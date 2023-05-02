Somerset Community College (SCC) student, Isaac Roy, met with the Somerset-Pulaski County Morning Rotary Club at their weekly meeting on April 20. Isaac is the recipient of the Jack Ford Boy Scout Memorial Scholarship which is funded by the Rotary Club of Somerset-Pulaski County.
Isaac is from Russell County and is studying business administration at SCC. He is also pursuing his electrical and plumbing certifications and plans to own his own business.
The Jack Ford Memorial Boy Scout Scholarship was established in 2012 in memory of Jack Ford, a long-time Rotarian and a past district chairman for the Boy Scouts of America.
The scholarship recipient is selected by the SCC Scholarship committee and based on their involvement with the Boy Scouts Lake Cumberland District and financial need.
