Pulaski County and Southwestern High celebrate the 2023 Society of Character Recipients. The mission of the Society of Character is to recognize a male and female junior or senior who have exemplified outstanding character in their respective sport. Each recipient was selected by their coach/coaches on outstanding character, academic excellence, sportsmanship, and involvement in their school and the community.
The ceremony was hosted by Southwestern High School. Forty-five juniors and seniors were recognized with a plaque for this prestigious award at an induction ceremony and reception.
Keynote Speaker was former Burnside Basketball standout, George Bryant. George is a 1968 graduate where he received All Conference, All Region, All State, and played on the East West All Star Team. He averaged 30 points a game for the Generals. Mr. Bryant continued his collegiate basketball career at Eastern Kentucky University where he was a three year starter and finished as the 13th all time leading scorer with 1,385 points. George was inducted into the EKU Sports Hall of Fame and became a member of EKU’s All Century Basketball Team. Mr. Bryant was drafted by the Buffalo Braves and Utah Jazz. He was in the first group to be inducted into the 12th Region Hall of Fame and was inducted in the first Pulaski County Hall of Fame. George went on to pursue a career in business with an international company as well as 12 years in private business.
Each year our local Rotary Club sponsors two $1000.00 scholarships for two deserving seniors, one from each school. The application process consisted of a written essay, “Service Above Self” and an interview process. Receiving the scholarships from Pulaski High is Brysen Dugger and from Southwestern High, Preston Frost. Scholarships were presented by Rotarian, Ms. Kelli Chaney.
PCHS Society of Character Inductees are Girls Archery Baylee McQueen, Boys Archery, Caleb Abbott, Baseball, Brady Cain, Girls Basketball, Aubrey Daulton, Boys Basketball, Ben Dalton, Bass Fishing, Samuel Whitaker, Cheerleading, Madalyn Baker, Girls Cross Country, Alex Cundiff, Boys Cross Country, Logan Stamper, Dance, Jaclyn Davis, Esports, Alex Shawver, Football, Brysen Dugger, Girls Golf, Anna New, Boys Golf, Cayden Lancaster, JROTC, Haylee Mayfield, Pep Band, Katie Caudill, Girls Soccer, Audrey Jasper, Boys Soccer, Thomas Dawes, Softball, Kasey Wren, Girls Swimming, Allie Sexton, Girls Tennis, Katie Taylor, Boys Tennis, DJ Gilbert, Girls Track, Lexi Lawless, Boys Track, Kannon Cundiff, and Volleyball, Pearsyn Ingram.
SWHS Society of Character Inductees are Girls Archery, Natalie Cummins, Baseball, Ben Howard, Girls Basketball, Kamryn Hall, Boys Basketball, Campbell Coffey, Cheerleading, Kaylee Black, Girls Cross Country, Madaline Peterson, Boys Cross Country, Caleb Perrin, ESports, Joe Shackleford, Football, Brody Perkins, JROTC, Jamaica Neumann, Pep Band, Quinn McGuire, Girls Soccer, Sydney Jones, Boys Soccer, Jack Wilson, Softball, Sidney Hansen, Girls Swimming, Katie Smith, Girls Tennis, Emily Morrow, Boys Tennis, Austin Abbott, Girls Track, Kathryn Carrington, Boys Track, Preston Frost, and Volleyball, Kylee Tucker.
