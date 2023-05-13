Happy Mother’s Day weekend! If your mother is still living, I hope you make some time to let her know you love her.
Today we are once again looking back on May of 1945 – an undoubtedly stressful time for mothers and fathers as well, with so many young people serving overseas in World War II. As you read over these pieces of news from the past, I hope you’ll again try to put yourself in the shoes of those who were living here in Pulaski County (or anywhere in America) during this time.
Imagine the feeling the heartache of opening the newspaper each week to learn of the deaths of even more local soldiers – yet also feeling a sense of hope that the war might be over soon. Imagine Mother’s Day approaching, and being a mother who doesn’t know whether her son is alive or dead in another country.
Imagine having limits on the purchases of certain necessities, and even being limited on when you could go to certain stores because they were having to close early due to a shortage of employees. Imagine that even your young Boy Scout was being put to work by the government.
But at the same time, in spite of the everyday stresses and uncertainties of living during wartime, life went on. Graduations were being planned, stores were selling Mother’s Day gifts, and movies were being shown.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 78 years ago, from the pages of the May 10, 1945, Somerset Journal.
World War II News: Victory News Received Quietly by Pulaskians
News that the war in Europe was over was received quietly by citizens of Pulaski County. There was no loud or unusual celebrating Monday when the unofficial announcement was made; neither was there any Tuesday when President Truman made the official announcement. The average citizen was of the opinion the war was only half won, the war in the Pacific remaining and any celebrating should be saved until the Japanese have also been defeated. Word that the European war had ended spread rapidly early Monday morning, and throughout the day the public stayed close to radios listening for the official confirmation which was not to come until eight a.m. Tuesday. The court house bell was rung once each hour all day Monday and Tuesday at the direction of Judge R.C. Tartar, and flags were displayed outside practically every business house. At 11 a.m. Monday, whistles at the Ferguson Shops were sounded and the men joined in singing and shouting for ten minutes, then returned to their work. There was talk of some business houses closing either Monday or Tuesday, but none did so. President Truman requested that all places of business remain open as usual. Nearly every church in the county was open all day Tuesday for persons desiring to go there to pray. Special services at many churches Tuesday were well attended. Short exercises were conducted at most of the schools. The children at Central School assembled on the campus in front of the flag pole Tuesday afternoon, repeated the flag pledge, sang the national anthem, and heard a short talk by Principal Worthington Barnett and prayer by the Rev. L.D. Fisher. … Pulaskians crowded around loud speakers in their homes and places of business Tuesday morning to hear President Truman. “This is a solemn but glorious hour,” said the President as he joined Prime Minister Churchill in announcement of Germany’s defeat. “I only wish that Franklin D. Roosevelt had lived to witness this day,” the President said. Mr. Truman made no mention of “V-E Day” celebration and cautioned the nation that its war job is not finished. Later the White House made clear that the omission was intentional – that there is to be no official V-E Day of celebration.
Wounds Fatal to Pulaskians
Two Pulaskians were reported during the past week to have died from wounds – one in the Philippines and one in Europe. Two prisoners of war of the Nazis were released. Mr. and Mrs. Dan Phillips of Somerset received word from the War Department that their son, Russell K. Phillips, who had previously been reported to have been slightly wounded on Luzon in the Philippines Feb. 27, died of the wounds. He left here with Company B, 149th Infantry, Kentucky National Guards, in January 1941. Besides his parents, he is survived by several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Betty Cottrell of Walnut Grove was notified by the War Department that her son, Carl Cottrell, had been killed in action in Germany April 20. Mrs. Docia Wilson of Nancy was advised that her son, Pfc. Alonzo Wilson, previously reported as missing in action Dec. 18, had been a Nazi prisoner but has now been liberated. Pfc. Casper Dyer, who was reported as missing in action in France Jan. 16, was released from Nazi prison camp, Stalag X-IB, April 16 by the British, his wife, Mary Grace Dyer, Eubank, Route 1, was advised by the War Department. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Dyer, Eubank, Route 1, and father of a six-month-old son, Donald Lee. Casper has been in the army 27 months and overseas since September. He was with the 12th Armored Division, which was attached to the 7th Army. In a letter to his wife, received last week, he said he was well and hoped to see her soon.
140 Pulaskians Have Died in Order to Make United Nations’ Victory Possible
Thus far 140 Pulaskians in the armed forces have died since the outbreak of war. Practically all of them were killed in action. The list of names is published here two days after the end of hostilities in Europe as a tribute to those who made this victory possible. The list was compiled by the Girl Scout committee which plans to erect a World War II memorial. If any names have been omitted, families are requested to notify this newspaper or Mrs. James Haney. The list follows:
John Absher, Jr.; Delmar Adams; Millard R. Adams; Filmore Ard; Beecher Baker; James L. Barker; Roy Bastin, Jr.; Lawrence Bishop, Floyd G. Blevins; Janes Blevins; Alton Boyer; John Brooks; David S. Brown; Paul Bullock; James Bumgardner; Oliver Eugene Burton; Virthel Burton; Darryl F. Centers; Rudolph F. Cerveney; Doyle E. Combest; James O. Combest; Paul A. Cooper; William Ray Cornette; Chester Correll; Carl Cottrell; John Cundiff; Morton Cundiff; Ralph Cundiff; Clyde Lewis Daughtee; Thomas E. Dungan; James F. Dunbar; Edwin P. Dykes; James Dykes; Charles Verlin Eaton; Taskel Harry Evans; Rollin M. Feese, Jr.; Joseph Ford; Milliard L. Fox; Howard Fugate; Andrew Jack Gardner; James Garland; Lewis Harvey Garland; Earl Gholson; Edgar Girdler; Lawrence Godby; Charles Griffith; Ralph H. Guy; Eugene Hail; Lawrence Hall; Alfred Hammonds; Donald E. Hancock; J. Vaughn Harmon; George V. Harris; Henry Green Hart; William Kenneth Haste; Fred Bruce Hill; Alfred Hoff; J.R. Hood; Charles Hudson; Carroll Huff; Clarence Hughes; Richard Hughes; William Humble; Hoy Jasper; Julian S. Johnston; Rufus Jones; Chester D. Kemper; Ernest George Kuzee; Robert G. Latham; John Lane; Farris Leigh; Albert Loveless; Hubert Mayfield; Curtis Meece; Leonard Mercer; David Miller; Jay G. Miller; John A. Miller; Joe Frank Miller; Lowell Molen; Carroll Moore; A.J. Mullenix; Fayette McDonald; Edwin McIntire; Stanley New; Sam F. Parker; William Howard Parker; William Glen Parkey; Carl Pence; William M. Petrey; Howard Phelps; Willard Phelps; Russell K. Phillips; Cecil R. Piercy; Columbus Pitman; Robert W. Prather; Luther F. Prows; Clarence Pruitt; Murrell Randall; Earl M. Reynolds; Paul Reynolds; James E. Rhoten; Albert Richardson; Floyd D. Roberts; Hubert Roy; Eugene Roysdon; Fred P. Shadoan; Wilbur Shadoan; Woodrow Glenn Sheehan; Clyde E. Shepherd; Tommy South; Howard Sowders; Ova Spears; Theodore Sturgill; William Ray Stigall; Francis M. Stone; Haskell Sullivan; Nick G. Sullivan; E. Forrest Tarter; Wite Tarter; Wyatt Tarter; David S. Thompson; Garland Thompson; Hubert E. Thompson, Jr.; John A. Thompson; David C. Trimble; Marce Turpin; Carl Richard Van Hook; Charles Vaught; Kenneth A. Waddle; Robert Watkins; Estes Weddle; Frank A. Weddle; John Whyte; Glenn Williams; Lindsey L. Williams; Charles F. Williamson; John David Wilson; William C. Wilson; and Elmer Yancey.
More Stores to Close on Thursdays
More local stores today began closing each Thursday afternoon. All groceries, banks, drug stores and a number of others began closing at noon last week. They will be closed on Thursday afternoons through August. The list of stores to close are: M.L. Gover, W.D. Gover, Ben Franklin, H.A. McElroy Co., Western Auto Associate Store, Union Supply Co., The Fair Store, Joseph’s, and Morton’s, Inc. Postmaster M.E. Burton announced this week that starting today the post office will close at noon each Thursday until September 1.
More War News of Local Interest:
-Killed in action on Luzon in the Philippines March 22 was S/Sgt. Charles Hudson, 26, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dewitt Hudson of Route 2, Somerset. He was a member of Company B, 149th Infantry, Kentucky National Guards, nine and a half years, leaving here with the guardsmen in January 1941 for active duty. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1937 and was engaged in farming before going into the army. Last December he was promoted to sergeant from private and decorated after carrying messages on foot under Japanese fire for five days and nights.
-Pvt. Miles Hardin, husband of Mrs. Mary Katherine Gover Hardin of Somerset, who was recently inducted into the army, has been sent to Camp Livingston, La., for his basic training. He is assigned to an infantry rifle company. Pvt. Hardin was manager of the W.D. Gover furniture store before his induction.
-Pfc. James Tera Dunagan has returned to San Francisco, Calif., after spending a 25-day furlough with his wife and sons and with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Dunagan, Route 2, Somerset.
-A dispatch from Calcutta, India, states that Corp. George L. Wild of Somerset is a member of a port battalion which recently has been awarded a star to the meritorious service plaque. The battalion has cut the time for unloading ships to an average of three and a half days, the fastest record in the world.
-A dispatch from the Third Armored Division in Germany states that Cecil Phelps of Somerset has been promoted to private first class. He participated in the “Battle of the Bulge” during December and January when Germany’s great counter-offensive was halted and turned back.
-James E. Ford, S 2/c, will arrive tomorrow for a week-end visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Z.M. Ford. He is stationed in Crane, Ind.
-Thomas H. Moody of Burnside, a clerk in the military police detachment at Camp Shelby, Miss., has been promoted from corporal to sergeant.
-Cpl. James E. Emerson, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Emerson, recently met Howard Molen, also of Pulaski County, in Germany in March. Cpl. Emerson has been overseas 15 months. He is now in a hospital recovering from wounds received March 27. A brother, Cpl. Waldo Emerson, is in the Hawaiian Islands.
-Lt. Marshall Davenport, who is a patient in the Valley Forge, Pa., army hospital, and Mrs. Davenport are visiting her mother, Mrs. Lula Hall. He was wounded and burned in the Tunisian campaign and lost part of one leg.
-Sgt. Coyd L. Holt, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Holt of Dykes, who is now in Germany, has received the Purple Heart. He has been in service since July 24, 1940, and has been overseas since July 20, 1943. This is the third time he has been wounded since D-Day. His brother, Pfc. Leonard B. Holt, is serving with the 9th Army in Germany.
-Mr. Bert Wheeler, of Dabney has been advised that this son, S/Sgt. Julian W. Wheeler, was slightly wounded in Italy April 20. This was the first word about him the family had had in three months.
-Mrs. Flora Sears of Meece has been notified that her son, Sgt. Clemon E. Sears, was seriously wounded in Germany April 20.
-Mrs. Mary M. Jesse, College Street, was advised that her son, T/4 William A. Jesse, had been seriously wounded in Germany April 20.
-Ensign Harold B.J. Barnes, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Barnes of East Highway 80, is spending a leave with his parents after nine months duty in the Pacific as the pilot of a torpedo bomber which participated in attacks on the Philippines, China Coast, Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Formosa and Japan. Ensign Barnes landed in California April 23 and arrived home Friday. In service three years, he served aboard an aircraft carrier the entire time he was overseas. He is a 1940 graduate of Shopville High School. A brother, H.L. Barnes, is a flight officer in the Army Air Corps in India.
-Mr. and Mrs. Walter Burdine of Pumpkin Center recently received a letter from their son, Pfc. Marvin Dean “Pete” Burdine, who was wounded on Iwo Jima March 13, stating that he was now at a naval hospital in San Diego, Calif. He stated that he was shot in the back and abdomen. He entered service 18 months ago and has been overseas six months. He has two brothers in service, Sgt. Gilbert Burdine, who is in Germany, and S 1/c Harold Burdine who is with the coast guard on the west coast.
-Pvt. Gordon W. Acton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Acton, of Cuba, is recuperating from injuries received in Belgium in January. He is at Camp Butner, N.C., and expects a furlough soon.
-Pfc. James R. Eggers, son of Mrs. Letha Eggers of Somerset, has been cited by the 87th Mountain Regiment of the 10th Mountaineer Division and awarded the combat infantryman badge for actual participation in combat against the enemy on the Fifth Army front in Italy.
-Pfc. Clyde E. Blevins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Columbus Blevins of Hogue, is now serving in the Philippines and has also serviced in Australia, New Guinea, and other islands in the South Pacific. He has been overseas 21 months and has never had a furlough home since he entered the service Nov. 5, 1942. He has a brother, Carrol Ray Blevins, who is in Germany.
Local News: Burnsider Jailed on Murder Count
A willful murder charge has been placed against a 30-year-old Burnside man, who was arrested Tuesday morning a few hours after the death of Barney Latham, 33, also of Burnside. County Attorney Russell Jones stated that the man allegedly struck Latham over the head April 26 with a club during an altercation in front of Latham’s home. An autopsy conducted by Dr. Carl Norfleet revealed that a blow on the head was responsible for death, the county attorney said. The autopsy was held at the Denney-Murrell-Ramsey Co. funeral home on orders of County Judge R.C. Tartar. Latham, an employee of the Grisson-Rakestraw Lumber Company, apparently was not seriously hurt in the altercation, but Monday night he complained of a severe headache and lapsed into unconsciousness. The accused, an employee of the Coppage Company, was arrested by Constable Joe Halcomb and placed in jail here. He will be given examining trial in County Court Wednesday. He Is married and is the father of four children. Latham is survived by his wife, Mrs. Martha Davis South Latham; a brother, George Latham; and several stepchildren. Funeral services will be held at the Tateville Baptist Church this afternoon with burial in the Tateville cemetery.
Ringgold Man Dies after being Struck by Automobile
Injuries received Saturday morning when he was struck by an automobile in front of the West Somerset post office proved fatal that afternoon to Charles Z. Gregory, 69, of near Ringgold. Gregory sustained a fractured skull when he was knocked down by a car allegedly driven by Arnold McClendon of Vinnie. McClendon stopped his car within twenty feet of where Gregory was struck. No charges have been placed against McClendon. Funeral services and burial for Gregory were held Monday afternoon at the Ringgold cemetery. He was a good citizen and leaves many friends. Surviving are his wife, Mrs. Elizabeth B. Turpin Gregory; and one son, Chester Gregory of Route 1, Somerset.
War Loan Drive opens Next Week
Declaring that the war is only half won and that Americans must exert every effort to bring about final victory in the Pacific, W.B. Jones, chairman of the Pulaski County War Finance Committee, today urged Pulaskians to over-subscribe the Seventh War Loan drive which will begin next week and continue next month. “The success of the Seventh War Loan drive is vitally important to a speedy victory over Japan,” Chairman Jones stated. “V-E Day has given us a taste of what peace will mean and should spur us to greater efforts to bring it about. One way in which everyone can help is to put every available dollar into War Bonds during this campaign.” The Seventh War Loan drive is the largest yet and this county has been given a quota of $1,112,000 divided into $400,000 Series E bonds (those of small denominations), $557,000 of other types, and $137,000 in corporation bonds. Approximately $50,000 in Series E bonds have been purchased in this county since April 9 and will be credited to the campaign quota. The Kentucky quota for the drive is $113,000,000. Plans for the drive were made at a meeting of the Seventh War Loan Committee Friday night at the high school with Mr. Jones, and Mrs. Blanche Waddle, who has been appointed executive secretary. Mrs. Waddle has served in this capacity in the previous campaigns. Named as members of the executive committee by the chairman were Pope Walker, W.H. Ramsey and Alonzo Carter.
Theatres Cooperating in War Loan Drive
Lewis Pumphrey, manager of the Virginia and Kentucky Theatres, announced today the local theatres will cooperate to the fullest with the moving picture industry in the Seventh War Loan drive. A “War Bond Premiere,” featuring an important picture to be announced later, will be shown for the benefit of bond purchasers. Special movies will drive home the importance of the drive, Mr. Pumphrey said. Bonds will be on sale at the theatres.
Fiscal Court Sets Tax Rate
Pulaski Fiscal Court last week voted an ad valorium tax of 50 cents on each $100 of taxable property in the county to defray all legal charges created by the operation of the county government, and a 20 cents ad valorium tax for the sinking fund to pay interest charges and retire voted road and bridge bonds at their maturity date. The court also levied a 20-cent tax on bank shares for county purposes. The tax levies are the same as last year.
Boner Injured in Fall from Sign Board Scaffold
J.A. Boner sustained fractures of the left leg, left ankle and left arm Monday afternoon at 1:30 o’clock when he fell from a scaffold while putting a sign on a billboard on South Main Street near the City Lumber Co. plant. Mr. Boner, proprietor of a used clothing store on South Maple Street, has been in charge of the outdoor advertising business of his brother-in-law, Alfred Slessinger, while the latter is in the army. He fell twelve feet to the ground when the board upon which he was standing broke. Mr. Boner is at his home here. Many friends hope for his early recovery.
Trucks Collide
A new Chevrolet truck, the property of the Queen City Chevrolet Co., Cincinnati, being driven South for delivery to a customer, and a truck loaded with coal, driven by Lowell Price of Dahl, met head-on May 1 on Caney Fork bridge just north of Somerset. Both vehicles were badly damaged but the drivers escaped injury.
Style Show Held by 4-H Clubs
Misses Elgie Tarter and Lorene VanHoosier, both of West Somerset, won the annual 4-H Club style show held in the main dining room of the Hotel Beecher yesterday. Miss Tarter was awarded the $25 War Bond given by the Business and Professional Women’s Club for the best planned clothing project. She wore a light blue wool suit, blue houndstooth checked coat, navy silk hat and bag, all of which she had made. Miss VanHoosier received the $25 bond given by the Younger Woman’s Club as a winner of the dress review. She wore a gray and red plaid suit with tailored top coat of gray flannel. Both girls are members of the Nancy 4-H Club and Mrs. Sam Barlow is their teacher. There were 71 contestants in the style show, the largest number to enter the annual event.
Meetings and Gatherings:
-Boy Scout News, Troop 79 – We had an enthusiastic meeting Friday night with a large attendance on hand. Capt. Jack Goldenberg was with us and he showed us several reels of films that were very interesting. As the pictures were shown Capt. Goldenberg gave us a fine running line of humorous descriptive matter that had everybody in good spirits. We greatly appreciate the interest and support he has always given scouting, especially our troop. We hated to have him leave and gave him a good round of applause for a farewell. We then had a letter read from John Fabel, now in Italy, and Jim Ford, who is in the Navy. We enjoyed their letters very much. We made plans for future collection of paper in the city to meet the demand made by our armed forces. There is still a critical need for paper and our government has asked us to continue our work on this project. Last Saturday a detail composed of Skippy Padgett, John Parsons, Bob Cross, Speedy Stevens, Douglas Massey and Dick Holladay worked on the cancer drive with good results. Our intensive drive for scrap paper ended last week and we more than went over the top with a total collection of 60,560 pounds to our credit. It was hard work but we made it. Paper was gathered in arms, wheelbarrows, chariots, wagons and trucks. In fact, we used every known method of gathering paper. Mr. Henry Parsons set up our plan of collecting and it worked well. Each scout in our troop of 34 is now to receive an Eisenhower badge and our troop will get a shell case for a trophy. We are grateful to the good people of Somerset and the business men for their support in helping us succeed and when we have our party in celebration of the drive, we plan to have all our businessmen in to celebrate with us. And now we shall go on as usual picking up paper until the final victory and our Uncle Sam tells us our job is finished.
-The Wesleyan Service Guild of the First Methodist Church will have a Mother’s Day dinner this evening at the Hotel Beecher.
School News:
-Twenty-one members of the senior class of Eubank High School will receive diplomas at the graduation exercises Friday night, May 18, at 8:00 o’clock in the school gymnasium. Dr. William S. Taylor, dean of the College of Education, University of Kentucky, Lexington, will deliver the address. The Rev. L.D. Fisher, pastor of the First Christian Church, Somerset, will preach the sermon at the baccalaureate service in the gymnasium Sunday night, May 13, at 8:00 o’clock. The class night program will be given Thursday night, May 17, at 8:00 o’clock in the gymnasium.
-Commencement exercises of Ferguson High School will begin Sunday night, May 13, with the baccalaureate service in the school auditorium at 8:00 o’clock. The Rev. W.H. Mullins, pastor of the Methodist Church, will preach the sermon. Class night exercises at the school auditorium will be Thursday night, May 17, at 8:00 o’clock. The Rev. Joseph B. Ledford, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, Somerset, will be the commencement speaker at the graduation exercises Friday night, May 18, at 8:00 o’clock.
-Dr. Floyd R. Rose, pastor of the First Methodist Church, will preach the baccalaureate sermon at the Somerset High School commencement week exercises Sunday night, May 27, in the school gymnasium.
Community News:
-Estesburg News — The largest crowd attended church Sunday of any Sunday this year. Mattie Griffin, who has been sick for some time, was able to be out Sunday. Mrs. Clinton Epperson and daughter, Doris Jean, returned home Sunday after a two weeks’ visit in Covington with Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Acton. Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Cachens and family visited their daughter, Dora, at Berea Sunday. Pvt. Leon Griffin is spending a furlough with this family. Pvt. Gordon Acton is expecting a visit home soon. He is in a hospital with frozen feet. He was in Germany during the cold part of the winter. Herbert Surber bought a sow from Buddy Hubbard of Kings Mountain for $50. Mr. Henry Griffin has his new home nearly ready to move to on the lot her purchased from Mr. Jim Keith. Rufus York remains about the same. Charlie Todd sustained light bruises and lacerations on his head when a barn shed fell on him. Mr. and Mrs. Everette Bishop of Norwood, O., are spending their vacation with friends and relatives here this week.
-McKinney News — The singing at Union Sunday was well attended. Mrs. Louise Thurman and children and Miss Jessie Thurman, all of Somerset, spent Saturday and Saturday night with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Berlin Thurman. Pfc. Early Poynter is spending his furlough with his mother, Mrs. Lillie Poynter. Berlin Thurman sold two pigs to Conley Payne for $20. Mrs. Florence Dungan and children of Pulaski spend Sunday with her mother, Mrs. Lizzie Vaught. Mrs. Ray Rutherford and children of Eubank spent Saturday night and Sunday with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Berlin Thurman. Mr. and Mrs. Bill Welborn of Ocala spent Sunday with her mother, Mrs. Lillie Poynter. Mr. and Mrs. Walter Bloomer and children spent Saturday night and Sunday with his brother, Richard Bloomer, and family near Etna. Mr. and Mrs. Everette Bishop of Ohio spent the week-end with their son, Marshall Bishop, and family.
-Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Ramsey, Jr., were hosts at a dinner Monday evening at their home on Ohio Street honoring Corporal Homer Neikirk. Covers were laid for seventeen.
-Friends of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Conley gave them a housewarming Thursday night at their home on Richardson Drive.
Obituaries:
-Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Hart Dykes, 69, wife of A.T. Dykes, who died Monday night at her home in Castle Heights addition after a lingering illness, were held this morning at the East Somerset Baptist Church with the Rev. H.J. Ridner officiating. Burial was in the city cemetery. Mrs. Dykes was a native of this county, a daughter of the late Neal and Sara Lee Hart, and spent her entire life here. She had been blind for many years and suffered a stroke of paralysis several years ago. Mrs. Dykes lived a Christian life, bore her suffering with patience and leaves many friends. Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons and two daughters.
-Funeral services for William Robinson, 71, who died early Tuesday morning at his home on South Central Avenue after an illness of two and half months, were held this afternoon at the residence with the Rev. L.D. Fisher officiating. Burial was in the city cemetery. Mr. Robinson was a native of Buffalo, Tenn., but moved here at the age of eleven and spent the rest of his life here. For over thirty years he was employed by the Southern Railroad, retiring as conductor recently. Mr. Robinson was a member of the Baptist Church and a Mason. He was a good citizen, lived a Christian life and leaves a host of friends. Surviving are his wife, Mrs. Sally W. Robinson; a son, William E. Robinson; three daughters, Mrs. Roy Murphy, Mrs. Spencer Blake and Mrs. G. Sears (the latter by a former marriage), all of Somerset; a stepson, Ben Wickersham of Jackson, Miss.; and two brothers, J.A. Robinson of Jacksboro, Tenn., and Sam Robinson of Danville, Ky.
-Funeral services for Mrs. Maggie Lewis Claunch, 77, wife of T.W. Claunch of Waitsboro, who died at seven o’clock last night at the home of her won, Louie Claunch, on Oak Street after an illness of two years, will be held at 2:30 o’clock tomorrow afternoon at the Pisgah Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Joseph B. Ledford officiating. Burial will be in the Pisgah Cemetery. Mrs. Claunch was a native of the Pulaski section of this county, a daughter of the late Esquire Lewis and Hettie Sloan Lewis, and spent her entire life here. Following their marriage forty-eight years ago, she and Mr. Claunch made their home at Waitsboro. Five of their six children preceded her in death. Mrs. Claunch had been at the home of her son since she became ill. She had been a member of the Pisgah church for nearly a half century, attended regularly as long as her health permitted and lived a Christian life. She was affectionately known to her many friends as “Aunt Mag,” was a loyal friend, a devoted wife and mother, and a kind and helpful neighbor. There are no other survivors besides her husband and son.
Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-A message from Greyhound Lines – One down … One to go! So let’s not let up until full victory! Who can blame Americans for going half mad with joy as Hitler’s cruel war machine is smashed into the dust! For all who have fought and worked and suffered grievous loss, this hour of triumph is deserved. But our men are still fighting and dying out there in the Pacific. If we let down now, we’ll be letting them down! Let’s stick to our war jobs until Uncle Sam says, “Well done – you can relax!” Let’s buy extra War Bonds – they will be needed now, more than ever. Let’s use transportation wisely. Greyhound would like to offer unlimited pleasure travel right away – today – but carrying war manpower is still its most urgent task. You may be sure that Greyhound will lead the field with fine new equipment, new comfort features, new carefree tours just as soon as war requirements will permit. But now – let’s finish the job!
-The Somerset Pharmacy – Give her a box of Ruth Hunt’s Chocolates, $1.00. We also have Habibs Fresh Fruit Cakes, 2 lbs. in attractive Mother’s Day packages.
-Bill’s Antique Shop – Opening Monday, May 14, 204 East Oak Street. Beaded drop leaf tables and cherry chests. Maple and rose back chairs. Bristol, Bohemian and Crystal vases, lamps and dishes. Bisque statuettes and many other antique pieces.
-Margaret Louise Beauty Salon – Hotel Beecher. For Mother’s Day give her a permanent. The modern mother is style conscious. She knows that in order to look her best she must have a smooth coiffure. It must be well styled and easy to manage. Our hairdresser stylists will find the most appropriate fashion for your mother. Be a wise offspring and give Mother a gift certificate for a new permanent, hair styling or facial. She’ll bless you every time she uses those spare moments saved from every-day beauty care to goof advantage.
-Citizens National Bank –Next Sunday, May 13th, is Mother’s Day. If your mother is living, make certain she knows how highly you cherish her love, devotion and self-sacrifice. If she has passed on, pay tribute to her memory. And don’t forget the mother next door whose son may be fighting overseas. See to it that she, too, gets a word of greeting and good cheer. That’s the real spirit of Mother’s Day.
-J.J. Newberry Co. – Suggestions for Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13: Cookie jars, $1.59. Genuine Pyrex ware, 45 cents to $1.65. Spring and summer hats, latest styles direct from New York, 99 cents to $2.98. Rayon panties, 59 cents to 98 cents. Boxed chocolates, 98 cents to $1.29. Comb, brush, mirror sets, $3.98.
-Brinegar’s Market – Opposite post office. Here’s where the thrifty shoppers are because their dollars travel far. Pineapples, 25 cents each. Florida oranges, 45 cents/dozen. Grapefruit, two for 19 cents.
-Ben Franklin Stores –You will find many war time critical items in every department. Women’s garden hats and men’s harvest hats, 59 cents. Mother’s Day brooches, 10 cents and 25 cents. Boxed stationery, 10 cents to $1.00.
Showing this Week at the Virginia Theatre and the Kentucky Theatre:
A Royal Scandal – Make Your Own Bed – The Old Texas Trail – Sensations of 1945 – The Big Show-Off – September in the Rain – Swim Capades – Cuba Calling – The Mask of Dimitrios – Return of the Durango Kid – Follow the Boys
Recipe of the Week:
Angel Food Cake
1 cup cake flour
¼ teaspoon salt
1 ¼ cups sugar
1 cup egg whites
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon flavoring
Sift flour and measure, add sale and resift at least three times. Sift sugar and measure. Beat egg whites until foamy, add cream of tartar and continue beating until just stiff enough to hold up in peaks. Fold in one half the sugar gradually, then the remaining sugar, salt and flour sifted together. Use a gentle folding motion. The flavoring should be added just before the last of the flour is added. Pour into an ungreased sponge cake pan and bake in a slow oven 300 to 325 degrees, about 60 minutes. Remove from the oven and invert pan until cake is cool.
Company menu: Chicken fricassee, parsley-potatoes, buttered asparagus, spring salad, baking powder biscuits and butter, angel food cake and crushed strawberries.
