If you have not ordered your lunch to help the Ovarian Cancer Screening Program, you are encouraged to call the Pulaski County Extension 679-6361 and reserve your lunches. The cost is $10, and lunches will be delivered to your site when you order 10 or more. The date for the big event is Thursday, September 29, and orders need to be placed by Friday, September 23. In your bag lunch will be a pulled pork barbecue sandwich, Cole slaw, potato chips, homemade cookies, and a bottled water. Drive through bag lunches will be available from 10:00 to 1:30 in the basement area of the Extension Office.
Suicide is more than a preventable tragedy. Suicide is a serious public health problem.
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, with 45,979 deaths in 2020. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher.
Two age demographics at a greater risk are teens and young adults and the elderly.
It is the second leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24 in the United States.
Neary 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and 9% have made an
attempt to take their lives, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
17.4% of Kentucky middle school students reported they had seriously considered killing themselves at some point in their lives. The things that make them vulnerable are where they stand socially and where they stand developmentally.
Developmentally the young person judgment and decision making are still being formed. The prefrontal cortex, the brain's executive control center, doesn't fully develop until ones mid-20s. Socially teens and young adults do not have the same connections older adults do. Someone who is married, has a long-term partner, has children or grandchildren is in a different place socially than someone who is coming into their own, living with roommates or alone.
Elderly adults are also at a greater risk. Suicidal behavior is common in older adults for several reasons. Loneliness has been found to top the list. Many seniors are homebound and live on their own if their spouse has recently died, and there are no family members or friends nearby. They may lack the social connections they need to thrive. The National Council on Aging sites chronic illness and pain, cognitive impairment, financial troubles, and loss of self-sufficiency as other reasons. Men aged 65 and over face the highest rate of suicide.
An important first step in preventing suicide is knowing the warning signs. Suicide is rarely caused by a single circumstance or event. In addition to explicit expression of suicidal intent, there are certain behaviors that can indicate a person is thinking about self-harm. These include loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy, giving away beloved items, changing their will, avoiding social activities, neglecting self-care, serious illness such as chronic pain, substance misuse, exhibiting a preoccupation with death, and lacking concern for person safety. These risk factors are situations or problems that can increase the possibility that a person will attempt suicide.
If you suspect a person is thinking about suicide persuade them to reach out for
help and reach out for hope. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if you are experiencing mental health-related distress or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
The Farmer’s Market uptown is opened on Saturdays from 8:00 to 2:00. Be sure to spend your vouchers that are good for this year only. Meat, canned and baked goods, candy, handmade items such as leather goods, baskets, candles, soaps are available at the market.
We have lots of deer recipes for those that have the venison on hand. Some of the recipes with the deer meat include are Sausage, Meat Loaf, Meatballs, Cabbage Rolls and Chili. Today we are featuring the Venison Chili.
Venison Chili
1 pound ground venison
1 large onion chopped
1 green pepper chopped
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
16 ounce can dice tomatoes
2 – 16-ounce cans chili beans undrained
1–8-ounce tomato sauce
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon chili powder
Black pepper to taste
In a large skillet brown meat, onion and green pepper in vegetable oil. When complete, add diced tomatoes, chili beans, tomato sauce, salt, cumin, garlic powder, chili powder and pepper. Simmer on low heat for 1 hour, stirring frequently. If using a slow cooker, set on high and cook for 4 hours. One cup has 190 calories. This will make 10 cups.
We welcome you to join or renew your Pulaski Homemaker Dues. Yearly dues are $12 per year. Mailbox members can pay their dues at the Office. Active homemakers should pay dues to their club treasurer. Please have membership dues in by September 30.
A Beginning knitting class will be held Wednesday September 21 at 10:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. Call the office to register. The class is free to Pulaski Homemakers. For non-homemakers, the fee is $5, or you can provide your size 8 knitting needles and cotton yarn. The first class will knit the kitchen dish cloth.
Can you make a crochet chain stitch? Bring your crocheting needle, size J, and take home a finished scrubby. Call the office to register at 679-6361. This class will be offered on Friday September 23, starting at 9:00 at the Extension Office, free to homemakers and $5 to others.
Come for a Beginner Fall Painting Class Friday, September 23, starting at 6:00 o’clock. Cost is $30 and you need to pay when registering. One-third of total sales will be donated to Relay for Life Cancer Program.
Free card making class on Monday, September 26, starting at 9:00. You will be making a Halloween Card you can enjoy or give to a friend.
Homemakers will be making a scarecrow for their October members class, at 1:00 o’clock on Monday, September 26. Non-homemakers can pay $5 to make the craft. Call the office to register so enough supplies will be on hand for you.
Cooking class on Tuesday September 27 at 11:30. Call the office to register. We will be making Chicken tenders.
