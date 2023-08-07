Pulaskians are invited to a virtual town hall to discuss ways to improve the foster care system on Thursday, August 17.
The regional town hall is one of a series being conducted by the Citizen Foster Care Review Boards (CFCRB). It will begin at noon EDT (11 a.m. CDT).
Residents of Pulaski will be joined by those from more than 40 other counties to participate in the discussion.
The meeting will take place via zoom, and registration is required at kcoj.info/Aug172023.
Registrants will receive a conformation email with the Zoom link before the meeting.
Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.
The town halls will focus on the results of the Thriving Families, Safer Children (TFSC) meetings that took place last summer in Kentucky. TFSC is a national initiative to move from traditional child protection systems such as foster care to programs designed to support the well-being of children and families, prevent child abuse and keep families together whenever possible. TFSC is a first-of-its-kind effort of the U.S. Children’s Bureau, Casey Family Programs, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Prevent Child Abuse America. The partnership is at work in 22 sites, including Kentucky. Learn more about TFSC at kcoj.info/TFSC.
The following questions regarding the TFSC meetings in Kentucky are on the agenda for the town hall events:
- What needs have been identified to support safe, healthy families?
- What barriers are families facing in trying to remain intact and protect their children?
- What are potential solutions to help keep children safe and prevent child abuse and neglect?
- Have trends been identified to help keep children safe without having to enter foster care?
- What impact can TFSC have for children already in foster care?
There will be time for open discussion.
Findings from the town hall meetings will be reported to the state CFCRB and included in its annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, the governor and legislature. The meetings are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption processes. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional meetings at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.
Other town halls scheduled for this series include August 14 for select western Kentucky counties; August 21 for Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson counties; and August 23 for northern Kentucky counties.
For more information, email cfcrb@kycourts.net.
