As our children get older, they become more involved in choosing foods, preparing them and storing the food away. We are happy they take on more of these responsibilities and the added help they provide in the kitchen. However, parents can also find it stressful when children forget to wash their hands often, handle food unwisely, leave food setting out, improperly cook food, or make unsafe messes.
You can help prevent food spoilage and waste in your home by teaching your children safe food-handling practices. This will allow them to help prepare more food at home and give you confidence in knowing that your food supply is safe.
Here are four simple food safety steps to teach your children and follow the rules yourself.
1. Clean: Wash your hands and food prep surfaces often. Wash your hands with soap and warm water before beginning, after touching anything that is not clean during the cooking process, and before sitting down to eat. Wash your utensils, cutting boards, and countertops with hot, soapy water. Rinse all fresh fruits and vegetables under running water before slicing or eating.
2. Separate: Keep the raw meat, poultry, seafood, and their juices away from other foods. Use separate cutting boards during food prep with meat and vegetables. Store raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs separate from all other foods in the refrigerator. Place the uncooked meat, poultry, and seafood on a plate so the juices do not leak from packaging and contaminate other foods nearby.
3. Cook: Heat all food to the correct temperature. Food is cooked when the internal temperature gets high enough to kill germs that can make you sick. The only way to tell if food is safely cooked is to use a food thermometer: • 145 degrees F for whole cuts of beef, pork, veal, and lamb (then allow the meat to rest for 3 minutes before carving or eating) • 160 degrees F for ground meats, such as beef and pork • 165 degrees F for all poultry, including ground chicken and turkey • 165 degrees F for leftovers and casseroles • 145 degrees F for fresh ham (raw) • 145 degrees F for fin fish, or cook until flesh is opaque. Be sure the thermometer does not touch the bottom of the pan you are preparing the food in.
4. Chill: Refrigerate leftovers or unused items quickly. Bacteria can multiply rapidly if left at room temperature or in the “Danger Zone” between 40 degrees F and 140 degrees F. When we are cooking in the kitchen, the room becomes very hot. Keep your refrigerator below 40 degrees F and know when to throw out food. Refrigerate perishable food within two hours.
Thaw frozen food safely in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave. Never thaw food on the counter, because bacteria multiply quickly in the parts of the food that reach room temperature. Following these simple guidelines will keep your food safe to eat and give your children confidence as they become more independent in the kitchen.
In Kentucky potatoes are always one of our favorite vegetables. You will enjoy this Fiesta Potato Dish.
Fiesta Potatoes
8 potatoes, peeled and diced
2 bell peppers, chopped
1 medium size onion chopped
1 cup Mexican Blend Cheese, shredded
½ cup margarine or butter melted
½ cup milk
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the potatoes, bell peppers and onion in a medium pan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer 12-15 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. Drain the vegetables. Stir in cheese, butter, parsley, basil, salt and pepper. Spread the mixture in a 9 by 13 dish that has been sprayed with a nonstick coating. Bake for about 20 minutes or until bubbly. This will make 12 one half cups servings.
The Nearby Neighbors Homemaker Club is soliciting new and used shoes and socks during the month of September for the Homeless in our county. If you have shoes you would like to donate, or make a cash donation to the club, a tote is available at the Extension Office for you to drop your shoes and socks in. A Drop box is also available for money to be put in. Thanks for your support.
This week at the Extension you can become a member of the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers. Dues are $12 per year. You can be a Mailbox member or join one of our 16 clubs. Dues need to be paid by October 2 to get your name in the Homemaker Yearly Book.
Make a beautiful Fall Wreath at the Extension Office on Monday, September 18. The class begins at 10:00 o’clock. Register and pay your $20 at the Extension Office by Friday, September 15.
Attend our Card Class where you can make a variety of Cards on Monday September 25 at 9:00 o’clock. This is a free class for everyone.
What do you need to do to prepare for an Emergency in your home? Join us at the Extension Office on Monday September 25 for a class on Emergency Preparedness starting at 1:00 o’clock.
Cooking with our NEP Calendar Class will be held on Tuesday, September 26, starting at 11:30 Please register by calling 679-6361, so we will have enough food for everyone.
Tickets to the Pulaski Homemakers Holiday Dinner will go on sale on Monday, October 2. The cost is $20 and will be held at the First Baptist Church, Somerset, on Friday, November 3, starting at 6:00 p.m.
