A. Sexton, who are home on leave. Mr. and Mrs. Harold Lee Newell of Chattanooga, came for the dinner. All eight of Mr. and Mrs. Sexton’s children were present. Summer flowers decorated the table and covers were arranged for sixteen.
-Mr. and Mrs. James F. Prather, Jr., are moving this week to the property of the late Mrs. William Waddle on North College Street, from North Maple Street.
Drippings From the Town Spring:
Drippings wonders how many ever has taken the struggle to pull themselves up reservoir knob and find that they can, while at the top of it, look over practically all of Somerset. The top of the knob stands three hundred feet higher than the level at the fountain square. It has been several years since Drippings dragged up that hillside, but one of these days he will fire up again, and this time the old Brownie will go along. Incidentally, it is rumored that one of these days there may be a community television tower installed at the top of that 1,240 foot knob. Might work, too. An enthusiastic word from a friend up in Ohio who has made his first week end trip to the Somerset area. He was loud in his praises for the friendly manner in which he was treated, the beauty of the lake and countryside, and well satisfied with his sleeping and eating accommodations. He said he did not catch a single fish but he was coming back again. Drippings wonders what effect on general business will be felt when the north segment of the 27 truck by-pass is constructed. Might not be too good a thing to funnel the extra dollars these travelers bring on around the town. Drippings still believes that the local organizations should have a full time paid tourist promotion agent. The information booth on the fountain is a step in the right direction, but that is after the tourists get here. Now we need press agentry to get them here.
Military News:
-Major Vermont Garrison of Mt. Victory, Ky., and Tulsa, Okla., became the 32nd ace of the Korean War when he sent his fifth MIG crashing into a North Korean hillside in a fight between four sabres and 10 MIG’s Friday, as other pilots downed seven MIG’s. His five confirmed MIG kills were in addition to 11 enemy planes he shot down over Europe in World War II.
-Lt. Col. William A. Dobbs, Mrs. Dobbs and daughters, Janet and Joyce, will leave Thursday for Ft. Hood, Texas, where he will be stationed. They have been visiting his mother, Mrs. Jesse Dobbs, at Science Hill. Lt. Col. Dobbs recently returned from three years spent in Korea and Japan. Mrs. Dobbs and daughters were with him in Japan.
-Eugene G. Anderson, Midshipman 1c of the U.S. Naval Academy Annapolis, Md., is on a cruise aboard the U.S.S. Macon to South America. He is the son of Mrs. Tom Reid of this city.
-A/3c James R. Hall, who recently completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas, and a five weeks electronic course at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., recently concluded a leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Hall at Northfield. He is now serving with the 6600th A.B. Group Pepperell Air Force Base, St. Johns, Newfoundland.
-The Navy’s WAVE program is now open to young women who have reached their eighteenth birthday, are high school graduates and who otherwise meet the WAVE qualifications, it was announced by Chief Potts, Recruiter in Charge of the local Navy Recruiting Station located in the Court House Basement, Somerset. Previously, the age required for enlistment in this program was 20-26. … There is an increasing need for women in today’s Navy. This need being primarily due to the unstable world conditions and the ever increasing demand for more of the Navy’s manpower at sea.
-A/3c Lewis C. Miller, who has been stationed in Germany the past eighteen months arrived home last week and is spending a 30-day leave with Mrs. Miller and his mother, Mrs. Headi Miller. He has been in service two years. He will leave June 8 for Luke Air Force Base, Phoenix, Arizona. Mrs. Miller will accompany him there.
-Members of Company B, 149th Infantry, Kentucky National guard, Somerset, commanded by Capt. Thomas E. Ledridge, participated in maneuvers last week end on reservoir knob northeast of Somerset. The company was taken into the woods Saturday night and given a compass problem by Lt. Leo Henderson. Purpose of the problem was to teach the individual soldier how to read a compass at night and how to reach a designated point. After the problem was completed, the company enjoyed a meal before bivouacking for the night. Following breakfast at 7 a.m. Sunday, the Guardsmen participated in a field problem designated to teach them what to do in combat. This problem was to run on squad and platoon level under the leadership of Lt. Harold J. Wilson. Lunch was then served, the area cleared and the hike to the Armory started. Capt. Ledridge said the week end was very successful and that each man gained knowledge and experience from the drill. He said there are openings in the company for men 17 to 35 years of age. If interested in joining, Capt. Ledridge said men should inquire at the Armory on Grande and Sagasser avenues Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday nights from 7 to 9 p.m.
-Cpl. Virgil L. Gaines, Somerset, is “in there pitching” for the 188th Airborne Infantry Regiment’s baseball team at Fort Campbell, Ky. Cpl. Gaines, son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Gaines, re-enlisted in the Army recently for three years after he was granted the request of being transferred to Company “C” of the 118th Airborne Infantry. He first enlisted in May 1950 in Little Rock, Arkansas, after graduating from Dunbar High School, Somerset, and completing one year of college at the Arkansas State College in Pine Bluff. During his first enlistment, Cpl. Gaines saw action in the Korean Campaign with the 187th Regimental Combat Team, the Airborne unit in Korea. For this he has been awarded the U.N. and Korean Ribbon, The Japanese Occupation Ribbon, and the Combat Infantry Badge. After his Korean assignment, Cpl. Gaines was sent back to the United States through the rotation plan now in force.
-Giant 16-inch guns of the USS New Jersey joined by the British cruiser HMS Newcastle stilled enemy gun positions south of the harbor entrance to Chinnampo on May 25. Serving aboard the battleship is Boyce H. Denney, seaman, USN, of Science Hill, Ky. The bombardment marked the first appearance of the New Jersey on the east coast since starting her second tour of Korean duty in April. The fire was spotted by British planes from the HMS Ocean. Spotters reported results from “good coverage” to “excellent neutralization.”
Boy Scout Notes, Troop 79 – by Wade Cain:
Our meeting last week was full of action. It was just warm enough for good outdoor activities. Eagle Scout Harry Lee Conley was our leader for the night and he had a real program set up for us. Those absent missed something. Every event was the kind using every Scout, no eliminations. Nick Berry was on hand to help and he was needed for with large groups more leadership is needed. We finally got so tired a rest period was called and Nick Berry led us in Scout singing. We had an interesting letter from Eagle Scout Buddy Massey. Macklin and Norman Gover received the bulletin assignment and we were then closed with the Scoutmaster’s Benediction. We had a good hike Saturday which ended in a swim which we all appreciated. Don Orwin has started his swimming classes. Every Scout will be taught to swim and the swimmers will get life saving instructions. Lulu Dills led a detail of workers doing park work at our cabin. He reports fine results. Our Explorer group has taken over several projects for improvement in our park. Charles Beaty is the latest addition to our troop and he will be placed in the Tiger Patrol. Harry Lee Conley exhibited the flag given to his class on their recent visit to Washington, D.C. He told interesting things about flags used at our capitol.
Business News:
-Ben W. Johnson of Ashland has purchased the Family Drive-In Theatre from Raymond L. Edwards and assumed management June 6. Edwards built the theatre in 1950, opening in June. Mr. Johnson has been associated with the Johnson Drug Company at Ashland since 1929 and also owns a drug store at Catlettsburg.
-Charles W. Mayhugh has accepted a position as managing director of the new $200,000 Jesse James Drive-In Theatre in Toledo, Ohio. He was formerly resident manager of the Ward Enterprises, operating in Kentucky. He was manager of the Virginia and Kentucky Theatres here for eight years, successfully operating the two moving picture theatres. Mr. Mayhugh is past president of the Somerset Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club, and served as a director of Highway 80 Association. He was identified with many undertakings contributing to the development of the city and county. Mr. Mayhugh served in the Navy during World War II. Miss Adeline Ward is now manager of the Virginia and Kentucky Theatres.
-Warren G. Klosterman has sold his interest in the Cumberland Studio to James D. Slaughter and plans to go to Louisville, his former home. Mr. Klosterman came to Somerset shortly after he graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism to accept a position as advertising manager and associate editor of The Commonwealth. He gave up his position with this newspaper when he and Richard Fuller formed a partnership, organized and opened The Cumberland Studio. Since coming here he has been active in many civic affairs and in the young people’s work of the First Methodist Church. He has made many friends here and they will regret to see him leave. Mr. Slaughter has had much experience in the photography business, having been employed at the Foto Pose Studio for some time. Mr. Klosterman will remain here through June.
Obituaries:
-Mrs. Sarah Frances Reynolds, 68, wife of John Samuel Reynolds, died at her home at Bandy last Wednesday after a short illness. Mrs. Reynolds was born April 13, 1885. She married Mr. Reynolds Oct. 13, 1904, and nine children were born to this union. One daughter, Mrs. Lula Scott, preceded her in death by 18 years. Mrs. Reynolds joined the Church of Christ at Providence at an early age, later moving her membership to the Fair View Church of Christ. She was an active church member and gained the love and respect of her neighbors through her unfailing efforts on behalf of her church. She was a devoted mother and wife who spent her life making a happy Christian home for her family. Mrs. Reynolds is survived by five daughters, three sons, four sisters, five brothers, 25 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Thursday at the Fair View Church of Christ. Burial was in the Fair View Cemetery.
-Mrs. Nancy Jane Jones, 81, wife of the late Andrew Jones, died at the home of her son, Charlie Jones, in Mt. Victory Friday after a long illness. Mrs. Jones married Andrew Jones before the turn of the century and seven children were born to this union, three of whom preceded her in death. Mr. Jones died 30 years ago. Mrs. Jones was a member of the Christian Church and was a loyal and conscientious member of her church’s congregation. Her strong moral character and her warm generous nature endeared her to all who knew her and won her a great many friends in her journey through life. Her death is mourned by her family and friends. Mrs. Jones is survived by one daughter, three sons, 31 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Funeral services were held at the home. Burial was in the Jones Cemetery.
Engagements and Weddings:
-Miss Lois Ann Barker, daughter of Mrs. Helen Barker of Somerset, became the bride of Milburn M. Tarter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Tarter, of Naomi, at four o’clock Thursday afternoon at the home of the groom’s parents. The Rev. Bert Whitaker officiated. The bride was lovely in a dress of lace and nylon net over satin and wore an orchid corsage. Mrs. Grace Daulton, of Dearborn, Mich., sister of the groom, was the bride’s only attendant. Her frock was yellow with matching accessories. Mr. John Gover served as best man. Immediately following the ceremony a reception was held at the home. The lace covered bride’s table was centered with a three tiered wedding cake topped with a miniature bride and groom. The house was decorated throughout with summer flowers. Mrs. Tarter is a graduate of Nancy High School and the Rogers School of Business. Mr. Tarter was graduated from Nancy High School and is now employed in Detroit, Mich. The young couple left on a wedding trip south. They will be at home in Detroit after June 28.
-Mrs. Dyer Crawford Vann, Sr., of Gadsden, Ala., announces the marriage of her daughter, Elizabeth Crawford Vann, to James Robert Girdler, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Andrew Girdler of Somerset. The wedding took place June 6 at the First Methodist Church in Gadsden with the Rev. Denson Franklin officiating. The families and a few close friends were present. Following the ceremony Mrs. Vann entertained out of town guests at a luncheon. Mr. and Mrs. Girdler left for a trip to Florida after which they will be at home in Marietta, Ga., where they are both connected with the public schools.
-Frank L. Dobbs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Dobbs of Pulaski, and Flossie Lucille Todd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Tyree of Pulaski, obtained a marriage license June 6.
-Arlie C. Stogsdill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Stogsdill of Drum, and Loraine Richardson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Richardson of Ruth, obtained a marriage license June 6.
-Estil Dean Wilson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kelly Wilson of Burnetta, and Hazel Trimble, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Trimble of Naomi, obtained a marriage license June 6.
-Earl Eugene Davis, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. S. Davis of Route 1, Eubank, and Lela Jane Reynolds, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. General Reynolds of Route 1, Eubank, obtained a marriage license June 6.
Recent Arrivals at City Hospital:
-A son, born June 4, to Mr. and Mrs. Colyer Brown of Somerset.
-A son, born June 4, to Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Jones of Elihu.
-A son, born June 4, to Mr. and Mrs. Earl Crowhorn of Garland.
-A son, born June 5, to Mr. and Mrs. Rufus E. Jones of Burnside.
-A son, born June 6, to Mr. and Mrs. Dwell D. Roberts of Norfleet.
-A daughter, born June 7, to Mr. and Mrs. Don Littrell of Somerset.
-A son, born June 8, to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond M. Tarter of West Somerset.
-A son, born June 8, to Mr. and Mrs. Estel H. Dugger of Science Hill.
-A daughter, born June 9, to Dr. and Mrs. Robert N. McLeod of Somerset.
-A son, born June 9, to Mr. and Mrs. Bobby E. Wright of Science Hill.
-A son, born June 10, to Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Hall of Somerset.
Upcoming Events:
-Dexheimer-Beaty Motors will hold open house at their sales room on Monday night in celebration of Ford’s Fiftieth Anniversary. The open house will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. and will feature the Television Show on Ford’s Anniversary to be carried over two national networks with entertainment by the top stars of radio, TV, and the theatre. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded.
-Baseball – Sunday, June 14, 2:30 p.m. Somerset Toppers vs. Greenburg at Prather Ball Park. Admission 50 cents for adults, 25 cents for children.
-Rev. W.R. Munday of the Davis Chapel ME Church will be the guest speaker at the Faubush Church of the Nazarene at Faubush on June 14 at 7:30 o’clock. The singers of the Davis Chapel ME Church will present a program. Rev. Harrison Flynn, pastor, invites the public to attend this second Sunday service.
From the Pulaski County Health Department:
Children should be immunized against typhoid fever at six months and booster shots should be given to young and old alike each year where typhoid is prevalent, states Lad R. Mezera, M.D., Director of the Division of Maternal and Child Health, Kentucky State Department of Health. Summertime often brings an increase in typhoid. Vacations in areas where the purity of water and milk supplies is questionable lead the way for additional typhoid victims. Typhoid bacillus, the germ which causes the infection bringing high fever, may strike any age and may cause serious complications. It is contracted through impure food, milk and water supplies or directly through a disease carrier. The incidence of typhoid has been reduced through immunization and improved sanitation … but last year in Kentucky there were 121 cases with four deaths. Before typhoid reaches you, your family and community, consult your family physician or see your Pulaski County Health Department. The sanitarian will be glad to advise you how to check your home’s water supply to see that it is free from preventable disease germs.
State and National News:
-The heavily-populated area of eastern Michigan and northwestern Ohio dug out today from the wreckage of one of the worst tornado disasters in a half century. At least 143 persons were dead and more than a thousand were injured. The Flint area was hardest hit by the series of twisters which struck without warning at dusk Monday. … More than 1,000 carloads of movie goers gathered at the North Flint drive-in theater when the twister struck just as the first show began. Many of the deaths occurred there. Hundreds were injured as cars were thrown about like toys. … The death toll already exceeded that of last month’s twister at San Angelo and Waco, Texas, where 123 died, and was one of the worst in this country in 50 years. Only three other storms caused greater fatalities — a series of tornadoes in Alabama in 1932 which killed 268, one in March of last year which killed 232 in six southern states, and one in the Higgins, Tex.-Woodward, Okla., area in 1947 which killed 167. Nineteen persons lost their lives in Ohio.
-Homes for the aged and infirm, whether operated for charity or as commercial ventures, come within the regulatory powers of the State Department of Economic Security beginning July 1.
This Week in Local Sports:
West Somerset’s softball team broke a 10-10 deadlock in the last of the seventh inning against the Corbin Milk Co. team at London Thursday night to win their first game of the season in the London softball league, by a score of 11-10. Lawrence Burton singled in the seventh to drive across the winning run by Billy Edwards, who had reached base on a walk. A homer by Bobby Claunch in the sixth tied up the game at 10-10. Claunch had three hits for three times up for his night’s work. Buster Stigall slugged out a triple to open the season’s first hitting for the Somerset team. Billy Edwards also pounded out a triple in the fifth. In four trips to the plate, Donald Tarter hit successfully three times. Lawrence Burton hurled the first four innings for the local team before being relieved by Bobby Claunch. The two local hurlers gave up only five hits but opening game errors teamed up with the hits to give London a final total of 10 runs. West Somerset had 11 hits for 11 runs. … Equipment for the local team has been purchased by local merchants. The Managers are Homer Ramsey, Howard Lee and Hoy Keith. The roster of the local squad: Lawrence Burton, Bobby Claunch, pitchers and second base; Ray Pike, Howard Burton, catchers; Donald Tarter, first base; Clayton Snead, shortstop; Billy Edwards third base; Charlie Coomer, rightfield; Buster Stigall, cf; Cleo Girdler, Leroy Hines, If., R.V. Gosser and Luid Gover.
Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-Kroger – Margarine, 21 cents/pound. Toilet tissue, 12 rolls/$1.00. Jell-o, 3 packages/25 cents. Watermelon, 98 cents each.
-G.A. Barnes, Realty Co. – We will sell for Mr. Clint Canada his home located at 911 North Main Street at auction Thursday, June 18, 10:00 a.m. Mr. Canada has moved away from Somerset and is offering you his desirable home at your price, so look this property over and come to the sale with a smile and make this good man happy by paying him the price this property is worth.
-Truesdell Wilson Sales and Service – W. Mt. Vernon and Highway 80. Come see the top car, Chrysler New Yorker.
-Harry’s Market – North Main Street. Lettuce head, 10 cents. Bacon, 59 cents/pound. Fresh ground hamburger, 35 cents/pound.
-Smith Monument Works – One mile north of courthouse on U.S. Highway 27. A nameless grave is worse than the empty chair. The heavens with their everlasting faithfulness look down on no sadder sight than the unmarked grave. Long neglect destroys good intentions and finally leads to complete indifference. Nothing is so desolate as a neglected tomb over which forgetfulness grows like grass. If you have delayed a memorial project in Somerset or elsewhere now is the time to fulfill your sacred duty.
-Waddle Motor Company – South Main Street. Drive the new 1953 Buick Special 2-door, 6-passenger sedan for $2,272.88.
-United Department Store – Shop in comfort at the United’s completely air conditioned store. Boys’ fancy T shirts, sizes 4 to 14, 77 cents each. Ladies’ slips or half slips, all sizes, 99 cents each. Dish cloths, 3 for 10 cents.
-Madame Minge – Palmist. Tells past, present, future. Help solve all your troubles of love, business and marriage. Junction of Highway No. 27 and 39 at city limits.
-Cumberland Studio – 104 N. Central. Mr. and Miss Pulaski County Baby Contest. All children under 2 years of age are eligible for entry. Sponsored by Cumberland Studio. No charge will be made for children’s entrance picture. Winners of the contest will be chosen by competent out-of-town judges.
-Jarvis Insurance Agency – Farmers National Bank Building. It is no more an accident than jumping from a tower, to have a wreck – and break your neck – at ninety miles an hour. Take it easy – you might injure a customer of Jarvis Insurance.
-Cundiff Appliances – 38 Public Square. New 1953 Magic Cycle Defrosting Kelvinator. 9.4 cubic feet, frozen foods stay far below freezing during defrosting, new roll-out dairy shelf, built-in butter chest, moisture sealed crispers.
-Corder’s Jewelry Store – On the Square. 21-Jewel Lord Elgin watch, $71.50. A jewel of a gift for a gem of a Pop.
-B&H Shoes – You don’t have to die with your boots on… Wake up and live in the wonderful Smash Hit shoes. Let your feet feel alive again. $9.95.
-M.L. Gover – Father’s Day is June 21st. Choose from Palm Beach suits, slacks and ties; Florsheim and Jarman shoes; Stetson and Lee hats; Arrow and McGregor shirts; and robes and pajamas.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale – 8 room brick home just outside city limits. 611 N. Main St. Want a good home reasonable? Call Lawrence Russell, phone 47-W for appointment.
-For sale – 225-foot corner lot in Burnside, opposite Rexall Drug Store. Corner French Avenue and U.S. 27. Suitable for business or motel. Mrs. Marguerite Sloan, Burnside, Phone Burnside 29.
-For sale – Three lots. All joining. Overlooking the lake in a nice grove near Lee’s Ford Dock. Fronted by a good road.
-For sale – 1941 Chevrolet sedan. Clock, defroster, heater, seat covers, good tires, good body with nice green finish. Runs good. A real bargain. Only $275.
-For rent – Five room house with bath at 111 Griffin Avenue. Newly decorated. Wired for electric range or gas. Nice garden. Call Mrs. H.O. Gann. Phone 923-R.
-For rent – Three room downstairs unfurnished apartment. 128 N. Maple Street. Call 839. Mrs. Ward Faulkner.
-Lost – New screen door lost between West Somerset and Nancy Tuesday morning. Reward if returned to Dick’s Garage, Nancy.
-Wanted – I will do washing and ironing in my home. Mrs. Henry Dykes, 406 Bourne Avenue.
-For sale – Chrome, grey and red dinette set, $35. In good condition. Also practically new baby carriage, $8. Mrs. Cain Gibson, Science Hill. Phone 253.
Showing This Week at the Virginia Theatre, Kentucky Theatre, Family Drive-In Theatre, and Lakeview Drive-In Theatre:
City Beneath the Sea – Taxi – Girls in the Night – The Battle at Apache Pass – Seminole – The Blue Gardenia – The Redhead from Wyoming – Salome — Week End with Father – Jesse James – Hillbilly Blitzkrieg – Niagara – Flame of Araby – Bloodhounds of Broadway – Leave Her to Heaven – Don’t Bother to Knock – No Holds Barred – Stage to Tucson
