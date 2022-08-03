When President Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act in 1964, he said it was to eliminate the last vestiges of injustice. I don’t believe he was naïve; it was a hope relative to the time and space and circumstances. It was an era in America when truth was raw, real, and ugly. Truth in 21st century America is still raw and ugly but subjective, relativism reigns.
Truth viewed through the lens of relativism differs from the intransigence of opposing views. Intransigence drew this young nation into a war that divided families, divided the country, and threatened to destroy this democratic experiment. Relativism is far more insidious; truths are subjective, and facts are debatable.
The relativism that grips the nation poses an equally deleterious resolve. The January 6 insurrection and the nation’s response in the aftermath of this attempted coup flashes warning signals that we cannot ignore.
Relativism, as defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is ‘a theory that knowledge is relative to the limited nature of the mind and the conditions of knowing; a view that ethical truths depend on the individuals and groups holding them.’
The mob that stormed the Capitol held to their truth that the 2020 election results were manipulated to favor President-elect Joe Biden and steal the election from then sitting President Donald Trump. Despite facts validating the election results, they believe what has come to be termed ‘the big lie’ that the election was stolen, Trump won.
The purveyors of the big lie, and by extension ‘lairs’ are now relabeled the more palpable ‘election deniers’ gave credibility to ‘this refusal to accept’ that has metastasized into a movement that rallies in community events held in restaurants, car dealerships and churches across America. Four prominent influencers stir the smoldering embers of fear, conspiracy, and the feelings that they are losing the hold of ‘their’ country. Each, by their credentials of success and accomplishments, appear reasonably intelligent, they possess reasoning powers and sound decision-making skills. Yet they crisscross this country promoting lies and fear mongering with the intent of dismantling foundational processes of democracy.
The nefarious four: Seth Keshel, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer, David Clements, a lawyer and former professor at the New Mexico State University, Douglas Frank, former high school math and science teacher in Ohio, and Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, have met with over 100 candidates running for office in the 2022 primaries. Over the past 18 months, they have met with elected officials at the federal, state, and local levels; officials who will have a role in future elections. These meeting have netted their intended results.
Many state legislators have introduced bills that would limit access to the ballots; they will also play a role in determining how future election are run and certified. This is the endgame of the election deniers, cast suspicion on the integrity of the election process. A plethora of restrictive bills purported to fix the broken system will flow out of state legislatures.
The Supreme Court plans to adjudicate a case that will decide the power state legislatures have over congressional and presidential elections.
We have had bad experiences with state control of voting processes and outcomes. This is what led to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The North Carolina case that the SCOTUS may consider centers on whether the state’s Republican-led Legislature is the sole entity that can set rules for federal election. Voting rights experts believe chaos in elections will result. At least four justices have indicated an interest in deliberating the case.
If election deniers successfully besmirch the integrity of the election process, a supreme court ruling vesting sole authority in state legislatures to set the rules would give the deniers leverage to overturn elections results unfavorable to their ideological posture.
Injustice, it seems, is relative to time, space and generations.
