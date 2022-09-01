September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Ovarian cancer is the second most common gynecologic cancer in the United States.
Ovarian cancer causes more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system. It is the fifth leading cause of cancer mortality in women. However, when it is detected early, it is usually treatable and curable.
With this goal in mind, Dr. John Van Nagell, a gynecologist with the University of Kentucky began the free screening program at the University Kentucky Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, Kentucky in 1987.
Since that date, over 49,000 women have participated in the Ovarian Screening program, with more than 348,000 free screening conducted. Screenings are painless, radiation free, and takes less than 15 minutes of your time. The good news is that it is a free service to all women.
As a Pulaski County Extension Homemaker $1.00 from each Homemaker’s dues is donated to this Ovarian Screening program.
To date, KEHA members have raised more than $1.5 million for the screening. If you do not participate in the screening, please consider doing so.
Screenings are scheduled through the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center by calling 1-800-7666-8279. You can go to Lexington or the Pulaski County Health Department for the appointment.
Any woman over the age of 50, or women over 25 with a documented family history of ovarian cancer, is eligible. Make your appointment today for the screening.
