Join us tonight for the last day of the Pulaski County Fair. You can view the Agriculture, Farm and Home Exhibits until 9:00 this evening. Be sure to take time to view the Ugly Lamp Contest. The Lamps are judge in categories “Born Ugly” and “Made Ugly.” The 4-H children have all their 4-H Projects on exhibit. You can view the Showcase Place until 9:00 this evening.
Beginning at 7:00 tonight is the TNT Truck and Tractor Pull at the Main Arena. Other events include the “Somerset Super Pull, the Super Modified 4wd Trucks, Hot Rod Tractors, LLSS Tractors, Super Modified 2wd Trucks and 2.6/3.0 Diesel Trucks.” Admission of $15 includes all the rides, which begin at 6:00, the Super Pull Contest, Mark Comley Magic Show, and other entertainment.
While visiting the fair be sure to take the time to view the exhibits in the Open Division. The blue-ribbon winners in the bread department include Donna Tucker who won first place for her corn muffins. She also won the blue ribbon in quick breads, favorite cake, favorite cookie, brownies and candy. Rebecca Williams won the favorite pie contest. In the canned goods department, Lila Shepperd won the jelly, tomato juice, and two canned products division. She also won $10 for her garden display. Donna Tucker won the canned apple butter. Lila Shepperd won the fresh tomatoes category. She also won the cucumber slicing and cucumber pickling categories. Mrs. Shepperd had the heaviest tomato.
The Needlework Department had several blue winners. Pam Stephens won the crochet Afghan and Debra Blanton was the Other Crochet Item Category winner. Margie Hampton was the blue-ribbon winner in the Counted Cross Stitch Category and the Crewel Area. Kay Spillman won the embroidery category and Cassandra Hurst won the jewelry making division.
Marsha VanHook was the first-place winner in the Oil Painting and Drawing Category. The Acrylic blue-ribbon winner was Cheryl Adelmeyer who also won the Watercolor area. We all need to take lessons from Debbie Peppers who won the blue ribbons in all 4 categories of photography; that included the monochrome photo, a group of monochrome photos, color photo, and a group of color photos.
In the Basket Department Tia Murphy won two blue ribbons for her plain basket and her Nantucket basket. Donna Tucker won the rag doll division and Sarah DeLaughter won the miscellaneous doll division with a crocheted doll. David Spillman won the blue ribbon in the home accessory wood category. Donna Tucker won the toy wood product.
Lila Shepperd won 3 blue ribbons in the Floral Department, including Dry Arrangement, Silk Arrangement and Fresh Arrangement. Pam Stephens won the potted plant blue ribbon. Lila Shepperd won the Family Scrapbooking Page. Debbie Peppers was the blue ribbons for the Vacation Scrapbooking page, the Holiday Page and Birthday Page. Debbie Peppers won the Apparel dress division. In the crafts department Donna Tucker won the blue ribbon.
The Ugly Lamp Category is always one of the favorite categories. Winning the $50 for the Born Ugly Lamp was Ann Hall. Debbie Peppers “Made Ugly Lamp” won the $50 in the Made Ugly division. Our carnival ends tonight. So come out and enjoy an evening at the Pulaski County Fair.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
With all that zucchini and squash in your garden let’s make a Garden Patch Salad.
Garden Patch Salad
2 Zucchini thinly sliced.
2 Yellow Squash thinly sliced.
2 Cucumbers Thinly Sliced
2 Bell Peppers Thinly sliced.
1 cup Cherry Tomatoes, Halved
1 Small Onion, Thinly Sliced
2 Tablespoons Parsley Flakes
2 Tablespoons Garlic Powder
1 Tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar
1 Tablespoons Olive Oil
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
In a large bowl toss all ingredients together. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Makes 10 cups.
We will make Tuscan Chicken and Pasta at our cooking class on Tuesday, July 25. The class begins at 11:30. Please register in advance at 679-6361 to attend this free program.
You will find farmers selling fresh produce each day at their farm. Shop at the Farmers Market in downtown Somerset today until 2:00. Wednesdays shop from 9:00-1:00, and the 4th Thursday of each month 4:00-7:00. They also have fresh meats.
Woodstock Community Center has a farmers market each Wednesday and Saturday 8:00-12:00 noon. They always have lots of fresh produce at their market.
You can have your pressure canner gauge lid checked out at the Extension Office each weekday from 8:00 to 4:30. Free canning publications are available to you, and a free Ball Canning Book for coming by.
You are invited to attend the Pulaski County Health and Wellness Fair today at the Center for Rural Development. It goes on through 3:00 and is free to all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.