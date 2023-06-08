On hand for the SCC KY FAME Signing day was, back row from left, Chris Girdler (SPEDA), Michael Morgan (TTAI - Cumberlands FAME Chapter President), Jeremy Brown (American Woodmark – Cumberlands FAME Chapter VP), Chris Daniels (Camtech Manufacturing Solutions), Alex Wall (Chism Automation), Gabe Wilson (Chism Automation), Adam Chaney (TTAI sponsored FAME student), Dr. Carey Castle (SCC), and Noah Davis (TTAI sponsored student); front row from left, Caleb Cox (AppHarvest sponsored FAME student), Victor Stephens (AW sponsored FAME student), Stevie McWhorter (UGN), Joseph Alcorn (UGN sponsored FAME student), Andrew Daniels (CMS sponsored FAME student), Kenny Catron (Mayor of Monticello), Zachary Crawford (Chism sponsored FAME student), Kyle Chism (Chism Automation), Noah Griffith (TTAI), and Zachary Young (TTAI sponsored FAME student).