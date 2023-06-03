The Somerset Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held their meeting on May 13 at the Pulaski County Library.
In commemoration of Memorial Day, the chapter focused on patriotic symbols from our country’s history. First, representing Boy Scout Troop 82, Eagle Scout John Ross DeBord demonstrated how to fold and carry the American flag. There are thirteen folds in the flag – thirteen to commemorate the original thirteen colonies. Next, Kay Spillman shared the history on the origins of the Pledge of Allegiance. The original Pledge was written by Francis Bellamy as part of a National Public Schools Celebration of Columbus Day. It was printed in The Youth’s Companion of September 8, 1892, as part of their festivities. The original pledge was as follows: “I pledge allegiance to my Flag and to the Republic for which it stands one Nation indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.” In 1923, “the flag of the United States” replaced “my flag”, and a year later “of America” was added; and in 1954, Congress passed a law, which added the words “under God” after “one nation.”
The pledge received official recognition by Congress on June 22, 1942, when the Pledge was formally included in the U.S. Flag Code. And finally, Roberta Adams, as part of the National Defense Minute, provided some history of the beginnings of Memorial Day. It started as Decoration Day in 1866 when General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery over the decorated graves of 20,000 Civil War soldiers – both Union and Confederate. That event started the tradition to yearly decorate the graves of veterans with flowers and flags. The World Wars turned it into a day of remembrance for all members of the US military who fought and died in service. In 1971, Congress standardized the holiday as “Memorial Day” and changed its observance to the last Monday in May. Today, there is a National Moment of Remembrance to honor those who died in the pursuit of peace and freedom. This moment of silence, 60 seconds, is performed on Memorial Day at exactly 3 p.m. local time and has been observed since May 2000, by an act of Congress.
Somerset Chapter’s Patriot of the Month is James Strong, patriot ancestor of DAR members Carolyn Wyatt and Carol Henderson. Much of the information known about the Strong family is from pension papers. James recorded that he was born in Ireland on Jan 20, 1760, and came with his family to South Carolina in 1771, settling in the county of Chester in 1773. His service included being ordered to go to Charleston to join the camp of General Benjamin Lincoln in the Spring of 1779, where the regular Continental Army was stationed under the command of General Linkhorn who was one of the commanders of the Continental forces. Later, he fought in Camden, South Carolina until Colonel Tarleton and General Cornwallis left in Sept 1780, when the British burned and abandoned Camden on May 9, 1781. He died in Chester County, South Carolina on December 1, 1823.
Finally, a genealogy program was presented by Linda Closson, a former DAR Kentucky State Regent and a highly recognized DAR Genealogist. To be a member of DAR, each person must provide proof of lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution between the period of April 19, 1775, to November 26, 1783, who “Served with Unfailing Loyalty” on the side of independence. She described the types of service recognized by DAR to include military, civil service, different types of patriotic service, and one very special category — that of direct lineage to a signer of the Declaration of Independence.
