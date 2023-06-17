Looking back on June of 1953 gives us another chance to see how “the more things change, the more they stay the same,” but it also shows us that a lot of things have definitely not stayed the same.
Our local hospital, in the summer of 1953, was hoping to expand and improve – something which all of our local hospitals since have been continuously doing. And then there’s Burnside – the little city that seems to have been struggling to make a name for itself for decades. In very recent years, I believe Burnside has made great strides, but for many years, any efforts at improvement seemed to flounder. In 1953, the Chamber of Commerce there was about to throw in the towel due to “a total lack of interest.”
There are a few things that made the news in 1953 that we don’t see now, such as the arrest of a soldier who had gone A.W.O.L. Also, I’m not sure what a “grocery shower” is. I don’t think they have those anymore, but I wouldn’t be opposed to someone throwing one for me! Movie-going options were plentiful in 1953. Four movie theatres, two indoor and two outdoor, were open, offering about 20 different movies throughout the week. While it would be nice to have as many options today, it’s good that one thing about the movies has changed. In 1953, the Virginia Theatre was still segregated, with a different seating area and different prices for people of color who wanted to enjoy the show.
As I’ve reminded readers before, as you read through these news items from the past, please remember that certain terms were used during those days which would now be considered inappropriate. I have copied these articles as they appeared in that timeframe, with the exception of some names which have been deleted from articles about crimes out of consideration for surviving family members.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 70 years ago, from the pages of The Commonwealth, June 17, 1953.
Science Hill Soldier Drowns in Korea
Mr. and Mrs. Arling Jasper of Science Hill received a telegram Saturday night from the War Department advising them that their son, Pfc. Earl Jasper, who was in the Army and stationed in Korea, was drowned June 7 in Korean waters while returning from an authorized fishing trip. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was one of the outstanding young men of this community. Besides his parents he is survived by several brothers and sisters. We extend sympathy to the bereaved family.
Pulaski Countian Injured When Struck by Car
Mr. Elmer E. Burgin remains in critical condition at a Dayton hospital suffering from injuries received when he was struck by an automobile while crossing a street Tuesday night, June 9, about ten o’clock. He suffered a fractured pelvis, crushed hip and a fracture of his left leg above the ankle. His daughter, Mrs. Sherman Jenkins and Mrs. Paul Woodall left Wednesday night to be with him. Mr. and Mrs. Burgin were visiting their children, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Burgin, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Burgin and Lester Burgin in Dayton. Mr. Burgin has many friends here who are deeply concerned about his condition.
Somerset Hospital Needs Presented to City Council
Immediate needs for expansion of the Somerset City Hospital were presented to the City Council last Friday evening at the annual dinner meeting of the combined City Council and the Hospital Board of Directors. Maurice Christopher, chairman of the board, distributed to each councilman a list of building expansion needs and explained the urgent requirements for additional space to maintain and improve services. Among the needs were listed: Thirty additional hospital beds, one extra delivery room, one extra labor room, one cafeteria for employees and visitors, one out-patient waiting room, garbage storage and steam sterilization, one sewing and mending room, one receiving and shipping room, and one orthopedic room. The list also called for enlargement of the doctors’ dressing room, the nurses’ dressing room, and maintenance workshop and locker and dressing space for all employees. … There are no plans at present for any new hospitals to be built in the area served by the local hospital, Mr. Christopher said.
City Police Make 38 Arrests
Sixteen arrests on public drunken charges and 16 for various traffic violations ran the total number of arrests for the City Police to 38 during the past seven days. One arrest of an A.W.O.L. armed service member was made, three breach of peace warrants were issued, and two persons were arrested for having untaxed liquor in possession.
Town Hall Meet Set at Burnside
Because of a “total lack of interest in recent months,” a town hall meeting has been set for June 30 in the Burnside gymnasium to determine if the Burnside Chamber of Commerce is to be continued. … A committee appointed by the chamber to sound out the town said there “seems to be an indifference to the needs of the community, and because of this seeming indifference, many feel that we are drifting when we should be going forward.” A new school system is one of the most important needs which the community must consider. … “It has been said, and truthfully, that unless a community has good churches and a fine school, citizens will not want to move here,” the committee said. … The committee said many persons are coming to Burnside to fish, but, in a number of cases, their families do not fish and therefore need entertainment. “It has been suggested that a park, which would contain a swimming pool and other recreational facilities, would be the answer to this problem.” The committee said it is “the opinion of several that we should move in a greater way to locate industries here that would give employment to many, and incidentally, this would keep a good many of our youth at home instead of having to send them away to other states to seek jobs. We stand a good chance of locating a large manufacturing concern here that would give employment to a few hundred people, and if this project can be achieved, it would start a building boom and otherwise put a new spirit in our town.”
Storm Visits Area
Somerset and Pulaski County were visited by a severe wind and hailstorm early Friday night. Considerable damage was done to trees, crops and property.
Community News:
-Mr. and Mrs. Billy Wesley of Detroit, Mich., who were married recently, stopped for a visit with their aunt, Mrs. L.N. Taylor on Tuesday. They were on their way to spend their wedding trip in the Smoky Mountains. Mr. Wesley is a grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Wesley of Eubank and was recently discharged from the army.
-Mrs. J. Sherman Cooper is visiting her son, Senator John Sherman Cooper, and daughter, Mrs. Frank Helm, in Washington, D.C. She was a luncheon guest of Mrs. Dwight E. Eisenhower at the White House today and is being extensively entertained during her stay in the capital.
-Mrs. Don Blevins, who is a patient at the State Tuberculosis Sanatorium, London, is convalescing nicely. Mr. Blevins, Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Moore and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wetzler, Jr., of Fort Collins, Col., visited her Sunday.
-Announcement is made of the birth of a son, Thomas Richard, to Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Jones, June 5 at the Somerset City Hospital. He is their second child and first son.
-Mr. and Mrs. Harold Cundiff have returned from a five weeks vacation spent at Deland, Fla. En route home they visited the “Little White House” at Warm Springs, Ga.
-Miss Virginia Lee Phillips, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shoopman and daughter, Miss Johanna Shoopman, and Mrs. William Davidson were in Annapolis, Md., recently and attended the graduation at the U.S. Naval Academy. Bert Shoopman, Jr., was one of the graduates.
-Mrs. Opal Spears entertained Monday night on the lawn at her home on West Highway 80 with a supper celebrating the birthday anniversary of her son, Pfc. Donald Lee Spears of Camp Lejeune, N.C. Covers were arranged for twenty.
-Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Woods, Jr., of Asheville, N.C., and Mrs. J.T. Woods of Berea were recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gibbs.
-Miss Mary Vance Day, teacher in the Covington schools, is spending the summer with her mother Mrs. H.C. Day.
-Miss Ruth Sitton, a member of the faculty in the Fort Thomas schools, is spending the summer at home.
-Mr. and Mrs. William Clem and daughter, Miss Eleanor Clem, of Leigh, Neb., spent last week with Mrs. Clem’s brother, Mr. Harry Bobbitt, and Mrs. Bobbitt.
-Mr. and Mrs. Harry Bobbitt left Tuesday for a visit with their son, Mr. Jack Bobbitt, and Mrs. Bobbitt at Bowling Green.
-Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Feese have returned to their home in Lexington concluding a visit with his daughter, Mrs. Clifford Early and Mr. Early.
-Mrs. Hattie Mary Baker has returned home from a visit with her son, Mr. Gerald J. Baker, and Mrs. Baker and family in Elyria, Ohio. She visited many places of interest while there including Lake Erie.
-Mrs. Joe Henry Hussing spent several days recently in Louisville with her son, Beecher Smith Frank, and Mrs. Frank. Mr. and Mrs. Frank and little daughter, Susan, accompanied her home for the week end.
News from East Somerset:
-The Rev. H.J. Rider filled his regular appointment at East Somerset.
-Clyde Chaney is spending his furlough with his mother, Mrs. Tye Hargis.
-Billie Lee Mounce is spending his furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Mounce.
-Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Slavey and Mrs. Kathern Slavey were the Saturday night guests of Mr. and Mrs. Nolen Casada.
-Mrs. J.W. Meece, Jimmie Meece, Zuna Meece and Mrs. Tarter Harris and children spent Wednesday afternoon with Mr. and Mrs. George Mounce.
-Mr. and Mrs. Oddren Bullock and daughter, and Mr. and Mrs. Tarter Harris and children were the Sunday dinner guests of Mrs. J.W. Meece.
-Mr. and Mrs. Arlie Hargis and children were the Sunday night guests of Mr. and Mrs. Nolen Casada.
-Mrs. Faye Moore of Ohio spent a few days last week with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Will Harris.
-Mr. Cecil Hail visited relatives and friends here over the week end.
News from Strawberry:
-Farmers have their tobacco crops out after the good rain which helped so much.
-We are glad to report that Mrs. George H. Waddle, who suffered a stroke last week, is much better.
-Mr. and Mrs. Lee Waddle visited Mr. and Mrs. George H. Waddle on Rush Branch Road Sunday.
-Mrs. George Hale visited Mrs. John Hale at Somerset last Saturday. Mrs. John Hale was 81 years young June 14.
-Mr. Luther Flynn of Somerset bought the home of Mr. and Mrs. Will West recently.
News from Mt. Zion:
-The Rev. and Mrs. Whiles were absent from church Sunday, but the guest speaker delivered an inspiring message.
-Aunt Tab Baugh of Science Hill spent the week end here with her children.
-Mr. and Mrs. George Anderson, Mr. and Mrs. Doolin Anderson and Mrs. Bertha Adams called on Mr. and Mrs. Mack Yokum in Wayne County Sunday. They also visited the Natural Arch.
-Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Dick and children of Ohio and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Burkette and baby of Somerset called on their parents over the week end.
-Mr. Orwin Phelps, Bill Baugh and James Acey are now employed in Cincinnati, Ohio.
-Several friends and neighbors honored Mrs. Bertha Adams with a grocery shower Saturday evening.
-We wish for Mrs. Jones of Beechgrove, who was struck by lightning, a speedy recovery. She is the mother of Mrs. Susie Wesley.
-A large crowd from here attended the funeral of Mr. Hershel Randolph at Shady Grove Sunday morning. They wish to extend their deepest sympathy to the family.
-We wish for Mrs. W.C. Keller, who is ill, a speedy recovery.
A Proclamation:
To All to Whom These Presents Shall Come:
WHEREAS, The Fiftieth anniversary of the Ford Motor Company will be observed the week of June 14-20, 1953; and
WHEREAS, this Company through its local representatives has made a vast social and economic contribution to the City of Somerset during this period; and
WHEREAS, the Ford Motor Company is today dedicated to the continued advancement and progress of the people of Kentucky as evidenced by their plans to expand their Kentucky facilities at the cost of many millions of dollars;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, A.A. Offutt, Mayor of the City of Somerset, do hereby proclaim June 14-20 as Ford Week.
Done at Somerset, Kentucky, the 13th day of June 1953.
A. A. Offutt, Mayor
W.A. Moore, City Clerk
Drippings From the Town Spring:
Must be an awful lot of satisfaction to the fellows who fought so hard to get the airport built and going to see the planes flying in and out of there so regularly. Somerset has always been an aviation minded town and over the many years since the days not too long after the first world war, the barnstorming pilots found they could take ‘em up day light to dusk. From those rough fields it has been swell to have evolved to a full CAA approved and accepted airfield. … Most of us never cease to marvel at the uniqueness and the beauty of the little branch of water out 10 miles west of Somerset known as Short Creek. From under the hill the water moves about a hundred feet, then makes an almost right-hand turn and then heads back into the hills. I have visited there many times with Mr. Sears when he had his old grist mill turning from the spillover. Lots of people walk through the hill where the water finally flows to emerge into Buck Creek. … Drippings closes this week with the statement to the Pulaski County Park Board that they should be very happy with the work that has been done out at the lake on this project. Drippings heard many people tell that they just bundled up a sack of sandwiches and cold drinks and moved out there for the Decoration Day holiday. They were so pleased they are going to make it an annual affair when they come home.
I Remember:
-From Blanch Taylor, Stillwater, Oklahoma: I remember when a cafe was known as a restaurant and the proprietor would come out and ring a bell so people of the community would know it was time to eat.
-From Lillian Curtis, Erlanger, Kentucky: I remember as a child attending camp meetings. It cost 10 cents to get in and all the girls would pin their tickets to the front of their dresses so they could get back in the grounds if they went outside. People would come for miles around in wagons and on foot to attend.
-From Mrs. Lewis C. Hughes, Ida Grove, Iowa: I remember 50 years ago when I lived at Strawberry, Kentucky, my father would have me yoke up an old pair of oxen to drag in fire wood from the hills. We would drag in logs and saw or chip it into desired lengths. Also, I would drag in a rotten stump to put in the bottom of our sweet potato bed. We would mix in other fertilizer and if the bed wasn’t watched closely and watered down it would get so hot sometimes it would catch on fire.
-From Guy M. Zerger, Hutchkiss, Colorado: I can remember before packing houses when local meat markets killed their own beef and pork. My brother and I would take a large bucket and get it filled to capacity with liver, heart, and brains for free.
Talking Politics:
-Gilmore Phelps has advised The Commonwealth that he will be a candidate for sheriff at the Democratic Primary election August 1. Many friends are interested in his race.
-To the Republican Voters and All Citizens:
I am a candidate for jailer of Pulaski County in the Republican primary election to be held Saturday, August 1, 1953. I am 36 years of age, and was born and raised near Nancy, Ky. I have a wife and six children. I have worked hard all my life, and although compelled to work I have had time to prepare myself for the ministry. I am now a minister of the Baptist church, but am not confined to a pastorate, and my services are given to churches. I believe that my experience in public labor and the ministry have prepared me for service as jailer. I have fixed ideas about running the jailer’s office. All prisoners sent to jail ought to stay in jail, and not be allowed to run at large. I think that the jailer should look after the jail himself, and not leave it to deputies or turnkeys. If elected jailer I will see to it that all prisoners are protected, and not mistreated or injured while in jail. I will attend all the courts, and obey court orders in a respectful manner. I believe that the jailer should discharge the duty the law puts on him, and oversee and see to it that the courthouse, offices and rest rooms are kept clean. If nominated and elected jailer, I will agree to take over these duties, and I promise a clean court house, offices and rest rooms. Give me a chance and I will try to make a record that you will not be ashamed of. If you give me this chance I will have preaching services in the jail, and invite all ministers to share in the services. – Frank Henderson.
News from Local Businesses:
-The Commonwealth received several awards in the annual contest of the Kentucky Press Association, the winners being announced at the banquet of the association’s midsummer dinner meeting. … In Class III newspapers, papers with a circulation between 2500-4000, the Somerset Commonwealth received honorable mention in the best all-around newspaper contest. The Commonwealth received second place in the best full page advertisement contest, second place for the best quarter page advertisement, and honorable mention for its second entry in the best full page advertisement. The Somerset Journal won third place for the best all-around newspaper in Class III, third place for the best quarter page advertisement and second place for the best half-page advertisement.
-J.A. Girdler, watchmaker, who was employed by the Cundiff Brothers Jewelry Store for the past 16 years, has resigned. He is making plans to open a watch repair shop on July 1. His shop will be located on South Main Street in the building formerly occupied by City Hall.
-Mr. Kenneth Gibbs of the Somerset Undertaking Company, and Mr. W.C. Thornton of the Denney-Murrell-Ramsey Company, attended the seventy-first annual convention of the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky held at the Kentucky Hotel in Louisville at a three-day session last week.
-Louis O. Phelps of Somerset has been granted an exclusive franchise for the manufacture and sale of the nationally known Wilbert and Monarch Burial Vaults. … Mr. Phelps will own and operate his own business under the name of Somerset Wilbert Vault Co., and will service the counties of Pulaski, Rockcastle, Casey, Marion, Laurel, Whitley, Wayne, McCreary, Russell, Adair, Knox, Clinton, Bell, Clay and Jackson. He will be equipped to render complete graveside service, using special vault handling and casket lowering devices. As a special service to his funeral directors, Mr. Phelps will supply all new and modern burial equipment, such as tents, artificial grass, coco matting and chairs. Wilbert Burial Vaults are available through funeral directors. A name plaque of the deceased, as well as an emblem commemorating creedal, fraternal or military affiliation, will be affixed to the cover of the vault. The Wilbert burial vault combines a thick inner layer of precast asphalt and an outer structure of reinforced concrete. Mr. Phelps will be in a position to take care of his clients’ requirements within the next three weeks.
-Mrs. Irene Vertrees was installed as the new president of the Business and Professional Women’s Club at an impressive candle-light service following the monthly dinner meeting of the club at the Hotel Beecher Thursday night. Miss Marjorie Knauer, retiring president, presided. Other officers installed were Mrs. Edward Jarvis, vice president; Miss Geneva Bryant, secretary; Mrs. W.F. Lanham, corresponding secretary; Mrs. W.H. Faulkner, treasurer. Miss Ruth Day sang a solo, accompanied at the piano by Mrs. Meriel Harris, and at the conclusion of the installation service, sang the Emblem Benediction. Don Orwin of radio station WSFC, interviewed the incoming and outgoing officers. Awards for perfect attendance were given to Misses Geneva Bryant, Stella Colyer and Millie Fulcher, Mrs. Ruth Ewers, Mrs. W.G. Doyle, Mrs. W.G. VanHook, and Mrs. Herbert Ledford. The table was beautifully decorated with garlands of yellow chrysanthemums, shasta daisies and fern interspersed with pale yellow and green tapers. Favors were in the B. & P.W.C. colors of green and gold. Following the installation service a reception was given in honor of the new officers and molded ices and cakes, in the federation’s colors, were served
-Directors of the First and Farmers National Bank at their meeting last week declared the semi-annual dividend of 5 per cent, payable to stockholders July 1. They also voted to give employees of the bank a bonus of one month’s salary.
School News:
-Mr. C. H. Richardson, Superintendent of the Ferguson Independent School, has resigned, effective July 1, to accept the position of Supervising Principal of the Greensboro School, Greensboro, Fla. Mr. Richardson came to Ferguson in 1942 as mathematics teacher in the high school. The following year he was selected as superintendent, succeeding the late Corbin J. Acton, in which capacity he has capably served for the past ten years. Before coming to Ferguson, Mr. Richardson taught in the Pulaski County School System for eight years. He and his family will leave for Florida July 6.
-The first meeting of the newly organized Somerset Alumni Band was held at the high school band room last night with gratifying results. Approximately a dozen former band members attended the session and played with enthusiasm if not finesse. This was the first session of the organization that band director Don Stone hopes to build into a town band by the end of the summer. The band will meet every Tuesday night at 7:30 in the high school band room. Any former member of the Somerset High school band or any other townsman who has a horn and a desire to play is invited to participate.
Military News:
-The great Chinese drive on the east-central Korean front was checked today – temporarily, at least – when South Korean troops stormed back to the crest of Finger Ridge. The strategic ridge had fallen Tuesday to some 6,000 Chinese in a continuation of what was apparently a Communist prearmistice drive toward Parallel 38. The R.O.K.’s surged back up the bloody slopes in a counterattack Tuesday night. By 7 a.m. today the crest and most of the ridge were back in R.O.K. hands. In the latter stages of the counterthrust the Chinese either withdrew or were driven from the ridge. At the Panmunjom truce talk site, Allied and Communist top-level truce delegates met briefly today and announced that they would be in recess until either side requests another session. … Some observers had predicted today’s plenary session, the first in a week, might signal an armistice.
-Jack I. Gregory, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Gregory, Somerset, and Audie M. Price, Route 1, Science Hill, were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force Reserve at recent commissioning exercises at the University of Kentucky.
-John A. Parsons, 20, son of Mrs. Ola Parsons, 105 Crawford Ave., Somerset, is completing his AF basic airmen indoctrination course at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.
-Death in battle among U.S. soldiers in Korea occurs at an earlier age than in World War II, according to statistics compiled by insurance officials. Twenty-seven per cent of the battle deaths among the policyholders was at ages under 20, which is more than twice the proportion at these ages in World War II, and only 17 per cent was at ages 25 and over, compared with 40 per cent in World War II.
National news:
The Weather Bureau said this week there have been 249 tornadoes reported in the country so far this year and that this may be a record for the 35 years in which tornado counts have been kept. Damage and deaths are running higher this year than usual but no individual month’s record had been broken, the bureau said. Reports through last Monday listed 352 deaths in tornadoes this year. This total does not include perhaps 75 or more unofficially recorded deaths since then. A tornado which swept through parts of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois in March 1925, killed 689 persons, many more than this year’s toll.
Obituaries:
-Mrs. Ida Elizabeth Barnett Taylor, 76, of Science Hill, died suddenly at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Lucy Delenichas of Williamstown Tuesday, June 9. Mrs. Taylor was born August 29, 1876, in this county. She married Robert H. Taylor in 1895 and eight children were born to this union. Mr. Taylor preceded her in death by 35 years. Mrs. Taylor was a member of the Church of the Nazarene at Science Hill for many years. She attended the church conscientiously as long as her health permitted. She was a popular figure in Science Hill and was loved and respected by her friends and neighbors. Mrs. Taylor is survived by three daughters; five sons; two half-sisters; and 23 grandchildren. Funeral services were held Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Science Hill. The Rev. Lawrence Spears and the Rev. Cain Smith conducted the services. Burial was in the Science Hill Cemetery.
-John Matt Lloyd, 81-year-old retired Burnside merchant, died suddenly at his home there last Thursday. Mr. Lloyd had lived in Clearwater, Fla. for several years and returned to Burnside about a week before his death. Mr. Lloyd was born at Parnell in Wayne County Sept. 7, 1872. He was the son of the late J.J. and Eliza Talley Lloyd. His family moved to Pulaski County while he was still a child. He married Miss Bessie Helton of this county and they made their home in Burnside. Mr. Lloyd owned and operated a store in Burnside for many years. When he retired from the store business several years ago, he and his wife moved to Florida. Mr. Lloyd was a member of the Baptist Church for many years. He was well known in this county and won the respect and admiration of his friends and customers for his generous nature in his business dealings. His many friends here are saddened at the news of his death. Mr. Lloyd is survived by his wife, and one brother who resides at Monticello. Funeral services were held Sunday at the Parnell Baptist Church, Dr. Preston L. Ramsey officiating. Burial was in the Parnell Cemetery.
-Mrs. Minervia Foster McGahan, 85, died at her home on Rush Branch Road last Thursday after an illness of seven and one-half months. A native of Indiana, Mrs. McGahan moved to this county while still an infant, and spent the rest of her life here. She was born Oct. 22, 1867, the daughter of the late William and Lucinda Eastham Foster. Mrs. McGahan married B.H. McGahan in 1882 and four children, two sons and two daughters, blessed this union. She was one of the oldest members of the Pleasant Point Baptist Church and took an active interest in the activities of the church. She was well-known throughout the county and was loved and respected by all who knew her. Mrs. McGahan is survived by her husband; two daughters; two sons; two sisters; four brothers; 29 grandchildren; 75 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services were held Saturday in the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Co. Dr. R.F. Jasper conducted the services. Burial was in the West Somerset Cemetery.
-Milton Grant McKinney, 84-year-old retired merchant, died at his home in Elihu Monday following an illness of about two weeks. Mr. McKinney was born at Flat Lick Oct. 16, 1868, the son of Charles H. and Amanda Phelps McKinney. He married Miss Cordelia Bell Baker Aug. 15, 1889, at the home of her father, W.T. Baker. Five children blessed this union. Two sons preceded him in death. Mr. McKinney and his family settled at Elihu and he opened a store there which he operated for many years. He was a member of the Pitman Creek Baptist Church. His high moral character and his honest, open-handed business dealings won him a host of friends throughout the county. Mr. McKinney is survived by his wife; one daughter; two sons; and five sisters. Funeral services were held yesterday in the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Co. The Rev. E.R. Prather and the Rev. Walter Jones conducted the services. Burial was in the Somerset City Cemetery.
-Oscar Moore, 39-year-old carpenter, died at his home on Wilshire Avenue yesterday following an illness of about four months. A son of Edd and Lindie Overbay Moore, he was born in Rockcastle County Dec. 17, 1913. He married Miss Clara Merritt at Sugar Hill, Ky., April 28, 1930, and two children were born to this union. Mr. Moore first came to this county nearly 20 years ago. He moved to his present home about eight years ago. Mr. Moore was a member of the Level Green Church of the Nazarene. He was a conscientious husband and father, devoting his life to the welfare of his family. He was well known here for his skill in carpentry and was highly recommended for his excellent work. His many friends and business acquaintances are shocked at his early death. Mr. Moore is survived by his wife; one daughter, Miss Jewell Moore, at home; one son, Lester Moore, at home; and one sister. Funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 10 o’clock at the residence, the Rev. H.D. Smallwood conducting the services. Burial will be in the Somerset Cemetery.
Engagements and Weddings:
-The marriage of Miss Mary Elizabeth Catron, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G.T. Catron, Speedway Drive, and Sgt. Jack Massey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Massey, East Highway 80, took place at the home of the Rev. H.J. Ridner at 10:00 o’clock Friday morning, June 12. The impressive double-ring ceremony was read. Mrs. Walter Bobbitt, sister of the groom was maid of honor, and Mr. Bobbitt served as best man. Sgt. Massey is serving with the 8th Tank Battalion at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He will leave for Cuba in August. Mrs. Massey will remain with her parents for a while.
-The wedding of Miss Mildred Christine Gibson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tilden C. Gibson, and Stanley M. Tarter, son of Mr. and Mrs. William R. Tarter, will be solemnized Saturday afternoon, June 27, at 3:00 o’clock at the First Methodist Church. The Rev. J.T. Harmon will officiate. Miss Edythe Gibson of Jacksonville, Fla, will be her sister’s only attendant. Paul Sears of Lexington will serve as best man. No formal invitations will be issued. Friends of both families are invited to attend the wedding.
-Charles Parker Roberts, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Roberts of Eubank, and Lois Irene Wesley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Amon Wesley of Eubank, obtained a marriage license June 8.
-William Edward DeBord, son of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac DeBord of Walnut Grove, and Maudie Virginia Lovins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Lovins, of Somerset, Route 3, obtained a marriage license June 9.
-Olen J. Reynolds, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Reynolds of Eubank, Route 3, and Syvaline Fredessa Ray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Ray of Eubank, Route 3, obtained a marriage license June 10.
-Rodney Claude Molen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Molen, of Ingle, and Winnie Mae Allen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Allen of Ingle, obtained a marriage license June 11.
-Howard Edward Messenger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Messenger of Eubank, Route 1, and Velma Lavaughn Taylor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Taylor of Stanford, Route 4, obtained a marriage license June 11.
-Luther Coy Childers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Roy Childers of Ringgold, and Ona A. Tomlinson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O.C. Tomlinson of Colo, obtained a marriage license June 13.
-Donald C. Whitaker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Whitaker of Mt. Victory, and Onedia Faye Burkett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Burkett of Somerset, Route 1, obtained a marriage license June 13.
-Leon Wesley, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Wesley of Ansel, and Louise Lavon Young, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry H. Young of Eubank, Route 1, obtained a marriage license June 13.
-Lawrence E. Tilley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Millard Tilley of Science Hill, and Gladys Gloria Jean McCowan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur McCowan of Science Hill, obtained a marriage license June 13.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Wilbur Meece, ace Somerset linksman, kept the Somerset Invitational golf title in the family Sunday with a hard-earned 1-up victory over young Mike Dudley, Winchester. The champion and his brother, Verda Meece, Oak Ridge, Tenn., collided in a semi-final match Sunday morning and Wilbur emerged a 1-up victor. Verda won the last tourney in 1940. Dudley trimmed Dr. E.T. Smith, Somerset, 3 and 2, in the other semi-final match. In the afternoon, Dudley fashioned a 3-up lead at one point over Meece, but the Somerset ace battled to halve the match on the 17th hole. The 18th was flatted, and then Meece dropped a birdie three on the 19th for the title. Wilbur Meece was medalist with a 69 over the par 36-36-72 Queen City Country Club course.
-The Somerset Toppers are making about the same progress as they did in 1951, when they last played in the Blue Grass League, Jim McClung, manager of the local club, disclosed today. McClung pointed out, however, that the league is “a lot tougher this year than it was year before last.” The pitching department is also displaying about the same strength as in 1951, he continued. Don House, UK hurler from London, who pitched last Sunday’s game against Greensburg, is scheduled to again take the mound Sunday against Russell Springs.
-The city playground program opened Monday with over 50 children taking part in the activities at Fourth Ward School. Tuesday a large group of children attended the Parker playground opening. Coach William M. Clark, director of the program, announced yesterday that all who visit the playgrounds at the various schools will be given free tickets to Hillcrest swimming pool to be used on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Thursday the playground will be open at Columbia School and Friday the Central School playground will be open. Coach Clark also announced that tournaments will soon be starting at the different playgrounds, with the champion from each to meet to determine the city champs. Softball leagues in the program will be organized on Friday. The junior league is open to all boys in the city – ages 8-12. This league will play Friday morning 10-12 o’clock. Teams will be chosen Friday. The league for the older boys, 13-17 years, will be organized Friday at 4 p.m. All games will be played on the high school field.
-Coach William M. Clark, in charge of the local American Legion baseball project, reported today that 30 boys had already reported to team Coach Shed Glass to sign for the American Legion squad. Returning from last year’s team are Joe Graybeal, Burton Hacker, Charlie Taylor, Ray Pike and Donald Tarter. The coaches urge that all boys ages 11-17 who wish to play baseball come to Prather Field Thursday at 2 p.m. and sign up for the squad.
-Grover Todd fired a brilliant eight-under-par 64 over the Lexington Country Club links last Wednesday to finish ahead of a record field of 241 golfers in the seventh annual Braemar golf tournament. Two Somerset men, Dr. Robert McLeod and Dr. E.T. Smith, were among those playing in the event. Dr. McLeod shot an 83 and Dr. Smith had a 79 score.
This Week’s Ads from Local Businesses:
-Tibbals Drug Store – Add Spice to Dad’s Life with Old Spice for Men. After shave lotion, $1.00 and $1.75. Lotion, mug and talcum set, $3.25. New stick deodorant, $1.00.
-Corder’s Jewelry Store – On the Square. Corder’s has the watch for every use under the sun. The Elgin Shockmaster. Priced from $49.75 to $55.00.
-Conrad H. Fey – Doctor of Chiropractic. 110 ½ N. Main Street. X-Ray Neurocalometer, specializing in problem cases. Office hours 9-4 or by appointment.
-B&H Shoes – Roblee, the right shoes for men. Nylon mesh for dress, soft casuals for leisure. Your feet never had it so good!
-Absolute Auction – 50 ideal camp sites located on Hideaway Drive on the shore of Lake Cumberland, opposite Lee’s Ford Dock. Wednesday, June 24, 1 p.m. Located high on a quiet gentle hilltop in the cool, breezy shade of giant oak, hickory and maple trees with lovely panoramic view is this truly beautiful setting where the moon beams dance with joy over the petals of the old Kentucky hills, kissing the morning glories and awakening the silver throated birds that greet you on your arising, affording pleasure to you only to be obtained in such ideal located camp sites as we are offering. Each camp site will have access to 1500-gallon water reservoir which is supplied by never failing spring. Also access to large minnow pond. Private road leads to all the above camp sites. J.B. Chestnut, auctioneer.
-C.J.P. Carver – Masonic Building. Insurance of all kinds. Claim service unexcelled.
-Harry’s Market – North Main Street. Bananas, 25 cents/2 pounds. Flour, $1.49/25 pound bag. Cigarettes, $1.89/carton.
Showing this week at the Lakeview Drive-in Theatre, Family Drive-in Theatre, Virginia Theatre, and Kentucky Theatre:
Stars and Stripes Forever – Little Rascals – Emergency Wedding – Diplomatic Courier – Thunderhead – When the Redskins Rode – Come Back, Little Sheba – Code Two – Fort Ti (3D) – The President’s Lady – the Turning Point – Cattle Drive – Loose in London – A Perilous Journey – The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms – Bright Victory – The Cimarron Kid – The Silver Whip – Francis Goes to West Point – Lost in Alaska
Prices for 3rd Dimension Pictures at the Virginia Theatre:
Saturday midnight show, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday after 5 p.m. – 75 cents.
Monday and Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – 45 cents.
2 to 5 p.m. – 60 cents.
Children – 25 cents for matinee, 34 cents for nights.
Colored balcony – 45 cents for nights.
Recipes of the Week:
Milk is one of the best foods around which to build good daily meals for every member of the family, say home economists at the University of Kentucky. June, national dairy month, is a good time to try these delicious beverages.
Chocolate Milk Shake: To 1 cup of cold milk, add 1 tablespoon of chocolate syrup. Shake well in a fruit jar or shaker and serve. To make chocolate syrup, mix 1 c cocoa, 1 c sugar, ¼ t salt and 2 c boiling water. Cook 30 minutes in a double boiler. Cool and store in the refrigerator and use as needed.
Eggfluff: Combine a well-beaten egg, 2 t sugar, 1 c water, ¼ t vanilla and a few grains of cinnamon or nutmeg. Add ¼ c powdered milk. Beat or shake until smooth. Serve cold.
Fruit Milk Shake: To 1 c of milk add 4 T of sweetened fruit juice, such as blackberry, grape, strawberry or orange. Shake or beat well. A serving of ice cream shaken with the mixture makes a good addition.
Orange Egg Punch: Beat 2 egg yolks. Add ¼ c sugar, 1 c orange juice and 1 T lemon juice. Mix well. Add 2 c milk and beat or shake. Beat egg whites until stiff and fold into mixture just before serving. Serve with straws. Serves 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.