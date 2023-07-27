Silent Guard Director of Operations Ben Purcell was recently awarded the 40 Under 40 award by Security Systems News. Somerset's Silent Guard is a security and investigations company that specializes in designing, installing, servicing, and monitoring residential security systems in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana.
Purcell, 30, began his career at Silent Guard in 2018 as a sales and system design specialist. Being totally green to the security industry at the time, he quickly realized the industry and he was hooked. After three years of designing and selling systems, when the opportunity presented itself to be more involved on the operations side, Purcell felt he was ready to take on the challenge.
In his current role, Purcell works closely with installation, service, and sales teams ensuring they have the tools they need to be successful and supporting them to the best of his ability. He also works closely with product and technology partners, trying to ensure Silent Guard is always at the forefront of our ever-changing industry.
Purcell explained to Security Systems News what inspired him to pursue a career in the security industry.
"I actually approached the owners of Silent Guard, Dwight and Barbara Sears, asking them if they knew of anyone in the area that may be hiring, as I was looking to make a career change," Purcell explained. "I had no intentions of working at Silent Guard when I approached them. I have known the Sears family my entire life, so when Dwight called me to come to their office, I didn't think anything of it.
"Next thing I knew, they were offering me a spot on the Silent Guard team," he recalled. "Through prayer and careful consideration, I decided to take them up on the offer. Both parties took a leap of faith, and I can confidently say it was one of the best decisions I've ever made. The security industry has taken me in and molded me into the person I am today, and for that I'll forever be grateful, and I look forward to what's to come."
Purcell was grateful for being recognized in the security industry, and being named a winner of SSN's 40 Under 40.
"Being considered and named a winner of the SSN's 40 Under 40, from a business and professional standpoint, is the thing I'm most proud of to date," Purcell stated. "Silent Guard has now produced three 40 Under 40 winners, which I believe speaks volumes to the Sears family and what they have been able to build and grow here in Kentucky. I'm just grateful to be a part of it and help with our continued success and growth."
The other two winners of the 40 Under 40 awards from the Somerset Silent Guard location was Taylor Sears (2022) and Dwight Sears (2008).
"I couldn’t be more proud of the leadership that he and Taylor (Sears) both bring to Teams Silent Guard and Davis HVAC Experts, and the positive impacts both teams are making in the community," Dwight Sears stated. "Their talents are being noticed throughout the country as well. They are both in high demand as keynote speakers, speaking on industry panels and serving on boards and committees.
"We have also had countless companies fly or drive in to our Somerset office wanting to shadow them and our teams," he stated. "The theme is always the same, 'we want to know what you’re doing and how you’re doing it?'"
Purcell explained what appeals to him about the security industry. He also talked about the current hiring, recruitment and retention challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The constant, often mind-blowing advancements in technology is what appeals to me most about this business," Purcell vaunted. "The security industry is always changing, progressing, and finding more efficient ways to keep people, properties, and assets safe. It's sometimes difficult to implement change, but we have a duty to the people we serve to offer them the most up-to-date technology and services we can. To be a successful young leader in the security industry, we have to be constantly improving and learning, which makes coming to work every day exciting and fulfilling.
"Silent Guard has had great success working with our local technical school and offering internships to students that are interested in learning more about the security industry," he added. "This gives the students the opportunity to see if our industry is something they want to pursue a career in, while also helping Silent Guard manage our installation and service load."
