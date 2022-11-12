On October 10-11, Pulaski County FFA and 11 female students in their chapter as well as 2 female advisors attended Kentucky Women In Ag in Owensboro, Ky. They attended many different workshops and conference meetings. Networking with others and learning the true value of being a women in Ag! While attending this conference Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles signed a proclamation to make October 11th Women in Ag Day.
On October 26-28, Pulaski County FFA attended the 95th National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.. The local FFA took 27 students to different work shops while at convention and then to a Goat Soap Farm where they learned the process of how goat soap and goat milk products are made. Students had the opportunity to speak with businesses as well as colleges to better prepare themselves for their futures as well as meet famous people such as Dale Brisby and Jess Lockwood plus many others that were at National Convention.
On Friday November 4, Pulaski County FFA hosted their first ever annual Smash Cancer Pumpkin Smash where they raised over $1,050 for the American Cancer Society!
“We opened this up and made it an event that the whole community can enjoy.”
From smashing pumpkins, dropping them off the band tower to doing Pie in the face with our advisors and FFA officers. We sold T-shirts that were sponsored by Citizens National Bank as well as our pumpkins being sponsored by Bear Wallow. Pulaski County FFA is thankful for all of the support that they got from the community for this event! We can’t wait to see how much support we have next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.