Pulaski County Judge Executive Stephen Kelly signed a proclamation this week declaring KEHA Week in Pulaski County. The county has 16 different clubs with specialty groups you can attend. The specialty groups include Card Making, Foods, and Sewing. Mailbox membership is available where you get all your information by mail and can always join a club in the fun. Dues are $12 a year or $1 a month, and this entitles you to attend any homemaker meeting. You pay one fee which also goes to support our Lake Cumberland Area Homemaker and our Kentucky Extension Homemakers.
Homemakers have an educational class each month and then fun activities with members and community people. Listed below are some of the activities you may want to be involved in. A card class will be offered at the Extension Office on Monday, October 24, starting at 9:00 o’clock. You will learn a new card making technique each month and make a card or cards to send to your friends. This is a monthly class offering free to the public.
Monday, October 24 at 1:00 o’clock, Debbie Messenger, the FCS Agent in Cumberland County,
Will be sharing with us Creative Containers. All are welcome to attend.
One of the homemaker’s community events occurring soon is the “Christmas Memories Holiday Tasting Luncheon.” This delicious food tasting will be held in the Fellowship Hall at the Langdon Street Baptist Church on Friday November 4, with doors opening at 11:30. The cost is $20 which entitles you to sampling 20 different food items, recipe booklet of items served, and lot of door prizes. The cost is $20 and only 200 tickets are sold. You must have a ticket to get in as tickets are not sold at the door.
On Saturday, November 19 the homemakers will sponsor a Community Bazaar at the Somerset Mall. The time is 10:00 to 6:00. You are invited to shop with the many vendors on this day. Those crafty people that have made items they would like to sale and participate in the bazaar as a vendor can also rent a table from the homemakers. Come by the office and rent your table. Homemakers can rent one table for $15. Non homemakers must pay $40. Membership to homemakers is available to everyone.
Instruction for making a beautiful jewelry tree will begin at 1:00 o’clock on Wednesday, November 30. Making a jewelry tree is a wonderful way to save, display, and use up old jewelry you no longer wear but want to relish the memory. This is a great project for jewelry you may have inherited from your family that you want to keep but may not want to wear. Broken jewelry pieces can also be used in this project. You must supply the jewelry and backing for your tree. Call the office 679-6361 to sign up and needed supplies.
You can paint a Barn Quilt Hanging on Friday October 28, starting at 10:00. All supplies are provided for the 16 by 16 barn square. The cost is $20 with all supplies and directions provided.
For our hunter and wildlife fans, we have a new 2022-2023 Cook Wild Kentucky Calendars available to you. Come by the office and pick your calendar up today.
This is one of the recipes from the calendar.
Slow Cooker Venison Enchiladas
1 pound ground venison
½ cup chopped green pepper
1 cup chopped onion
1 16-ounce pinto or kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 10 ounce can dice tomatoes with green chilies, undrained
1/3 cup water
½ teaspoon cumin
¾ teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon pepper
6 6-inch corn tortillas
1 cup Colby Jack Cheese, shredded
In a large skillet cook meat, green pepper, and onion until meat is browned. Add beans, tomatoes, water, cumin, chili powder, and pepper and bring to boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes. In a slow cooker layer 1/3 of meat mixture, 2 tortillas, and 1/3 cup cheese. Repeat the layers three times. Cover and cook on low 5 to 7 hours. Refrigerate any leftovers within 2 hours after slow cooker is turned off. Divide leftovers into smaller containers to allow quick cooling. Makes 6 servings.
