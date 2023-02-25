Rev. Munday Honored for 50 Years of Service

In late February of 1983, Pulaski County was witnessing several changes among local banks and medical institutions. The City of Somerset was about to take a giant leap into the natural gas pipeline arena. There was even a push to change the whole makeup of the county’s magisterial districts. As we look back on these milestones, it’s clear that some were excellent moves toward progress in our community while others never even got off the ground.
In the world of sports in February 1983, a new football field was underway in the county – and college recruiters had their eyes on a local young man named Hanson… but it wasn’t Reggie.
If you were needing a new perm, this week in 1983 would have been a great week to schedule an appointment at Regis, where you could get one for just $25 – less than what you’d pay if you wanted to buy Atari’s newest game, Ms. Pac-Man.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 40 years ago, from the pages of what was then known as “The Commonwealth-Journal.”
Asian Virus Strain Infiltrates Area
Approximately 23 percent of the student body at Pulaski County High School was absent today following a recent outbreak of influenza in schools across the state. According to Joe Richards, director of pupil personnel at PCHS, 378 students reported absent today. Richards said they are considering closing school. Some local physicians have identified a recent outbreak of influenza in schools as the Bangkok Asian variety. (By the end of the week, the flu would make its way to the Science Hill Independent School system, which cancelled classes Thursday and Friday.)
Mayor Negotiating Gas Pipeline Contract
Mayor Smith S. Vanhook said this morning that he and Somerset Gas Service director Milton Beattie are ready to sign a preliminary contract with a Florida oil and gas company for construction of a natural gas collector system in Eastern Kentucky. The 12-mile-long line, which would be built for the Florida firm and eventually owned by the city of Somerset, could mean a substantial profit to the city, Vanhook said. “Our long-range plan is to buy and re-sell the gas,” Vanhook said. “We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.” No city money will be used to finance the venture. If council approves the letter of intent, City Attorney Joe Travis would be instructed to draft a contract to present to the Florida firm.
Price War for Crude Oil May Bring $1 Per Gallon Pump Prices
Two officials of local gasoline distributing firms have predicted pump prices of about $1 a gallon or less before the end of the year as the world oil glut and crude oil price war escalate. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see 95-cent gasoline during 1983,” remarked Merrell Henderson, vice president for sales and distribution at Somerset Refinery. Oscar Hornsby, Chevron jobber for South Central Kentucky, thinks regular grade gasoline “will flatten out at about a buck a gallon.” The price of gasoline started jumping in the mid-1970s when OPEC countries shut off the flow of crude oil to the United States. Motorists saw pump prices jump from the 30-cent range to between $1.35 and $1.50 a gallon.
State to Require Renovation of Jail
A state inspection of the Pulaski County Jail has turned up a number of violations, which are mostly related to fire and safety standards and must be corrected by county officials. Included in the suggestions for installation are a new monitoring system, new fire escape, a new section to house juveniles, an outdoor recreation area and a weapons locker. Also, the state seeks the development of documented jail policies and procedures, including policies relating to telephone calls to prisoners, mail handling, hiring and firing of personnel and prisoner access to the media. Judge-executive John W. Garner said he isn’t sure how the renovation will be funded, but he said the money could come from either Pulaski Fiscal Court of the jail budget.
Lake Cumberland Medical Center Gets a New Name
The Lake Cumberland Medical Center is going to change its name. J.R. “Buck” Frye, executive director of the nearly 7-year-old regional hospital here, announced yesterday that effective March 16 the name of the institution will be Humana Hospital, Lake Cumberland. The Medical Center is part of an international hospital chain owned by Humana Inc., headquartered in Louisville. The private hospital opened here in May 1976, replacing the former Somerset City Hospital, a municipally owned facility.
Rev. Munday Honored for 50 Years of Service
The doors opened and the people came pouring in yesterday at the First United Methodist Church in Somerset to honor Brother Walter Roosevelt Munday for his 50 years in the ministry. At least 350 people, representing 10 churches and several different faiths throughout Pulaski County and the rest of the state, came to see Brother Munday recognized for his dedication to his profession and community service. Richard L. Denham, Somerset mayor pro tem, presented the 76-year-old Pulaski Countian with a proclamation making Feb. 20, 1983, W.R. Munday Day. He also was named a Somerset Colonel. Brother Munday is the pastor of the St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church in Monticello. He came to this area from Richmond in October 1935. His church then was the Davis Chapel AME Church on North Main Street. In 1957 he joined the Wayne County church. Brother Munday plans to retire from the ministry this fall. Reverend Munday’s wife, Clementine, joined in the celebration, along with their son, Walter Roosevelt Munday Jr. Mrs. Munday’s children, and Brother Munday’s stepchildren, are Yvonne Barnes, Nellie Perkins, the Rev. Joseph McAdoo and wife Mary. Also present at the service was a niece, Rayetta Bogle, and children.
Four-Magistrate Court More Economical, Chairman Says
A four-magistrate fiscal court would be more economically feasible than the present five members, according to the chairman of the county’s redistricting committee. W.W. Freeman, chairman of the group, has drawn up a preliminary plan which would reduce the number of magisterial districts to four. Freeman said having one fewer magistrate would allow the county to pay a higher salary to its magistrates. In turn, the magistrates could spend more time on county business. Full time magistrates, according to Freeman, “would solve a lot of problems” of county government.
Ambulance Rent Called Too Expensive by Officials
A proposal to put the Pulaski County Ambulance Service at the county fairgrounds was tabled for further study by fiscal court Wednesday. However, Magistrate Louie Floyd, also a member of the county ambulance board, said he believes the figures from the county fair board are too high.
First & Farmers Bank Hasn’t Been Sold
United American Bank of Somerset opened its doors this morning with a new name and some new officers, but apparently still under the ownership of Tennessee banker Jake Butcher. Sam Isaacs, president of the bank and the new chief executive officer, said, “We’re First and Farmers again this morning.” Meanwhile, rumors and speculation have flurried all weekend that Butcher had sold his controlling stock interest in the Somerset bank in the wake of the collapse of his flagship bank, the United American Bank of Knoxville, last week. A spokesman for Butcher said yesterday that Butcher would sell all the bank stock he owns. Officers of the Somerset bank this morning denied any knowledge of any sale or pending sale of the bank.
Citizens National Bank Announces Promotions
Clay Parker Davis, president of Citizens National Bank, has announced the promotion of eight bank employees, effective immediately. Those receiving promotions are Donald E. Bloomer, Imadene S. Brinson, Jerry B. Claunch, Brenda N. Vaught, Howard Thompson, Lora Denney, Marjorie Barrett, and Fayrene Gilliland.
Correll Family Acquires Lincoln National Bank
In a transaction involving “significantly more than a million dollars,” Somerset’s Correll family has acquired controlling interest of Lincoln County National Bank in Stanford. “This is our family’s first entry into the banking business,” explained Jess Correll, the 26-year-old son of Ward Correll, who at a special meeting last Friday was elected to the bank’s board of directors. A press release from the Correll family said that on Feb. 17, 53.3 percent of the 56,000 outstanding shares of Lincoln County National Bank in Stanford were acquired by the Correll family of Somerset. “The Correll family is well acquainted with Central Kentucky and family interests include real estate development, an oil distributorship, jewelry and farming,” the press release said.
Weekend Hectic for Firemen
Twelve of the 13 county fire departments responded to a total of 22 fires during the weekend, most of the grass and car variety. Although no serious damage was reported, firefighters were kept on the run answering calls, some of which occurred within minutes of each other. Ferguson was the only fire department that did not make a fire run.
Myrtlewood Sewer Extension Ready to Accept Customers
The Somerset Sewer Department will mail letters this week to some 45 residences and businesses in the northern section of the city, including Myrtlewood Subdivision, informing them that they have 90 days after notification to tap on to the sewerage system recently extended to that section. This area includes a portion of University Drive and Williams Street, along North Main Street (Ky. 1247) from its intersection with University Drive to Caney Fork Creek bridge at the bottom of the hill, and three streets in Myrtlewood – Mockingbird Drive, Meadowlark Drive and Cardinal Drive. Business places to be served by the new sewer mains include Jellico Grocery Company, Farmers and Peoples tobacco warehouses, the former Army-Navy Store building, Smith Monument Works and Jim’s Saw Shop. Pulaski Elementary School will also run a line to the new sewer main to serve the 992-student school.
Louisville Firm Seeks to Operate Birthing Center Here
A Louisville-based firm has filed an application with the state Certificate of Need and Licensure Board for permission to operate a birthing center in Somerset. To be called Stork’s Nest of Somerset, the facility would be an out-of-hospital, free-standing center operated by certified nurse-midwives with obstetrician backup. In other words, a natural childbirth center. There is only one other center of this type in the state. A South Richardson Drive location is being considered, the original location of the Army-Navy Store.
Operator Charged
The operator of the New Farmers Livestock Market at Somerset has been charged with illegally marking up weights and prices and concealing his ownership of livestock purchased on commission for a client. He was also charged with operating as a livestock dealer and market agency while insolvent and with having shortages in his custodial account. The charges were levied by the Packers and Stockyards Administration of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If the charges are proven, the operator will be placed under a cease-and-desist order, similar to a permanent injunction. He could also be ordered to pay a civil penalty and his registration could be suspended.
Cheese Available
Cheese again will be distributed to senior citizens and low-income residents of Pulaski County Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 110 Cundiff Square. The organizations distributing the cheese stress they are not responsible for any illness resulting from eating donated cheese.
Local Events:
-The Calaski Singles Fellowship will meet Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Calaski Center. Potluck and special program to follow. All singles welcome.
-International Championship Wrestling – Feb. 23 at the National Guard Armory, 8 p.m. Ronnie “One Man Gang” Garvin vs. Leaping Lanny, Hustler Rip Rogers vs. Randy “Macho Man” Savage, “King” Pez Whatley vs. George Weingeroff, and Angelo Poffo vs. Tony Falk. Ringside seats, $6. General admission, $5. Children under 12, $3.
-Somerset High School will present “Lil Abner” as its annual musical production on Feb. 24 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the W.B. Jones Auditorium. The play casts Tim Hyden as Lil Abner, Donna Nichols and Daisy Mae, Greg Frye at Pappy, Kay Moss as Mammy and a host of other characters. The musical is accompanied by pianist Gina Bowles, a junior at Somerset High School, and is under the direction of Miss Gene Belle Offutt, head of the English Department.
-There will be a gospel singing at the Old Fashion Faith Baptist Church, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., featuring The Jones Family, the Cogdill Family, the Keith Sisters, Gospel Sacred Singers, Sherman Soard and his singers, Margie Mitchell and Lois Huff. All other singers are welcome. Pastor, Alonzo Mitchell.
-George Railey will give a musical program for the Missionary Society of the South Maple Street First Baptist Church. Mr. David Aker will show slides Sunday, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited. Rev. D.N. Ramsey is the pastor.
State News:
There are 143 bald eagles wintering in Kentucky this year, according to the preliminary results of the annual statewide eagle census conducted during January. The big birds were showing up in some unusual places, according to the state coordinator of the count. There are now at least 19 eagles wintering on Lake Cumberland. “We apparently have three distinct ‘flocks’ of bald eagles in Kentucky,” said coordinator Jim Durell. “One is at Lake Cumberland, one at Dale Hollow and one in west Kentucky.” There are probably more eagles in the state than the census indicated. Between 1981 and 1982, the eagle population in Kentucky jumped from 105 to 141. Since the nationwide population is not increasing proportionally, Durell believes that more and more eagles are discovering that Kentucky is a good place to spend the winter. The birds might just now be discovering that there is an abundance of big water, with fish, in Kentucky.
National News:
-The Korean War ends for the second time this week – as many loyal TV viewers already know. It’s no secret that the comedy-drama hit “M-A-S-H” is ending its 11th and final season with an episode that will also conclude the war and send the members of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital home. That last two-and-a-half-hour installment will air on CBS Monday, Feb. 28. A deal to continue the stories of several characters in a new series, tentatively titled “After M-A-S-H,” has been all but finalized. Still, the conclusion of the original is a bittersweet occasion for everyone.
-Cars are getting so smart that future driving may be just short of automatic. You start Toyota’s experimental EX-11 not with a key, but by pressing dots on a nine-point electronic combination lock. A voice synthesizer murmurs “konichiwa,” which means “good day” in Japanese. Next you slip a plastic card into the dashboard, and the seat adjusts automatically. As you back out of the driveway, a rear sonar will sound an alarm if the car comes within two yards of an object. On the highway, a cruise-control radar slows you down if you get within a preset distance of the car ahead. Windshield wipers and headlights turn on automatically. Optical transducers on the front fenders sense the lights of oncoming traffic and courteously lower your beams.
-Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale, the early front-runner in a growing field, is declaring his candidacy for the 1984 Democratic presidential nomination today after a year of non-stop campaigning. Mondale is running a traditional campaign strong on organization and fundraising ability. He criticizes President Reagan for helping “the powerful and the wealthy, while the weak and the poor must fend for themselves.”
Obituaries:
-Lois M. Weddle, 51, died Sunday, Feb. 20, at her residence at 504 University Drive following a long illness. She was the manager of Cato’s in Town and Country Plaza in Monticello. A Somerset native, she was born March 30, 1931, the daughter of Glenna Prather DePrato and the late Richard DePrato. She was a member of Northside Church of Christ. Survivors include her mother; four daughters, Mickie Hamilton, and Cissy, Jody and Sam Weddle, all of Somerset; four brothers, Frank DePrato, Ferguson, Joseph, Donald and Richard DePrato, all of Cincinnati; three sisters, Janette Mullenix, Ohio, and Joyce Glass and Mary Helton, both of Somerset; and two grandchildren. Services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company with Arthur Ogden and Scott Eubank officiating. Burial will be in Somerset Cemetery.
-Arcie Hughes Luttrell, 78, of Somerset, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Lake Cumberland Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born July 3, 1904, she was the daughter of the late James and Minnie Spence Hughes. Her husband, G.C. Luttrell, also preceded her in death. Survivors include a brother, Carmen Hughes, and a grandson, Jim John Luttrell, both of Richmond. She was a retired beautician and a member of St. Mildred Catholic Church. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday at St. Mildred Church with Father Ken Toby officiating. Burial will be in the Richmond Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 5 p.m. today. Prayer services will be conducted today at 7 p.m.
-Larry A. Diehl, 30, of South U.S. 27, died suddenly Thursday, Feb. 24. He was an employee of Techumseh Products. Born Jan. 8, 1953, in Louisville, he was the son of Herbert and Jo Ann Goff Diehl. His parents preceded him in death. He was married Oct. 15, 1982, to the former Sheri Price. Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Amy Jo and Joy Lynn Diehl; a stepdaughter, Jessica Smith; a sister, Vicki Phillippi; and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Goff. Services will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Science Hill Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Lawrence Golden officiating. Burial will be in the Science Hill Cemetery.
-Edward T. Bugg, 85, former Somerset city councilman, died Saturday, Feb. 26, at Lake Cumberland Medical Center following an extended illness. He was a resident of 148 Jacksboro Street. In addition to his 28 years as a councilman, he also served as a board member for the former Somerset City Hospital and was a retired carman for Southern Railroad. A 32nd degree Mason, he was a member of Somerset Masonic Lodge No. 111, F&AM. He was a member of High Street Baptist Church. The son of Tom and Ada Kessler Bugg, he was born Feb. 15, 1898, in Richmond, Va. His marriage to Lula Shoopman took place Dec. 26, 1921, in Kingston, Tenn. She preceded him in death July 10, 1975. Survivors include a daughter, Rosa Gay McClung, Somerset; two brothers, Robert Bugg, Somerset, and Lawrence Bugg, Cincinnati; two sisters, Mabel Sloan, Somerset, and Virginia Dietz, Ludlow; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Edward T. Bugg Jr. preceded his father in death. The Reverends Sammie Adkins and Robert Browning will officiate at the funeral at 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company. Burial will be in Somerset Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Construction of a football stadium at Pulaski County High School is underway. Earth grading began yesterday afternoon at the field site located behind the school, and PCHS Quarterback Club President C.E. Hutchinson says that games “absolutely will be played” at the field this fall. “We hope to have enough seating to take care of everyone by football season, but if we don’t, the fans can use lawn chairs or just sit right on the bank,” he said.
-The Somerset High Lady Jumpers picked up the pace in the third quarter last night and coasted to their 26th victory in 30 outings, as they ripped Burgin 72-41 at the Briarpatch. Eighth grader Rochelle Henderson finished with a game-high 16 points, and Margaret Duff and Teresa Cash added 11 points apiece. The Lady Jumpers are ranked 12th in this week’s AP girls’ basketball poll.
-The Pulaski County girls broke open a close game at Russell Springs with a 15-2 third quarter in knocking off Russell County 60-41. Senior Kelly Voiers scored 13 points. Sophomore Staci Acton scored a team-high 15 points, and sophomore Kathy Shadoan added 11. (Later in the week, Staci Acton scored a game-high 29 points, but the team lost to Warren East on the road.)
-The Pulaski County boys’ basketball team ripped Madison 95-78 for another 20-win year. Arthur Hanson scored 27 points, and Todd Wood scored 18.
-It’s the Invasion of the Body Snatchers, college basketball style. This year, the Pulaski County High School player on the college coaches’ shopping lists is 6-foot, 6 ½ -inch center Arthur Hanson. Hanson has been scoped by representatives from Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, Georgia, Clemson, Southern Mississippi, Indiana State and East Tennessee State, to scratch the surface. Hanson was impressed last week when superstar Larry Bird of the NBA’s Boston Celtics wrote a letter urging the senior to sign with Bird’s alma mater, Indiana State.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-Kroger – Gallon 2% milk, $1.89. Apples 15 cents each. Pinto beans, four-pound bag, 89 cents. Two dozen large eggs, $1.
-Regis Hairstylists – Somerset Mall. Last week of the perm sale! Go from so-so to simply sensational. Nova perm, reg. $40, now $25.
-Wal-Mart – 8-track tape clearance. Buy three for $5. Hundreds to choose from including, rock, rhythm & blues, country and more.
-Kmart – Cumberland Square. Introducing the Woman of the Year, America’s Sweetheart, Ms. Pac-Man. Game cartridge for Atari 2600, $27.88.
-JCPenney – Somerset Mall. Microwave sale. Save $150 on touch control microwave. Reg. $449.95, now $299.95.
-The Denim Depot – 371 Langdon Street. Levi’s boot-cut jeans, straight legs, and big bells, $16.95.
-Famous Recipe – Two chicken dinners for the price of one. $2.79 Feb. 24-26 only. Each meal includes three pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, and two biscuits.
-Dairy Bar – Murphy Avenue, Ferguson. The Best Little Hamburger in Town. Made from fresh ground beef, no additives. Small hamburgers, three for $1.00.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale by owner – Three-bedroom brick, carport, central air and heat, full finished basement with fireplace, in town, $46,000.
-For rent – Three-bedroom house, 1 ½ bath, living room, formal dining, family kitchen, nice lot and garden spot, Green Meadows. $325/month.
-For rent – Oxford Apartments and Townhouses. Projected occupancy April 15. One bedroom garden unit, $190. Two-bedroom garden unit, $215. Two-bedroom townhouse, $225.
-For sale – 1977 Toyota Corolla, five speed, AM-FM tape, air, excellent auto, 57,000 miles. $2,300.
-Now hiring — Dental assistant: Young, attractive, experienced or certified, for unique fast-growing dental office, treating only children, Monday through Friday.
-Now hiring – Part time retail clothing salesperson position, preferably young, energetic person with retail sales experience, available mornings and evenings.
Showing this Week at Showplace Cinemas, 27 Drive-In Theatre, and Lakeview Drive-In:
The Sting II – Tootsie — Everyday – Female Fever – Vixen – Supervixens
Your Humble Reporter (Bill Mardis) Sez:
“Thar ain’t but four more snows to go, friends. Thar air little bitty rabbit tracker last night wuz Snow No. 9 ‘uv the winter, leavin’ us with jest four left, accordin’ to the 13 foggy mornings last August. I ain’t never seed it fail. Any ol’ timer will tell you’ins that ever fog in August predicks a snow durin’ the comin’ winter.”
The following are Billboard’s hot record hits for this week:
1 – “Billie Jean” Michael Jackson
2 – “Shame on the Moon” Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
3 – “Stray Cat Strut” Stray Cats
4 – “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” Culture Club
5 – “Hungry Like the Wolf” Duran Duran
6 – “Baby Come to Me” Patti Austin
7 – “You And I” Eddie Rabbitt and Crystal Gayle
8 – “We’ve Got Tonight” Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton
9 – “Back on the Chain Gang” The Pretenders
10 – “Pass the Dutchie” Musical Youth
