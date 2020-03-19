The latest economic casualty of Kentucky's efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus is child care.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that child care centers would need to close by the end of the day Friday. That has left parents across the commonwealth scrambling to find alternatives.
Some local parents plan on taking their children with them to work.
Andrea Foster has four children ranging in age from 4 to 16. "I work in the health care field," she said. "There is no time off with or without pay. There is no 6 feet away.…Not everyone can pay out of pocket for sitters."
Other parents for whom bringing their kids to work isn't an option are having to take time off. Mother of two Tierra Hart said she understands why schools and daycares have closed but must now must use her personal time since the business where she works is not closing.
"Once that is up, I have to miss work with no pay," Hart said, adding she'd been advised by the unemployment office to file a claim and see if it's approved.
Brittany Whitaker is a single mom who is also using her paid time off to stay with her child at home. She said she'll try to file for unemployment but acknowledges it may not be approved. "I feel like I'm being punished for having a child and no help," she said.
Some stay-at-home moms or those who've been forced to stay home are stepping up to help fellow parents who are still working. Daniell Whitis is home with her three children, the eldest of which is 15 and willing to help her mom take care of other kids.
"Our days are filling up fast be we want to help as many people as possible so we will work with anyone," Whitis said. "No one should ever be forced to choose between their child or a roof over their heads…We just want to help anyway we can."
Alanda Watters works in an industry that had to shut down Wednesday. She said she's not eligible for unemployment benefits and has taken to Facebook, like others, offering to babysit for those who are still working.
"When they announced no school or childcare, I knew it was going to be tough," Watters said, "but being self employed, I was willing to switch my schedule and still work…I honestly don't know what I'll do [not being able to work]. Bills don't stop."
Tamre Flynn already works from home but doesn't know how she'll do it with her five-year-old, echoing several around the commonwealth finding it difficult to work when small children are also at home and nothing holds their attention for too long.
In some instances, dads are able to pick up the slack. Kelly Strunk has four children, the youngest a first-grader who participated in an after school program at his school.
"If it wasn't for my husband's job being pushed back due to all this, I would have no clue what to do," Strunk said. "I'm grateful for him being to watch him and our other children, but my heart is heavy for the children that have nowhere to go while their parents work."
Both Annie Nelson Conner and her husband are working from home while their children, 8 and 10, keep up with their studies. "It has helped tremendously that their teachers have been in contact with resources to use at home," she said.
Finally some families are cobbling out a schedule to share child care duties. Kimberly Lowery Turpen said her 11-year-old can go with a grandparent but her other two, ages 1 and 3, will be watched by her husband as well as her sister and a church friend — each of whom also have three children. While the coronavirus outbreak has sidelined the three adults from working, Turpen said she feels "blessed that I have help so I can continue to work."
Similarly, since her son's daycare was through his school, Brittany Johnson said she's been "bouncing him back and forth between my significant other and my sister until it conflicts with their schedules as well. As we all are in these uncertain times, Johnson said they are "[p]laying it all by ear and taking it day by day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.