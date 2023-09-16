National Preparedness month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. This one-of-a-kind campaign is committed to putting people first and reaching communities where they are.
You need this supply kit before an emergency, and after an emergency. You need items to survive on your own for several days because your electricity could be off for more than a few hours, you may not be able to get to a grocery store, your road could be blocked, or other cataphoresis from a storm.
Being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies to last for several days. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. Make sure your emergency kit is stocked with items listed below. Store these items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag. A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:
Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)
Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food) such as peanut butter, tuna in a can, pork/beans, crackers. Your electricity may be off so select foods that you can eat without heating.
Manual can opener for food.
Candles and matches or some type of lighter and light.
Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
Flashlight and extra batteries.
First aid kit.
Whistle (to signal for help). You may need more than one whistle.
Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation
Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
Other items to have nearby in your emergency supply kit based on your individual needs:
Soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces.
Prescription medications..
Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives
If you have Infants, you will need formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream.
Pet food and extra water if you have a pet.
Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person
Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes
For more information on preparedness, contact the Pulaski County Extension Office.
Cabbage Noodle Casserole
5 strips turkey bacon
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
6 cups cabbage, chopped into 1-inch pieces
3 cups whole grain egg noodles, cooked
1 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1 teaspoon paprika
In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove and set aside. Add oil, sugar, salt and pepper to the skillet with the bacon drippings. Add chopped cabbage and stir until coated. Cover and cook for 7-10 minutes. Crumble bacon and add cabbage. Stir in noodles. Spoon into a greased 2-quart casserole dish; cover and bake at 325º F for 30 minutes. Remove from oven. Spread sour cream over the top and sprinkle with paprika. Bake 5 minutes more.
The Nearby Neighbors Homemaker Club is soliciting new and used shoes and socks during the month of September for the Homeless in our county. If you have shoes you would like to donate, or make a cash donation to the club, a tote is available at the Extension Office for you to drop your shoes and socks in. A Drop box is also available for money to be put in. Thanks for your support.
This week at the Extension you can become a member of the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers. Dues are $12 per year. You can be a Mailbox member or join one of our 16 clubs. Dues need to be paid by October 2 to get your name in the Homemaker Yearly Book.
Make a beautiful Fall Wreath at the Extension Office this Monday, September 18. The class begins at 10:00 o’clock.
Attend our Card Class where you can make a variety of Cards on Monday September 25 at 9:00 o’clock. This is a free class for everyone.
What do you need to do to prepare for an Emergency in your home? Join us at the Extension Office on Monday October 2. for a class on Emergency Preparedness starting at 1:00 o’clock. Please note the new date for this class.
Cooking with our NEP Calendar Class will be held on Tuesday, September 26, starting at 11:30 Please register by calling 679-6361, so we will have enough food for everyone.
Tickets to the Pulaski Homemakers Holiday Dinner will go on sale on Monday, October 2. The cost is $20 and will be held at the First Baptist Church, Somerset, on Friday, November 3, starting at 6:00 p.m.
Get ready for the Holiday by attending the “Kickstart the Holiday Program” at the Adair County Extension Office. The program begins at 10:00 o’clock EST on Friday, October 27. You will have 6 or more classes you can attend, plus your lunch for $10. Register and pay your $10 by Tuesday, October 11, at the Pulaski County Extension Office.
The Farmers Market at Woodstock is open each Saturday from 8:00 to 12:00. The Lake Cumberland Farmers Market is open from 8:00 to 2:00 in downtown Somerset on Saturday, and on Wednesday from 9:00 to 1:00.
