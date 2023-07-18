FAME

Pictured above taking part in the event were, back row from left, Chris Girdler (SPEDA), Michael Morgan (TTAI - Cumberlands FAME Chapter President), Jeremy Brown (American Woodmark – Cumberlands FAME Chapter VP), Chris Daniels (Camtech Manufacturing Solutions), Alex Wall (Chism Automation), Gabe Wilson (Chism Automation), Adam Chaney (TTAI sponsored FAME student), Dr. Carey Castle (SCC), and Noah Davis (TTAI sponsored student); front row from left, Caleb Cox (AppHarvest sponsored FAME student), Victor Stephens (AW sponsored FAME student), Stevie McWhorter (UGN), Joseph Alcorn (UGN sponsored FAME student), Andrew Daniels (CMS sponsored FAME student), Kenny Catron (Mayor of Monticello), Zachary Crawford (Chism sponsored FAME student), Kyle Chism (Chism Automation), Noah Griffith (TTAI), and Zachary Young (TTAI sponsored FAME student).

 Submitted Photo

Somerset Community College and KY FAME hosted a Signing Day in June where students committed to working for local companies in Advanced Manufacturing jobs. Once students apply to be accepted into KY FAME, they begin work on a combination education/training program to earn certification as an Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT).

They attend classes at SCC two days a week and work 24 hours a week for one of those local employers – all while being paid a competitive wage for their work. After five semesters they will have earned an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Industrial Maintenance Technology-Advanced Manufacturing Technician Track, 68 to 71 college credit hours, two years of work experience, and the AMT certification.

