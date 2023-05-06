If you’ve been following this section of the newspaper closely, you’ll know that I try to keep my choices of years from the past precise. Throughout 2023 so far, I’ve featured decades from the past which also end with the number three.
This month, quite by mistake, I’m veering from the norm and featuring news from May of 1945 – 78 years ago. This mistake, however, has put us looking back at one of the most interesting and future-altering times in history, so I won’t complain, and hopefully you won’t either.
As a granddaughter of World War II veterans, I’m not at all unfamiliar with some of the stories of what life was like during the 1940s. But there was something about reading news accounts from a local newspaper straight from the thick of the war that brought a new real-ness of the situation to me. As I read the articles, I tried to imagine what it would be like for us today to be living through a World War – to have the majority of our young men and some of our young women engaging in combat in another country and having to learn of the deaths of several of those boys and girls on a daily basis; for war bond drives and gas ration books to be a part of daily life; and for businesses to be shut down because the majority of their employees were off fighting in the war or because there was a shortage of supplies.
This week in 1945, there was news of “only” one local war casualty reported. Based on other articles from the time period, apparently this could be considered a “good” week. And on a worldwide level, it was also a “good” week – as the terrible reign of Hitler in Germany had finally come to an end and many were hopeful that this would mean the World War was finally beginning to come to a close.
But enough of my rambling thoughts on a year that not even my parents were alive to see. Let’s let these articles from 78 years ago tell their own stories. This is just a small sampling of the pages and pages of news clips about local residents who were serving overseas during this time in history. Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County and beyond this week in 1945, from the pages of the May 3, 1945, Somerset Journal.
World War II News: Berlin Falls to Russians; Moscow Reports Hitler and Goebbels Commit Suicide
Berlin, greatest city of the European Continent and capital of Germany’s blood-drenched empire, fell to the Russians at 3 p.m. yesterday after 12 days of history’s deadliest street fighting. Seventy thousand German troops were captured in the final cleanup as the remnants of the shocked and riven garrison laid down its arms, Premier Stalin announced in an order of the day broadcast from Moscow.
Adolph Hitler and Paul Joseph Goebbels committed suicide as Berlin fell in ruins about them, the Soviet communique said today, quoting Dr. Hans Fritsche, the Propaganda Minister’s lieutenant. The Russians said Fritsche was captured and that he told his captors that a General Krebs also took his life with the two high Nazis. The communique, issued past midnight and following Premier Stalin’s order of the day announcing the fall of Berlin, was the first Soviet confirmation that Hitler was actually dead.
Whether Russians have as yet had an opportunity to comb the ruins of Berlin’s Government district for the Fuehrer’s body was not known. However, it was regarded as unlikely that the Soviet communique – a highly formal document – would quote a captive on news of such moment unless the Russians had reason to believe it true. …
Fritsche’s report, as quoted by the Russian communique, indicated that Goebbels had made good on the statement he made in his last radio address, when he declared he would rather commit suicide than live in Germany “under the Bolshevik terror.”
European War Moves Toward Close Despite “Fight on” Order; Million Nazis in Italy Quit
The war in Europe moved toward a close today despite the “fight on” battle cry of Grand Admiral Karl Doenitz, new Fuehrer of the Third Reich. Berlin had fallen; the Russians reported that Hitler was dead; a German army of nearly a million men had surrendered unconditionally in northern Italy and southwestern Austria; two Nazi commanders, including Field Marshal Karl Dudolf Gerd von Rundstedt, were prisoners; what was left of Germany was in chaos; notorious Vichi figures such as Pierre Laval had fled to Spain where they were interned. But Doenitz won pledges of support for continuing the war from commanders in Norway, Denmark and the southern section of the eastern front as he seized control of Germany’s military and diplomatic machinery. …
Beyond Doenitz’s belligerent statement upon assuming command, there was no definite indication whether he would swing to immediate peace or to continued resistance, but after his first day’s reign as Hitler’s successor there developed a strong belief in London that Germany’s end would come through disintegration rather than by negotiation. Hitler’s reported death, plus the mystery of Gestapo chief Heinrich Himmler’s whereabouts and status, served only to dampen hopes that a formal proclamation of V-E Day would come very soon.
But at the same time, high quarters in London discounted the chance that even Doenitz’s discipline could long prolong resistance in a Germany already torn to shreds, its party hierarchy apparently crumbled, its military machine beaten and bewildered, and its people hungry and disillusioned.
Marshal von Rundstedt, captured in Bavaria, told American Seventh Army officers it was senseless for Germany to continue the war. Lt. Gen Kurt Dittmar, topnotch German military commentator who voluntarily surrendered to the Americans a week ago, repeated today his prediction that the European war would be over in a few days. Dittmar said it was “conceivable” that Doenitz had done away with Himmler before announcing himself as Hitler’s successor.
Opinion in London was divided into two camps on the long-range results of Doenitz’s unexpected ascendancy to No. 1 man of the Third Reich: 1. That the British-hating submarine chief meant what he said when he declared Germany would fight on, that he plans to continue the war from Norway and Denmark with a force built around Navy men and fanatics. 2. That Doenitz, never prominent for political activity, will attempt to obtain a face-saving peace with armistice conditions short of abject, unconditional surrender – perhaps in return for delivery of Hitler’s body and surrender of some of the notorious Nazis, including Himmler, Goering and Goebbels. Some evidence existed to support the claims of both groups.
In the midst of unconfirmed, unofficial reports of negotiations to free Norway and Denmark, General Franz Boehme, German commander in chief in Norway, called on his troops to fight on, saying that “we must continue to mount guard in the north, unbroken, proud and faithful.” The German and Italian Fascist Armies of Col. Gen. Henrich von Vietinghoff-Scheel in northern Italy and western Austria, numbering nearly 1,000,000 men, surrendered unconditionally yesterday to the Allies, opening the way for an unhindered Allied march through an extensive part of the Nazi Mountain redoubt within ten miles of Berchtesgaden. The surrender documents, ending the bloody 20-month Italian campaign, were signed Sunday at the Royal Palace at Caserta, near Naples, and became effective at 12 noon yesterday. Two German plenipotentiaries signed for Germany in the presence of American, British and Russian officers.…
President Truman warned both Germany and Japan yesterday that they are committing national suicide by continuing a war which for them is irretrievably lost. Announcing the unconditional surrender of all German forces in Italy, he said it was an immediate forerunner of what will soon occur in all Europe. “The collapse of military tyranny in Italy is no victory in Italy alone,” his statement said, “but a part of the general triumph we are expectantly awaiting on the whole continent of Europe. Only folly and chaos can now delay the general capitulation of the everywhere defeated German armies.” And, he continued, it was a grim warning to Japan of the might that soon will be hurled against her. “Let Japan as well as Germany understand the meaning of these events,” he said. “Unless they are lost in fanaticism or determined upon suicide, they must recognize the meaning of the increasing, swift-moving power now ready for the capitulation or the destruction of the so-recently arrogant enemies of mankind.”
Local Boys at War: Only One Casualty Reported During Week; Three Pulaskians Freed
Only one casualty was reported during the past week, and parents of three Pulaskians were notified that their sons had been released from German prison camps by the Allied armies. Parents of many other prisoners of war are anxiously awaiting news that their sons have been liberated.
Mrs. Ada Hansford Eaton of Dahl was advised by the war department Sunday that her son, T/4 Charles Verlin Eaton, was killed in action in Germany April 12. Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Mrs. Sylvia Eaton, two sons, a sister Emogene and brother Roy Eaton of Cincinnati. His father was the late Walter Eaton.
Ray Orwin of Somerset this week received a letter from his son PFC Donald Orwin, 21, stating that he had been released from a German prison camp April 16 by the British after having been a prisoner for three months. It was the first information about him since he was reported missing in action January 16. PFC Orwin declared “there is nothing wrong with me that good and plentiful food won’t cure — decent living conditions will help too.” He stated that he expected to be evacuated to France or England in a few days PFC Orwin graduated from Somerset high school in 1941 and has been in the army 27 months and overseas since last September.
Oscar Tucker, West Somerset, received word from his son, T/5 Edward N. Tucker, 24, that he has been released from a Nazi prison camp. He has been in the Army 28 months and overseas since November. T/5 Tucker was captured by the Germans in Belgium December 15 and was liberated by Allied forces March 30. He was in STALAG 9–B prison camp.
Mrs. Velma Wilson of Keno received a letter from her husband, PFC Floyd Wilson, stating that he had been liberated from a German prison camp last month. He went overseas last October and was taken prisoner December 20. He told his wife that he nearly starved for 106 days, but was well, he has been in the army a year. PFC Wilson is a son of Mr. and Mrs. George Wilson of Keno. He and his wife are parents of three children.
PFC Ted Cathey, husband of Mrs. Jesse Gibbs Cathey of Lexington, formerly of Somerset, arrived in New York Friday night and was assigned to camp Kilmer New Jersey. He was recently released from a German prison camp where he had been held since December 16.
Corp. Morris Vaught Awarded Silver Star
Corporal Morris W. Vaught, 26, son of Mrs. Fannie Harper, Somerset, Ky., halftrack driver with the 51st Armored Infantry Battalion, has been cited for gallantry in action and awarded the Silver Star…. The citation reads in part: “The Silver Star Medal is awarded to Corp. Morris W. Vaught, Headquarters Company, 51st Armored Infantry Battalion, for gallantry in action against the enemy on December 30, 1944, at Chateau Losange, Belgium. Corporal Vaught was protecting the battalion command post with the .50 caliber machine gun on his halftrack when the enemy counter attacked. Immediately firing on the Germans, Corporal Vaught continued to engage them with complete disregard for his personal safety, although his position was precariously exposed to enemy small arms, artillery and mortar fire. Corporal Vaught remained in his position until two friendly tanks were brought up to relieve the situation. The courage and devotion to duty displayed by Corporal Vaught reflect great credit upon himself and the armed forces of the United States.” Enlisting October 1, 1940, Cpl. Vaught has served overseas more than a year with the Fourth Armored Division. He participated in the crack tank division’s spectacular race across France after the Normandy breakthrough, the relief of the encircled American garrison at Bastogne, Belgium, and the swift armored drive east of the Rhine.
Nazi Dinner Plans Upset by Pfc. Garner
A surprise attack by the doughboys of the 68th Armored Infantry Battalion, 14th Armored Division, sure did break up the Krauts dinner plans. “We attacked so swiftly that the Germans never knew we were in town,” related Pfc. Thomas W. Garner of Somerset, Ky. Just then two Krauts came down the street in a horse and wagon carrying chow to their men. Pots and pans flew in all directions as the Jerries dived frantically for their weapons, but Garner used his M-1 to good advantage. “That was the last sauerkraut they’ll ever make,” grinned Garner.
Nazis Release Two-Gun Soldier
Pfc. John Colyer, formerly of Somerset, was termed “Pistol Packin’ Colyer” in a press dispatch last week which stated that he had returned to his outfit after 19 days as a prisoner of the Nazis, having been taken prisoner March 12 after rushing to the front line with a blazing pistol in each hand. Pfc. Colyer drew his pistols and rushed to the aid of his pinned-down platoon after his bazooka was put out of commission. One of the pistols, according to the dispatch, was a regulation .45, but the other was a pearl-handled weapon of his own. Colyer was captured on the east bank of the Rhine when he and a sergeant were trailing a Jerry tank. Heading back to summon a bazooka team, the two were ambushed. In the fire that followed, the sergeant was wounded and Colyer went to his aid, firing as he ran. He was knocked unconscious by a hand grenade. When he regained consciousness, Colyer found himself in a German aid station. From then on the Jerries kept him on the move, trying to prevent him from falling into the hands of his comrades sweeping across the country. United States planes harassed them all the way. So severe were the air attacks that it took them four days to go 10 miles by train. Food was scarce. Daily ration was one pint of thin potato soup. Colyer lost 20 pounds. As the prisoners of war hiked on, the rumble of American tanks could be heard in the distance. The guards quickened the pace, but the weakened prisoners could no longer keep up. Seeing the hopelessness of the situation, the German commander finally waited and made a dramatic surrender. Pfc. Colyer is the son of Mrs. Lucy Troxel, Cincinnati, formerly of Somerset. He has been in service ten months and overseas five, and was employed in Cincinnati before entering the army. His wife, Mrs. Mary Meece Colyer, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Meece of Somerset, and four children reside in Cincinnati.
Lt. Vestal Lester Awarded Distinguished Service Cross
1st Lt. Vestal R. Lester, 25, of 211 North Vine Street, Somerset, has been presented with the Distinguished Service Cross … for extraordinary heroism in leading his company in an attack on enemy positions in Germany on Nov. 21. He was wounded in the action, and previously had received the Purple Heart for wounds received in Sicily. Lt. Lester also holds the Distinguished Unit Badge, representing a Presidential citation to his battalion for extraordinary heroism and outstanding performance during the Cherbourg offensive last June. “Lt. Lester’s company was pinned down less than 200 yards from its objective by devastating artillery, mortar, and small arms fire which inflicted heavy casualties upon his men,” the citation accompanying his DSC decoration read. “Realizing the plight of his men, Lt. Lester advanced through the intense shelling to the foremost of his platoons, reorganized his troops, and led them over the bitterly contested ground toward the company objective. Although severely wounded by an artillery shell as he crossed the fireswept field, Lt. Lester’s gallantry in leading the attack had so inspired his men that they pushed on to overcome stiff resistance and capture the objective.” Lt. Lester was commissioned a second lieutenant in December 1942 and saw action in Sicily, Normandy, Northern France, and Belgium, before entering Germany with forward troops last September.
Bronze Star Awarded Pvt. James W. Spears
Pvt. James W. Spears, son of Mrs. Ona M. Spears of the Stanford Road, recently was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in action on the Fifth Army Front in northern Italy. He is a member of the 86th Mountain Infantry Regiment of the 10th Mountain Infantry Division. An aid man, he heard the cry of a wounded man on a ridge and went to his aid. Although infantrymen advised him to wait because the area was under intense mortar fire, Spears proceeded to the wounded man, treating him and aiding his evacuation.
Bronze Star Given George Chamberlain
Upon the recommendation of the commanding officer of the 2nd Armored Div., Pfc. George D. Chamberlain, son of Mr. and Mrs. John J. Chamberlain, 225 Jasper Street, has been awarded the Bronze Star. Serving with Co. E of the 66th infantry, Armored Regiment, the former Somerset High School football star distinguished himself by gallantry in action, saving the lives of two of his comrades. The citation reads: “On January 4 the tank in which Pfc. Chamberlain was riding was struck by direct anti-tank gun fire from strong enemy positions on the high ground in the vicinity of Consy. Co. E had moved from positions in the woods to assault Davantave, a well defended and key town in the German defense plan. Chamberlain, driver T/5 Herbert Linger, and assistant driver Pvt. Allen Teels, were seriously wounded when the tank was knocked out. T/5 Linger’s right foot was shot off and Pfc. Teers was struck in the buttocks and suffered a compound fracture of the right thigh. The tank was on a bare forward slope of the hill, in plain view of the enemy, who was only some 300 yards distant, the visibility was excellent and the enemy resistance bitter. Disregarding all these adverse conditions, and moving under constant artillery and small arms fire, Pfc. Chamberlain, assisted by another uninjured member of the tank crew, evacuated the two wounded men to a foxhole in the vicinity and administered first aid. The tank was hit again and set on fire while Pfc. Chamberlain was evacuating his wounded comrades, and when darkness came the light from the burning vehicle illuminated the whole area. Pfc. Chamberlain, at about 1830 A, managed to work his way to his company commander’s vehicle to report the situation and to request first aid. Riding on the outside of the light tank which went forward to evacuate the two wounded men, Pfc. Chamberlain returned to guide and assist S. Sgt. Beeker, A Co., 66th Armored Regiment, tank commander of the rescue vehicle. During the entire period, the area continued to be under heavy fire, artillery AT and small arms. Pfc. Chamberlain’s courage and coolness were directly responsible for saving the lives of T/5 Linger and Pvt. Teer, and his actions were an inspiration to all his organization and reflect the highest credit on himself and the military service.”
More War News of Local Interest:
-Pvt. Kenneth Tartar, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Tartar of Norfleet, has arrived in France. He has been in the army since September and received his basic training at Ft. McClellan, Ala. A brother, Pvt. Erwin Tartar, who was wounded in France last July, is in the Lawson General Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.
-T/4 Elvie E. Hargis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Riley Hargis, is in a tuberculosis hospital in Denver, Colo. He left the front lines in Germany April 5 and was taken to Denver by plane. He enlisted in the army November 11, 1940, and was overseas three years and three months. His father will leave tomorrow to visit him. A nephew, Pvt. Edward E. Stogsdill, is in a hospital in the Philippines with an injured foot, has been in the army two years and overseas 17 months.
-A dispatch from Germany states that Lloyd D. Hines, husband of Mrs. Katherine Hines of Somerset, has been promoted to corporal. He is in the 12th Armored Division’s 23rd Tank Battalion.
-Pfc. Robert L. Bogle, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Bogle, Route 2, Somerset, has arrived in Germany.
-Pvt. Ervan Faw, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.A. Faw of Route 3, Eubank, is in a hospital in the Marianas Islands with measles. He has been in the army seven months and overseas two months.
-Corp. George Thurman, husband of Mrs. Maxine Hines Thurman, is in the Philippines.
-A dispatch from England states that Pfc. Sam W. Godsey, 22, son of Mrs. Helen Godsey of Tateville, was wounded in the jaw by shrapnel from an enemy mortar shell east of the Rhine River in Germany and is convalescing at an army hospital in England. He is recovering satisfactorily and will be returned to duty after further treatment. Pfc. Godsey was employed by the Burnside Veneer Company prior to entering the army in September 1943.
-Three sons of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Burton of Route 2, Eubank, are in the army overseas. Sgt. Hoy Burton, 35, is in France, has been in the army 23 months and overseas 16 months. Prior to entering the army, he was employed in Cincinnati. His wife, Mrs. Viola Burton, resides in Cincinnati. T/Sgt. Boyd Burton, 24, is in Germany and wears the bronze star and combat infantryman badge. He has been in the army 30 months and overseas seven months. Prior to entering the army, he was employed in in Cincinnati. His wife, Mrs. Ruth Burton, and small daughter reside with her mother, Mrs. Grace Thompson, in Eubank. Pfc. Clyde Burton, 20, is in the Philippines, has been in the army 19 months and overseas 13 months.
-Earl R. Hughes of Meece has been promoted to private first class at a Ninth Air Force bomber base in Belgium where he is stationed with the 386th Bombardment Group, according to a press dispatch. He is the son of Mrs. Ethel Hughes of Meece and is serving as an armorer. His group recently received the presidential unit citation for its record of bombing enemy targets.
-S/Sgt. Lloyd Hines, son of Joe Hines of Somerset, is on Okinawa Island in the Pacific and has seen much action. He has been in service four years. A brother, Pfc. Homer Hines, is in France and has been in the army two years. Another brother, Pvt. Glenn Hines, is attending a school for bakers in Granite City, Ill., and has been in the army nine months.
-Three branches of service are represented by three sons of Mr. and Mrs. H.G. Sims of the Monticello Road. Corp. Carley G. Sims, 28, has been in the army since November 1942, and is now in Germany, having been overseas since January 1943. Charles C. Sims, Seaman 3/c, has been in the navy Seabees since January 1943, and is now in the Pacific. Seaman Sims served 11 months in Trinidad, British West Indies, but returned to the states last June. In December he was sent to the South Pacific. Pvt. Paul Lee Sims, 18, has been in the marine corps since January 26 and is now at Camp LeJeune, N.C.
-In Germany is Pfc. Howard R. Farmer, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. James P. Farmer of Poplarville. His division was recently given the presidential unit citation. He has been in the army a year and overseas eight months. Pfc. Farmer attended Mt. Victory High School and was employed in Lockland, Ohio, before entering the army.
Local News: 81 Pulaskians Sent to Army, Navy
It was announced this week by the two local Selective Service boards that a total of 81 Pulaskians were inducted into the armed forces last week, representing the April quota.
Fiscal Court Sets Salary Schedule
The Fiscal Court yesterday adopted a schedule of salaries of county officials for the next four years as follows: county judge, annual salary, $2400; county attorney $1200; county court clerk $400, and circuit court clerk (librarian) $240. This is the same schedule now in effect.
Three New Candidates appear During Week
Three new candidates made their appearance during the past week. D.A. Linville of Somerset said he is a candidate for the Republican nomination for county court clerk. Mr. Linville is manager of the Dyche Jones food store here and for 10 years operated a service station at east Somerset. This is his first political race. Elmer Wilson of Tateville stated that he is seeking the Republican nomination for magistrate in the eighth district. Lavey Floyd, Oil Center, entered the ring for the Republican nomination for magistrate in the second district.
School Tax Rate Fixed by Court
The Fiscal Court at a special meeting Tuesday ordered tax levies set for the various school districts in the county for the fiscal year beginning July 1. For the Ferguson Independent School District an ad valorem levy of $1.25 on the $100 was ordered. No poll tax was requested there. At Science Hill an ad valorem tax of $1.25, and poll tax of $1.50 and 40 cents on bank shares were approved. The Somerset City School rate was set at $1.50, a $2.00 poll tax, and 40 cents on bank shares. A 25-cent ad valorem tax was levied in the Sloans Valley and Eubank Independent School Districts. The levy on the county school district is 75 cents ad valorem tax and $2.00 poll tax.
Stolen Automobile Recovered Saturday after Chase
A ’41 Pontiac coach, belonging to N.D. Booker of Oneida, Tenn., was recovered here Saturday night at 9 o’clock, one hour and a half after it had been stolen, but the occupants of the car, two youths, escaped when chased by Patrolmen Alfred Williams and Bert Crockett. Chief of Police Herbert Norfleet was notified at 7:30 o’clock Saturday night by Oneida authorities that the car had been stolen and sent the two patrolmen south of the city to be on the lookout for the automobile. The car, traveling at a high rate of speed toward Somerset, was followed by the officers. The thieves turned into the alley just south of the Christian Church and drove to the back of the church where they abandoned the car and fled through the field. The car was not damaged. At 10:30 o’clock Saturday night the ’36 Ford coach of Marvin Woods was stolen from in front of his home on Highway 27 two miles north of Somerset. The car was recovered at Bryantsville Monday by Highway Patrolman Theo Hatfield, and returned to its owner. The car was abandoned when the gas tank was emptied. The machine was not damaged. Police believe the two youths who stole the Oneida car also stole the Woods car. Hats of the youths who took the Oneida car were recovered by police and turned over to FBI agents Monday.
Child Unhurt in Three Story Plunge
John Charles Price, Jr., young son of Pfc. And Mrs. J.C. Price, fell early Sunday morning from the third story window of a hotel at Thomasville, Ga., and escaped injury. He caught in the vines on the hotel wall which broke his fall. The child was with his mother, the former Miss Jacqueline Fabel, when he lost his balance while looking out the window and fell. He was taken to the Army hospital near Thomasville where his father is convalescing from wounds received in action overseas.
Dr. Weddle Unhurt as Automobile Overturns
Dr. Brent Weddle had a narrow escape from serious injury Tuesday morning about 8:00 o’clock when his car left Highway West 80 a short distance west of West Somerset, and overturned three times. Dr. Weddle had been up all night on a baby case and was returning to Somerset. He was alone in the car and when he dozed off momentarily the car left the road. He escaped with bruises, but the car was badly damaged. His glasses were not even broken in the accident.
Carnival to be Held Under Sponsorship of Lions
Members of the Somerset Lions Club will again sponsor the L.J. Heth Shows here from May 14 to May 19, it has been announced by L.M. Johnson, club president. The club’s part of the proceeds from the carnival will go to various charitable funds of the club, one of which is the eyesight conservation fund. The carnival will be held at the Somerset Fairgrounds on North College Street and Saturday afternoon, May 19, from 2 until 6 o’clock the company will feature a Big Kiddie Matinee with gate admission free and all rides and shows operating as a special children’s price. The L.J. Heth Company carries 10 rides, including twin ferris wheels, tilt-a-whirl, merry-go-round, chair-o-plane, kiddie auto ride, kiddie airplane ride, the rocket ship, octopus and the latest streamlined caterpillar ride. The seven shows on the midway will feature Cowboy Singing Mike and his radio playboys with the Phillips Sisters, Dude Gray and other stage, screen and radio stars, the big circus sideshow with Tiny Cowan, and 20-year-old boy standing six feet and weighing 714 pounds, and other freaks from all parts of the world.
American Legion Makes Plans for Memorial Day
Plans for a Memorial Day program to be presented at the National Cemetery at Nancy Monday, May 30, were made at the meeting of Pulaski Post No. 38, American Legion, Thursday night at the Coca Cola Bottling Co. plant. C.J.P. Carver, John Compton and W.C. Curtis were appointed by Commander Oliver Newell as members of a committee to make the arrangements. The post voted to pay the expenses of a boy from this county to attend Bluegrass Boys State which will be held at Kentucky Military Institute, London, the second week in June. Other local organizations will be asked to send boys to the camp which is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of the American Legion.
Clothing Campaign Ends, but Garments Still being Received
Although the drive officially ended Monday, Dr. J.F. White, county chairman, stated today that collections will still be received this week for the United Nations Clothing Collection as the donations will not be ready for shipment until the weekend. Refugees in the war town countries of Europe and Asia are in dire need of clothing and although several thousand pounds of good usable clothing has been received here the county is still far short of its quota, said Dr. White. The collection depot on East Mt. Vernon Street is open each afternoon and clothes may be left at the station. The chairman stated he was issuing this last appeal to the citizens of this city and county to clean out their clothes closets and donate that unused clothing to this campaign in order to aid our worthy allies in Europe.
Items Wanted for Men at Darnall Hospital
Charles Morrow, who collects magazines, old books, cigar boxes and bottle caps for the soldier patients at Darnall Hospital near Danville, today urged anyone having these items to call him. The boxes and caps are used by the soldiers to make various articles.
Meetings and Gatherings:
-The Business and Professional Women’s Club will meet Tuesday night, May 8, at 6:30 o’clock in the private dining room at Gregory’s. The publicity committee composed of Mrs. Edgar Garland, Mrs. R.E. Higgins, Mrs. Al Smith, Mrs. Howard Wesley and Miss Ima Mae VanHook will have charge of the program.
-The Junior Woman’s Club held their monthly dinner meeting Tuesday evening in the private dining room of Gregory’s Restaurant. A delightful program was enjoyed which included a vocal solo by Miss Mabel Jones and a reading by Mrs. G.F. Meadors. Guests of the club were Mrs. Meadors, Mrs. Marshall Davenport and Mrs. Francis Preston. Forty-three members were present.
-The Somerset Literary Club will have a luncheon meeting Saturday at one o’clock in the social room at the First Methodist Church. Hostesses will be Mrs. Cecil T. Williams, Mrs. Glen Gover, Mrs. Carl Norfleet, Mrs. Glen Loveless, Mrs. O.L. Conyers and Mrs. J.G. VanHook. Following luncheon, a program will be presented and roll call will be answered with favorite recipes.
-The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at their club room in the Masonic building Saturday, May 5, at 2:30 p.m. All veterans and soldiers who have had foreign service are invited to attend. Music and entertainment will be furnished. Commander Milo Bingham invites all overseas veterans to attend. The Spanish American War veterans will meet Saturday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock in the V. of F.W. room.
-A program of patriotic, military, classical and popular music was presented by the Somerset School Band in its annual spring concert Friday night in the high school auditorium under the direction of Henry F. Wagner.
School News:
A large number of Somerset High School students will participate in the regional Music Festival which will be held tomorrow at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Those who receive a superior rating will return to Lexington May 10, 11 and 12 to participate in the State Music Festival. Accompanying the students to Lexington will be Miss Evelyn Sandusky, city school music supervisor, and Henry Wagner, band director. Vocal entries from here in the regional are: Soprano Solos, June Bryant, Dorothy Cundiff, Barbara James, Margaret Tohill and Mabel Jones; Girls Trios, (1) Joyce Cundiff, Mary Carolyn Carver and Rosa Gay Bugg; (2) Margaret Tohill, Delores Taylor and Imogene Hamilton Prather; (3) Mabel Jones, Joan Smith and Emily Anderson; Mixed Quartet: June Bryant, Joan Smith, Benny Murphy and Stanley Tarter; A Capella Group, Mabel Jones, Mary Carolyn Carver, Wandalee Hamilton, Rosa Gay Bugg, Benny Murphy, Theo Phillips, David Rose and Stanley Tarter. Entrants in the instrumental contests are: Clarinet Quartet, Doris Alexander, General Barnett, Harvey Berry and Hugh Rankin; Clarinet Solos, Harvey Berry, Louise Hopkins, Hugh Rankin and Charles Salutsky; Saxophone Solo, Harvey Berry; Cornet Solo, Buddy Minter; Trumpet Solo, James Beaty, Sonny Burton; Baritone Solo, Theo Phillips; Sousaphone Solo, Kenneth Massey; Violin Solo, Mary Carolyn Carver; Piano Solo, Mary Carolyn Carver; Small Drum Solos, Wandalee Hamilton, Louise Litton and Barbara James.
Wedding Bells:
Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Hamilton announce the marriage of their daughter, Imogene, to James W. Prather, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Prather. The wedding took place Saturday, April 14, at Jamestown, Ky.
Obituaries:
-Funeral services for Ray Randall, 32, who died April 25 at his home at Ula after a short illness, were held at the Bent Church. Interment was in the Pine Thicket Cemetery. Mr. Randall was a native of this county and spent all of his life here with the exception of two years spent in Indiana. He engaged in farming, was well known and leaves many friends. Surviving are his wife, Mrs. Myrtle Stogsdill Randall; five sons, Hollis, Wesley, Gerald, Elmer and Rayford Randall; a daughter, Louella Randall; two sisters, Mrs. Mabel Bradley of Dykes and Mrs. Alta Callahan of Grundy; and two brothers, Roy Randall of Ula and Earl Randall of Cincinnati.
-Dan Barnett of Stanford, formerly of Somerset, died Friday in a Louisville hospital. Funeral services and burial were held Sunday afternoon in Stanford. Mr. Barnett had owned and operated a tire store in Stanford for several years, and prior to going to Stanford was in business here. He was a successful businessman, was well known and leaves many friends. Surviving are two children, Mrs. Pauline Wiese of Stanford and Clarence Barnett of the army in California; a brother, Ben Barnett of Somerset; and a sister, Mrs. Mattie B. Reid of Somerset.
-Mrs. Ella Porch Reed, wife of Capt. George W. Reed, formerly of Somerset, died yesterday in the Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, La., after an illness of several months. Funeral services will be held in New Orleans Saturday. The body will be cremated, and the ashes interred in Memphis, Tenn. Mrs. Reed was a native of Somerset, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ed Porch, but moved away from here many years ago. She leaves a host of friends in Somerset. Besides her husband, she is survived by one son, Edwin Reed of Kingsport, Tenn., three brothers and one sister.
Community News:
-Mrs. Beecher Smith and Miss Marjorie Beard spent Friday in Lexington with Mrs. E.F. Beard, who is a patient at St. Joseph Hospital.
-Mrs. Earl Wiseman and son, Eddie, returned to their home in Johnson City, Tenn., Tuesday, concluding a visit with her father, Mr. Bert Kiser, and Mrs. Kiser.
-Miss Alice Casteel, who is a student at Eastern Teachers College, Richmond, was the guest of her brother, Mr. Richard Shearer, Friday.
-Mr. Jack Hornstein left Tuesday for Cincinnati where he will spend several days buying merchandise for the Somerset Department Store.
-Dr. and Mrs. J.F. White spend the weekend at du Pont Lodge, Cumberland Falls.
-Mrs. James Berry, Mrs. Cecil Williams and Mary Ann Williams spent Saturday in Paris.
-Ad Colyer returned home last week from the Woodmen’s Home in Colorado where he spent several months taking treatments. His condition is much improved.
-Messrs. J.M. Donnelly, Clifford Early, Cloyd Gilmore, Lynn Minter and Fred Hamilton left Tuesday on a four-day fishing trip near Spring City, Tenn.
-Lieutenant John Prather will leave Sunday for New York concluding a month’s leave spent with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Prather.
-Mrs. Leslie C. Berry and little daughter, Patsy, of Bowling Green, will arrive this week for a visit with Mrs. Cecil T. Williams. Lieutenant Berry, who returned recently from Italy, will join his family here.
-Lieut. (j.g.) Meriel Harris and Mrs. Harris arrived Tuesday night from New Orleans, La. Harris returned from a two years stay in the South Pacific last week. Mrs. Harris met him in New Orleans and accompanied him home.
-Rufus Jones has bought the Ed Hargis home on Cotter Avenue. Mr. Hargis and family are moving to Tennessee.
Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-A&P – Red ripe tomatoes, 25 cents/pound. Flour, $1.32/25 pound bag. Yukon Club ginger ale or fruit soda, 14 cents/2 qts. Large coconut layer cake, 52 cents.
-Kroger Supermarkets – Ivory soap, 2 bars for 19 cents. 100-watt light globes, 15 cents. Iceberg lettuce, 12 cents/head. Heinz tomato soup, 11 cents.
-Ben Franklin Store – Rayon full fashion hose, 84 cents. Assorted Mother’s Day cards, 5 and 10 cents.
-J.J. Newberry Co. – White enamel percolators, 6 and 8 cup, $1.19. Heat proof green cups and saucers, 5 cents each. 38-inch curtain material, extra sheer marquisette, 33 cents/yard.
-Somerset Pharmacy – DuBarry Leg Makeup. For sports, for dress, for dancing in the moonlight… here’s the substitute stocking that can take it and look smart too! Discover for yourself, as thousands of women have, how cool and comfortable this Richard Hudnut lotion is… how smoothly and evenly it goes on… how quickly it dries. In Tropical and Bronze shades. $1.00 plus tax.
-Tibbals Drug Store – Come in and hear. New Zenith Radionic Hearing Aid, $40 complete. With neutral-color earphone and cord.
-Notice – Cundiff Brothers. Our store will close at noon each Thursday during May, June, July and August.
-Drs. R.A. and M.E. Tate and Dr. R.N. Tate – Dentists. Somerset office in Bartell’s Building. Open daily from 9-5 except Sunday.
-Time Finance Co. – 201 E. Mt. Vernon Street, next to Newberry’s. $10 to $300 to pay what you owe, buy what you need, meet emergencies. You can get $10, $20, $30 until payday, or $100, $200, $250 or more for as long as one year. Moderate costs. $20 for one week costs only 16 cents.
-Prather Insurance Agency – Smith Building, Public Square. All kinds of insurance – fire, tornado, theft, automobile, bonds, plate glass, war damage.
-Dr. Dennie Gooch – Optometrist. E. Mt. Vernon Street. During May, June, July and August I will not be in my office on Thursday after 12:00 o’clock noon.
-Dexheimer-Beaty Motors – After 21 years we are making a change in our 24-hour service beginning Monday, May 7 as follows: Open 7 a.m. weekdays. Close 6 p.m. weekdays. Closed Sundays. This change is brought about by the shortage of help due to the war. We hope to render full time service in the very near future.
-Dr. E.C. Newman – Chiropractor. 107 S. Main Street. Radionic analysis, colon irrigation.
-Pulaski Bakery – E. Mt. Vernon Street. Fresh salt rising bread daily. Have you tried our tasty shortcake? It will provide a delicious foundation for that dessert that every member of the family will enjoy. Beginning May 3, we will close at noon each Thursday during May, June, July and August.
-Gregory’s – Somerset’s leading restaurant. Established 1916. Here’s where to hang your hat. Yes, many service men pass through our doors day and night. They know a good thing when they see it. And so will you once you taste our food and see our budget prices. Our cooks have a knack for making good food taste its best. How about putting your hat on our rack, too?
-Spencer’s – Two doors north of courthouse. Eat good nourishing food where old friends meet. Good cooking is an art – and restrictions make our job a tough one, but every day someone compliments us on our special dishes.
-Smith Monument Works – One mile north of courthouse on Stanford Road. Have just received four carloads of granite and marble. Can furnish almost anything you have in mind and can save you money. Check our prices with any other company. We are always rushed before Decoration Day so place your orders early.
-Somerset Undertaking Co. – Funeral directors and embalmers. H.C. Day, manager. Orville Tucker, assistant manager. R.G. Williams, Jr., president. M.A. Gibbs, vice-president. Many years of professional service have made it possible for us to direct outstandingly beautiful services.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale – 1939 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Inquire at Harmon Jewelry Store.
-Painters – Please come to Greyhound Bus Station to place bids on painting job now open. See Mr. Scott or Mr. Webb.
-Lost – Olive drab rain coat. Lost April 20 in Somerset or at Peggy Ann. Reward if brought to this office or notify Dewey Strunk.
-Reward – For lost brown billfold with zipper, containing money and gas ration books. Return to Ed Davis, manager Kroger’s Grocery.
Showing this week at the Virginia Theatre and the Kentucky Theatre:
A Song to Remember – Tucson Raiders – She Gets Her Man – Rockin’ in the Rockies – Proudly We Serve – They Made Me a Criminal – Heart of the West – Sudan
Recipe of the Week: Scalloped Asparagus and Eggs
6 hard cooked eggs
3 cups asparagus
1 cup milk
1 cup vegetable stock
4 tablespoons butter or substitute
4 tablespoons flour
¾ t. salt
1 cup buttered crumbs
Simmer eggs for 30 minutes. Wash asparagus, trim off the scales and tough woody ends. Barely cover with boiling salted water and cook uncovered until nearly tender. Drain asparagus and save liquid. Make a sauce of milk, vegetable liquid, butter and seasonings. Arrange asparagus and sliced eggs in alternate layers until all are used, then cover with white sauce and buttered crumbs. Bake in hot oven, 425 degrees, until crumbs are brown.
Menu: Scalloped asparagus with eggs, new potatoes in cream sauce, gingered carrots, spring vegetable salad bran muffins and butter, and floating island and cookies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.