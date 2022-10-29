Halloween is right around the corner, Monday, Oct. 31. We want to help you with some tips for a great Halloween. Halloween can be a tricky time. Abstaining completely from the tricks and treats of the holiday can lead to binges down the line but going full steam ahead at every special occasion can undermine even the healthiest eating pattern.
For the homeowner, provide light at your house for the spooks. You do not want a spook falling and tripping at your home. Having a light on is also a way to show that you welcome the “trick or treaters.’
With your children sprinkle in some healthful activities. Some of the things you do to celebrate Halloween are also good for you. Carve out a jack-o-lantern with your children and family; put up Halloween decorations outside of your house; walk around your neighborhood with your family to see how other neighbors have decorated; visit a “haunted house, or one of the “trunk treats sites in the county.”
Not all celebrations have to include candy! Think about other enclosed treats you can give out. Wrapped up cookies and cakes make good treats. Some parents may not appreciate fresh fruit since they are not enclosed in a wrapper. If you do not have a lot of treaters, you might give out puzzles for children or other small games and toys.
If you have animals be sure you protect them. Most animals are afraid of the spooks, and the spooks may want to pet your scared animals. Keep your animals inside the house or in a pen. Whether your Halloween plans are for adults or kids, there is plenty to consider before choosing a costume, putting on makeup, and eating a bag full of treats.
To help you and your loved ones enjoy a safe and happy Halloween, here are some tips from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Select costumes that say “flame resistant” on the label. If you make your costume, use flame-resistant fabrics. Dress in bright, reflective costumes or add strips of reflective tape so you will be more visible; make sure the costumes are not so long that you are in danger of tripping. Use makeup and hats rather than costume masks that can obscure your vision. Test the makeup you plan to use at least 24-48 hours in advance. Put a small amount on the arm of the person who will be wearing the makeup. If a rash, redness, swelling, or other signs of irritation develop where the makeup was applied, that is a sign of an allergy.
Eating your sweet treats is also a big part of Halloween fun. If you are concerned about food safety, there are some things to know. Before you or your children go trick-or-treating, share some food safety tips with them. Do not eat candy until it has been inspected at home, especially if you are in an unfamiliar neighborhood. Eat a snack before heading out to avoid the temptation of nibbling on a treat before it has been inspected. In case of a food allergy, check the label to ensure the allergen is not present. Remind your children not to eat anything that is not commercially wrapped.
Parents of young children should remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys from the Halloween bags. Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers. Throw away any treats that looks suspicious.
For partygoers and party throwers, the FDA recommends the following tip before bobbing for apples — a favorite Halloween game. Reduce the risk of bacteria by thoroughly rinsing the apples under cool running water. As an added precaution, use a produce brush to remove surface dirt.
For a special treat for your family use these suggestions:
Candy Corn Snack Mix
Mix equal portions of salted peanuts and candy corns
Candy Corn Fruit Parfaits
Pineapple Chunks
Mandarin Oranges
Whipped Cream
Candy Corn
Clear cups
Place pineapple chunks in bottom of each cup
Top pineapple with a layer of mandarin oranges
Top oranges with whipped cream
Top whipped cream with a candy corn
Your parfait should look like Candy Corn
The Pulaski Homemakers Christmas Memories Holiday Tasting Luncheon will be held Friday, Nov. 4, starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Langdon Street Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The cost is $20 and includes a recipe book of all the food served and lots of door prizes. A few tickets are still available.
Paint a “Nativity Christmas Scene” at the Extension Office on Tuesday, Nov. 8, starting at 1 p.m. The cost is $30 and covers all supplies. You need to register and pay in advance at the Extension office or pay Suzanne Pogue.
The Pulaski Homemakers will be sponsoring a Bazaar at the Somerset Mall on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rent your table and spot by contacting the Extension Office.
