An update to the Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) going into effect nationally on June 12, 2023, will separate farmers with livestock into two groups – the haves and the have nots. The updated VFD will direct who will be able to continue purchasing and using a variety of antimicrobials (antibiotics are just one such category of products) that are going to prescription-based use only.
If you have a valid veterinary-client-patient relationship (VCPR), you will be able to get a prescription from your veterinarian to purchase antimicrobials from them or a distributor and use them, according to the FDA.
If you don’t have a relationship with a licensed veterinarian, you won’t be able to purchase such products, many of which have long been available over-the-counter (OTC) at your local co-op and farm supply store.
The updated VFD applies to all food animals, including cattle, hogs, ruminants (goats/sheep) and poultry. In addition, the update also applies to animals not intended for food, such as horses, pet rabbits, backyard chickens and even bees. Products the VFD update applies to include injectables such as penicillin, sulfa-based drugs, boluses, intramammary mastitis tubes and some topical products. Common brand names for some of the products include LA-200, Bio-Mycin and Terramycin, among others. All such products will be available for your use on the farm via a prescription only.
Veterinarians are working to get the word out to farmers now to let them know this update to the VFD looms on the horizon, says Sandra Stuttgen, a veterinarian and associate professor at the University Of Wisconsin Division Of Extension. “The FDA has been working on this for actually the past 20 years, and it’s part of their initiative to maintain antibiotic effectiveness through the judicious use of antimicrobials,” Stuttgen said Tuesday on AgriTalk.
The Veterinary Feed Directive was first issued in January 2017, with many products going to prescription-based use only at that time. Some products will remain available for purchase over-the-counter, some antiparasiticides, injectable and oral nutritional supplements, oral pro/prebiotics and topical non-antibiotic treatments will not be affected and will remain available through OTC marketing channels just as before.
If you have an existing relationship with a veterinarian, you’re unlikely to notice much of an impact on your livestock management practices.
If you don’t have a veterinarian start talking with local practitioners and establish a relationship with one now.
Contact the Pulaski County Extension Office For more information.
