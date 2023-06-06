Somerset Community College hosted their GED graduation on Thursday, May 25 in the Meece Auditorium on SCC's campus. The college's adult education consortium is made up of five counties – Pulaski, Russell, Wayne, McCreary, and Casey counties. The GED graduation was held for GED graduates who earned their GEDs after June 1, 2022.
In total, Pulaski County has had 84 GED graduates and the entire adult education consortium has earned a total of 154, with 15 GED graduates coming to graduation with their families.
Local graduates honored were Alejandro Ramirez, Angel Dowdy, Brittany Baker, Dylan Litwora, Gracie Collett, Heather Walker, Krystal Hansel, Makayla Corbin, and Michael Bryant.
