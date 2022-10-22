In honor of World Polio Day, widely recognized on October 24th, Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club is raising awareness through a joint proclamation with city and county officials as part of Rotary International’s mission to eradicate the crippling childhood disease polio. Rotary has been involved in polio eradication since 1979 when it first set a goal for immunizing six million children in the Philippines. Rotary International launched PolioPlus in 1985, the first and largest internationally coordinated private-sector support of a public health initiative, with an initial fundraising target of $120 million. Three years later, Rotary International and the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiatives (GPEI). At that time, there were an estimated 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries. By 2009, Rotary’s overall contribution to the eradication effort neared $800 million. In January of that year, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $355 million and issued Rotary a challenge grant of $200 million. This announcement resulted in a combined $555 million in support of the GPEI. Between 1988 and 2009, polio was eliminated in the Americas, the West Pacific region spanning from Australia to China, with the number of polio-endemic countries dropped to four – Afghanistan, India, Nigeria, Pakistan. In 2020, the WHO certified the African region polio-free. Another remarkable milestone.
World Polio Day follows the succession of these significant developments that have made 2022 an important year in the history of the polio eradication initiative. Variant poliovirus outbreaks have emerged over the past couple of decades as obstacles for Rotary and GPEI in ridding the globe of this disease. These outbreaks are different from the wild polio virus that is currently endemic only in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but in rare cases can result in paralysis. Research initiatives encouraged by Bill and Melinda Gates have resulted in a reengineered vaccine for the first time in nearly six decades called the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (or nOPV2).
“For most of us, polio is a distant memory,” said Tammy Cranfill, Club President. “I had a college professor restricted to a wheelchair due to having had polio as a child. Growing up, I remember pictures of rows of children in iron lungs. Rotary hopes to eradicate this disease as was done with smallpox. To do so, requires vigilance and ongoing efforts toward continuing programs for child vaccinations across the globe.”
The message to world leaders is clear: support the final push to achieve eradication now while the goal has never been closer or face the potential consequences of a new polio pandemic that could disable millions of children within a decade. “Countries are at risk for importation of the virus. Since there is no cure, the best protection is prevention. That is why our club wants to raise awareness of world vaccination goals and Rotary’s historical efforts in eradication. Over just the past 5 years, a portion of funds from our annual International Dinner has been donated to Rotary International with over $20,000 of those dollars designated for polio eradication with an additional $4,000 this year.”
After an international investment of more than $9 billion, and the successful engagement of over 200 countries and 20 million volunteers, polio could be the first human disease of the 21st century to be eradicated.
GPEI is spearheaded by the World Health Organization, Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). It includes the support of governments and other private sector donors.
Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Somerset-Pulaski Rotary Club meets each Thursday morning at 7AM at City Hall/Energy Center. For more information, visit Rotary.org.
