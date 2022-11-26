Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will result in visibility less than a quarter mile in many valley locations. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Kentucky, especially in the deeper river valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&