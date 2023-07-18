Somerset Community College and KY FAME hosted a Signing Day in June where students committed to working for local companies in Advanced Manufacturing jobs. Once students apply to be accepted into KY FAME, they begin work on a combination education/training program to earn certification as an Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT).
They attend classes at SCC two days a week and work 24 hours a week for one of those local employers – all while being paid a competitive wage for their work. After five semesters they will have earned an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Industrial Maintenance Technology-Advanced Manufacturing Technician Track, 68 to 71 college credit hours, two years of work experience, and the AMT certification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.