In July of 1973, much attention was being placed on the conservation of gas. State officials were looking for ways to reduce mileage expenses for its agencies, so it ruled that all departmental reports should be sent through the mail rather than driven by vehicle. If only there were a way to transmit reports another way… Electronically, perhaps… Hmm… The solution to that problem wouldn’t come for another 20 or so years.
This week’s dive into the pages of history has proven to be an interesting one – once again, with many similarities to today’s world balanced with many differences.
Fifty years ago, the City of Somerset was grappling with the idea of letting go of control of the only hospital in town. At the same time, a few city officials were pondering what would happen if the city took ownership of the local water company.
Lake Cumberland was around 20 years old, and, as has been done for the 50 years since then, some individuals were begging area officials to step up their tourism game. (In my opinion, after having lived here for almost 30 years, I feel like our area is finally starting to get the hang of marketing itself in this way!) But even 50 years ago, our little community had a lot of fun things going on. Check out the entertainment line-up at the county fair! There seems to have been plenty of places to shop. And I’m always surprised every time I’m reminded that local folks used to have a choice of four places to see movies.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week in 1973 – 50 years ago – from the pages of The Commonwealth-Journal.
Private Firm Invited to Present Hospital Plan
City council wants to hear details of a proposal by Extendicare, Inc., to build a new $8 million hospital in Somerset. The city governing body last night extended an invitation to officials of the Louisville-based firm to meet with the councilmen at City Hall next Monday night to explain their plan. … Extendicare, a private firm, earlier this month, proposed to build a 160 to 192 bed hospital here at a meeting of the Municipal Hospital Commission, the governing board of Somerset’s city-owned hospital. An almost-impassioned plea by Dr. Stephen B. Kelley, chief of staff at City Hospital, and about a dozen other members of the medical staff triggered city council’s decision to listen to Extendicare’s plan. Dr. Kelley and several of the other doctors described the hospital situation here as a medical crisis “… an absolutely critical situation.” … Dr. Kelley emphasized that the time has come for professionals with expertise in hospital management to handle the job of providing health care to the people of this community. The medical staff pointed out that the city has lost some medical personnel because of the lack of hospital facilities, and this situation has deterred many brilliant young physicians from locating in Somerset. Dr. Richard H. Weddle mentioned the ages of several doctors now practicing in Somerset and noted that some of them are reaching retirement age. He indicated a medical crisis is imminent if some of the community’s doctors retire and no new physicians move in to replace them. Noting that the Somerset hospital serves a region, Dr. Weddle said there are 54 doctors in the area to serve 187,000 people. … Dr. Kelley expressed an opinion that there isn’t a doctor in Somerset who wouldn’t relish the location of more physicians in this community to ease their work load. He called the Emergency Room at City Hospital “the scourge of our practice.” … Dr. Weddle indicated that he may retire soon if his work load in the Emergency Room is not eased.
Water Franchise to be Sold
City council last night gave final approval to an ordinance which authorizes the sale of a 20-year franchise for the sale and distribution of water in the city and spells out provisions of the franchise. City Clerk Clarence Love, who will sell the franchise at “public outcry,” said date for the bid opening will be set later and advertised during a 30-day period in The Commonwealth-Journal. … It is unlikely that any firm other than Kentucky Water Service Company, the present supplier of city water, will submit a bid for the franchise. In an opposite direction last night, the city fathers hired the Lexington planning firm of Mayes, Sudderth and Etheredge, Inc., to conduct a preliminary economic feasibility study to determine if it would be profitable for the city to purchase the water company and operate it as a municipally owned facility. … Glen A. Ross, senior engineer for the planning firm, emphasized that the study would be preliminary in nature, but would be of sufficient depth to determine the practicality of further action by the council. … Ross indicated that the success of the study depends on the expected cooperation of Kentucky Water Service. The water company has said its facilities are not for sale. There are differences of opinion among members of city council and the general public about whether or not the city should attempt to buy the water company.
Phase 4 Has No Major Effect on Food Supply, Prices Here
Phase Four of President Nixon’s economic controls apparently hasn’t had a drastic effect on the food supply and retail prices in local grocery stores, according to a spot check this morning by The Commonwealth-Journal. The newspaper’s investigation also revealed little if any hoarding of food items and no noticeable changes in consumer shopping habits. Pork and eggs are exceptions, with most stores reporting a quick jump in prices for these items. Ralph Farmer, co-owner of the Convenient Food Marts, said his stores are paying $1.22½ cents per pound for bacon. … Farmer also noted that eggs have gone up 10 cents per dozen since the price freeze has been lifted. Convenient stores are retailing Grade A large eggs for 94 cents a dozen and Grade A medium eggs for 84 cents a dozen, he said. The Food Marts, like most other grocery stores in town, are having difficulty getting canned fruits such as peaches, apples, apple sauce and fruit cocktail. … Wayburn Mayfield, assistant manager of Somerset Food Fair, believes there will be some sharp price increases as a result of Phase Four. He agrees with most other store managers that his customers are not hoarding food.
Gas Shortage Continues to Plague Some Stations
The gasoline shortage continues to plague some station operators in Somerset, especially the ones staying open on Sunday. One station is having to adjust the hours it is open to the amount of gasoline sold. “We closed four hours earlier than usual last night,” said Elmer Cooper, manager of Cooper Brothers Standard. … John Norton, owner of Norton’s Shell, noted that he “had cars lined up, but we got everybody through. We had pretty heavy traffic load because some of the gas stations close on Sundays and that makes my work load heavier.”
More Restrictions Placed on Gas Users
Additional restrictions on the use of natural gas were imposed Monday night by city council due to the nationwide gas shortage which has placed limitations on the city’s annual gas supply contract. At the request of Milton Beattie, manager of Somerset Gas Company, the city governing body adopted the following restrictions: (1) All customers, including industrial customers who are fully curtailable, are forbidden to make any new installations of gas equipment which will increase their consumption. … (2) All curtailable customers will be given a monthly allotment. This allotment shall be the average of the last two year’s consumption for the month in question. … Beattie told city council that he has discussed the restrictions with representatives of Lear Siegler, Tecumseh Products Company, Crane Company and the Somerset General Electric Glass Plant. He said that, while the allotment system is undesirable, there is general agreement among the industrial officials that this is the fairest method of handling the city’s annual gas allotment problems. The city will use its entire annual allotment of natural gas for the current year, ending August 31, Beattie revealed. Average temperatures during the 12-month period have been 15 to 20 per cent warmer than normal, according to gas company records. If the temperature had been colder than normal, the city already would have used its annual allotment and be paying a costly penalty of $3 per 1,000 cubic feet for natural gas consumed, Beattie explained.
Lake Cumberland Has Most Visitors
Lake Cumberland, one of the eight Corps of Engineers Cumberland Basin Lakes, topped the list with the most visitors recorded for the 4th of July this year with more than 106,000 visitors, according to Col. William F. Brandes, Nashville district engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers. The record amount of visitors for Lake Cumberland was 165,000 in 1970. More than half a million people came to the eight lakes.
Chamber Challenged to Sell City to Traveling Public
The executive director of the Owensboro Tourist and Convention Bureau has challenged Somerset to “get off its duff” and sell itself to the traveling public. Donald A. Butler, who also serves as state director of the Babe Ruth baseball organization, told the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce yesterday that “$30,000 is driving by on that highway (U.S. 27) every day and you’re letting it go by.” … Mentioning the $45 million Woodson Bend complex near here, he remarked: “Oh, if I just had that to work with ... what I wouldn’t do with it.” Somerset’s chief need, he said, is to get somebody to head up the tourist promotion business. … He reminded C of C members that Somerset has a reputation as “the liveliest part of the state. ... where things are happening. … I’d get busy and get me a man to head it up,” Butler advised, referring to the local chamber’s tourist-promotion efforts. He said that anytime anyone drives into the city or county, they do three things: (1) eat, (2) sleep, and (3) buy gasoline. “It will shock you the amount of money these money people will spend,” Butler observed. He said they not only buy gasoline and food and stay in motels, but they purchase such items as automobile tires, shirts, suits and lingerie for their wives. … He offered his assistance in establishing a tourist and convention bureau in Somerset.
Child Killed in Accident
Jerry Harper, the eight-year-old son of Paul Harper, Route 3, Somerset, was killed last night around 7:30 when he fell into the auger of a silage cutter while feeding silage into the machine. The cause of death has not been determined, according to Coroner J.B. Morris. Funeral arrangements, in charge of Pulaski Funeral Home, are pending at this time.
Group Calls for Juvenile Delinquent Home
A local Child Welfare Citizens Committee composed of concerned citizens for juvenile justice in Pulaski County has called for the establishment of an Emergency Shelter House for juvenile delinquents or potential delinquents. The Citizens Committee, which is sponsored by the Somerset Woman’s Club and coordinated by the Department of Child Welfare, met last night in the Community Room of the First and Farmers National Bank with a group of city and county officials to discuss the present treatment of juvenile delinquents at the local level. … Mrs. James E. Williams, president of the Somerset Woman’s Club and chairman of the club’s Emergency Shelter Committee which acts as a subcommittee of the Citizens Committee, has taken the lead in promoting a shelter house for juvenile delinquents. “Our young people are our natural resources and our greatest assets,” she emphasized last night. Mrs. Williams and the approximately 30 other interested citizens present were in agreement that the county jail was not the place to lodge juvenile delinquents, especially on a first offense charge. “It’s unthinkable to put children behind bars,” she said. “I do think this is wrong. You are making hardened criminals out of them,” she added. … The committee feels the primary purpose of a shelter house in Pulaski County would be to segregate the older hardened criminals from the juveniles and give them a place to stay until foster homes are made available or until they are released from custody. The Somerset Woman’s Club hopes to make that opportunity possible for area children by establishing a shelter house where these juveniles can receive individual attention and care that they do not receive at home. “The problem is not with the children,” Mrs. Williams pointed out, “but it is with the parents.”
Fire Destroys Store
Fire swept through the Chub Minnow Farm north of Burnside on U.S. 27 about 11 p.m. last night, completely destroying the local bait store and its contents. Burnside Police Chief Bill Lowery said he spotted smoke coming from the building a little before 11 last night and stopped and called the Burnside Fire Department. The Somerset Fire Department and the Pulaski County Rescue Squad were also summoned to the scene. A handful of volunteer firemen and rescue squad workers battled the blaze for more than an hour. Gene Burnett, captain of the rescue squad, said that they had the fire under control once and then the Burnside fire truck ran out of water. By the time the Somerset truck arrived the building was burning out of control, he added. It was reported that no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
Fair to Begin Monday
The Pulaski County Fair, one of the biggest entertainment events of the year in Pulaski County, will be held next week by the Somerset-Pulaski County Jaycees. Carnival rides, a beauty pageant, horse, beef and dairy cattle shows, pop music by Tommy James and The Shondells, gospel music by the Oak Ridge Boys, the Little Miss Princess Contest with some 22 entries and tractor pulling and driving contests will highlight the week long fair to be held at the Jaycee Fairgrounds on West Ky. 80. … Eight lovely young ladies have been entered in the Miss Pulaski County Fair Beauty Pageant competition thus far. … Throughout the week, Golden Empire Shows will have some 25 various carnival rides for everyone to enjoy. … The highlight of the week for the younger set will be Tommy James and The Shondells who have had numerous hits in the pop music field. James will appear in concert Thursday night at 8:30. Admission will be $3 for adults and $1.50 for children under 12. Admission all other nights of the fair will be $1.50, adults and children under 12, 75 cents. A non-traditional gospel music group, the Oak Ridge Boys, will appear Friday night at 8. The Oak Ridge Boys are recognized as one of America’s leading gospel music groups.
Talent, Beauty Contests, Hog Calling Highlight Annual Farm Bureau Picnic
The succulent smell of barbecued chicken drifted through the air at the Pulaski County Park Thursday as an estimated 500 Pulaski County Farm Bureau members entertained themselves at their annual picnic with games, a talent contest and a little business thrown in on the side. “The Pulaski County Farm Bureau has the largest membership in its history since its beginning in 1919,” said Henry Brown, field service director for Pulaski County and Area Six. “We have 3,442 members in Pulaski County, with the largest regular membership in Kentucky. ...” The queen contest was held before dinner with two entries. There were no entries for the king contest. The two girls in the contest were Debra Adams, 15, Route 1, Eubank, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Adams, and Connie Bumgardner, 15, Route 4, Somerset, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Bumgardner. After a long deliberation, the judges chose Miss Adams as the 1973 Farm Bureau Queen. … Following the barbecue the talent contest was held with three entries displaying their talents. The winner of the talent contest was the “Farm Bureau Computer,” featuring Lee Ann and Janet Walters, the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Ray M. Walters of Nancy. … The winner of the men’s division in hog calling was Homer Dixon. The ladies’ division winner was Mrs. Edna Whitis. The cracker-eating contest for children over six was won by Mel Barker, for children under six, the winner was Billy Acton. The egg throwing contest was won by Anna Bullock and Melody Simpson. … The sack race was won by little Miss Jean Brown. The senior division horseshoe pitching was won by Fred Todd and Melvin Dyer. Mark Warren blew the biggest bubble in the over six division of the bubble gum contest; Stephanie Morris was the winner in the under six division. The balloon blowing contest was won by Robin Johnson in the over six division and by Robbie Morris in the under six division. The ladies’ division nail driving was won by Josie Stephens. The men’s division was won by John Doolin and the children’s division was won by Gail Whitis.
Temporary Street Repair Promised in Somerside
Residents of Somerside Acres got a promise of temporary repairs for their chughole-scarred streets and issued an almost hopeless request for help from the state during an appearance yesterday before Pulaski Fiscal Court. Magistrate Harvey Thompson, in whose district the South U.S. 27 subdivision lies, told the large Somerside delegation that he will patch the road, probably sometime next week. He explained that the county does not have funds to blacktop the 1.7 miles of road in the subdivision, but pointed out that he has always done his best to keep the streets passable by filling the chugholes with blacktop mixture about twice a year. … The consensus of the Somerside residents is that something must be done. The deep holes in the streets will create a dangerous and intolerable situation for school buses which will begin running next month, they said. A five-year-old girl, riding a bicycle, reportedly hit a chughole in front of her house recently and fractured her collar bone.
Man Receives Burns
An employee of Cumberland Welders Supply, Inc., received first and second degree burns on the upper half of his body in an accident Wednesday morning and was sent to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to Somerset City Hospital officials. William Ray Neeley, 38, Bronston, was burned in the accident around 9 a.m.
Community News:
-Mrs. Thomas Padgett, Mrs. Patrick Jasper and Mrs. James Crase entertained in the Sky Room of the Quality Inn Restaurant Friday, July 13, with a luncheon in honor of Mrs. J. Rue Wesley who recently moved here from Maysville. Patti Ann Padgett, Kim Crase and Ann Margaret Wesley, young daughters of the hostesses, presented the guests with name ribbons as they arrived and assisted in entertaining. Luncheon covers were arranged for forty-eight at tables for eight. Each table was centered with an arrangement of summer garden flowers. Mrs. J. Rue Wesley and three children are residing in Oaklawn Subdivision.
-Miss Gene Bell Offutt and the group composed of Misses Jill Hornsby, Debbie Robinson, Carolyn Brown and Cynthia Arnold which she accompanied on a three-week tour of Europe have returned home. While in Europe, they toured in Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and England.
-The Nancy High School graduating class of 1958 held its fifteen year class reunion Saturday night, June 30, in the Sky Room of the Quality Inn Restaurant. In attendance were Judy Gover Meece, Earlene Daulton Hart, Imogene Roy Pettyjohn, Mrs. Herbert T. Higgins, Mr. Herbert T. Higgins, Mrs. Mary Weaver, class sponsor, Marilyn Daulton Claunch, Marjorie Henderson McLin, Carol Ann Tarter Beshears, Christine Rogers Shadoan, Phyllis Polston Wigginton, Virgie Vanhoosier Williams, Betty Hatfield Decker, Fostine Burton Keeney, Emogene Minton Foster, Sylvia Fox Holmes, Jo Ann Gosser Wilson, Oreda Polston Harris, Lowell Daulton, Lee Pierce, Wayne Bowling, Louie Floyd, Luther Owens, J.C. Warner, Donald Morrow, Arlin Harris, and J.C. Tarter, class president.
-Mrs. Mary Horton entertained with a dinner on Wednesday evening at the home honoring her son, James F. Horton, of Orlando, Florida, on his birthday. Those present were Mr. and Mrs. James F. Horton and son, Carey Rice, of Orlando, Fla., Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Johnson, Debbie and Douglas, Mr. and Mrs. Glen Wall, Dexter and Pam, Mr. R.L. Baugh, all of Eubank, and Mr. and Mrs. Sergius Singleton of Waynesburg. All had an enjoyable evening.
-Mrs. Earl Blake successfully underwent a kidney transplant operation Tuesday morning at University of Kentucky Medical Center. Both Mrs. Blake and her son Mike, who donated the kidney for the transplant, are in excellent condition this morning, according to reports received by The Commonwealth-Journal. Mrs. Blake has survived a kidney disease for the past 18 months through the use of a kidney dialysis machine.
-Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Phelps visited Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Brinson and children recently on the Ruth Road. Mrs. Brinson has been confined at her home for a few weeks due to a back injury she received while riding her motorcycle.
-Dr. and Mrs. Hugh N. Burkett are in Ganado, Arizona, this summer where he is serving a six-week rotation with Project HOPE. The clinical facilities are in Sage Memorial Hospital in Ganado, which is located in the northeastern section of the Navajo Indian Reservation. Burkett—presently on vacation and leave from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry, where he is a dental assistant professor—is providing comprehensive dental service exclusively for Navajo children. Burkett is the son of Mrs. O.H. Burkett and the late Mr. Burkett of 202 N. Vine Street, Somerset. His wife Alice is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Roberts of Somerset.
-Mrs. Edward Malcolm and daughters, Kathy and Kimberly of Trenton, Michigan, have returned home concluding a visit with her parents, Mayor and Mrs. Jesse E. Wilson. They also visited Mrs. Malcolm’s son, Stephen Malcolm, and Mrs. Malcolm.
-Mrs. Sarah Farmer, native of Somerset who has been residing in Danville, has returned here to make her home. She is presently residing at 411 East Mount Vernon Street.
-Mr. and Mrs. Arley Brown were in Somerset Tuesday on business. Mr. Brown has retired from the Southern Railway Shop where he had been an employee for 50 years.
-A group of Burnside girls left for a week’s encampment at Camp Earl Wallace Conservation Camp near Monticello. Among those going were Kendra Jackson, Paula Darnell, Debbie Hammonds, Brenda Nichols, Melanie Dunagan, and Cindy Whitis.
State News:
-Democrat Gov. Wendell H. Ford may appoint a Republican to fill a Court of Appeals vacancy created by the death last month of Republican Judge C. Homer Neikirk of Somerset. Indications are that the governor is considering the possibility of a Republican for the post because the 28-county 3rd Appellate District, which Neikirk represented, is predominately Republican. … The Republican nominee for the judgeship will be named at a meeting of the 3rd Appellate District county chairmen in the Pulaski County Courthouse at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 4. Informed Republican sources say Circuit Judge Robert Helton, Jr., London, is presently considered the person most likely to get the GOP nod. … Neikirk died June 14 at Duke University Medical Center at Durham, N.C., where he had undergone open-heart surgery a month earlier. He had originally been appointed to the Court of Appeals in 1969 to fill a vacancy created by the death of Judge Morris C. Montgomery. In 1970, Neikirk won a full eight-year term.
-The Kentucky State Board of Health recently approved the appointments of Gordon D. Betts, M.D., Thomas M. Wilson, M.D., and Gerard A. Weigel, M.D., as members of the Pulaski County Board of Health. Their terms expire December 31, 1974.
-Dr. Karl Strand, M.D., Somerset, and 11 other pathologists in Kentucky have been contracted with the Kentucky Medical Examiner Program to act as regional medical examiners to assist coroners either as consultants or by performing requested autopsies, according to the State Department of Health.
-A legislator who heads the Penal Code Study Committee says it would be dangerous for the next legislature to defy the Supreme Court on the abortion ruling. Sen. Mike Moloney, D-Lexington, made the remark during an interview, noting that he defended the state’s now voided abortion statute in federal court a few years ago. “If we pass a law which flies in the face of the Supreme Court we’re running the serious risk of having it declared unconstitutional and leaving us with no law at all on the manner in which abortions may be performed in Kentucky,” Moloney said. “That would be most dangerous.”
-Gov. Wendell Ford said today a plan is being implemented with the goal of reducing state government’s gasoline consumption by about 10 per cent. He said the action is based on a recommendation by the new Kentucky Energy Council that immediate steps be taken to conserve gas. Among Ford’s directives: — Each state agency is to establish a travel priorities program to eliminate all unnecessary travel. – Departmental reports are to be mailed unless time is significant in the matter. – A centralized messenger service is to be developed between major state government facilities in the Frankfort area. The governor previously ordered a mandatory 10 M.P.H. speed reduction for state vehicles on the highways and thorough review of vehicle use by each agency.
National News:
-President Nixon’s popularity score has continued to slide and has hit its lowest point since his election in 1968, says the Gallup Poll. In Gallup’s national survey, 49 per cent disapproved of Nixon’s handling of the presidency, while 40 per cent approved. … Gallup said the drop is the sharpest ever recorded in polls of presidential popularity over a six-month period since the mid-1930s. However, the President’s score is five points above the lowest recorded for his predecessor, Lyndon B. Johnson.
-President Nixon battled today in a legal no-man’s-land to withhold Watergate evidence he frankly admits can’t prove his innocence. He refused Monday to produce the sought-after Watergate-related tape recordings and documents voluntarily, and promptly was served with subpoenas from the Senate Watergate committee and special prosecutor Archibald Cox. … Nixon has until Thursday to respond to the subpoenas, which he appeared determined not to honor. Deputy Press Secretary Gerald L. Warren said the President has taken “a very firm position” against release of the material, either publicly or to a grand jury.
-Selective Service Director Byron V. Pepitone today reminded the nation’s young men that even though there is no draft, they still are required to register with Selective Service at the time of their 18th birthday. “I am concerned that many of our young men may fail to register when they reach 18 years of age because they are unaware of their responsibilities to Selective Service,” Mr. Pepitone said. … Failure to register is a violation of the law, Mr. Pepitone emphasized, and could result in prosecution by the Department of Justice. The President’s authority to induct men into the service expired on July 1. The Administration does not plan to seek an extension of this authority, and the Defense Department is relying on volunteer enlistments to supply military manpower.
-As a result of a new government regulation, the next time you buy a pair of glasses — whether they are non-prescription sunglasses or prescription eyeglasses — they will probably contain impact-resistant lenses. The regulation which went into effect Jan. 1, 1972, is the result of several years of research by Food and Drug Administration into injuries caused by shattering lenses. … According to the regulation, impact-resistant lenses can be made of three main types of materials: plastic, glass or laminated glass (protective material is sandwiched between two pieces of glass). Under the regulation, lenses must pass certain resistancy tests.
Military News:
-Navy Seaman Recruit Jeffrey E. Wilson, son of Mr. Boyce Tucker of 217 Sioux Trail, Somerset, graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center at Great Lakes, Ill.
-Navy Seaman Recruit David W. Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Smith of Keno Road, Tateville, graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center at Great Lakes, III.
-Airman First Class Roger D. Bennett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Huston Bennett, Rt. 4, Nancy, has arrived for duty at Misawa AB, Japan. Airman Bennett, a communications specialist with the 6921st Security Wing, previously served at Forbes AFB, Kan. He is a 1969 graduate of Nancy High School. The airman’s wife Charlotte is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vertrees Chumbley, Route 1, Windsor.
-Airman Kenneth T. Willis, Somerset, was nominated as “Airman of the Month” in the USAF 3778th Student Squadron recently. The award is based on overall performance both in school and in the squadrons as well as having the ability to plan, organize and effectively work with others in school and in squadron activities.
-Clifford L. Childers was graduated from the Officer’s Candidate School, Kentucky Army National Guard with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. The son of Mr. William Childers, 117 Kentucky Street, Somerset, Lt. Childers and his wife Charlene live in Somerset. He is employed by Hornsby-Holt Chevrolet.
News from Local Businesses:
-“It’s a one-stop shop,” smiled the petite, sparkling fashion coordinator of Watson’s Department Store, Joyce Zirkle, as The Commonwealth-Journal was taken on a pre-opening tour of the new store in the Somerset Plaza. The new Somerset store replaces the downtown location which opened in 1955. … The 30,000-square-foot store will have 30 departments including a complete fabric shop, bath shop, electronic appliances, year-round toys, sporting goods, hardware department, automotive department, men’s wear, shoe department, and boys’ wear. Watson’s will also have such items as record albums, stereo tapes, handbags, infants’ wear, 7-14 girls’ wear department, lingerie, cosmetics and health and beauty aids. The Somerset store, according to F.I. Watson, president, is a new concept and is different from most other stores in the chain. … The Somerset site was chosen about a year ago, after careful study of the market area. “We were impressed with the fast growth, progressive attitudes and community pride we found in Somerset,” Watson said. … The manager of the new store will be Carroll Linkes, 28, who has managed Watson’s in Somerset for the last two and a half years. Originally from Somerset, he has been with the company since 1962 and has worked previously at Thomaston, Ga., Fayetteville, Tenn., and Russellville, Ala. He and his wife, Judy, reside at Route 1, Somerset, along with their two daughters, nine-year-old Lana and five-year-old Lori.
-The Cardinal Gift Shop, open since July 1 and located in the Highland Manor Shopping Plaza on U.S. 27, features picnic supplies, souvenirs and novelties. They have country hams, picnic snacks, tapestries, electric clocks, T-shirts, cookbooks, homemade candies and jewelry.
-Located in the Highland Manor Shopping Plaza on South U.S. 27 at Beauchamp Blvd., the Rebel ‘N’ Yankee Pizza is owned and operated by Gary D. and Sarah Jane Johnson of Somerset. Johnson is a former half-owner of the Varsity Club, a restaurant at Ohio University. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 pm. To 11 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Rebel ‘N’ Yankee Pizza features cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, green pepper, onion, anchovy, and combination pizzas. Johnson said, “In the near future we will also serve corned beef, roast beef submarines, ham and cheese and other sandwiches.”
School News:
-The first day of school in the Somerset system will be Friday, August 24. Classes will meet at 8:15 a.m., but school will let out before noon. Classes will again meet in abbreviated session on Monday, Aug. 27, to complete enrollments, and the first full day of school will be Tuesday, August 28. Lunchrooms will be open at all schools Tuesday. … School hardly starts before it lets out for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 3. Other significant dates on the 1973-74 school calendar are: -Friday, Oct. 13- No school while teachers attend the Middle Cumberland District Education Association meeting. -Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22 and 23- Thanksgiving holidays. -Thursday, Dec. 20- Christmas holidays start at end of classes. -Wednesday. Jan 2- Classes resume after Christmas holidays. -Monday, Jan. 7- End of first semester. -Monday, Feb. 18- Holiday in observance Washington’s birthday. -Friday, April 12- Spring vacation starts at end of classes. -Monday, April 22 — Classes resume after spring vacation. -Thursday, May 23- Last day of school for 1973-74 year.
-The Somerset State Vocational Technical School yesterday began moving equipment from its College Street location to the complex of buildings near the Somerset-Pulaski County Airport. The College Street building, recently purchased by the Somerset Board of Education, is being vacated by the vocational school in order to combine its entire operation at the airport site. … Three new buildings, representing an investment of approximately $1 million, are almost complete. One of the structures is located adjacent to the existing $2 million aeronautical complex building, and the other two buildings are in the immediate vicinity. … Building No. 1 will house the auto mechanics and machine shops. Building No. 2 will house classes in health careers, printing, graphic arts, clerical, secretarial, business and office. Building No. 3 is an administration building which will combine all offices of the vocational school.
-The 128 certified teachers in the Somerset School System will receive salary increases amounting to approximately 6 per cent — an average of about $500 — for the 1973-74 school year. This brings the top scale to $9,046 for the nine-month term and the lowest remains at $2,885. … The top salary in the new scale is based on a teacher having a master’s degree plus 30 college hours and 10 or more years of experience. Last year a teacher with these qualifications received $8,534. The lowest is for a teacher with 64 to 95 college hours and no previous experience.
-Beginning next month, residents of the Somerset and Science Hill school districts will pay a 3 per cent tax on all their utility bills to provide additional financial support to schools in their respective districts. … The new tax will not affect residents of the Pulaski County School District. The county board of education decided not to levy a utility tax at this time. The Somerset school district says it needs the additional tax to provide funds for construction and equipping of its new middle school, and ultimately its conversion into a high school complex. Supt. O’Leary Meece estimates that the utility tax will bring in an additional $60,000 annually. The Science Hill district has a budget deficiency, and the $4,000 per year expected from the new tax will ease this problem.
-Four University of Kentucky students from Pulaski County were named to the dean’s list in the College of Education for the 1973 spring semester. … The students are Cathy Patricia Mize, daughter of Paul Mize, Rt. 5, Somerset; Barbara K. Sumpter, daughter of Guy Sumpter, Rt. 3, Somerset; Robert Ira Withers, son of Ira Withers, Rt. 1, Somerset; and John Gary Stringer, 104 University Dr., Somerset.
-Five students from Somerset were named to the dean’s list at Berea College for the spring semester for the ‘72-73 year. Included on the listing were freshman Eugenia Lynn Tanner; juniors Stephanie Jean Tetzloff and Elisa Rae Wrenn; and seniors Carroll Wayne Barber and Nancy Ruth Kittinger.
-Michael New has been named to the dean’s list for the 1973 spring semester at the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Schuyler New of Somerset. … A graduating senior majoring in agricultural economics, New had a grade point standing of 3.6 for the semester.
Birth Announcements:
-Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Russell Simpson of Trimble on the arrival of a baby boy June 6 at the Somerset Hospital. He has been named Roy Lee. He joins an older brother. Mrs. Simpson is the former Kay Patterson.
-Mr. and Mrs. James Paul Vaught announce the arrival of a son born Saturday, July 7, at Somerset City Hospital. He is their first child and has been named James Anthony. Mrs. Vaught before her marriage was Miss Carol Sue Todd. Mr. and Mrs. Harold Todd, Eubank, are the maternal grandparents. Mr. and Mrs. Henry Vaught, Bobtown, are the paternal grandparents.
-Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hensley announce the arrival of a daughter born Wednesday, July 11, at Somerset City Hospital. She is their first child and they have chosen the name Betsy Ann for the baby. Mrs. Hensley is the former Miss Doris Sewell, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Lloyd Sewell. Mr. and Mrs. Theo Hensley of Oneida, Ky., are the baby’s paternal grandparents.
Wedding Anniversary:
A family dinner was held Friday, June 29, at the Holiday Inn celebrating the fiftieth wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Tarter of Nancy. The celebration was hosted by their daughters, Mrs. William M. Ragle of Nancy and Mrs. Bradley Thurston of Holmes Beach, Florida. The large T shaped table was beautifully decorated with yellow chrysanthemums, gold colored candles and a three-tiered cake iced in white, with gold colored leaves and rosebuds, and topped with a gold colored wreath encircling the numerals 50. Nineteen members of the family enjoyed the occasion and presented Mr. and Mrs. Tarter with many lovely gifts. The Tarters were married June 30, 1928, in Somerset. She is the former Nancy Pierce, daughter of the late T.W. and Lucy Warner Pierce of the Burnetta community.
Obituaries:
-Grace Rogers Todd, 78, Shepola Community, died Tuesday at Somerset City Hospital after an illness of several weeks. Born at Faubush on February 9, 1894, she was the daughter of Frank Rogers and the former Clara Weddle, both deceased. She married Thomas W. Todd on February 22, 1916, at Somerset. He preceded her in death. Survivors include eight children, Omer Todd and Gladys Hines, both of Somerset, Paul Todd, Freda Keeney and Thomas Todd, all of Nancy, Marie Mason of Zanesville, Ohio, Gladola Driftmyer of Payne, Ohio, and Lois Bumgardner of Route 3, Woodstock; three brothers, John Rogers of Route 2, Somerset, Charlie Rogers and Bill Rogers, both of Nancy; a sister, Mollie Trimble of Nancy; 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker and a member of the Sardis Methodist Church. Funeral services will be today at 2 p.m. at Sardis Methodist Church with the Reverends Earl Reed and Roger Russell officiating. Burial will be in the Todd Cemetery. Somerset Undertaking Company Is in charge of arrangements.
-Beulah Randall Herrin, 58, Route 4, Somerset, died Friday at Somerset City Hospital, following an extended illness. She was born in Pulaski County on May 3, 1915, the daughter of Cleveland and Iva Erp Randall, both deceased. She married Gillis Herrin on October 29, 1932, at Somerset and he survives. Other survivors include four daughters, Virginia Bullock and Delores Meece, both of Somerset, Joyce Hansford of Dayton, Ohio, and Vivian Michael of Boulder, Colo.; one brother, Milford Erp of Somerset; and one sister, Ruth Linville of Somerset. She lived all of her life in Pulaski County and was a housewife. She was a cook at Shopville School and a member of the Fellowship Methodist Church of Shopville. Funeral services will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at Fellowship Methodist Church with Rev. Leonard Sears officiating. Burial will be in the Barnesburg Cemetery. Somerset Undertaking Company is in charge of arrangements.
-Gerhard P. Brown, 85, 151 Cotter Avenue, Somerset, died Saturday at his home following an illness of several months. He was born at Covington on September 13, 1887, the son of Dennis and Anna Feltman Brown, both deceased. He married the former Mary Evans Tibbals in 1916 and she preceded him in death on February 2, 1972. Survivors include two sons, Gerhard Brown of Dundee, Fla., and Dennis Brown of Colorado Springs, Colo.; four daughters, Mary Ann Tinsley of Bowling Green, Ruth Cottongim of Mt. Sterling and Sarah Croyle and Patricia Anderson, both of Somerset; two brothers, Paul D. Brown of LaPlata, Md., and Robert Brown of Somerset; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was retired from the First National Bank of Somerset and was a member of St. Mildred’s Catholic Church. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mildred’s Catholic Church with Father Gerald Timmell officiating. Burial will be in the Somerset Cemetery. Friends may call after 5 p.m. today at the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Company.
Upcoming Events:
-A “coon-on-the-log” contest will be the feature attraction Sunday during an afternoon of entertainment at the Pulaski County Outdoorsmen Club. It all gets underway at 1 p.m. on the club’s grounds just north of Somerset off U.S. 27. … Coon hunters are urged to enter their dogs in the “coon-on-log” contest. The raccoon will be placed on a log in Dennie Gooch Lake and the dogs will try to get him off and into the water. Club president Glenn Broyles notes that the log is “home territory” to the raccoon, giving it the advantage, and that many laughs result from the spirited contest. Club officials also stress that no cruelty to either animal is involved, since the event is strictly supervised. Other events on the day’s schedule include a water race, in which a dog tries to catch up with a raccoon by swimming; a drag race, wherein a hound tries to follow the scent of a coon; and a treeing contest which tests the alertness of the dog in detecting a raccoon in a tree. … Admission is $1 for adults, with children under 12 admitted free.
-The East Somerset Baptist Church, East Ky. 192, Somerset, will be conducting special services this Sunday, July 22, in observance of its 49th anniversary. … At the 11 a.m. preaching hour, the Rev. W.A. Reese, first pastor of the church, will be bringing the message. Dinner will be served in the church basement at the noon hour with a special singing service beginning at 2 p.m. The church was organized July 20, 1924, in an old mill house a little east of Somerset. Six men have served as pastor in the life of the church with Rev. H.J. Rider having the longest tenure of 32 years. Rev. Dale Adkins is presently the pastor of the church.
-The First Baptist Church, 128 North Main Street, Somerset, will dedicate their new pipe organ Sunday, July 22, at 4 p.m. The organ was designed and installed by the Reuter Organ Company of Lawrence, Kansas. The instrument is a two manuel and pedal pipe organ. It contains eighteen ranks of pipes. Each rank contains from 32 to 61 pipes for a total of 1,077 pipes. The length of the pipes range in size from one inch to 16 feet. The Dedicatory Organ Recital will be presented by Dr. James W. Good, assistant professor of Church Music at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville.
-Jack White and the Coachmen… perform four nights a week at the Carriage Inn in Somerset. They will be appearing with the Jerry Lee Lewis Show August 23rd at the Pulaski County Park and will be guests on “Town Talk.” a Lexington television show, in early August. Members of the group are Steve Shepherd, keyboards; Jack White, vocals and guitar; Bradley Holtzclaw, percussionist; and Dolbert Girdler, bass guitar.
-The Pulaski County Historical Society will present author, Harriette Simpson Arnow, as guest speaker at their annual dinner to be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the Holiday Inn. Mrs. Arnow, who grew up in Pulaski County and taught school here several years, is the author of “Mountain Path,” “Hunter’s Horn,” and the “Dollmaker,” all novels with a local setting. She also wrote “The Weedkiller’s Daughter” and two histories, “Seedtime on The Cumberland,” and “Flowering of the Cumberland.” She now resides in Ann Arbor, Michigan. There are still some tickets available for the buffet dinner and they are on sale at the Somerset and Burnside libraries. … Tickets are $3.50 per person and the public is cordially invited.
-The Lake Cumberland Shrine Club currently is making plans for the annual Shrine Circus to be held Tuesday, August 7, at the Sports Drome, located across from the Pulaski Outdoorsmen Club on North U.S. 27. … Word received from the Clyde Brothers winter quarters in Oklahoma where acts are being polished indicates an all new show for 1973.
-The Somerset Woman’s Club will present their annual Fall Style Show Tuesday night, August 14, at 8 o’clock in the W.B. Jones Auditorium. Fashions for this revue will be presented by The Fair Store. Mrs. June Rollings, a well-known television personality of Station WKYT, Lexington will be the narrator. Numerous door prizes will be awarded. Admission tickets are $1.50 for adults and there is no charge for children under 12 when accompanied by their parents.
This Week in Local Sports:
-The Pulaski County High School varsity cheerleaders were selected as one of the top 13 squads in Kentucky at a clinic held last week at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. The girls thus qualify for the Coca-Cola Award competition. Should they win that, it would mean a trip to Oklahoma to compete in a national contest. Pulaski County’s cheerleaders were matched up against 250 squads from across Kentucky in the UK clinic. Overall, the Maroon cheerleaders garnered four superior ribbons and also won the spirit stick. … The junior varsity team from Pulaski County also competed and brought home three superior ribbons and one excellent.
-Kathy Swartz, Richard Coldiron and Joey Hall have won divisions in the City Tennis Tournament. Swartz defeated Jennie Whitaker 4-3 in the finals of the girls nine-11 class. She had defeated Cathy Crawford 4-0 in a semifinal match while Whitaker had downed Melinda Correll 4-1 in her semifinal. Coldiron downed Tim Lipscomb 4-2 to win the boys 9-11 division. He had defeated Steve Kirby 4-2 in the semifinals while Lipscomb had edged Robert Burgin 4-1 In the other semifinal. In the boys 12-15 age group, Hall was a 6-1 winner over Jim Clouse in the finals. Hall downed Ralph Norfleet 6-4 and Clouse defeated Clay Roberts 6-4 In the semifinals. In the girls 12-15 group, Mary Foreman defeated Pam Whitaker 6-3 in a semifinal match and Jamie Neeley will play Sherrie Adkins in the other semifinal.
-Somerset’s Senior Babe Ruth League team suffered its first loss in the State Tournament at Ft. Knox yesterday when Central Kentucky scored in the sixth inning for a 1-0 victory. Somerset now drops down to the loser’s bracket in the double elimination tourney and will play St. Matthews tonight at 6. Somerset would have to win this game, plus two more, to have a shot at the tournament title. David Dorsey limited the Central Kentucky All-Stars to just four hits, but two of those came in the crucial sixth inning and resulted in the lone run of the game.
-Somerset right fielder Coy Mounce moved under a high fly ball hit by Lexington Dixie’s Kevin Reid in the seventh inning of their 14-15-year-old State Babe Ruth League Tournament game last night at GE Field. The ball popped out of Mounce’s glove and before he could recover and throw it to the infield, two Lexington runs had scored, giving Dixie a 4-0 lead. It was that kind of night for Somerset as a plague of errors — seven in all — helped Lexington to a 5-3 victory in the winner’s bracket of the tourney. The loss, first for Somerset in the meet, drops the home team into the loser’s bracket, where it will take on Campbellsville tonight at 7 p.m.
-Somerset used three home runs, plus a crucial error by Wayne County in the sixth inning, to wrap up the Area Four Little championship last night 7-4 at the GE Field. Mark Fothergill, Roger Jamison and Reid Haney all had home runs for Somerset as the local all-stars won the right to play the Area Three champs Tuesday at GE Field in the District semifinals. … Haney’s solo homer and Jamison’s two-run blast both came in the fourth inning and gave Somerset a 5-2 lead. Wayne County had jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a home run by Wallace Parris. Wayne County crept within a single run on Somerset with runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, but Somerset insured the win by scoring twice in the top of the final inning. Tom Shelton and Jim Clouse scored the last runs for Somerset when a throwing error by Wayne County allowed them to come home from third and second base. Haney started the game on the mound for Somerset and went five innings before Virgil Perkins relieved him. Haney recorded five strikeouts and walked one while Perkins struck out three, helping to preserve the victory. … In addition to his home run, Haney had a single for Somerset.
-The Eubank Expos of the Mini League are Jeff Rutherford, Mark Bastin, Richard Young, Rodney Presley, Preston New, Jim Melton, Tommy Hargis, Jeff Gibson, Jeff Taylor, Joe Langdon, Bob Adams, David Wells, Randy Meece, Greg Whitis, and Burl Melton. Manager is L.B. Taylor, and coach is Russell Bastin.
-The Hogue Indians of the Mini Baseball League are: Junior Warren, Charlie Burgin, Lori Hines, David Hines, Robert Burgin, Arthur Mofield, Tony Ard, Lewis Wesley, Ronnie Disney, Louie Mofield, Darrin Hines, Steve Cox, Junior Haste, Chuck Hendricks, Terry Haste, Bud Vanhook, Gerald Hines, Norman Mofield, and Ed Dick. Coaches are James Mills and Bobby Sears. Manager is Tom Burgin.
-The Pirates of the Mini League are Jeff Hargis, Daniel Smith, Andy Anderson, Chuck White, Jeff Dick, Doug Thurman, Leroy Wesley, Eddie Taylor, Gary Cassada, Charles Dungan, Eddie Jones, Rickie Daulton, Steve Elliott, and Alan Tilley. Manager is C. Gordon Wiles. Coach is Tom Anderson.
-Bowling Report: Adam and Eve Bowling League — Electric Motor Service — 21 1/2-5 1/2, Reynolds Grocery — 20-7, Somerset Oil — 18.9, U Bankers — 17-10. Hi-Individual Series – Men — Howard Decker 573; W.J. Albertson 567; Art Howard 566; Alvin Hudson 566. Women — Margaret Howard 524; Jean Randolph 476; Sylvia Reynolds 461. Hi Games – Men — Howard Decker 225-206; W.J. Albertson 221; Bill Mardis 214; Alvin Hudson 213; Art Howard 204; Alan Wilson 201. Women — Margaret Howard 190-178; Karen Wilson 176; Jean Randolph 173; Linda McPheron 172; Mary Hudson 171.
This Week’s Ads from Local Businesses:
-Angelina’s Used Clothes — 2 locations, Market and Maple streets. Big Sale on ladies’, men’s, and children’s shoes, slacks, dresses, shorts, etc. Everything in the store is 10 cents and 25 cents!
-Colony Restaurant – Conveniently located downtown in the American Building. Dine with us tonight, open until 10. We invite merchants, shoppers or anyone to come in tonight and try our delicious steaks, homemade cakes, pies and cobblers or we will also be serving meats and vegetables from the steam table.
-Begley’s — Tradewinds Shopping Center and Pulaski Drug Store, 110 E. Mt. Vernon. 24 freeze pops, 57 cents. Eveready battery, 9 volt, 48 cents. Lysol disinfectant spray, 97 cents. Cutex nail polish remover, 33 cents.
-Clayton Cars and Mobile Homes – S. Hwy. 27. Over 20 doublewides in stock, as low as $5,995.
-Pulaski Motor Co. – 206 South Main. Olds Omega, the new little Oldsmobile with all the quality you expect in an Olds. But in a compact size and with a compact price. Now at year’s end, it’s an even better buy. So if you’re looking for a great deal on an Olds – stop in and see Omega. Now, during our big Year-End Wrap-Up Sale!
-Tradewind Center – South U.S. 27. Featuring: Sophia’s Hallmark Gallery; Sue’s Fine Fabrics; Young World; Wash-A-Rama; Family Billiards; Center Barber Shop; Southern Hearing Aid Service; Corder’s, Inc.; Keystone; Sherwin-Williams; Begley’s; Roses; Big B Cleaners; Thrifty Shop; Clyde’s; S&T Hardware; Winn-Dixie; Pulaski Bakery; and Town & Country Photographers.
-Kroger – Lunch meat, 95 cents/pound. Frozen pot pies, 5 for $1.00. Sandwich bread, 3 loaves/89 cents. Star-Kist tuna, 2 cans/79 cents.
-Roses – Summer clearance. Gym set, $33.96. Beach towels, $1.38 each. 8’x10’ tent, $49.00.
-Goldenberg’s – Carload Freezer Sale at lower than Phase 4 frozen prices! We want to apologize for running out of our first summer railroad car of freezers and want you to know we now have all sizes at the lowest prices in town. 20 cubic feet freezer, $218.88.
-Furniture Fair – Big savings for three days only. 98” tufted sofa and matching lounge chair, $299. Five piece maple dinette, round table with four chairs, $179.85.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale — 7 rooms, split level home, Green Meadows, corner lot, electric heat, $28,900.
-For sale — Large home, excellent condition, paved road, bath, central heat, garage, 1 1/4 acres, $15,500.
-For sale — 3 bedroom brick, 2 car garage, carpet, electric heat, in Somerside Acres. Mid-America Real Estate.
-For sale — 3 bedroom brick, electric heat, full basement, carpet in Westgate Subdivision.
-For rent — 2 bedroom mobile home at Lost Lodge Trailer Ct. Prefer construction men. $100 per month.
-For rent — 3 bedroom house, stove and refrigerator furnished, $140 per month.
-For rent — Modern air conditioned, one and two bedroom furnished apartments. Laundry room and carport, $50 deposit, rent $150 per month and up. No pets, adults only. Ford Apartments, 103 Park Ave.
-For rent — Office and shop space in the American Building at 107 South Main, Somerset’s newest most modern office building, located in the center of Downtown.
-For sale — Motorcycle, 1973 Yamaha RD 350, like new, $800.
-Wanted — Need 11 clean cut men to work in Somerset area, $600 per month and up if qualified. Apply at Holiday Inn, Sunday, July 22, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. sharp. Ask for Ray Thompson.
-Wanted — A butcher, 5 day work week, good working conditions. Sexton’s Salvage, 215 Murphy Ave.
-Wanted — Cooks, dishwashers and bus boys, full and part time. Apply in person, Country Kitchen, U.S. 80 and Clifty Rd., Somerset, Ky.
-Wanted — Receptionist, cheerful and smiles a lot. Age 18 to 28. Eager to work.
Showing This Week at 27 Drive-In, Lakeview Drive-In, Virginia Cinema, and Kentucky Theatre:
Hitchcock’s Frenzy – You’ll Like My Mother – High Plains Drifter – One Little Indian – Coogan’s Bluff – Bad Company – Reluctant Astronaut – Villa Rides – Innocent Bystanders – Gimme Shelter – Charley-One-Eye – Buckskin – Bummer – Play it as it Lays – Battle for the Planet of the Apes – Bedknobs and Broomsticks
