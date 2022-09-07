America celebrates the Constitution every 17th of September and Somerset Community College plans to celebrate the holiday on the 15th by hosting Bruce Wayne Singleton for his speech “A few things you might not have known about the United States Constitution, or … Are you sure you know who the first President of the United States was?”
“I cannot remember not having a passion for the Constitution” said Singleton, Somerset attorney and professor of cyber law and business law at Campbellsville University. Singleton’s fascination with the Constitution of the United States of America borders on obsession at times, and he loves the history of how the United States formed.
“A lot of us take the details of the U.S. Constitution for granted,” Singleton said in a press release. “There are many things that make the founding document for our country interesting and unique.”
The title of the speech itself offers a teaser to the audience. While many Americans assume that the first President of the United States was George Washington, Singleton said in an interview that this is incorrect.
“That is wrong!” Singleton said and imitated a buzzer. “I could say who it really is, but then [it would be printed], and people wouldn’t come to the show.”
Singleton would however give another misconception of the constitution that he feels many Americans hold.
“We have a misconception that we got to worship the constitution of the United States, but it’s not a document to be worshipped,” said Singleton. “People call it a ‘living’ document, but that’s not really so either. Basically, it’s a contract.”
Singleton calls the Constitution is a contract among the citizens of the United States. He also feels Americans misconceive the creation of the Constitution. While many understand it as being drafted on or around the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the Constitution wasn’t even signed until 1787 and not ratified in its present form until 1788.
“[The Constitution] was not a document that was forged in fire and handed down from the gods,” says Singleton, “but one born of practical necessity at a time when survival of the country was anything but certain.”
Continued Singleton, “People kind of figure that the constitution came about just on its own. [As if] just a bunch of smart people got together and said ‘let’s write the Constitution.’ In fact, the people who got together in 1787 locked the doors and windows [to the Convention] because they were committing almost an act of treason by going in and changing what was at that time the method at which the United States government was run.”
While Americans like to think the country was united in her desire for progress and democracy at this point, this couldn’t be further from the truth. During this period in history, the colonies were not part of one single country as we know it today but instead each individual countries in charge of making their own laws and raising their own troops were an attack to occur.
“Everybody was too jealous of everybody else to give up their [states] rights,” said Singleton. “They realized that their economic and social and military interest was too hang together with these people they neither liked nor trusted in order to continue to exist in that present day world.”
Singleton’s speech will be improvisational. He takes pride in never writing a script for his speeches and plans to have open dialogue with the audience.
Singleton’s speech and SCC’s celebration will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, in Meece Hall Auditorium from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public.
