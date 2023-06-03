Welcome to June of 1953 in Pulaski County.
Last month we focused on 1945, when our nation was in the middle of World War II. By 1953, World War II was a memory, and we had almost reached the end of the next major conflict for the United States – the Korean War. The pages of newspapers from 1945 seemed to be nearly completely full of war-related news, but with the Korean War winding down (the end was less than two months away by this time,) Pulaski Countians seemed to be focusing more on day-to-day local occurrences.
And there were plenty of interesting things happening locally 70 years ago. Movie-goers got their first opportunity to watch a 3-D movie, and our county was starting to learn what it meant to be a “tourist town” with its newly created Lake Cumberland. Not everything was rosy, though. The city had recently found itself in a bit of trouble over an unsightly dump, officials were worried that an overpopulation of flies in the county could bring diseases, and we were just getting over a nasty outbreak of rabies among dogs in the area.
Elsewhere in the world, England had just crowned a new queen – Elizabeth II – while her young son Charles, now the newly crowned king, watched from a nearby seat.
Again, as you read these words from the past, please keep in mind that certain terms were used during those days which would now be considered inappropriate. I have copied these articles as they appeared in that timeframe.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 70 years ago, from the pages of The Commonwealth newspaper, June 3, 1953.
Nancy Girl Killed in Ohio Wreck
Little Patricia Ann McLin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lucian McLin of Nancy, was killed Friday at 1:15 p.m. in a car wreck at Dayton, Ohio. The ten-year-old girl was killed when a car, driven by her brother, Varl, 18, drove into the path of a truck at the junction of Routes 25 and 741. The brother was also injured in the crash, suffering lacerations of the head and arms and shock, but is reported as convalescing and to be in good condition. Ohio State Highway Patrolmen reported that McLin was traveling south on Route 25 and suddenly turned left into the Springboro Pike. A tractor-trailer, loaded with tomato plants, traveling north, crashed into the car. Varl McLin and Patricia had started for Nancy to visit their parents when the accident occurred. Both had been staying with their grandmother, Mrs. Sally Pyles, and an aunt, Mrs. Harold Brashears, of Dayton. Other survivors in addition to her parents and Varl are a sister, Betty Jean; four brothers, Birl D., Donald, Garry, and Jerry, all of Nancy. Funeral services were held at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Tuesday at 2 p.m., being conducted by the Rev. Bert Whitaker. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.
Col. Taylor Pays Tribute to War Dead in Memorial Day Exercises
Tribute to Pulaski County’s war dead was paid by Col. W.S. Taylor of Louisville, formerly of this county, in the annual Memorial Day exercises held May 30 at the National Cemetery at Nancy. Arrangements for the exercises were made by Pulaski Post No. 38, American Legion, being assisted by Cumberland Post, V.F.W., Co. B, 149th Infantry, Kentucky National Guard, and Boy Scouts. County Attorney Homer Neikirk was master of ceremonies and presided. The Somerset High School band led the parade through the cemetery and furnished music for the occasion. Boy Scouts joined with the National Guards, American Legion and V.F.W. members and other veterans in the line of march. … A wreath was placed on the grave of Boyd McFall, Jr., by his comrades of V.F.W. Post. The Legion Post placed a wreath, given by the D.A.R. Chapter, at the base of the flagpole in the cemetery. Appropriate ceremonies marked these exercises which included firing of the salute and taps. The graves of all veterans in the cemetery as well as those where many other citizens had been laid to rest were decorated with flowers by loved ones. A large crowd heard Col. Taylor sound a ringing challenge to all Americans to keep alive the memories of the soldiers who fought so valiantly to protect this country and defend her Constitution and Flag. ... The great price paid by veterans in the World Wars and the Korean War were cited and many Pulaski veterans were called by name. … “It is time that you and I wrote to our members of Congress to not permit any interruption of the hospital programs for sick and wounded veterans,” Taylor urged.
Holiday Guests Fill Hotels, Motels, Record Traffic Reported
Hotels, motels and tourist homes in this area were crowded over the week end. Many of the visitors came to fish or enjoy the lake. Service stations report a record business during the holiday period. City and county officers and State Police were kept busy handling the record volume of highway traffic in the city and county. Officers said they believed all records for tourist business were shattered here over the long holiday.
Tourist Booth Opens on Fountain Square
“I am happy to accept on behalf of this area this magnificent signpost as guide for those who pass through Somerset,” said Circuit Judge Roscoe C. Tartar Friday morning at the formal opening ceremony of Somerset’s new Tourist Information Booth in the center of Fountain Square. ... The circuit judge said that it was up to all residents to stand by and give their best cooperation to future success of the information booth. ... Kiwanis committee Chairman Jesse E. Wilson said the booth would be open each day from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and that the facilities were not only for tourists but for providing general information to the public. ... Lining the interior of the booth are scenic recreation pictures taken in the Lake Cumberland and Somerset area. ... A full time secretary and publicist, Mrs. Glenyce Jackson, has been employed to serve at the booth and carry out mailing campaigns to tourists in other areas.
New Hearing Set in Local Housing Dispute
A hearing will be held Tuesday in Pulaski Circuit Court on a new restraining order obtained against the Somerset Municipal Housing Commission to prevent the awarding of contracts for white and colored housing projects here. … Petitioning as citizens, taxpayers and owners of residential property in Somerset, Plaintiffs G.A. Barnes and Lewis Patterson said more than 200 “suitable and desirable” rental units are now vacant and available to low-income families. Erection of either of the housing projects will increase the number to approximately 300, they added, “all to the great and irreparable injury of these plaintiffs and other taxpayers and property owners.” … In their petition, Mr. Barnes and Mr. Patterson said since the commission is not planning any slum clearance, “the number of rental units proposed to be erected will not be substantially equal in number to the number of units demolished, and that by reason thereof said project is contrary to the express terms of the United States Housing Act of 1937.” The commission, they continued, has selected a site near the end of Jasper Street for the white housing project and a location on South Vine Street for the colored project. They said building of either of the projects as proposed “would constitute a nuisance, both public and private.” … They said numerous property owners, “including one of the plaintiffs,” situated near the Jasper Street site heat their homes with gas and that, in view of the “inadequate supply presently during winter months,” erection of the housing project would impose an additional burden on the gas supply and distribution system. “Such diminution in the supply of gas,” they declared, “would cause these people and others similarly situated great and irreparable injury, for which they would have no adequate remedy by law.”
Anti-Fly Campaign Launched
A survey and inspection of all public rest-rooms in the county has been completed by the Pulaski County Health Department as part of an anti-fly campaign, O.M. Haynes, Health Department sanitarian, said today. … At the same time, Mr. Haynes pointed out that “now is the time” for a clean-up of breeding places of flies which carry the polio virus. He urged county residents to clean and screen privies, empty septic tanks and cesspools and to avoid accumulation of manure and garbage. In noting the necessity for eliminating filth early in the season, the health officer quoted an article, published last year, by Dr. Albert B. Sabin of the University of Cincinnati, nationally-known authority on polio. In the article, Dr. Sabin reported that “green-bottle and blow flies are attracted to both human feces and common foods. The virus is repeatedly discovered in flies during outbreaks of poliomyelitis. After artificial infection, the insects excrete organisms for as long as 21 days. From 80 to 90 per cent of cases in temperate zones occurred in the fly season of late summer and early autumn.”
Quarantine on Dogs Lifted
The quarantine on dogs in Somerset and suburbs was lifted Friday morning, Dr. Carl Norfleet, director of the Pulaski County Health Department, reported. Dr. Norfleet suggested, however, that dogs known to have been bitten by rabid dogs be kept confined for another three weeks under close observation to protect the owner’s family and neighbors. “The public has shown splendid cooperation in maintaining the quarantine,” he added. “Such cooperation is appreciated by all concerned.” City and county officials imposed the quarantine following a rabies outbreak which Chief of Police Harold Catron termed “the worst we’ve had since I’ve been Chief of Police.”
Marines Forming Lake Area Training Platoon
Enlistments are being accepted for a Lake Cumberland Leatherneck Platoon, according to Sgt. William Page, NCO in charge of the Somerset Marine Corps Recruiting Station. The platoon will consist of men from the Lake Cumberland area only and will be composed of not less than fifty nor more than seventy-five men. When recruited the group will depart from the Cumberland area together, remain in training as the Lake Cumberland Platoon, and be granted a group furlough after basic training has been completed. Requirements for enlisting in the special platoon are that the applicants be able to pass both physical and mental examinations and be 17-31 years of age.
Marine Films Shown to Rotarians
A sound-film showing the march of the Second Marine division through the Marianas in the Pacific and other battles was shown the Rotary Club at its weekly dinner meeting at the Hotel Beecher Tuesday night. A second film shown was on the use of helicopters in modern warfare. Rotarians viewing the actual battle scene films saw at close quarters the type of fighting for which the Marines are famed. They saw hand-to-hand combat in the deadly tropical island warfare of World War II. Helicopters were shown making rescues of Marines fallen on the field and Marines immersed in the waters of the Pacific after bailing out of fallen planes. The hovering aircraft, looking ancient but efficient, were shown replenishing battle supplies at the front lines in Korea. Narration of the plane film explained how the helicopters are used in tactical war maneuvers by placing armaments and men in front of advancing lines, timed to the fraction of a minute, and removing men and equipment before they can be zeroed upon by Red enemy artillery.
Police Department Makes 32 Arrests
Thirty-two persons were tried in Somerset Police Court this week by Police Judge Gale Kelly. There were 13 cases of public drunkenness, and the remainder were minor law violations such as whisky cases, reckless driving and other traffic violations.
Garbage Pickup Resumed in Somerset
Mayor Andrew Offutt said today the city has located a new dump, and garbage and trash pick ups have been resumed. The old dump on Unity Hill has been covered and abandoned, he added, after the city was ordered to find a new dump at a hearing May 27 in Pulaski Circuit Court on an indictment charging the city with maintaining a common nuisance. Judge Roscoe C. Tarter continued the case until June 12 to allow time for the location of another dump.
Harris Elected Lions Club President
Meriel Harris, Somerset attorney, was elected president of the Somerset Lions Club for the year 1952-1953 at the club’s weekly meeting at the Hotel Beecher Monday night. Harris succeeds retiring president Carl Yeary. Others elected by unanimous consent were: Rual Wilson, 1st vice president; Paul Hayden, 2nd vice president; Floyd Kidd, secretary-treasurer; George Lewis, tail twister; and Ed Tackett, lion tamer. Elected to the directorship of the club for the next two years were Dock McCartt and James Vaught. Installation for the incoming officers will be held Monday night, June 29.
Cooper Makes Short Visit at Home
U.S. Senator John S. Cooper, who gave the Memorial Day address at Hodgenville Saturday, arrived here late Saturday night and spent that night and part of Sunday with his mother, Mrs. J.S. Cooper. In his address at Hodgenville, he told an audience of more than 600 that liberty is worth living for, fighting for and dying for. “We must draw from the past the courage to bear the burdens of today,” Cooper said. “Our forefathers laid the foundations for freedom. No other land has what we have. If we can’t protect and preserve it, we have nothing to live for. Unless the soul is free, the people are slaves.” The senator said that while all hope for peace, he feels that the danger of war will continue with us for a long time to come. The Senator returned to Washington Sunday afternoon.
Drippings from the Town Spring:
Drippings is proud of the attitude the people are taking in the southeastern section of Somerset in that the property owners on Grand Avenue, Clements Avenue, and we believe Cooper Drive will join the move, are petitioning the City Council for permission to build a street at their own expense. This part of Somerset is relatively newly developed, and dust and mud have long been suffered by these residents. This move will help them, and it will help the city. Part of this area has no sewer system, and the residents also want to build a sewer system on their own if it can be worked out so the sewerage may be disposed of. A plan is being prepared to submit to the health department and the state board of health for their approval. South of Somerset the new airport is finally completed. It has been a long uphill drive for the ones who worked so diligently that it might come to pass. Last week the old power lines were retired and the grass on the runways cut, the sock raised, and the Somerset-Pulaski County Airport is now a completed fact. Over the week end a proper statewide introduction to it was made when the Kentucky Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, working in accord with the Ground Observer’s Corp., made a 20-plane landing there on their swing through Central Kentucky. Drippings is always amazed at the rapidity with which a section of the general Somerset area can change within so few years. Not much more than a dozen years ago the north side of Highway 80 just outside of the city limits was alternatingly a corn field and a place for barnstorming pilots to fly in and out of. Now this old Shadoan field has been plotted and almost solidly built with nice homes. On the highest part of the original plot stands the beautiful renovated colonial home, “The Pines.” To Drippings this is all a fitting memorial to Uncle George Shadoan, statesman and citizen, who was instrumental in Pulaski County’s progress, to Bill Shadoan, his son, one of Somerset’s most brilliant football stars, and to Miss Kate, his daughter, who has given her life to school teaching, and who now also presides over “The Pines.”
School News:
Graduating seniors at Somerset High School’s commencement exercises last Wednesday night were told by commencement speaker Wendell P. Butler, Superintendent of Public Instruction, that they must let consideration for their fellowmen guide their lives. Butler advised the 68 seniors that they must remember that no individual has a monopoly on learning, and that it would be a fatal mistake to let selfishness and greed dominate their lives. “Keep confidence in yourself and the future, and maintain a heart full of appreciation,” he said. He reminded the seniors that they were obligated to those who had made their education possible, their forefathers, and above all, their parents. … At the conclusion of the regular commencement talk, Mr. Butler gave brief comments on the importance of voting for the repeal of section 186 of the state constitution next November. … Principal W.B. Jones awarded the diplomas and Dr. P.H. Hopkins, city school superintendent, presented prizes to members of the graduating class. Seniors who received diplomas are: J.B. Anderson, Hampton Barnett, Milton Beattie, Eddie Bourne, Jack Bradley, Robert Bryant, Charles Colyer, Harry Lee Conley, John C. Dikeman, Joseph Dykes, Marshall Eastham, Billy Edwards, Duane Hall, David Hardwick, Joseph Hudson, Richard Keith, Philip McIntosh, Franklin Massey, Nelson Miller, George Mitchell, John C. Moore, Connelly Newton, Charles Nicholas, Richard Perdue, Charles Pike, Jerry D. Pope, Cloyd Richardson, Lloyd Richardson, Brian Roberts, Matt Roberts, Reno Scott, Charlie Bob Sharpe, Edward Taylor, Terry Lee Waddle, Gary Cheney, Charles Hardwick, James Herrin, Wayne Meece, Beverly Aurand, Marjorie Avera, Margaret Barnett, Betty Bray, Geraldine Burgin, Barbara Claunch, Flossie Clines, Katherine Coomer, Pamela Dexheimer, Betty Lee Elliott, Ouida Ann Farmer, Jean C. Gover, Jane Graybeal, Barbara Harris, Joan Hudson, Wanda Hughes, Gloria Hunt, Shirley McMullen, Shirley Owens, Phemia Patton, Dorothy Perdue, Delores Philippi, Anna Jane Ping, Chestina Prather, Geraldine Spears, Lois Ann Vanhook, Elgene Weddle, Carolyn Wilson, Sharon Wilson and Pearl Mize.
Community News:
-The condition of Attorney Sam C. Kennedy was reported as much improved today. He is a patient at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. His many friends are interested in his early recovery.
-Mrs. Molly Hudson fell at her home on Monticello St. this morning fracturing her right hip. She was taken to the city hospital where her condition was reported to be as well as could be expected.
-Dr. J.F. White suffered a slight cerebral hemorrhage Saturday morning at 8 o’clock at Planet Court, Burnside, shortly after returning from an early morning fishing trip on Lake Cumberland. Dr. and Mrs. H.E. Hay of Winchester were guests of Dr. and Mrs. White for the week end. Dr. White was able to return to his home on Crawford Avenue Sunday morning and is making a satisfactory recovery.
-The home of the late Mrs. William Waddle was sold to James Prather, Jr., this morning at auction for $20,300. The home of the late Judge Virgil P. Smith brought $10,900. It was purchased by Marlow Sears, Highway East 80. … Both houses are located on College Street.
-Miss Nell Holtzclaw, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. M.R. Holtzclaw, was selected princess at the Princesses Ball at the Mountain Laurel Festival, Pineville, Saturday night. Miss Holtzclaw was selected from 15 girls competing for the honor. Other attendants at … the Queen’s Ball Friday night were Misses Jane Douglas Holmes and Margaret Blaine Neikirk, also of Somerset.
-Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Smiley spent the week end in Louisville and Indianapolis and attended the races at Speedway race track Saturday.
-Mrs. R.O. Jones entertained at her home on Jasper Street Sunday with a birthday dinner. The occasion was in celebration of the birthday anniversary of her daughter, Mrs. M.T. Crawford, Jr., Covers were arranged for ten.
-Misses Kate Shadoan, Edith Holmes, Shirley Marcum, Mary Ann Meece, Miriam Holmes and Kathleen Shadoan, Mrs. And Mrs. V.D. Roberts, Mrs. O.G. Petersen, Mrs. Cabel Owens, Sr., Mrs. Morris Holtzclaw, Miss Nell Holtzclaw, and Reeves Jackson attended the Mountain Laurel Festival.
-Robert Bruce Waddle, Jr., underwent an operation for appendicitis last week at the Somerset City Hospital and is convalescing nicely at his home on Oak Street.
-Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hamilton and little daughter, Glenda Faye, left Sunday for a week’s visit with Mrs. Hamilton’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Shelley in Birmingham, Ala.
-Miss Dorothy Murrell, supervisor of music in the city schools at Owensboro, arrived last week to spend the summer with her mother, Mrs. Edgar Murrell.
-Fire Chief John Collins and Fireman Kenneth Stringer of the local fire department will attend Kentucky’s annual fire school to be held June 9 to 11 at the University of Kentucky and Lexington Fire Station No. 6. Fire Chief Earl McDaniel of Lexington said last week that highlight of the school will be the burning of a five-room house on Midland Avenue. Various experiments will be made during the fire. More than 1,000 persons are expected to attend.
-Mrs. W.F. Hansford has been confined to her home on College Street the past two weeks because of illness. Her many friends hope she will soon be fully recovered.
-Jan Rose Weddle, little two-year-old daughter of Dr. and Mrs. E.V. Weddle, and Barry Lynn Hurst, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Hurst, were christened Sunday, May 24, at the First Methodist Church.
-Mr. and Mrs. Neal Haney have moved from their home on West Columbia Street to their farm near Nancy. Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Kidd have rented their apartment at 201 West Columbia and moved there this week from Maple Street.
Local Business News:
-The first three-dimensional motion picture to be shown in this area is scheduled at the Virginia Theatre Saturday midnight, Sunday, and Monday. The feature picture will be “Man in the Dark.” Also to be presented is a three-dimensional comedy, “The Three Stooges.”
-Announcement is made of the signing of contracts between Nead and Holliday, Burnside, and the “Pyrofax” Gas Company for a “bulk” LP Gas operation in the five counties which they now service as Cumberland Natural Gas Service. Purchase of the site of the New Burnside Veneer Mill at Tateville is also announced. This location will be used for the erection of a 30,000 gallon LP Gas bulk plant, to be used in the filling of cylinders as well as for distribution of bulk gas. Building on the bulk plant will begin in the near future, with the date of September 1 given as the proposed date of beginning operations. Distribution of “Pyrofax” Gas in cylinders, or bottles, will continue under the present firm, Cumberland Natural Gas Service, in Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Clinton and Lincoln counties.
-Max Zibell of Richmond, Ky., has accepted a position with the Somerset Undertaking Co., and has assumed his duties here. Zibell, who has been working with the Turpin Funeral Home in Richmond for the past five years, attended Eastern Kentucky State College and the Cincinnati College of Embalming. He received his embalming license in 1949 and has been working in his profession with the Turpin Funeral Home. Mr. and Mrs. Zibell and family are residing at 113 N. Main St.
-The following produce houses will be closed every Wednesday afternoon during June, July and August starting June 3rd: Somerset Produce Co., Compton Produce Co., Morris Brothers, and Cudahy Cream Station.
Local Events:
-Hear I.K. Cross in Sunday services at Langdon Street Baptist Church. Friendliest church in town. Big new building, Langdon and Monticello Streets.
-Davis Chapel Notes – Sunday School, 9:30; morning service, 10:50; Christian Endeavor, 6:30. The pastor and choir are to be at Bethel a.m.E. Church in Burdick Sunday afternoon at 3:00 o’clock with Rev. C.L. Green. The motorcade will leave the church at 1:00 o’clock Sunday.
Engagement:
Mr. Blaine Cooley of Cincinnati announces the engagement of his daughter, Miss Myrna Cooley to Mr. Jerry Dale Pope, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Pope of Somerset. No date for the wedding has been set.
Births:
-A son, born May 27, to Mr. and Mrs. H.G. Wilson of Somerset.
-A daughter, born May 28, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Blevins of Eubank.
-A son, born May 29, to Mr. and Mrs. J.D. McAlpin of Somerset.
-A daughter, born May 30, to Mr. and Mrs. Jewell Beasley of Somerset.
Obituaries:
-Funeral services were held Friday … in the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Co. Funeral Home for Frank Y. Pumphrey, 70, beloved and widely known Somerset printer who passed away at his home on North College Street Wednesday night. He had been in declining health for more than a year and critically ill for several weeks. For the past 34 years he had served as plant foreman of The Somerset Journal. Even during his last illness, although unable to visit the plant he advised and assisted that newspaper with their problems at his home. He was born in Lancaster, Ky., May 13, 1883. … He received his early newspaper training on The Central Record. … He came to Somerset about 52 years ago, his first work here being on The Republican, published by the late William Hansford. Shortly afterwards he became associated with the late F.J. Campbell who owned and operated The Somerset Journal. Later he accepted a position as plant superintendent under William Schooler when he edited The Commonwealth. Mr. Pumphrey in 1919 joined the staff of The Journal as plant superintendent, being employed by the late Cecil T. Williams, editor-publisher. Mr. Pumphrey was a perfectionist in his field of endeavor, always giving his best attention to the makeup of every advertisement, regardless of size, turned over to him. … He was a skilled composer and printer and a careful plant supervisor. During the years he was identified with The Somerset Journal that newspaper won many awards. Many of the honors won in these contests can be credited in a large measure to his thoroughness, accuracy and painstaking effort. He was devoted to his work and was satisfied only with the best in workmanship. Characterized by intelligence, a keen sense of humor, a retiring and modest nature, gentleness, friendliness, kindness in every way, he was loved by his associates in business and by all who knew him. His influence was felt throughout the community. Mr. Pumphrey’s great devotion to his home and his deep consideration for members of his family served as an inspiration to all with whom he was acquainted. He had been a faithful member of the First Baptist Church for many years and was greatly interested in the work of his Saviour. He was a Mason, Knight Templar and Shriner and when his health permitted gave much of his time to the Masonic work. He was also a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge for many years. He was an accomplished musician and served as a member of the Somerset Band for a number of years. … He was a public-spirited citizen giving generously of his time and means to many causes that contributed to the upbuilding of the community. His labors were rich and abundant beyond expression. Mr. Pumphrey and Miss Isabella Dunn of Somerset were married here in 1904. They were the parents of three children, Lewis L. Pumphrey of Indianapolis, Ind., James G. Pumphrey, who was called to his reward this month, and Mrs. Burgess Gano of Lexington, the former Miss Amelia Frances Pumphrey. Besides his wife and two children, he is survived by two sisters, … two brothers, … and four grandchildren. … Burial was in the City Cemetery.
-Mrs. Cora Barnes, 67, wife of the late William Richard Barnes of Vinnie, died suddenly of a heart attack at the home of her son in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. A life-long resident of this county, Mrs. Barnes was visiting her son at the time of her death. A member of the Cook’s Chapel Methodist Church, Mrs. Barnes was a highly respected member of its congregation for many years. Her many friends throughout this section are shocked and saddened by her sudden death. Mrs. Barnes is survived by four daughters, … seven sons, … one brother, … 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at McClendon’s Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. … Burial will be in the chapel cemetery.
-John W. Schoolcraft, 82-year-old resident of West Somerset, died at his home there last Thursday after a month’s illness. A native of this county, Mr. Schoolcraft was born Aug. 27, 1870, the son of the late George and Serena Stephens Schoolcraft. He married Miss Emily Frances Gossett of this county Jan. 12, 1893, and three children were born to this union. Mrs. Schoolcraft died Sept. 5, 1939, and one son, Ira, died Sept. 11, 1948. Mr. Schoolcraft married Miss Angie Muse of Norfleet Aug. 28, 1941. Mr. Schoolcraft was a farmer in his early life but had been a fertilizer agent for the past 30 years. His business activities took him all over this county and kept him in touch with his many friends here. He was a member of Cain’s Store Baptist Church and took an active interest in its affairs. His great love for children won him many friends among the children in his neighborhood and his death will be a great loss to them. Mr. Schoolcraft is survived by his wife; one daughter, … one son, … one brother, … 10 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Sunday at the home. … Burial was in the Somerset City Cemetery.
-Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Boyd, 97, wife of the late Fount C. Boyd, died this morning at the Somerset City Hospital after an illness of two weeks. A lifelong resident of this county, Mrs. Boyd was born at Whetstone Oct. 7, 1855. She was the daughter of Monroe and Rebecca Cordell Wright, pioneer family in the history of this county. For the last 30 years she had made her home on East Highway 80. Mrs. Boyd was the oldest member of the Providence Baptist Church. Her membership dates back 76 years to the last 1870’s. Her Christian nature and her love for her friends and neighbors brought her a rich reward in her long and full life and her death will bring her a greater reward. Mrs. Boyd is survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Providence Baptist Church. … Burial will be in the Providence Cemetery.
News about Our Local Soldiers:
-Approximately 50 members of Company B, 149th Infantry, Kentucky National Guard, of Somerset, will participate in training exercises this week end on the old reservoir knob back of the pumphouse. The exercises will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. Personnel will be put through a night problem Saturday night, patrolling with the use of a compass. Sunday will be taken up with small unit tactics. The Guards will be served hot meals in the field by mess personnel. Capt. Thomas E. Ledridge is company commander.
-Otis K. Waddle, S.R., who is serving on the battleship the U.S.S. Indiana, now at Naval Puget Sound, Bremington, Wash., arrived home last week on a 30-day leave.
-Raymond C. Correll of Somerset, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Correll, will be commissioned a second lieutenant in the infantry, U.S. Army Reserve, at commissioning exercises to be held in the University of Kentucky’s Memorial Hall Friday, June 5. Upon his call to active duty with the Army, Lt. Correll will be assigned to training with troops and will also attend a course of study at his branch school before receiving an overseas assignment.
-Cpl. Otis Dean Herrin, Jr., is with the 27th Inf. Service Battalion in Korea. He entered the army Sept. 27, 1951, and has been in Korea since July 1952. Cpl. Herrin is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Otis D. Herrin of Somerset. He is expected home in July or August.
-Seaman Calvin T. Vaughn, who enlisted in the Navy last month, is stationed at San Diego, Calif. He was attending Somerset High School when he enlisted. Seaman Vaughn is the son of Mrs. George Meece of Harvey Avenue.
News from across the State:
-Camp Earl Wallace, Kentucky’s newest Junior Conservation Club Camp on Lake Cumberland, will be dedicated June 9. … The camp is 10 miles north-west of Monticello on a tract leased to the State by the United States Corps of Engineers. Camp Wallace is the second of two camps to be operated by the Department of Fish and Wildlife in cooperation with the League of Kentucky Sportsmen for boys of grade and high school age. The other is in Harlan County.
-Blasting caps are a constant danger to children playing around construction jobs or sites where there has been recent construction, State Police Commissioner Charles C. Oldham warned today. Oldham said the danger was especially great in summer – the time of most construction – and that a number of accidents resulting from children picking up the caps were reported to State Police last summer. Children and adults alike should be taught to recognize caps on sight, the commissioner said. He described them as bright metal tubes, about as big as a pencil and one-half to five inches long. They are made of aluminum or copper. Some are open at one end, some are closed by a fuse fixed in the end and electric blasting caps have two wires coming from one end, he said. Exposure to air and moisture can dull or darken the cap but the explosion inside is dangerous until detonated, he warned.
-“Kentucky for Kentuckians” might well be the Bluegrass State’s motto, based on a census report showing almost 90 per cent of its residents were born there. Of the 2,944,806 population enumerated in the 1950 census, 2,551,430 were born within the state, the United States Department of Commerce Bureau of Census reports. The percentage of native-born Americans runs more than 99 percent – 2,921,105. Natives of other states now living in Kentucky are topped by 73,265 from Tennessee, Ohioans run second, totaling 54,480. Fewer Kentucky residents – 55 – listed Nevada as their native state than any other. Wyoming’s contribution was second lowest with 165. Persons born abroad of American parents numbered 895.
Latest War News:
The heaviest fighting in more than a year raged Tuesday on the eastern Korean front, where 4,000 North Korean Reds attacked 11 Allied main-line positions and were stalled with casualties exceeding 1,100. United States and South Korean defenders from three divisions beat back the Reds everywhere except from forward trenches near Luke the Gook’s Castle, some 20 miles inland from the East Coast. There, at last reports, three counter-attacks by South Koreans of the South Republic of Korea Division failed to dislodge the Reds. U.S. 45th Division troops killed or wounded an estimated 838 Reds who three times tried to overrun positions near Sandbag Castle. Elsewhere on the twisting 155-mile front Chinese troops were repulsed in seven jabs in the west and two in the center of northwest of Kumhwa and on Capitol Hill. Allied fighter-bombers concentrated bombing attacks on the east, east-central, and western fronts. The Fifth Air Force said 250 tons of bombs and rockets and high explosives were cascaded on Red positions during the day. Sabre jets crisscrossed leaden North Korean skies, but no Communist MIG’s came out to fight. The North Korean attack in the East followed the lines of a sudden outburst by 15,000 Chinese last week that resulted in the loss of five Allied outposts on the Western and Central Fronts. The North Korean attacks started before dawn Tuesday and raged through the day and on into the night. An Eighth Army briefing officer said the bitter fighting was the heaviest in the Eastern sector in more than a year.
World News:
Joyous Britain Tuesday crowned Queen Elizabeth II, The Archbishop gently lowered the gleaming Crown of St. Edward on her dark hair. The climax of the coronation in Westminster Abbey came about 6:00 o’clock Somerset time. Then in solemn religious rites, Elizabeth was “wedded” to her empire and became the sixth reigning Queen in the history of the world’s oldest existing monarchy. From the 7,500 assembled in the 900-year-old church came the cry: “God Save the Queen.” It was more than a prayer for the 27-year-old Queen. It also held the hope of austerity-ridden Britons that this — as under former reigning queens — would be an era of greatness, happiness and prosperity. There to see his mother crowned was 4-year-old Prince Charles, clad in a white satin party suit. Charles sat in wonder, his eyes transfixed on his mother. At the other end of the span of empire was 78-year-old Sir Winston Churchill, most illustrious of the mighty assemblage of statesmen, peers, soldiers and foreign guests. As Elizabeth became Queen in the eyes of the church and state, trumpets sounded and artillerymen fired 41 guns at Hyde Park, Windsor Castle and the Tower of London. From the vast multitude of more than 2,000,000 crushed into London’s center echoed the shout: “God Save the Queen.” … Lashing wind and rain swept the city and drenched the throngs but failed to dampen their enthusiasm. The solemnity at the abbey was in sharp contrast to the holiday spirit of the crowd which continued despite the gray, cold day. Cheer after cheer greeted the coach of Queen Elizabeth and members of the Royal family.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Douglas “Termite” Massey, of Somerset, was heralded by Athletic Director O.H. Gunkler as being Berea’s first four letter man in twenty years at the B-Club banquet at Berea College May 18. Massey, a former Somerset High star athlete, is a junior at Berea and has lettered in cross country, basketball, track and baseball this year.
-Jenkins High School won the 12th region baseball tournament at Harlan last Friday by defeating Hall, 2-0, in the final game. Friday morning Somerset was ousted from the tournament in the first game when they were defeated 16-0 by Jenkins in a no-hit game. … Charles Taylor of the Somerset nine hurled the five inning game dropped by the local team, allowing the Jenkins outfit only six hits. Errors accounted for most of the 16 runs scored by Jenkins. … Somerset defeated Monticello in the finals of the 47th district tournament played here May 13 to become district champs. During the regular season, the Jumpers of Coach Shed Glass won four regularly scheduled games and dropped only one. Missing the region tourney trip were several graduating seniors who were away on the school’s senior trip.
Kentucky Sports:
Basketball Coach Adolph Rupp urged University of Kentucky athletes Thursday night to dedicate themselves next school year “to writing the most glorious pages in the history of our school.” As for his Wildcat basketball players, he told an audience of almost 300 at the spring sports banquet, he’s “ready to turn ‘em loose.” Approximately 100 athletes attended the banquet, held at the Boiling Springs Country Club, Lexington.
This Week’s Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-Harry’s Market – Best buys in town. Watermelon, whole or half, $1.10 and up. Ivory soap, 10 bars, 49 cents. Homemade ham salad, 69 cents/pound.
-Tibbals Drugs Store – 104 North Main Street. Your Rexall druggist. Metal frame sun glasses with eye-protecting scientific green lenses, now 67 cents. 9 ½ oz. tumblers with genuine 22K gold trim, guaranteed chip proof rim, 6 for 59 cents. Rexall mouthwash with Chlorophyll, 79 cents/pint.
-Jack N’ Jill Shop – Outfitters for young folks. Pick your Acrobat summer sandals, $2.95 to $4.95.
-Joseph’s – Keep cool in nylon mesh red Cross Shoes. $8.95 to $12.95.
-The Gift Nook – 102 N. Central. Gifts, books, music, lending library.
-Cumberland Valley Hatchery – Across from City Lumber Co. Always producing chicks of the highest quality. Start your chicks now for the highest profits next fall.
-W.D. Gover – GE Refrigerator-Freezer. Two great appliances in one. A real freezer plus refrigerator! Cold air circulates in refrigerator section so that all parts of it are uniformly cold! Frost never builds up in the refrigerator section! Has 39% more storage space per square foot of floor space than older models.
-Waddle Motor Co. – 126 S. Main Street. $1,595.00 buys a 1953 GMC Pickup with 105 HP Valve-in-head engine, 8.0 to 1 compression ratio, 6-footer cab, 45-ampere generator, double-acting shock absorbers, recirculating ball-bearing steering, self-energizing brakes, synchro-mesh transmission and 6-ply heavy duty tires.
-Albertson’s Radio Shop – 105 W. Mt. Vernon St. Admiral 21” TV console for only $339.95.
-Ward and Farris Funeral Home – Science Hill. Our funeral home offers experience, an able staff, fine equipment, modern chapel and fair prices, but most of all kindness and personal attention. New building and equipment. Ambulance service day and night. Licensed funeral director and embalmer. Lady attendant. Owners E.C. Ward and Norman Farris.
-Somerset Dairy Bar & Grill – 429 S. Main St. Everyone is invited to attend our grand opening June 5, 6, and 7. Opening specials: Any flavor milk shakes, 2 for 26 cents. Any flavor sundaes, 2 for 16 cents. Banana splits, 2 for 36 cents.
-A&P – Ground beef, 2 lbs., 69 cents. Firm heads of cabbage, 7 cents/lb. Watermelons, 26-lb. average, 99 cents each. Grade A large eggs, 64 cents/dozen.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale – 8-room brick home just outside city limits. 611 N. Main St. Want a good home reasonable? Call Lawrence Russell, phone 47-W for appointment.
-For sale – One 10-room house with bath and full size basement. One brick house with 6 rooms and bath, full size basement. One brick house with 5 rooms and bath, full size basement. Priced to sell at $5,500. Beatty J. Vaught, telephone 1411-W.
-For sale – 5 room brick house with full basement. On lot 76’x176’. $8,000. See at 114 Marydale Ave. Phone 937-W.
-For sale – Registered Angus bulls, 1 year old. Good thick body type. C.R. Tucker, West 80, West Somerset, Ky.
-Wanted – Man to work as truck driver and help make concrete block. Apply in person at City Lumber Co., S. Main St.
-Wanted – Widow wants housekeeping for widower or bachelor in semi-farm home. Will work for room and board. Have two boys ages 13 and 6 years. Am very neat, do not drink or smoke. Protestant. Can give references. If interested call Eubank 2682.
-Young man wanted – Married or single. Employed or unemployed. With car. Neat appearance and good references. To help local business man with sales and delivery. Can make over $100 a week to start. Chance for promotion in 90 days. Phone for appointment between 8 and 9 a.m. or 6 and 7 p.m. Phone number 510-R. Position will be permanent.
-The State is looking for stenographers to work in offices (in Frankfort,) according to the Division of Personnel. Several jobs are open and there is no backlog of applicants to take care of them. They call for persons of experience who can take dictation at 100 words a minute and can type 45 words a minute. Starting pay is $180 a month.
-Auction – June 10, 1 p.m. Bursell Subdivision, choice building lots. Located on new Highway No. 27 just outside the city limits. This beautiful subdivision is located just south of Somerset’s city limits on the east side of new U.S. Highway No. 27 and extending to the north side of Oak Hill Road. Location is most desirable. City water. Electricity available. Access to city graded and high schools. This valuable tract of land has been in the same family for over 50 years. Mr. Bursell has been approached many times by would-be purchasers of this valuable plot of ground.
-Notice – Southern Railway System change in passenger train schedules. Effective Sunday, June 7, 1953, Southern Railway Train No. 3, “Royal Palm,” will leave Somerset at 11:35 a.m. instead of 11:45 a.m. for Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami and intermediate points.
Showing This Week at the Virginia Theatre and the Kentucky Theatre:
“Where it’s always cool. Relax in cool air-conditioned comfort.”
Small Town Girl – The Hoaxter – ‘Neath Brooklyn Bridge – Jungle Drums – Canadian Pacific – Man in the Dark, 3-D – The Three Stooges in ‘Spooks’, 3-D — Gunsmoke
Showing This Week at the Family Drive-In Theatre:
No Room for the Groom – Swamp Fire – Son of the Renegade – The Secret of Convict Lake – Meet Me at the Fair
Plus Big Cartoon Carnival every Friday night at 7:30
Recipe of the Week:
Sally Lunn
1 c scalded milk
¼ c butter
2 T sugar
½ t salt
2 eggs
1 yeast cake
¼ c lukewarm water
2 ¾ c flour
Scald the milk in top of double boiler and add butter, sugar and salt. When cool, add beaten eggs, yeast dissolved in lukewarm water, and flour, making a stiff batter. Cover, set in a warm place and let rise about an hour. Pour half the batter into a greased pan, brush with melted butter and add remaining batter. Set in a warm place and let rise 30 to 45 minutes, or double in bulk. Bake in a moderate oven, 350 degrees, for about 20 minutes. A nice addition is ½ cup finely chopped nuts of seeded raising added to the batter or sprinkled between the layers.
Menu: Beef pot roast, browned potatoes, whole buttered carrots, lettuce, sally lunn and strawberries with cream.
