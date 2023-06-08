Somerset Community College and KY FAME hosted a signing day where students committed to working for local companies in Advanced Manufacturing jobs.
Once students apply to be accepted into KY FAME, they begin work on a combination education/training program to earn certification as an Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT). They attend classes at Somerset Community College two days a week and work 24 hours a week for one of those local employers – all while being paid a competitive wage for their work.
After five semesters they will have earned an associate degree in Applied Science in Industrial Maintenance Technology-Advanced Manufacturing Technician Track, 68 to 71 college credit hours, two years of work experience, and the AMT certification.
With the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement, the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) became the official hub entity for the Cumberlands Chapter of the Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, or KY FAME.
KY FAME, a state organization of FAME USA, is a partnership of regional manufacturers whose purpose is to implement career pathway, apprenticeship-style educational programs that will create a pipeline of highly skilled workers. KY FAME has 12 chapters, each affiliated with the Kentucky Community and Technical College and industry partners in their respective areas.
