West Bend Mutual Insurance Company, along with independent insurance agents who represent the company, key business partners, friends, and associates, raised over $500,000 for America’s food banks.
Donations were raised at an August 8 event the company hosted at the West Bend Country Club and West Bend’s Prairie Center facility. The inaugural Silver Lining Classic event is the ninth such biennial fundraising event West Bend’s hosted through the years. Of the money raised, $250,000 will go directly to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, and the remaining funds will be distributed to other food banks throughout the Midwest and beyond to fight hunger.
Reed Brothers Insurance Services, Inc., applied for a “Spirit of the Silver Lining” earlier this year on behalf of the Southeast Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The application was specifically for what will be the 7th Annual Thanksgiving Meal hosted Thursday, November 24th, 2022, at Somerset High School.
West Bend’s President and CEO Kevin Steiner again directed the occasion. “We’re so glad to be back together in the best way possible. I’m grateful to our agents and everyone who came out and generously donated to this wonderful cause that makes a difference to so many families,” Kevin said. “The need is particularly great right now, and our goal was to raise $250,000. I’m pleased to announce we doubled that and raised over $500,000!”
“I’m a strong supporter of this mission,” stated Rob Jacques, Senior Vice President – Commercial at West Bend. “And as a member of the board for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, I’m glad this year’s event was so successful. It affirms that our agencies and partners understand the importance of the work being done by this organization and others and are willing to respond to help those in greatest need.”
“West Bend has supported our hunger relief work for many years, and this year more than ever. We are thrilled to accept such a sizeable donation that will be able to provide a million meals to local families facing hunger,” said Patti Habeck, president, and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, a local food bank receiving a portion of the funds. “I’m thankful to the attendees for their amazing generosity and their help addressing the critical issue of hunger in our neighborhoods.”
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is the leading hunger relief organization in the state with locations in Milwaukee and the Fox Valley. Founded in 1982 by the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is a local and independent member of the Feeding America network. Driven by our mission to solve hunger and our vision of a hunger-free Wisconsin, we are bringing more people together around the table to collaboratively address the root causes of hunger. Together with our 400+ partner pantries and meal sites, we serve nearly 500,000 people across 35 counties in eastern Wisconsin each year.
In addition to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, West Bend is proud to sustain its 2022 charitable giving through the West Bend Mutual Insurance Charitable Trust and the Independent Agents’ Fund. Grants were made to organizations that include MACC Fund, Arbor Day Foundation, the United Performing Arts Fund, and the American Heart Association.
Reed Brothers Insurance Services, Inc. partnered with Southeast Kentucky FCA to launch the First Annual FCA Thanksgiving Meal at Somerset High School in 2016. Our focus is on getting and keeping the youth of our community involved to serve others. We applied for a “Spirit of the Silver Lining” earlier this year on behalf of the Southeast Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The application was specifically for what will be the 7th Annual Thanksgiving Meal hosted Thursday, November 24th, 2022. The original grant was for $2,000, but due to the success of the Silver Lining Classic they were able to boost the award to $6,000 this year.
Students from Somerset, Southwestern, and Pulaski County High School are tasked with helping prepare and serve a warm Thanksgiving meal to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. Pickup locations are provided at both Somerset High School and The Good Samaritan Thrift Store. Many local, large businesses step up to co-sponsor this event annually. Those businesses include Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Team Modern, New Life Industries, God’s Food Pantry, Campbellsville University-Somerset, The Good Samaritan Thrift Store, Silent Guard, and more.
There have been six Annual Thanksgiving Meals so far that have served over 10,000 people in need in our community. Pre-registration for meals begins in late October/early November and runs until the week of Thanksgiving. We spend Wednesday night and Thursday morning preparing the food, serving lines, boxes, etc.
This community event is designed for area high school students to serve and pray over those in need. If you have a high school student, encourage them to volunteer for this event. Reach out to Southeast KY FCA Regional Director, Greg Gover, at ggover@fca.org. You can also make monetary donations here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.