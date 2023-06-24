This is the last week of June and soon it will be time for children to return to school. And what have you done this summer with your family? If you are going on vacation this summer, it is time that you begin making plans.
Kentucky offers something for everyone, from museums to industry (think horses, bourbon, cars, and sports) to outdoor adventures (lots of State Parks). Many are no-and low-cost options your family may enjoy. Learn about all Kentucky has to offer at https://www. kentuckytourism.com/.
If you like to spend time outdoors, visit nearby parks or outdoor recreation areas to go hiking, camping, or to see nature. As the summer gets hotter, go to community pools or local lakes to unplug and cool off. We have the SomerSplash Water Park that offers adventures for all family members daily.
Several of our parks offer camping for those that enjoy living outdoors. Before you go to the camping group to spend several nights, be sure to check with the park management to make sure they have spots available for you. Camping is a big vacation plan for lots of people.
You may enjoy going with others on vacation. This is a way to save money on vacations by going with friends or family. When traveling with others, you can share the costs of lodging, food, and transportation. For example, you might split the cost of gas or short-term rentals. When traveling in groups, it also may be cost-effective to choose a place with a kitchen or grill. Parties can divide expenses and take turns cooking. Eating in is an effective way to save money on meals while selecting healthier foods that your family enjoys. Lastly, when traveling with others, look for group discounts for attractions, or split into smaller groups so everyone can visit the activities they are most interested in.
Research ahead of time to see if there are discounts that may lower admission costs — such as for children, students, or seniors. Some attractions might also be cheaper on certain days or at certain times of the day. Weekends and holidays are the time that gas, hotel rooms and other attractions increase their cost.
A simple but often overlooked strategy to save money on travel is to plan.
Think about when you want to take your trip. Traveling during peak days or seasons means prices will be higher on airfare and accommodations. If you are flying, pick flights in the middle of the week, when possible. Flights tend to be more expensive on Mondays and Fridays. And always shop around – whether for lodging, transportation, or attractions. When it comes to lodging, short-term rentals or even camping can be cost-effective alternatives.
to hotels. You might also consider selecting a destination near family or friends who are willing to host you overnight. The further out you can plan a vacation, the more time you have to comparison shop, look for deals, and budget for your trip.
Before your vacation begins, create a budget for your trip that includes expenses such as lodging, transportation, food, attractions, and souvenirs. Seeing the cost of your trip broken down can help you rank what you spend money on. For example, how often will you eat out? Does your hotel offer a continental breakfast that can save you money? Can you eat in or cook during your trip? Perhaps set an amount that each family member can spend on fun purchases or souvenirs. Always look for free attractions such as landmarks near your destination to enhance your trip without dipping into your budget. Limit time spent in tourist-heavy areas where prices are likely to be higher.
Don’t forget to shop with our farmers during the farming season. You are sure to get
the freshest produce while helping our farmers financially. Woodstock Community
Center has a farmers market set up each Saturday Morning.
Come by the office and register for the Coiled Basket Class on Saturday, July 15.
The cost is $35 and begins at 10:00. Janet Moran is the instructor.
Need help with other ‘Food Preservation?” We have free publications at the Pulaski
County Extension Office. The office is open 8:00 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.
Get your Pressure Canner Gauge lid checked at the Extension Office any day from 8:00 to 4:30.
Summer Squash Casserole
1 small onion diced
1 cup cooked brown rice
1 tablespoon oil
1 small tomato diced
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 medium zucchini thinly sliced
1 medium yellow summer squash, thinly sliced
1 cup shredded Cheese
Preheat oven to 00 degrees. Spray a 2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.
In a small bowl, stir together onion, rice, oil, tomato, thyme, salt and pepper. Spoon
Into casserole dish and spread evenly. Alternate layer zucchini and squash
overlapping slightly, on top of rice mixture.
Cover the dish with foil. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with
Cheese. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese is melted. Cool 10 minutes before
Serving. Makes 6 servings with 180 calories.
