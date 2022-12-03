Weather Alert

...Cold Front Bringing Wind Gusts of up to 40 MPH Through Midday...... Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph from the northwest will accompany a cold front that moves through the area from late this morning into early afternoon. After the front moves through look for winds to continue from the northwest at between 10 and 20 mph with occasional higher gusts. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations.