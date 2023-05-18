The Center for Rural Development has selected multiple Pulaski County students to participate in its summer leadership programs.
Rogers Scholars
Several high school sophomores will join high school students from across Southern and Eastern Kentucky this summer for the 26th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program.
Two students were selected from Southwestern High School: Jackson Flynn, son of Amy and Mark Flynn of Somerset, and Reaghan Melton, daughter of Jessica and James Melton of Somerset.
Six students from Somerset High School were selected: Joshua Bruner, son of John and Beth Bruner of Science Hill; Faith Thompson, daughter of Cathy Whitaker and Warren Thompson of Somerset; Robey Browning, son of Emily Coffey and Jason Browning of Somerset; Mia Wolf, daughter of Phil and Julee Wolf of Somerset; Grayson Gulock, son of Scott and Becky Gulock of Somerset; and John Lackey, son of Brent and Cindy Lackey of Somerset.
Five students from Pulaski County High School were selected: Hayen Browning, son of Sara and Fred Browning of Somerset; Shelbie Harris, daughter of Darwin and Lisa Harris of Somerset; Bentley Gambill, daughter of Michelle and Chris Gambill of Somerset; John David Baird, son of Jeremy and Tonya Baird; and Simlindile McAplin, daughter of Bob and Gayla McAlpin of Somerset.
One student from Somerset Christian School was selected: Levi Brainard, son of John and Jessica Brainard of Somerset.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
“The Center’s Youth Programs are unique opportunities for our young leaders to make an impact and explore what’s next for them in education and through service to their communities,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “The programs give them the tools they need in order to thrive in their personal goals and how to make an impact in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.”
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars Program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. To be eligible, students must complete a community service project in their hometown.
The 2023 Rogers Scholars Program will take place on June 4-9 on the campus of Morehead State University and June 25-30 on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College. There is no tuition charge to attend the program and lodging and food is provided at no cost to participants.
Rogers Explorers
Several middle school students from Pulaski County were selected for the 18th annual Rogers Explorers Program.
Southern Middle School: Madeline Frye, daughter of Chris and Amber Frye of Bronston; Makenna New, daughter of Josh and Lori New of Monticello; and Ella Reed, daughter of Tom and Amanda Reed of Nancy.
Somerset Christian School: Charleston Girdler, daughter of Chris and Courtney Girdler of Somerset; and Reagan Childers, daughter of Ryan and Terra Childers of Somerset.
Science Hill Independent: Jeremiah Nettleton, son of Anneda Nettleton of Somerset; Kathryn Glover, daughter of Larry and Laura Glover of Science Hill; and Andrew Blakeman, son of David and Bridgett Blakeman of Crab Orchard.
Meece Middle School: Isabella Woodroof, daughter of Eric and Andrea Woodroof of Somerset; Adelyn White, daughter of Brandon and Amanda White of Somerset; and Emery Reams, daughter of Leslie Ikerd and Jim Reams of Somerset.
Northern Middle School: Brayan Ramirez, son of Cecilia Serna and Damian Ramirez of Somerset; Wyatt Fenison, son of Dustin and Danielle Fenison of Somerset; Alexis Bates, daughter of Kristy and Jason Bates of Somerset; and Kynslie Crabtree, daughter of Justin and Laura Crabtree of Monticello.
Lola Lonesky, a homeschooled student, is the daughter of Tim and Trudy Lonesky of Somerset.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments. The program is provided at no cost to eligible students within The Center’s 45-county primary service area.
Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, University of the Cumberlands, and Union College.
Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute
Alexander Robinson, a current sophomore at Pulaski County High School, was selected for the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute. Robinson is the son of Alan and Kim Robinson of Somerset.
ELI is a weeklong summer leadership camp for student entrepreneurs. ELI provides high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky with an in-depth look at what it takes to start their own business venture — from idea development to building a model prototype of their business concept.
The Center for Rural Development partners with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and Eastern Kentucky University to develop the program. During the camp, ELI business teams will compete in the Business Concept Challenge competition. Members of the winning team will earn a scholarship from EKU.
