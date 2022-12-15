FRANKFORT – Representative Shane Baker of Somerset is the new Vice Chair of the Kentucky House’s Education Committee, House Speaker David Osborne announced this week.
“We must continue to ensure high-quality learning opportunities are available to all Kentuckians and begin to close the widening learning gap,” said Baker. “Restoring parental rights in the classroom has been a long-standing priority of mine. I look forward to tackling this and the many critical issues facing our Commonwealth.”
As Vice Chairman, Baker will deal directly with matters that pertain to public schools, including primary, secondary, and higher education. This includes curriculum, teacher qualifications, and accountability. The committee is also responsible for enacting policies relating to the State Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education.
“Rep. Baker brings to his new role a great deal of passion as an outspoken advocate for parental involvement. Frankly, we know all too well that students cannot reach their potential unless parents and guardians are actively engaged in their learning. Shane is committed to ensuring they do,” said House Speaker David Osborne. “Rep. Baker’s work in youth ministry provides him with a unique perspective on the challenges our youth face and he stands up for families and students across our Commonwealth.”
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a committee chair “serves as the parliamentary head of a committee. The chair sets the committee’s agenda, determining when—or in many states, whether—bills will be considered.”
The 2023 Regular Session will convene on Tuesday, January 3 and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.
