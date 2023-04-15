We often receive financial advice about the importance of retirement planning but less about what to do with our money once retirement arrives. If you are retired or will be soon, here are some tips to make your money go further.
Create a budget. Knowing how much money you have coming and going is a simple but important concept. First, consider all income sources. This includes Social Security benefits, employer-sponsored benefit plans and personal investments for many people.
Next, review your monthly expenses. Expenses include those that are fixed, like a mortgage or car payment, as well flexible expenses like groceries and utilities. You should also consider annual occasional expenses, like birthday gifts or vacations. Costs associated with new or continued hobbies may fit into the occasional expenses category. A key to financial health is understanding and controlling where your money goes.
Compare income to expenses to make sure ends meet. This will let you know if you are on target when creating monthly and annual budgets that work for your retirement income. You may find, especially if there are rising inflation rates, that your retirement income will not last as many years as you originally intended. This could require you to reduce your spending in some areas or get a post-retirement job to generate additional income.
If you have a spouse, go through the budgeting process together and communicate regularly about your retirement goals and ways to meet them.
Being retired does not mean that you should quit investing. Continuing to invest during retirement could help protect you against inflation and the rising cost of everyday living expenses like clothing and food—and ensure your money lasts as long as you think it will. Many different investment options are available to retirees, and like before retirement, what you invest in will depend on how comfortable you are with risk. Often the investments that carry the most risk are the ones with the most potential to have a higher rate of return. Talk with your financial advisor about your options and risk tolerance.
We have often heard that carrots are a major source of nutrients that help with our sight. This is a great recipe that you can bake and have around your kitchen as a snack, or breakfast meal, and has 170 calories. Make mini size muffins and save on calories if you are watching your weight.
Morning Carrot Muffins
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 tablespoons cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cups shredded carrots.
½ cup raisins
½ cup chopped walnuts
½ cup unsweetened coconut
1 finely chopped medium size apple.
3 eggs
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 cup unsweetened applesauce
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 18 muffin cups with nonstick spray or line muffin cups with muffin liners. In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add in carrots, raisins, nuts, coconut and apple. In a separate bowl beat together eggs, oil, applesauce and vanilla. Stir wet ingredients into the flour mixture until just moistened. Do not overmix. Scoop batter into prepared muffin cups. Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Will yield 18 muffins.
Events you may be interested in:
Don’t forget to attend the Earth Day Activities this Sunday at the Somerset Community College, starting at 1:00 o’clock.
Wednesday, April 19, is the last day to register for the Lake Cumberland Area Homemakers Meeting in Wayne County.
Join us at the Pulaski County Extension Office for our Card Making Class Monday, April 24 starting at
9 :00 o’clock.
Learn all about Healthy Outdoor Cooking at 1:00 o’clock on Monday, April 24 at the Extension Office.
Join us as we sample a Rainbow Pasta Salad at 11:30 on Thursday, April 25 at the Extension Office.
