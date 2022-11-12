It is time to implement measures to protect residential and commercial peach trees from peach leaf curl. This disease results in disfigured leaves during spring and summer; twigs and fruit may also become infected. Successful management of peach leaf curl begins in autumn.
PEACH LEAF CURL FACTS:
Symptoms begin to appear shortly after bloom and are characterized by thick, folded, puckered and curled leaves (Figure 1). Infected leaves typically exhibit a red or purplish coloration (Figure 2). Diseased leaves develop a powdery gray coating, turn brown, and wither before dropping from the tree.
Twigs and fruit may become infected.
Repeated defoliation from this disease can increase the sensitivity of trees to cold injury.
Initial infection occurs in late winter or spring prior to bud swell. There is no further spread of the disease during the growing season.
Rain and temperatures between 50° and 70° F are required for infection.
Caused by the fungus Taphrina deformans.
MANAGEMENT OPTIONS:
A single fungicide application once leaves drop in fall or prior to bud swell in early spring provide control of the disease. Homeowners can apply fungicides that contain chlorothalonil or copper. Always follow label directions when utilizing fungicides.
Once the disease is present, the following management techniques can be used.
Thin fruit heavily to reduce stress on the tree.
Provide good growing conditions and irrigation to reduce tree stress.
Replant with cultivars with an increased tolerance of the disease, such as ‘Redhaven’ varieties.
Fungicides will not be effective once the disease is present.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361 and request Peach Leaf Curl and Plum Pockets (PPFS-FR-T-01) and other publications related to peach leaf curl. Like Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter, and kyplants on Instagram.
