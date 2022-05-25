Pulaski County Farm Bureau scholarship winners

Submitted

The recipients of the Pulaski County Farm Bureau scholarships are Matthew Hall, Southwestern High School; Emma Ashlock, Somerset High School; Rinna Tarter, Pulaski County High School; and Drew Polston, Pulaski County High School. Pulaski County Farm Bureau awards scholarships to four high school seniors whose parents are members of Pulaski County Farm Bureau. For more info on the scholarship program please visit the website at www.kyfb.com or call 679-2360.