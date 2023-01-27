January is Radon awareness month. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that you can’t see, taste, or smell, and it may be in your home. Exposure to this gas can be harmful to your health. It is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the leading cause of lung cancer among people who don’t smoke.
Peope who are exposed to both radon and tobacco smoke are 10 times more likely to develop lung cancer. This gas is responsible for about 21,000 deaths from lung cancer every year. Why is this so important to the health of Kentuckians? Because Kentucky leads the nation in the number of new lung cancer cases and lung cancer deaths.
Radon is an odorless, invisible, radioactive gas naturally released from rocks, soil, and water. Radon can get into homes and buildings through small cracks or holes and build up in the air. Over time, breathing in high levels of radon can cause lung cancer. You can only detect radon through testing.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. surgeon general recommend testing your home for Radon. Testing is easy and inexpensive. Learn how to get an easy to use test kit at www.epa.gov/radon/find-radon-test-kit-or-measurement-and-mitigation-professional. There is no known safe level of radon, and you should always aim to have the lowest level in your home. The EPA recommends fixing your home if radon levels are above 4 picocuries per liter of air
When you breathe in radon gas, radioactive particles can get trapped in your lungs. Over time, these radioactive particles increase the risk of lung cancer. It may take years before health problems appear. You should test your home for your radon level, and for your health. Other reasons to have your home tested are if it’s never been tested or radon levels are unknown; when preparing to buy or sell your home; before and after any renovations, especially after making any repairs to reduce radon levels; before making any lifestyle changes in the home that would cause someone to spend more time in the basement or lower level (like converting a basement to a bedroom)
For people that own their home in Pulaski County you can check with any library in the county and check out a radon detector kit. This is a free service. Research participants will be compensated for taking part in the study. Contact your library this week and check out your radon kit. You can also hire a radon tester or purchase a radon test kit from a hardware store and do it yourself. Contact your state radon office for a list of qualified contractors in your area and for information on how to fix radon problems yourself. Always test again after finishing to make sure you’ve fixed your radon problem. To find out more about radon test kits, visit Radon Hotlines and Information Resources or refer to the EPA website on how to use a test kit.
Make a beautiful cookie or candy plate at the Extension Office on Monday, January 30, at 1:00 o’clock. The decoupage class is free to all homemakers and $5 for others. Participants need to register at the office and bring a quarter piece of material to cover their plate (fat quarter). Your finished plate will be the material you select.
Enjoy Valentine Treats you can give to others on Monday, February 6, 1:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. Free to homemakers and $5.00 to others. Call the office to register 679-6361.
Join the free program to learn the basics of how to manage diabetes, eat healthy and becoming more active at the diabetes class. This class is Thursday, February 9, at 2:00 o’clock at the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, on Bourne Avenue. Register for the class at 1-800-928-4416.
You can make summer sausage Friday, February 10, at 12:00 noon at the Extension Office. This is a two part class and you must attend both classes, Friday February 10 and Thursday, February 16 at 12:00 noon. You will learn how to create your own charcuterie board on Thursday, the 16th. The cost is $25.00 with all supplies provided.
Make an Easter Bunny Basket on Saturday, March 25 at the Extension Office. The cost is $30. Call the office to register.
Try this easy recipe your entire family will enjoy this Valentine Day.
Valentine Crunch
5 cups popped corn
3 cups mini pretzels
1 bag red and green M & M
2 cups roasted peanuts
18-ounce white candy melts
Combine popcorn, pretzels, M&M, and peanuts in a large bowl. Melt white chocolate in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave in 30 seconds intervals stirring the chocolate each time until smooth. Pour over popcorn in the bowl and toss until coated. Spread over wax paper and allow to cool. Store in a cool dry place to avoid the chocolate melting.
