Saturday May 27, our Lake Cumberland Farmers Market at Citizens National Bank Pavilion, 305 East Mt. Vernon Street, will be open until 2 p.m. for customers to buy Farm Fresh Produce. The market will be open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the season is over. The Woodstock Community Center also has a farmers’ market that is open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. We have lots of sites in our county where you can purchase farm fresh produce. So, visit these farm sites that are open daily and on Saturday.
Some of the produce you should find locally include strawberries, a variety of greens, asparagus, lettuce, green onions, peas, radishes, and turnips. The Farmers Market in town also has fresh meat you can purchase, and lots of craft items.
You will find that local foods taste better. The meats, fruits and vegetables grown locally and sold by local farmers spend more time maturing in the field, and less time on the road. The produce isn’t picked green and sprayed with hormones to ripen. They are naturally at their peak flavor and nutrition, and ready for your family to enjoy.
When your family has fun selecting fresh and delicious local foods, you help your neighbors on small farms and keep more money in your community. You also get to talk with the farmers that have grown the product and can learn about their farms and other fresh foods they will have later.
Don’t ever buy more fresh products than you can store safely and eat or preserve before it spoils. Properly storing your food reduces waste from spoilage, decreases the risk of foodborne illness, and ensures your farm fresh food tastes great. Only wash your produce when you are ready to eat it. Washing early will cause the produce to spoil faster, especially berries and stone fruit. Be sure to remove any rubber bands from your herbs and leafy greens. The rubber bands break down the cells and can cause your produce to go bad faster.
Blanche and freeze vegetables you can’t eat right away to preserve nutrients and enjoy the taste of summer all year long. To blanche, boil the whole or cut pieces of the vegetable for 12 minutes and then immediately place in ice cold water to stop the cooking process. This will keep your vegetables from getting freezer burn. Freezing is not recommended for lettuce and radishes. Berries need to be used 1 – 2 days after being picked. If longer, store in the refrigerator or freeze.
Buy fruits and vegetables in season. That’s when they are at the height of quality and lowest price. Shop with the different farmers in the county to find the best prices. Visit the PlanEatMove.com website for farmers’ market information and delicious recipes using your farmers’ market produce.
This is a recipe that you can use your fresh lettuce with that you may have grown at home or picked up at the Farmers Market.
Lettuce Taco Salad
8 large lettuce leaves
1 1/2 cup cooked brown rice.
3/4 cup corn kernels
1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed.
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound extra lean ground beef
1 small zucchini, chopped.
1 ounce packet low-sodium taco seasoning
4 ounces low sodium tomato sauce
1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
1 teaspoon lime juice
1 tomato, chopped.
1 small red onion, chopped.
Wash and dry lettuce leaves. Prepare rice according to package directions. Drain and rinse black beans. In a skillet, heat the oil to medium; add ground beef and begin to cook. When beef begins to brown, add zucchini, corn and black beans to skillet. Continue to cook until vegetables are tender, and beef is done. Do not overcook. Drain any fat from the skillet. Add in taco seasoning and tomato sauce and heat through. Add cilantro and lime juice to the cooked rice. Place equal amounts of rice mixture and taco mixture into lettuce leaves. Top each taco with chopped tomato and onion. Nutritional Analysis: 180 calories for each 8 tacos.
Pulaski Homemakers can purchase their ticket to the County Annual Meeting at the Extension Office. The big event will be held on Tuesday, June 20, at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center. The cost is $17 for the “Summertime Luau.” Registration with appetizers, bidding and hospitality will begin at 5:30 with dinner to follow at 6:00. Free gifts bags to all. Purchase your tickets at the Extension Office by Tuesday, June 6.
Need help with ‘Food Preservation?” We have free publications at the Pulaski County Extension Office. The office is open 8:00 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.
Make a beautiful art quilt creation collage June 10, June 17, and June 24 at the Pulaski Extension Office. Janet Moran will be the instructor. You will need to call Janet at 325-234-3844 for materials needed and instructions.
The Pulaski County Cancer Relay for Life will be held on Friday June 16 at the Center for Rural Development, starting at 6:00 pm. The Hilltoppers Extension Homemakers have a team, The Wendy’s Warriors” that you can donate money too if you desire.
