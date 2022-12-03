LOUISVILLE – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) President Mark Haney gave his address this morning at the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting at the Galt House in Louisville. The Pulaski County farmer delivered a review of the year — flooding relief efforts, inflation, scholarships and education efforts, farm successes and more — while also giving a glimpse into what KFB will be doing in the coming year.
“This is one of my favorite times of the year,” Mr. Haney noted as he began his remarks. “We gather as a community of growers and producers but most importantly as the Farm Bureau family.”
Mr. Haney addressed specific hardships farmers faced this year, including the devastating tornadoes and flooding, as well as inflation. “The high cost of operating a farm and small business have increased significantly. Add to that supply chain issues and things have been tough. These challenges force us to work smarter to keep our farms sustainable.”
The KFB 2022 Annual Meeting theme, “Planted with Purpose”, provided a platform for Mr. Haney to talk about hope, as well as the strength of the organization. “Despite tough times, we stayed true to our values. It gave us an opportunity to show what we do and what we stand for,” he shared.
Mr. Haney also promised the group that KFB is always there to help during times of need, and to provide hope for the future.
“I can promise you this – we won’t ever stop growing and working to be the voice of agriculture and rural life here in our great commonwealth,” he said. “In the nonstop, ever-changing world in which we all live, it’s nice to know that some things—the most important things—really don’t change.”
Discussing Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles’ hunger initiative, Mr. Haney remarked on the annual “Clays for a Cause” event that has raised more than a million dollars since 2019 to combat hunger in our state.
Mr. Haney also discussed the importance of education and KFB’s support of education for students in Kentucky. “It is critical that we provide guidance to the next generation. No matter what type of education our kids want to get, we want them to be successful. They will be running organizations like this one and feeding the world.”
Addressing the organization’s relationships with our elected officials, he shared several comments.
“I’d like to congratulate our friend and ally Senator Mitch McConnell on his reelection as Senate Republican Leader. Kentucky agriculture has no better or more consequential friend in the Capital than Leader McConnell, and we look forward to continuing to work with his team,” he remarked. “I’d also like to congratulate Senator Rand Paul on his reelection. He’s a strong voice for Kentucky values and we are lucky to have him.”
“In the House, Kentucky is proud of the all-star representatives headed back to Congress. We’ve known Jamie Comer by many titles at Farm Bureau – Outstanding Youth Contestant, Young Farmer, State Representative, Ag Commissioner, Congressman. I’m looking forward to his new role as Chairman,” Haney remarked.
“Our other friends, Hal Rogers, Brett Guthrie, Andy Barr, and Thomas Massie were sent back to Washington to keep up their good work,” remarked Haney. “I’d also like to recognize the newest member of Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation Morgan McGarvey from right here in Louisville. We’ve worked with Morgan closely in the State Senate, and we’ll continue that relationship in his new role in Washington,” he added.
During Mr. Haney’s speech, in which he also noted the importance of rural economies in the state, he acknowledged that “farmers have to wear many hats to keep things moving.”
Mr. Haney concluded his speech thanking everyone in attendance for their efforts as a part of the ag community and wishing the crowd a Merry Christmas.
More than 2000 members registered to attend Kentucky Farm Bureau’s 103rd Annual Meeting.
