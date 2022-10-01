The 2021-2022 4-H Program Year concluded on August 31st (and September 11th for 4-H Shooting Sports). This past program year was definitely the year for Pulaski County 4-H members. We have members that have participated in a variety of 4-H state competitions and have come out on top as a State Grand Champion! We are extremely proud of these individuals and their hard work and dedication to “making the best better!”
Miriam Ritchey: 2022 4-H State Communications Contest 17-18 Year Old Grand Champion
Taylor Burnett: 2022 4-H Kentucky State Fair Junior Tractor Driving Contest Grand Champion
Miriam Ritchey: 2022 4-H Kentucky State Fair Country Ham Project Senior Grand Champion
Baylee McQueen: 2022 4-H State Shooting Sports Competition Archery Compound Bare Bow 15-18 Year Old Division Grand Champion
We also have two 4-H members who excelled at the 2022 KY State Fair and 2022 KY State Horse Contest.
Claire Beth Peterson: 2022 4-H Kentucky State Fair Reserve Champion Maine Anjou and Reserve Champion Simmental. Placing Reserve Champion earned her two spots in the KY State Fair Championship Drive!
Brooke Robinson: Placing 2nd place and high in many categories at the KY 4-H State Horse Contest earned her a spot to represent the KY 4-H Horse Program at the 2022 Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championship!
Apart from these individuals, we have many other 4-H members who have accomplished so much this past program year and we hope they all continue to do great things this new program year. To learn how your child can get involved in the Pulaski County 4-H Program, contact Jennifer Cole or Erica Spurgeon at 606-679-6361 at the Pulaski County Extension Office.
