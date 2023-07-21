Somerset Community College (SCC) held its fifth successful graduation for the Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Inmates Transforming Individuals, Community, and Livelihoods (CRITICAL) reentry program.
The program provides inmates with guidance and hope and continues to see success. It is truly a community effort, and the hard work of the inmates are paying off.
Ten people completed the program, and nine men participated in the celebration – From left to right, front row: Jason Jasper, David Lloyd, Neil Hughes, William Green, Eddie Latham. Back row, from left to right: Terry Watson, Jeffrey Caudill, Justin Bray, Lamell Austin.– received their welder helper certificates during a special ceremony at SCC through a program that offers educational and employment opportunities for certain inmates of the Pulaski County Jail.
The community partners are vital in working together in this collaboration to make this program work. The program partners include: The Pulaski County Detention Center, Goodwill Industries, the Cumberlands Workforce Development Board, and the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
The graduation, like any ceremony across the region, still includes tears, handshakes, and hugs because the sheet of paper is more than that. It's proof improvement is possible -- a ticket to a new future and a symbol of hope to hold onto.
