Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to announce the implementation of a comprehensive and compassionate bereavement education course and program beginning in February 2023.
Rachel’s Gift provides resources to assist hospital staff caring for families experiencing the loss of an infant due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant death. This collaboration allows staff to have access to various resources and tangible items to gently guide patients and families through their time of crisis. Families served also receive supportive follow-up care, support group access, and connections with local, regional, and national resources.
Rachel’s Gift’s bereavement training course is nationally accredited and equips medical professionals with the tools they need to care for the unique needs of bereaved patients effectively. Classes are taught live or facilitated, addressing questions, common situations that may arise, and procedures to follow in helping medical professionals feel more confident in caring for patients and families during these difficult times.
“The loss of an infant is a devastating experience for families. This program has the potential to facilitate the adjustment of bereaved parents and families at our facility as well as, continuing the flow of information, guidance, and support after the family has left,” said Elizabeth Garland, BSN, RN, CLC, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services. “Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is the first hospital in Kentucky to offer this training to staff, and we are excited to utilize the resources provided by Rachel’s Gift to enhance patient care within our region.”
Through the program offered by Rachel’s Gift, partnering hospitals are provided with keepsake boxes to offer families at their time of loss. Boxes include an angel bear, handmade blanket, options to capture handprints and footprints, burial gowns, and contain support materials to assist families through the grieving process. For more information about Rachel’s Gift and the programs they offer, visit rachelsgift.org.
The Lake Cumberland Women’s Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. Along with educational courses, the center offers a Level IIB Nursery, 6 all private labor and delivery rooms, two pediatric hospitalists, lactation services, First48 photography, and more. To learn more, visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/women-and-children.
Rachel’s Gift, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2008. Funding is provided by community events, grants, hospital support, and generous donations from the communities served. To learn more, visit rachelsgift.org and connect on social media.
